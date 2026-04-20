Johny Srouji named Apple's Chief Hardware Officer

Johny Srouji named Apple's Chief Hardware Officer

Apple® today announced that, effective immediately, Apple executive Johny Srouji will become chief hardware officer. Srouji, who most recently served as senior vice president of Hardware Technologies, will assume an expanded role leading Hardware Engineering, which John Ternus most recently oversaw, as well as the hardware technologies organization.

"Johny is one of the most talented people I have ever had the privilege to work with," said Apple CEO Tim Cook. "He has played a singular role in driving Apple's silicon strategy, and his influence has been felt deeply not just inside the company, but across the industry. He has always led his organization with remarkable deftness and judgment, and time and again, his team has delivered breakthrough innovations that have transformed our products. We are incredibly fortunate to have him as Apple's chief hardware officer."

"Johny has been an incredible partner on the executive team, and is going to be an extraordinary chief hardware officer," said incoming Apple CEO John Ternus. "I look forward to continuing to work closely with him in our new roles."

Srouji has built one of the world's strongest and most innovative teams of silicon and technology engineers, driving leading breakthroughs in custom chips and hardware technologies including Apple silicon, batteries, cameras, storage controllers, sensors, displays, cellular modems, and other critical areas across Apple's entire product line.

Apple's world-class hardware engineering team turns bold ideas into beautifully integrated products people rely on every day. They create and build all of Apple's hardware products, leading everything from product design to system engineering to reliability and durability testing. The team works closely with industrial design, hardware technologies, software engineering, and operations to deliver the world's most innovative products.

Srouji joined Apple in 2008 to lead development of A4, the first Apple-designed system-on-a-chip. Prior to Apple, Srouji held senior positions at Intel and IBM in the area of processor development and design. He earned both a bachelor's and master's degree in Computer Science from Technion, Israel's Institute of Technology.

Apple revolutionized personal technology with the introduction of the Macintosh in 1984. Today, Apple leads the world in innovation with iPhone, iPad, Mac, AirPods, Apple Watch, and Apple Vision Pro. Apple's six software platforms — iOS, iPadOS, macOS, watchOS, visionOS, and tvOS — provide seamless experiences across all Apple devices and empower people with breakthrough services including the App Store, Apple Music, Apple Pay, iCloud, and Apple TV+. Apple's more than 150,000 employees are dedicated to making the best products on earth and to leaving the world better than we found it.

NOTE TO EDITORS: For additional information visit Apple Newsroom ( www.apple.com/newsroom ), or email Apple's Media Helpline at media.help@apple.com .

© 2026 Apple Inc. All rights reserved. Apple and the Apple logo are trademarks of Apple. Other company and product names may be trademarks of their respective owners.

Press Contacts:

Trudy Muller
Apple
tmuller@apple.com

News Provided by Business Wire via QuoteMedia

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