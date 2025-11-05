The Conversation (0)
November 05, 2025
Altech Batteries (ATC:AU) has announced Altech - Service Data Confirms Exceptional Failure Rate
11 May
Altech Batteries
Revolutionary sodium-chloride solid state batteries for renewable energy storage and silicon in graphite anodes for higher energy density batteries. Keep Reading...
30 October
Quarterly Activities/Appendix 5B Cash Flow Report
Altech Batteries (ATC:AU) has announced Quarterly Activities/Appendix 5B Cash Flow ReportDownload the PDF here. Keep Reading...
27 October
Altech - SNC Batteries Outstanding Safety Destructve Testing
Altech Batteries (ATC:AU) has announced Altech - SNC Batteries Outstanding Safety Destructve TestingDownload the PDF here. Keep Reading...
13 October
Altech Batteries Ltd $6M Placement to Advance Battery Projects
Perth, Australia (ABN Newswire) - Altech Batteries Limited (ASX:ATC,OTC:ALTHF) (FRA:A3Y) (OTCMKTS:ALTHF) announces a capital raising of $6 million, comprising the issue of 133,333,334 fully paid ordinary shares in the capital of the Company at an issue price of $0.045 per Share. Participants in the placement will also receive free attaching listed options at 1 option for every 2 shares issued... Keep Reading...
13 October
Altech - $6M Placement to Advance Battery Projects
Altech Batteries (ATC:AU) has announced Altech - $6M Placement to Advance Battery ProjectsDownload the PDF here. Keep Reading...
09 October
Trading Halt
21m
Drilling the Manindi Vanadium-Titanium-Magnetite Discovery
Metals Australia (MLS:AU) has announced Drilling the Manindi Vanadium-Titanium-Magnetite DiscoveryDownload the PDF here. Keep Reading...
04 November
Drilling Underway at McDermitt Lithium Project
Jindalee Lithium (JLL:AU) has announced Drilling Underway at McDermitt Lithium ProjectDownload the PDF here. Keep Reading...
04 November
Relectrify Receives AU$25 Million for First Battery Storage System
Australia is investing AU$25 million in Melbourne-based company Relectrify’s world-first battery storage system for longer, cheaper and high-powered batteries.The funding is provided through the Australian Renewable Energy Agency (ARENA), building on its support for Relectrify in second-life EV... Keep Reading...
03 November
Repurchase of Convertible Securities
Jindalee Lithium (JLL:AU) has announced Repurchase of Convertible SecuritiesDownload the PDF here. Keep Reading...
03 November
Focus Graphite Receives Conditional Funding of up to $14.1M to Advance Canada's First Electrothermal Fluidized Purification Demonstration Plant
The $14.1 million project, announced at the G7 Energy and Environment Ministers' Meeting, unites Canadian, Ukrainian, and American partners to produce ultra-high-purity graphite for global battery, defence, and advanced-material markets.Focus Graphite Inc. (TSXV: FMS,OTC:FCSMF) (OTCQB: FCSMF)... Keep Reading...
03 November
SAGA Metals Provides Update on Double Mer Uranium Project: A Well-Positioned Asset in North America as the Uranium Boom Accelerates
Saga Metals Corp. ("SAGA" or the "Company") (TSXV: SAGA,OTC:SAGMF) (OTCQB: SAGMF) (FSE: 20H), a North American exploration company advancing critical mineral discoveries, is strategically positioned to capitalize on the explosive growth in the uranium sector as global nuclear commitments and... Keep Reading...
