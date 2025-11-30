The Conversation (0)
November 30, 2025
Altech Batteries (ATC:AU) has announced Altech - Board Renewal and Strategic Focus
11 May
Altech Batteries
Revolutionary sodium-chloride solid state batteries for renewable energy storage and silicon in graphite anodes for higher energy density batteries.
2h
Altech Batteries Ltd Board Renewal and Strategic Focus
Perth, Australia (ABN Newswire) - Altech Batteries Limited (ASX:ATC,OTC:ALTHF) (FRA:A3Y) (OTCMKTS:ALTHF) advised that its newly constituted Board has commenced a comprehensive strategic reset to position the Company for successful commercialisation of its core battery technologies. The refreshed Board comprises Mr Joe Graziano as Non-Executive Chair, Mr Daniel Raihani as Managing Director &... Keep Reading...
27 November
Altech - Board and Management Changes
Altech Batteries (ATC:AU) has announced Altech - Board and Management ChangesDownload the PDF here. Keep Reading...
26 November
Altech - Design Completed for UPS Battery System
Altech Batteries (ATC:AU) has announced Altech - Design Completed for UPS Battery SystemDownload the PDF here. Keep Reading...
23 November
Altech Batteries Ltd Silumina Anodes Assessed by Major Battery Producer
Perth, Australia (ABN Newswire) - Altech Batteries Limited (ASX:ATC,OTC:ALTHF) (FRA:A3Y) (OTCMKTS:ALTHF) announced a significant and strategically important development in its Silumina Anodes(TM) project, following formal engagement initiated from a leading global battery manufacturer and one of the world's largest electric-vehicle battery manufacturer ("Battery Group"). The Battery Group... Keep Reading...
05 November
Altech - Service Data Confirms Exceptional Failure Rate
Altech Batteries (ATC:AU) has announced Altech - Service Data Confirms Exceptional Failure RateDownload the PDF here. Keep Reading...
27 November
Major JORC Resource & Reserve Upgrade at Orom-Cross
Blencowe Resources Plc (LSE: BRES) is pleased to announce the completion of the updated JORC 2012 Mineral Resource and Ore Reserve Statement ("JORC") for its 100%-owned Orom-Cross Graphite Project in Uganda. This upgrade incorporates all the infill drilling undertaken in 2025 across the Camp... Keep Reading...
14 November
India Overhauls Critical Minerals Royalties to Boost Domestic Mining
India has approved a sweeping overhaul of royalty rates for several critical minerals, continuing its campaign to expand domestic mining and reduce reliance on Chinese imports.Graphite with at least 80 percent fixed carbon will be charged a 2 percent royalty based on the average sale price... Keep Reading...
06 November
Amitsoq Update - Graphite pilot processing plant
GreenRoc Strategic Materials Plc (AIM: GROC), a company focused on the development of critical mineral projects in Greenland, is pleased to announce that it has signed a purchase agreement with a leading manufacturing company in China for a line of graphite processing mills and has also signed a... Keep Reading...
30 October
NextSource Materials Announces Upsizing of Funding Facility from Vision Blue Resources to Advance UAE Anode Facility Development
NextSource Materials Inc. (TSX:NEXT)(OTCQB:NSRCF) ("NextSource" or the "Company") announces that it has agreed to an extension to its drawdown credit facility (the "Facility") of up to a further US$10 million with Vision Blue Resources Limited ("Vision Blue").The Company is in active discussions... Keep Reading...
21 October
Camp Lode Deposit Delivers High-Grade, Near-Surface Graphite
Further results expected imminently from Northern Syncline infill programme
Blencowe Resources Plc (LSE: BRES), the natural resources company advancing the Orom-Cross graphite project in Uganda, is pleased to announce further assay results from its Stage 7 drilling programme at its flagship Orom-Cross graphite project in northern Uganda. The Stage-7 campaign, the... Keep Reading...
15 October
Titan on Track for New York Graphite Production as US Pushes for Domestic Supply Chain
Titan Mining (TSX:TI,OTCQB:TIMCF) is on track to start producing natural graphite concentrate at its Empire State operation in Gouverneur, New York, positioning itself as the first near-term US supplier.“China’s decision to tighten graphite exports underscores the importance of having a secure... Keep Reading...
