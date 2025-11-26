The Conversation (0)
November 26, 2025
Altech Batteries (ATC:AU) has announced Altech - Design Completed for UPS Battery System
11 May
Altech Batteries
Revolutionary sodium-chloride solid state batteries for renewable energy storage and silicon in graphite anodes for higher energy density batteries. Keep Reading...
23 November
Altech Batteries Ltd Silumina Anodes Assessed by Major Battery Producer
Perth, Australia (ABN Newswire) - Altech Batteries Limited (ASX:ATC,OTC:ALTHF) (FRA:A3Y) (OTCMKTS:ALTHF) announced a significant and strategically important development in its Silumina Anodes(TM) project, following formal engagement initiated from a leading global battery manufacturer and one of the world's largest electric-vehicle battery manufacturer ("Battery Group"). The Battery Group... Keep Reading...
05 November
Altech - Service Data Confirms Exceptional Failure Rate
Altech Batteries (ATC:AU) has announced Altech - Service Data Confirms Exceptional Failure RateDownload the PDF here. Keep Reading...
05 November
Altech Batteries Ltd Service Data Confirms Exceptionally Low Failure Rate for Sodium-Nickel-Chloride Batteries
Perth, Australia (ABN Newswire) - Altech Batteries Limited (ASX:ATC,OTC:ALTHF) (FRA:A3Y) (OTCMKTS:ALTHF) announced outstanding long-term performance results for its partner AMPower's sodium-nickel-chloride (SNC) batteries. Extensive field data from South Africa demonstrates an exceptionally low failure rate of just 0.6%, confirming the SNC technology's superior reliability and durability... Keep Reading...
30 October
Quarterly Activities/Appendix 5B Cash Flow Report
Altech Batteries (ATC:AU) has announced Quarterly Activities/Appendix 5B Cash Flow ReportDownload the PDF here. Keep Reading...
29 October
Altech Batteries Ltd Quarterly Activities Report
Perth, Australia (ABN Newswire) - Altech Batteries Ltd (ASX:ATC,OTC:ALTHF) (FRA:A3Y) (OTCMKTS:ALTHF) announced its immediate entry into the sodium nickel chloride (SNC) (or previously referred as sodium alumina solid state (SAS), battery market in Australia, Europe and United States of America through a strategic collaboration and distribution agreement with the current largest SNC battery... Keep Reading...
2h
Land purchased for Collie plant development
International Graphite (IG6:AU) has announced Land purchased for Collie plant developmentDownload the PDF here. Keep Reading...
25 November
Surface Metals Inc. Confirms Open Mineralization and Expansion Potential at Cimarron Gold Project, Nevada
Surface Metals Inc. (CSE: SUR,OTC:SURMF) (OTCQB: SURMF) ("Surface Metals" or the "Company") is pleased to announce the completion of a comprehensive historical drill database compilation and review for its Cimarron Gold Project in Nye County, Nevada. The study confirms substantial exploration... Keep Reading...
25 November
Spartan Metals Doubles Tungstonia Exploration and Mining Claims
(TheNewswire) Commences Trading on the Frankfurt Stock Exchange Vancouver, Canada, November 25, 2025 TheNewswire - Spartan Metals Corp. (" Spartan " or the " Company ") (TSX-V: W OTCQB: SPRMF | FSE: J03) is pleased to announce that it has significantly expanded its land position at its 100%... Keep Reading...
25 November
SAGA Metals Completes First Cross Section Through Extensive Oxide Layer in Trapper Zone at Radar Project in Labrador
Saga Metals Corp. ("SAGA" or the "Company") (TSXV: SAGA,OTC:SAGMF) (OTCQB: SAGMF) (FSE: 20H) a North American exploration company advancing critical mineral discoveries, is pleased to announce the completion of its first 3 holes (R-0008 to R-0010) of the 2025-2026 mineral resource estimate drill... Keep Reading...
24 November
Brunswick Exploration to Begin a Lithium Exploration Initiative in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia
Brunswick Exploration Inc. (TSX-V: BRW, OTCQB: BRWXF; FRANKFURT:1XQ; " BRW " or the " Company ") is pleased to announce that it has identified the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia (the " KSA " or " Saudi Arabia ") as highly prospective for lithium exploration. To support this new initiative and as an... Keep Reading...
20 November
E-Power Resources Inc. Announces Tetepisca Flake Graphite Property Delivers High-Value Concentrate Potential, Demonstrating High Recoveries and Premium Flake Size Distribution
E-Power Resources Inc. (CSE: EPR) ("E-Power" or the "Company") is pleased to provide the results of recently completed metallurgical testwork from the Company's flagship Tetepisca Flake Graphite Property located in the Innu Nation of Pessamit, North Shore Region of Quebec. The metallurgical... Keep Reading...
