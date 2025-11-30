Altech - Board Renewal and Strategic Focus

Altech - Board Renewal and Strategic Focus

Altech Batteries (ATC:AU) has announced Altech - Board Renewal and Strategic Focus

Download the PDF here.

altech batteriesatc:auasx:atcaustralia investinggraphite investing
ATC:AU
Altech Batteries
Sign up to get your FREE

Altech Batteries Investor Kit

and hear about exciting investment opportunities.
  • Corporate info
  • Insights
  • Growth strategies
  • Upcoming projects

GET YOUR FREE INVESTOR KIT

The Conversation (0)
Altech Batteries

Altech Batteries

Revolutionary sodium-chloride solid state batteries for renewable energy storage and silicon in graphite anodes for higher energy density batteries. Keep Reading...
Altech Batteries Ltd Board Renewal and Strategic Focus

Altech Batteries Ltd Board Renewal and Strategic Focus

Perth, Australia (ABN Newswire) - Altech Batteries Limited (ASX:ATC,OTC:ALTHF) (FRA:A3Y) (OTCMKTS:ALTHF) advised that its newly constituted Board has commenced a comprehensive strategic reset to position the Company for successful commercialisation of its core battery technologies. The refreshed Board comprises Mr Joe Graziano as Non-Executive Chair, Mr Daniel Raihani as Managing Director &... Keep Reading...
Altech - Board and Management Changes

Altech - Board and Management Changes

Altech Batteries (ATC:AU) has announced Altech - Board and Management ChangesDownload the PDF here. Keep Reading...
Altech - Design Completed for UPS Battery System

Altech - Design Completed for UPS Battery System

Altech Batteries (ATC:AU) has announced Altech - Design Completed for UPS Battery SystemDownload the PDF here. Keep Reading...
Altech Batteries Ltd Silumina Anodes Assessed by Major Battery Producer

Altech Batteries Ltd Silumina Anodes Assessed by Major Battery Producer

Perth, Australia (ABN Newswire) - Altech Batteries Limited (ASX:ATC,OTC:ALTHF) (FRA:A3Y) (OTCMKTS:ALTHF) announced a significant and strategically important development in its Silumina Anodes(TM) project, following formal engagement initiated from a leading global battery manufacturer and one of the world's largest electric-vehicle battery manufacturer ("Battery Group"). The Battery Group... Keep Reading...
Altech - Service Data Confirms Exceptional Failure Rate

Altech - Service Data Confirms Exceptional Failure Rate

Altech Batteries (ATC:AU) has announced Altech - Service Data Confirms Exceptional Failure RateDownload the PDF here. Keep Reading...
Blencowe Resources Plc (LSE: BRES)

Major JORC Resource & Reserve Upgrade at Orom-Cross

Blencowe Resources Plc (LSE: BRES) is pleased to announce the completion of the updated JORC 2012 Mineral Resource and Ore Reserve Statement ("JORC") for its 100%-owned Orom-Cross Graphite Project in Uganda. This upgrade incorporates all the infill drilling undertaken in 2025 across the Camp... Keep Reading...
Map highlighting India and neighboring countries in South Asia.

India Overhauls Critical Minerals Royalties to Boost Domestic Mining

India has approved a sweeping overhaul of royalty rates for several critical minerals, continuing its campaign to expand domestic mining and reduce reliance on Chinese imports.Graphite with at least 80 percent fixed carbon will be charged a 2 percent royalty based on the average sale price... Keep Reading...
Amitsoq Update - Graphite pilot processing plant

Amitsoq Update - Graphite pilot processing plant

GreenRoc Strategic Materials Plc (AIM: GROC), a company focused on the development of critical mineral projects in Greenland, is pleased to announce that it has signed a purchase agreement with a leading manufacturing company in China for a line of graphite processing mills and has also signed a... Keep Reading...
NextSource Materials

NextSource Materials Announces Upsizing of Funding Facility from Vision Blue Resources to Advance UAE Anode Facility Development

NextSource Materials Inc. (TSX:NEXT)(OTCQB:NSRCF) ("NextSource" or the "Company") announces that it has agreed to an extension to its drawdown credit facility (the "Facility") of up to a further US$10 million with Vision Blue Resources Limited ("Vision Blue").The Company is in active discussions... Keep Reading...
Blencowe Resources

Camp Lode Deposit Delivers High-Grade, Near-Surface Graphite

Further results expected imminently from Northern Syncline infill programme

Blencowe Resources Plc (LSE: BRES), the natural resources company advancing the Orom-Cross graphite project in Uganda, is pleased to announce further assay results from its Stage 7 drilling programme at its flagship Orom-Cross graphite project in northern Uganda. The Stage-7 campaign, the... Keep Reading...
Waving American flag with stars and stripes.

Titan on Track for New York Graphite Production as US Pushes for Domestic Supply Chain

Titan Mining (TSX:TI,OTCQB:TIMCF) is on track to start producing natural graphite concentrate at its Empire State operation in Gouverneur, New York, positioning itself as the first near-term US supplier.“China’s decision to tighten graphite exports underscores the importance of having a secure... Keep Reading...

Latest News

Altech Batteries
Sign up to get your FREE

Altech Batteries Investor Kit

and hear about exciting investment opportunities.
  • Corporate info
  • Insights
  • Growth strategies
  • Upcoming projects

GET YOUR FREE INVESTOR KIT

Latest Press Releases

Altris Engineering Appointed to Optimise & Lead Seymour DFS

Expands REE and Uranium Footprint at Sybella-Barkly

Altech Batteries Ltd Board Renewal and Strategic Focus

Basin Energy Ltd Expands REE and Uranium Footprint at Sybella-Barkly

Related News

Battery Metals Investing

Altris Engineering Appointed to Optimise & Lead Seymour DFS

uranium investing

Expands REE and Uranium Footprint at Sybella-Barkly

Australia Investing

Basin Energy Ltd Expands REE and Uranium Footprint at Sybella-Barkly

Australia Investing

BPH Energy Limited Chair's Address to Shareholders

Base Metals Investing

Bold Ventures Sees Progress in the Ring of Fire

diamond investing

Top 5 Canadian Mining Stocks This Week: Mountain Province Diamonds Shines with 114 percent Gain

Silver Investing

Silver Price Surges Past US$56 to New All-time High on Comex Disruption