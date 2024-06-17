The ROBO Global Artificial Intelligence ETF (the Fund) seeks to provide investment results that, before fees and expenses, correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the ROBO Global Artificial Intelligence Index (the Index The Fund will normally invest at least 80% of its total assets in securities of the Index or in depositary receipts representing securities of the Index. The Index, which was developed and is provided by ROBO Global (the Index Provider), is designed to measure the performance of publicly-traded companies that have a significant portion of their revenue derived from the field of artificial intelligence as described below (Artificial Intelligence Companies). Under normal circumstances, the Fund will invest at least 80% of its net assets, plus the amount of any borrowings for investment purposes, in securities of Artificial Intelligence Companies. This investment policy may be changed without shareholder approval, upon 60 days notice to shareholders.