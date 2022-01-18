Australia TheNewswire - 19 January 2022 - Jervois Global Limited advises that its Q4 2021 Quarterly Results and Investor Call will be held on Monday, 31 January at 0900 Australian Eastern Daylight Standard Time . Registration for the investor call can be undertaken at the link below: After registering participants will receive email confirmation with access details. A recording and transcript will be made available ...

JRV:CA,JRVMF