Australia TheNewswire - 19 January 2022 - Jervois Global Limited (" Jervois " or the " Company ") (ASX:JRV) (TSXV:JRV) (OTCQX:JRVMF) advises that its Q4 2021 Quarterly Results and Investor Call will be held on Monday, 31 January at 0900 Australian Eastern Daylight Standard Time (" AEDT ").

Registration for the investor call can be undertaken at the link below:

https://s1.c-conf.com/diamondpass/10019100-amw23.html

After registering participants will receive email confirmation with access details.

A recording and transcript will be made available shortly after conclusion of the webinar.

Jervois advises that the Company's registered address and principal place of business is now Suite 2.03, 1-11 Gordon Street, Cremorne, Victoria, 3121, Australia.

Company telephone number and website address remain the same.

On behalf of Jervois Global Limited,

Alwyn Davey, Company Secretary

For further information, please contact:

Investors and analysts:

James May

Chief Financial Officer

Jervois Global

james.may@jervoisglobal.com

Media:

Nathan Ryan

NWR Communications

nathan.ryan@nwrcommunications.com.au

Mob: +61 420 582 887

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

