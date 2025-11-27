The Conversation (0)
November 27, 2025
November 27, 2025

Altech Batteries (ATC:AU) has announced Altech - Board and Management Changes
11 May
Altech Batteries
Revolutionary sodium-chloride solid state batteries for renewable energy storage and silicon in graphite anodes for higher energy density batteries. Keep Reading...
23h
Altech - Design Completed for UPS Battery System
Altech Batteries (ATC:AU) has announced Altech - Design Completed for UPS Battery SystemDownload the PDF here. Keep Reading...
23 November
Altech Batteries Ltd Silumina Anodes Assessed by Major Battery Producer
Perth, Australia (ABN Newswire) - Altech Batteries Limited (ASX:ATC,OTC:ALTHF) (FRA:A3Y) (OTCMKTS:ALTHF) announced a significant and strategically important development in its Silumina Anodes(TM) project, following formal engagement initiated from a leading global battery manufacturer and one of the world's largest electric-vehicle battery manufacturer ("Battery Group"). The Battery Group... Keep Reading...
05 November
Altech - Service Data Confirms Exceptional Failure Rate
Altech Batteries (ATC:AU) has announced Altech - Service Data Confirms Exceptional Failure RateDownload the PDF here. Keep Reading...
05 November
Altech Batteries Ltd Service Data Confirms Exceptionally Low Failure Rate for Sodium-Nickel-Chloride Batteries
Perth, Australia (ABN Newswire) - Altech Batteries Limited (ASX:ATC,OTC:ALTHF) (FRA:A3Y) (OTCMKTS:ALTHF) announced outstanding long-term performance results for its partner AMPower's sodium-nickel-chloride (SNC) batteries. Extensive field data from South Africa demonstrates an exceptionally low failure rate of just 0.6%, confirming the SNC technology's superior reliability and durability... Keep Reading...
30 October
Quarterly Activities/Appendix 5B Cash Flow Report
Altech Batteries (ATC:AU) has announced Quarterly Activities/Appendix 5B Cash Flow ReportDownload the PDF here. Keep Reading...
2h
Surface Metals Inc. Announces Closing of First Tranche of Private Placement Financing
Surface Metals Inc. (CSE: SUR,OTC:SURMF) (OTCQB: SURMF) (the "Company", or "Surface Metals") announced today that the Company has closed a first tranche of its non-brokered private placement financing, previously announced on October 20, 2025. The Company issued 1,600,000 units (the "Units") at... Keep Reading...
9h
NextSource Materials Hosts Strategic Investors in Abu Dhabi for Site Visit of Battery Anode Facility
TORONTO, ON / ACCESS Newswire / November 27, 2025 / NextSource Materials Inc. (TSX:NEXT,OTC:NSRCF)(OTCQB:NSRCF) ("NextSource" or the "Company") announces that its senior executive team successfully hosted a comprehensive site visit on November 25, 2025 to the property and industrial building... Keep Reading...
11h
E-Power Resources Appoints New CEO and Expands Advisory Teams; Focus on Agressive Strategy for Tetepisca Graphite Project
E-Power Resources Inc. (CSE: EPR) ("E-Power" or the "Company") today announces significant appointments to its executive leadership and advisory teams. These changes are designed to implement a robust, focused, and value-driven development plan for the Tetepisca Graphite Project in Québec,... Keep Reading...
19h
Oversubscribed Share Purchase Plan Raises $1.5 Million
Further to its announcement on 20 October 20251, Jindalee Lithium Limited (ASX: JLL, OTCQX: JNDAF) (Company) is pleased to advise the results of its Share Purchase Plan (SPP). The SPP closed for applications on 20 November 2025, and the Company has today completed the allocation and issuance of... Keep Reading...
26 November
Land purchased for Collie plant development
International Graphite (IG6:AU) has announced Land purchased for Collie plant developmentDownload the PDF here. Keep Reading...
25 November
Surface Metals Inc. Confirms Open Mineralization and Expansion Potential at Cimarron Gold Project, Nevada
Surface Metals Inc. (CSE: SUR,OTC:SURMF) (OTCQB: SURMF) ("Surface Metals" or the "Company") is pleased to announce the completion of a comprehensive historical drill database compilation and review for its Cimarron Gold Project in Nye County, Nevada. The study confirms substantial exploration... Keep Reading...
