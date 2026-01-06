Altech - CERENERGY Project Secures German Grant Approval

Altech Batteries (ATC:AU) has announced Altech - CERENERGY Project Secures German Grant Approval

Revolutionary sodium-chloride solid state batteries for renewable energy storage and silicon in graphite anodes for higher energy density batteries. Keep Reading...
Altech Batteries Ltd CERENERGY Project Secures German Grant Approval

Perth, Australia (ABN Newswire) - Altech Batteries Ltd (ASX:ATC,OTC:ALTHF) (FRA:A3Y) (OTCMKTS:ALTHF) announced that binding conditional funding approval in the amount of 46.11 million Euro has now been granted for the CERENERGY(R) Sodium-Chloride Solid-State battery project in Saxony, Germany. The grant approval materially derisks project funding and supports progression toward construction of... Keep Reading...
