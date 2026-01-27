The Conversation (0)
January 27, 2026
Altech Batteries (ATC:AU) has announced Quarterly Activities/Appendix 5B Cash Flow Report
11 May 2025
Altech Batteries
Revolutionary sodium-chloride solid state batteries for renewable energy storage and silicon in graphite anodes for higher energy density batteries. Keep Reading...
06 January
Altech - CERENERGY Project Secures German Grant Approval
Altech Batteries (ATC:AU) has announced Altech - CERENERGY Project Secures German Grant ApprovalDownload the PDF here. Keep Reading...
30 November 2025
Altech - Board Renewal and Strategic Focus
Altech Batteries (ATC:AU) has announced Altech - Board Renewal and Strategic FocusDownload the PDF here. Keep Reading...
27 November 2025
Altech - Board and Management Changes
Altech Batteries (ATC:AU) has announced Altech - Board and Management ChangesDownload the PDF here. Keep Reading...
26 November 2025
Altech - Design Completed for UPS Battery System
Altech Batteries (ATC:AU) has announced Altech - Design Completed for UPS Battery SystemDownload the PDF here. Keep Reading...
05 November 2025
Altech - Service Data Confirms Exceptional Failure Rate
Altech Batteries (ATC:AU) has announced Altech - Service Data Confirms Exceptional Failure RateDownload the PDF here. Keep Reading...
