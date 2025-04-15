Shareholder Update Letter

Shareholder Update Letter

Provaris Energy (PV1:AU) has announced Shareholder Update Letter

Download the PDF here.

PV1:AU
Provaris Energy
Enabling the scale-up of clean energy supply chains through innovative hydrogen and CO2 storage and transport solutions.

Provaris

Provaris Energy’s Capital-light Shift Unlocks Growth in Hydrogen and CO₂ Transport, Report Says

Description

A recent analyst report from Longspur Clean Energy highlights Provaris Energy’s (ASX:PV1) progress in establishing a hydrogen and CO2 transport solution, alongside a strategic shift to a capital-light business model.

Appendix 4D & Half-Year Accounts 31 December 2024

Appendix 4D & Half-Year Accounts 31 December 2024

Provaris Energy (PV1:AU) has announced Appendix 4D & Half-Year Accounts 31 December 2024

Download the PDF here.

December 2024 Quarterly Activities & Appendix 4C Cashflow

Provaris Energy Ltd (ASX: PV1, Provaris, the Company) is pleased to provide the following summary of the Company’s development activities for the quarter that ended 31 Dember 2024.

Term Sheet for Hydrogen Supply and Offtake with Uniper

Provaris Energy Ltd (Provaris; ASX:PV1) is pleased to advise the collaboration with Uniper Global Commodities SE (Uniper) and Norwegian Hydrogen AS has advanced to the execution of a conditional Term Sheet for the supply, transport and offtake of RFNBO compliant hydrogen. The Term Sheet provides the basis of negotiating a binding Hydrogen Sale and Purchase Agreement (Hydrogen SPA) which is targeted for June 2025.

Progress Update on Hydrogen Supply Chain and Prototype Tank Activities

Provaris Energy Ltd (Provaris, ASX.PV1) is pleased to provide an update on recent progress towards its priority activities in Norway aimed at developing Hydrogen Supply Chains into Europe and advancing the Company’s proprietary hydrogen carrier.
Jupiter Energy (ASX:JPR)

Jupiter Energy


Source Rock Royalties (TSXV:SRR)

Source Rock Royalties Declares Monthly Dividend

Source Rock Royalties Ltd. ("Source Rock") (TSXV: SRR), a pure-play oil and gas royalty company with an established portfolio of oil royalties, announces that its board of directors has declared a monthly dividend of $0.0065 per common share, payable in cash on May 15, 2025 to shareholders of record on April 30, 2025.

This dividend is designated as an "eligible dividend" for Canadian income tax purposes.

Oil rig at sunset with "5 Top Canadian Mining Stocks" text overlay.

Top 5 Canadian Mining Stocks This Week: Tethys Petroleum Surges 122 Percent

Welcome to the Investing News Network's weekly look at the best-performing Canadian mining stocks on the TSX, TSXV and CSE, starting with a round-up of Canadian and US news impacting the resource sector.

While there was no new market data in Canada, south of the border the US Bureau of Labor Statistics released its March consumer price index (CPI) data on Friday (April 11). The all items CPI figures were down in March, posting a 2.4 percent year-over-year increase compared to the 2.8 percent recorded in February.

On a monthly basis, all items CPI rose just 0.1 percent, in contrast to the 0.2 percent of the month before.

Gas nozzle with hose forming a declining bar graph, symbolizing falling gas prices.

Oil Markets Buckle Under Tariff Pressure, Recession Fears Tank Prices

The global oil market is facing a sharp downturn as a wave of recession fears, aggressive trade policies and a surprise supply boost from OPEC+ collide to send prices tumbling to multi-year lows.

Although crude prices staged a modest recovery on Tuesday (April 8), the broader market trajectory remains grim, with Brent and West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude now trading well below levels needed for profitable production in the US.

Oil prices have dropped precipitously since early April, reaching levels not seen since 2021 on April 4 soon after US President Donald Trump’s announcement of sweeping new tariffs on dozens of countries.

Alvopetro Announces March 2025 Sales Volumes

Alvopetro Announces March 2025 Sales Volumes

Alvopetro Energy Ltd. (TSXV: ALV) (OTCQX: ALVOF) announces March sales volumes of 2,580 boepd, including natural gas sales of 14.5 MMcfpd, associated natural gas liquids sales from condensate of 146 bopd and oil sales of 12 bopd, based on field estimates, bringing our average daily sales volumes to 2,446 boepd in Q1 2025, up 41% from Q4 2024.

Natural gas, NGLs and crude oil sales:

Alvopetro Energy Ltd. is deploying a balanced capital allocation model where we seek to reinvest roughly half our cash flows into organic growth opportunities and return the other half to stakeholders. Alvopetro's organic growth strategy is to focus on the best combinations of geologic prospectivity and fiscal regime. Alvopetro is balancing capital investment opportunities in Canada and Brazil where we are building off the strength of our Caburé and Murucututu natural gas fields and the related strategic midstream infrastructure.

