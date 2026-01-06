The Conversation (0)
January 05, 2026
Altech Batteries (ATC:AU) has announced Altech - CERENERGY Project Secures German Grant Approval
11 May 2025
Altech Batteries
Revolutionary sodium-chloride solid state batteries for renewable energy storage and silicon in graphite anodes for higher energy density batteries. Keep Reading...
3h
Altech Batteries Ltd CERENERGY Project Secures German Grant Approval
Perth, Australia (ABN Newswire) - Altech Batteries Ltd (ASX:ATC,OTC:ALTHF) (FRA:A3Y) (OTCMKTS:ALTHF) announced that binding conditional funding approval in the amount of 46.11 million Euro has now been granted for the CERENERGY(R) Sodium-Chloride Solid-State battery project in Saxony, Germany. The grant approval materially derisks project funding and supports progression toward construction of... Keep Reading...
18 December 2025
Altech Batteries Ltd Strategic Direction to Discontinue with AMPower
Perth, Australia (ABN Newswire) - Altech Batteries Limited (ASX:ATC,OTC:ALTHF) (FRA:A3Y) (OTCMKTS:ALTHF) advised that, as part of a comprehensive strategic reset by its newly constituted Board of Directors, it has decided that it will discontinue, effective immediately, its partnership with AMPower, the Chinese producer of sodium nickel chloride (SNC) batteries for the uninterrupted power... Keep Reading...
30 November 2025
Altech - Board Renewal and Strategic Focus
Altech Batteries (ATC:AU) has announced Altech - Board Renewal and Strategic FocusDownload the PDF here. Keep Reading...
30 November 2025
Altech Batteries Ltd Board Renewal and Strategic Focus
Perth, Australia (ABN Newswire) - Altech Batteries Limited (ASX:ATC,OTC:ALTHF) (FRA:A3Y) (OTCMKTS:ALTHF) advised that its newly constituted Board has commenced a comprehensive strategic reset to position the Company for successful commercialisation of its core battery technologies. The refreshed Board comprises Mr Joe Graziano as Non-Executive Chair, Mr Daniel Raihani as Managing Director &... Keep Reading...
27 November 2025
Altech - Board and Management Changes
Altech Batteries (ATC:AU) has announced Altech - Board and Management ChangesDownload the PDF here. Keep Reading...
17h
