PVT Drives Rapid 7% ARPU Lift in 6 Months by Transforming Go-to-Market Strategy with Calix Platform and SmartHome

PVT transforms subscriber experiences with the Calix Broadband Platform and SmartHome managed services—boosting ARPU over 7 percent in 6 months through personalized Wi-Fi offers and cutting operating expenses 50 percent in a year with seamless self-upgrades for eligible subscribers
Today, Calix, Inc. (NYSE: CALX,OTC:CLXLF) announced that Peñasco Valley Telephone Cooperative (PVT) boosted average revenue per user (ARPU) by over 7 percent in just six months among existing subscribers and tripled year-over-year website traffic—highlighting strong subscriber interest in lifestyle-based residential Wi-Fi packages with Calix SmartHome ™. Just over a year ago, PVT leveraged the Calix Broadband Platform to launch subscriber self-installation, replacing legacy gateways with Calix GigaSpire ® Wi-Fi systems. Nearly half of eligible subscribers chose to self-upgrade, eliminating more than 1,000 truck rolls, cutting operating expenses (OPEX) by 50 percent, and positioning the broadband service provider (BSP) to introduce lifestyle-based offers across southeastern New Mexico. With Calix, PVT is now enabling subscribers to manage every aspect of their connected home—delivering personalized experiences to families, gamers, remote workers, and seniors, while cementing their leadership as a broadband experience provider (BXP).
To maximize the impact of their subscriber self-upgrades, PVT worked with the award-winning Calix Success organization to design intuitive, smart packaging with step-by-step self-install kits. These kits enabled subscribers to easily self-upgrade without needing assistance from PVT support staff or on-site technicians. This frictionless setup reflects PVT's commitment to delivering a white-glove subscriber experience, where convenience and enablement drive every interaction.
Also supporting this transformation is PVT's ambitious migration from legacy cable to fiber, which paved the way for the new technology upgrades and expanded service offerings. Together, these innovations are enabling PVT to spur local economic growth and ensure their communities stay better connected.
Leveraging SmartHome and capabilities on the Calix Platform, key outcomes of PVT's transformation include:
- Over 7 percent ARPU lift with personalized Wi-Fi experiences. By implementing lifestyle-focused offers , PVT has boosted ARPU by over 7 percent among existing subscribers since their spring launch. Packages like "Get your game on" and "Enjoy family time" continue to deepen subscriber loyalty, helping PVT stand out in competitive markets. Subscribers are also turning to Command IQ ® , Protect IQ ® , and Experience IQ ® to personalize, secure, and manage their broadband experiences, with Bark social media monitoring adding peace of mind for families.
- New user traffic to PVT.com tripled since the launch of lifestyle-focused packages. Partnering with Calix Success and leveraging Calix Engagement Cloud , PVT has used precise subscriber targeting and experience-based offers to rapidly grow year-over-year website traffic. Educational content and targeted campaigns have helped subscribers quickly find the right packages—boosting active users, reducing bounce rates, and accelerating time to value.
- 1,000+ truck rolls avoided and 50 percent OPEX saved with self-installation. Of their eligible subscribers, nearly half chose the ease and convenience of self-upgrading their Wi-Fi systems. By minimizing technician involvement and simplifying support, PVT has streamlined operations, delivered significant operational savings, and freed up resources for higher-impact projects while accelerating the migration from legacy gateways to GigaSpire systems.
"For over a century, PVT has stood shoulder-to-shoulder with the communities we serve," said James Meyers, chief executive officer at PVT. "Partnering with Calix and deploying their Broadband Platform isn't just a technology upgrade—it is a reaffirmation of our promise to put people first. Every mile of fiber we lay, every value-added service we launch, is about making life better for our subscribers. We are not chasing trends; we're building value, offering simple, meaningful experiences that are rooted in the everyday needs of rural families and businesses. From humble beginnings to cutting-edge innovation, our journey has always been about connection, with technology, with purpose, and most importantly, with people."
"PVT did not just upgrade their network—they reimagined their business," said Michael Weening, president and chief executive officer at Calix. "By embracing the Calix Broadband Platform and launching self-installation, they are creating the blueprint for BSPs who want to lead with experience. This is what takes a BSP to a BXP—a broadband experience provider: offering experiences and enabling subscribers to control those experiences. That unlocks brand advocacy, loyalty, and long-term value. PVT is proving what is possible when broadband businesses align everything they do around the subscriber experience."
