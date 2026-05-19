Argentina Lithium Engages Market One Media Group for Marketing Contract

Argentina Lithium & Energy Corp. (TSXV: LIT,OTC:LILIF) (FSE: OAY3) (OTCQB: LILIF), ("Argentina Lithium" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that it has agreed to the terms of a media services contract (the "Market One Contract") with Market One Media Group Inc. ("Market One") pursuant to which Market One will create tailored marketing programs for the Company. Argentina Lithium will pay Market One $170,000 plus applicable taxes for these services and the Market One Contract will have a term of 12 months. Market One provides on camera interviews for broadcast on BNN Bloomberg, lead generation services, editorial content, and online video services to its extensive roster of publicly listed companies.
There are no performance factors contained in the Agreement and Market One will not receive common shares or options as compensation. Further, Market One and the Company are unrelated and unaffiliated entities and, at the time of the Agreement, neither Market One nor any of its principals have an interest, directly or indirectly, in the securities of the Corporation. The Market One agreement is subject to TSX Venture Exchange approval.
About Argentina Lithium
Argentina Lithium & Energy Corp is focused on acquiring high quality lithium projects in Argentina and advancing them towards production in order to meet the growing global demand from the battery sector. The strategic investment in the Company by Peugeot Citroen Argentina S.A., a subsidiary of Stellantis N.V., one of the world's leading automakers, has helped Argentina Lithium to advance its four key projects covering over 67,000 hectares in the Lithium Triangle of Argentina. Management has a long history of success in the resource sector of Argentina and has assembled some of the most prospective lithium properties in the world-renowned "Lithium Triangle". The Company is a member of the Grosso Group, a resource management group that has pioneered exploration in Argentina since 1993.
ON BEHALF OF THE BOARD
"Nikolaos Cacos"
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Nikolaos Cacos, President, CEO and Director
For further information, please contact:
Corporate Communications
Tel: 1-604-687-1828
Toll-Free: 1-800-901-0058
Email: info@argentinalithium.com
Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.
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