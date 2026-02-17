Puppies, Robots, and "Muni-ritas": Exchange 2026 Unveils Unmatched Networking Experiences for Financial Professionals

Exchange, the premier financial services conference focused on ETF and wealth professionals, is demonstrating its commitment to community-building by announcing a high-energy lineup of onsite experiences for its upcoming event, March 15-18 at the Virgin Hotels Las Vegas.

Designed to break the mold of traditional financial conferences, the 2026 edition of Exchange balances world-class investment content and growth-focused practice sessions with more of the kinds of interactive activities and conversation sparks that encourage peer-to-peer connection in a creative, relaxed environment.

"Exchange has always been about more than just its agenda; it's also about the community that forms during and around all of the high-impact panels and talks," said Orla O'Dwyer, Head of Experiential Events at VettaFi. "By bringing together unique elements—from cutting-edge robotics to charitable initiatives—we're creating a space where advisors can recharge, network, and return to their firms with a fresh perspective."

The Exchange 2026 Experience Includes:

  • Roundhill Investments Puppy Lounge: Need a mental break between deep-dives into the macro economy? Roundhill Investments is bringing a dose of joy to the expo floor with onsite rescue puppies available for cuddles and stress relief.
  • The Future is Here with Ameca and ETC: Meet Ameca, the world-famous humanoid robot. Attendees will have the rare opportunity to interact with one of the most advanced examples of AI and robotics technology today. This experience brings the entire tech ecosystem to life on the expo floor—from the robotics (NYSE: ROBO) and artificial intelligence (NYSE: THNQ) that power her movements to the nuclear-driven energy grid (NYSE: NUKZ) required to fuel the next generation of innovation.
  • World Central Kitchen benefits from "Free throws for dough" basketball fun: Everyone can put their shooting skills to the test for a cause. Each basket made at the free-throw station supports World Central Kitchen's mission to provide meals in response to humanitarian, climate, and community crises.
  • CF Benchmarks Brings F1 Racing Car to the Expo Floor: Speed meets precision. CF Benchmarks is bringing the high-octane world of Formula 1 to the desert, featuring a full-scale F1 racing car on-site for photo ops and a look at the engineering of peak performance.
  • Nuveen's "Muni-rita" Bar: An afternoon fan favorite returns with a twist. Nuveen will be hosting a dedicated "Muni-rita" bar, serving up signature cocktails as a refreshing backdrop for discussions on the municipal bond market and income strategies.
  • Morning Yoga: Always a favorite for the early risers, morning yoga returns to the Event Lawn from 7:00 AM - 7:45 AM on Monday, March 16th and Tuesday, March 17th. Led by Mark DiPippa, owner of DNA Creative, these sessions offer a revitalizing way to clear the mind and find your center before a high-activity day of networking.
  • The Reckoner Grotto Bar: Looking for the heart of the social scene? The Reckoner Grotto Bar will serve as the premier onsite happy hour destination —the "hot place" for attendees to gather, grab a drink, and engage in unscripted conversations.
  • IAA & Wealth.com Advisor Happy Hour: The Independent Advisor Alliance (IAA) is teaming up with Wealth.com to host an exclusive happy hour for financial advisors. This event offers a focused setting for RIAs to connect.

Registration for Exchange 2026 is currently open. Join the industry's leading advisors and ETF experts in Las Vegas this March by visiting ExchangeETF.com to view the agenda and secure your spot.

-

About VettaFi

VettaFi is a differentiated index provider, helping asset managers across the globe build and grow their product suites. With an industry-leading index platform, it partners with issuers to develop innovative investment solutions and bring them to market. Beyond that, its modern distribution solutions help clients scale products and achieve success. For more information, please visit www.VettaFi.com.

VettaFi hosts Exchange, an annual conference for financial services professionals taking place March 15-18, 2026, in Las Vegas. For more information, please visit www.ExchangeETF.com.

VettaFi LLC is a wholly-owned subsidiary of TMX Group Limited (TMX Group). For more information about TMX Group, please visit www.tmx.com.

