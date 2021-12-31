Blockchain Investing News
NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION TO UNITED STATES NEWSWIRE SERVICES OR FOR DISSEMINATION IN THE UNITED STATES  Prophecy DeFi Inc. announces that it has granted an aggregate of 1,400,000 options to purchase common shares of the Company to an officer and consultants of the Company, exercisable at a price of $0.60 per common share for a period of three years from the date of grant, in accordance with the terms of the Company's ...

Prophecy DeFi Inc. (" Prophecy DeFi " or the " Company ") (CSE: PDFI) announces that it has granted an aggregate of 1,400,000 options to purchase common shares of the Company to an officer and consultants of the Company, exercisable at a price of $0.60 per common share for a period of three (3) years from the date of grant, in accordance with the terms of the Company's stock option plan. The common shares issuable upon exercise of the options are subject to a statutory hold period of four months and one day from the date of grant.

About Prophecy DeFi

Prophecy DeFi (CSE: PDFI) officially launched on June 23, 2021 . The Company aims to bring together technology start-ups in the Blockchain and DeFi sectors to fund innovation, elevate industry research, and create new business opportunities in a coherent ecosystem.

www.prophecydefi.com

Forward-Looking Information


Certain information set forth in this news release may contain forward-looking information that involves substantial known and unknown risks and uncertainties. This forward-looking information includes, among others, statements regarding the expected use of proceeds of the Offering. This forward-looking information is subject to numerous risks and uncertainties, certain of which are beyond the control of the Company, including, but not limited to, the impact of general economic conditions, industry conditions and dependence upon regulatory approvals. Readers are cautioned that the assumptions used in the preparation of such information, although considered reasonable at the time of preparation, may prove to be imprecise and, as such, undue reliance should not be placed on forward-looking information. No assurance can be given that any of the events anticipated by the forward-looking information will transpire or occur or, if any of them do so, what benefits the Company will derive therefrom. The forward-looking information is made as of the date of this news release and the Company undertakes no obligation to update forward-looking information except as otherwise may be required by applicable securities law.


Neither the Canadian Securities Exchange nor the Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Prophecy DeFi Announces Closing of Brokered Private Placement of Convertible Debenture Units

Prophecy DeFi Inc. (CSE: PDFI) ("Prophecy DeFi" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that it has closed its previously announced brokered private placement of an aggregate of 5,680 convertible debenture units of the Company (the "Debenture Units") at an issue price of $1,000 per Debenture Unit for aggregate gross proceeds of $5,680,000 (the "Offering").

Each Debenture Unit is comprised of $1,000 principal amount of 10.0% unsecured convertible debentures of the Company (the "Convertible Debentures") and 1,667 common share purchase warrants of the Company (the "Warrants"). Each Convertible Debenture matures 36 months following the closing of the Offering (the "Maturity Date") and bears interest at a rate of 10.0% per annum from the date of issue, payable quarterly in cash. The Convertible Debentures are convertible into common shares of the Company ("Common Shares") at the option of the holder at any time prior to the Maturity Date, or on the business day immediately preceding a date fixed for redemption of the Convertible Debentures, at a conversion price equal to $0.60 per Common Share (the "Conversion Price"). Upon conversion, the holder will receive accrued and unpaid interest on the principal amount of the Convertible Debentures that is the subject of the conversion for the period from and including the date of the latest interest payment date to, but excluding, the date of conversion. The Conversion Price is subject to adjustment upon the occurrence of certain customary events. The Company has the right to force conversion of the Convertible Debentures at the Conversion Price if the daily volume weighted average trading price of the Common Shares on the Canadian Securities Exchange (the "CSE") is greater than $1.20 for 10 consecutive trading days. Upon a change of control of the Company, holders of Convertible Debentures have the right to require the Company to repurchase their Convertible Debentures, in whole or in part, on the date that is 30 days following notice of the change of control at a price equal to 105% of the principal amount of the Convertible Debentures then outstanding plus accrued and unpaid interest thereon.

Prophecy DeFi Announces Further Amended Terms of Brokered Private Placement

 Prophecy DeFi Inc. (" Prophecy DeFi ", " PDFI " or the " Company ") (CSE: PDFI) announces that further to its press releases dated November 15, 2021 and November 30, 2021 it is further amending the terms of the previously announced brokered private placement financing.  Under the amended terms Canaccord Genuity Corp. (the " Lead Agent ") on behalf of a syndicate of agents including INFOR Financial Inc. (collectively, the " Agents ") will act as agents for the Company to offer for sale, on a commercially reasonable efforts private placement basis, up to C$10,000,000 aggregate principal amount of convertible debenture units of the Company (the " Debenture Units ") at an issue price of C$1,000 per Debenture Unit (the " Offering ").  Each Debenture Unit will be comprised of $1,000 principal amount of 10.0% unsecured convertible debentures of the Company (the " Convertible Debentures ") and 1,667 common share purchase warrants of the Company (the " Warrants ").  Each Convertible Debenture will be convertible on the terms described below and each Warrant will be exercisable into one common share of the Company (" Common Shares ") at a price of C$0.90 per Common Share for a period of thirty-six (36) months from the closing date, subject to the right of the Company to accelerate the expiry date of the Warrants if, at any time following the date that is four months and one day following the closing date of the Offering, the daily volume weighted average trading price of the Common Shares on the Canadian Securities Exchange (the " CSE ") is greater than $1.80 for 10 consecutive trading days.

Prophecy DeFi Announces Amended Terms of Brokered Private Placement

Prophecy DeFi Inc. (" Prophecy DeFi ", " PDFI " or the " Company ") (CSE: PDFI) announces that further to its press release dated November 15, 2021 it is amending the terms of the previously announced brokered private placement financing.  Under the amended terms Canaccord Genuity Corp. (the " Lead Agent ") on behalf of a syndicate of agents including INFOR Financial Inc. (collectively, the " Agents ") will act as agents for the Company to offer for sale, on a commercially reasonable efforts private placement basis, up to C$10,000,000 aggregate principal amount of convertible debenture units of the Company (the " Debenture Units ") at an issue price of C$1,000 per Debenture Unit (the " Offering ").  Each Debenture Unit will be comprised of $1,000 principal amount of 10.0% unsecured convertible debentures of the Company (the " Convertible Debentures ") and 1,250 common share purchase warrants of the Company (the " Warrants ").  Each Convertible Debenture will be convertible on the terms described below and each Warrant will be exercisable into one common share of the Company (" Common Shares ") at a price of C$1.25 per Common Share for a period of thirty-six (36) months from the closing date, subject to the right of the Company to accelerate the expiry date of the Warrants if, at any time following the date that is four months and one day following the closing date of the Offering, the daily volume weighted average trading price of the Common Shares on the Canadian Securities Exchange (the " CSE ") is greater than $2.50 for 10 consecutive trading days.

Prophecy DeFi Announces Brokered Private Placement of Unsecured Convertible Debentures

Prophecy DeFi Inc. (" Prophecy DeFi ", " PDFI " or the " Company ") (CSE: PDFI) is pleased to announce that it has entered into an agreement with Canaccord Genuity Corp. (the " Lead Agent ") on behalf of a syndicate of agents including INFOR Financial Inc. (collectively, the " Agents ") to offer for sale, on a commercially reasonable efforts private placement basis, up to C$25,000,000 aggregate principal amount, 10.0% unsecured convertible debentures of the Company (the " Debentures ") at an issue price of C$1,000 per Debenture (the " Offering ").  The Agents will have the option, exercisable in whole or in part at any time up until 48 hours prior to the closing of the Offering (the " Closing "), to increase the size of the Offering by up to an additional C$3,750,000 of Debentures.

Prophecy DeFi Provides Operational Update on Layer2 Blockchain

 Prophecy DeFi Inc. (" Prophecy DeFi ", " PDFI " or the " Company ") (CSE: PDFI) is pleased to provide an operational update, further to its press release dated October 19, 2021 on its wholly owned subsidiary, Layer2 Blockchain Inc. (" Layer2 " or the " Subsidiary ")

CoinSmart Announces Grant of Marketplace Registration Status by Canadian Securities Regulators

CoinSmart Financial Inc. (NEO: SMRT) (FSE:IIR) ("CoinSmart"), a leading Canadian headquartered crypto asset trading platform, announced today that its wholly owned operating subsidiary Simply Digital Technologies Inc. has been granted status as a Marketplace by all Canadian securities regulators.

CoinSmart is only the second platform in Canada to achieve this relief, allowing customers to trade crypto assets securely through a fully regulated platform.

Banxa Breaks Down Crypto Barriers by Launching World-Leading Layer 2 Fiat On-Ramp

Banxa Holdings Inc. (TSXV: BNXA) (OTCQX: BNXAF) (FSE: AC00) ("Banxa" or "The Company"), payment service provider (PSP) and RegTech platform for the digital assets industry, is proud to announce the launch of its world-leading Layer 2 (L2) Fiat On-Ramp.

While the cryptocurrency market has significantly grown, heavy fees and complex purchasing systems have weighed upon the industry providing unnecessary complexities and barriers to entry. The Australian-founded organisation, Banxa, has developed purchasing for a range of L2 protocols - available now - to eliminate these barriers. These protocols currently include Arbitrum, Optimism, and zkSync, allowing users to pay with Banxa's wide range of global and local payment options, including credit card and bank transfers, for direct purchasing on L2.

The L2 Fiat On-Ramp will completely disrupt the current system by removing high "gas fees" accumulated throughout the crypto transaction process. At the same time, it will also be a catalyst to reducing fulfillment times, an issue faced within an industry that prides itself on agility and fast transactions. In 2021, Banxa processed one order every 18 seconds a day, a transaction value over USD 880 million, showcasing the true scale of transactions moving through the market.

"The crypto industry faces a complex web of challenges and barriers that might have discouraged consumers and merchants from making purchases in the past. The launch of our L2 Fiat On-Ramp offers greater accessibility to a whole new audience, breaking down two key entry barriers: high fees and faster processing times. We are honored to be launching this world-leading product as a way to transform the industry," said Banxa CEO Holger Arians.

Banxa is a pioneer in cryptocurrency as it has created its own technology on blockchain and is rapidly expanding. The business offers a market-leading range of currencies and payment methods globally.

Since its January 6th, 2021 IPO, Banxa has gone from strength to strength, growing from 38 to over 200 team members, adding over 31 new coins and additional payment methods, such as SEPA Instant and others. Additionally, the company has accelerated its already rapid onboarding of new partners, securing 103% growth in 2021 alone.

In celebration of this launch, Banxa is offering free purchasing Layer 2 with Optimism, Arbitrum and zkSync for a limited time[2]. User's spread fees will be waived; however, standard payment surcharges will apply, such as credit card transaction fees. This offer is now available to all users on these protocols.

About Banxa

Banxa Holdings Inc. (TSXV: BNXA) (OTCQX: BNXAF) (FSE: AC00) powers the world's largest digital asset platforms by providing payments infrastructure and regulatory compliance across global markets. Banxa's vision and mission is to build the bridge that provides people in every part of the world access to a fairer and more equitable financial system. Banxa is headquartered in Melbourne, Australia, with European headquarters in Amsterdam, the Netherlands.

For further information, go to www.banxa.com

This news release may contain "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities laws. Forward-looking statements are necessarily based upon a number of estimates and assumptions that, while considered reasonable by management, are inherently subject to significant business, economic and competitive uncertainties, and contingencies.

These statements generally can be identified by the use of forward-looking words such as "may", "should", "will", "could", "intend", "estimate", "plan", "anticipate", "expect", "believe" or "continue", or the negative thereof or similar variations. Forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause future results, performance or achievements to be materially different from the estimated future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by those forward-looking statements and the forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance.

Banxa's statements expressed or implied by these forward-looking statements are subject to a number of risks, uncertainties, and conditions, many of which are outside of Banxa's control, and undue reliance should not be placed on such statements. Forward-looking statements are qualified in their entirety by the inherent risks and uncertainties of the Company's business, including: Banxa's assumptions in making forward-looking statements may prove to be incorrect; adverse market conditions, including risks related to COVID-19 and risks that future results may vary from historical results.

Except as required by securities law, Banxa does not assume any obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, events or otherwise.

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

ON BEHALF OF THE BOARD OF DIRECTORS
Per: "DOMENIC CAROSA" https://twitter.com/dcarosa
Domenic Carosa
Chairman (1-888-218-6863)

CONTACTS:
Investor Relations:
North America: +1 (604) 609 6169
International: +61 407 790 016
Email: Investor@banxa.com

Lytham Partners, LLC
Ben Shamsian
New York/Phoenix
Email: shamsian@lythampartners.com

Media Contacts:
Dave Malcolm, Chief Marketing Officer
Email: dave.malcolm@banxa.com

Michelle Boland, PR Group
Email: michelleb@prgroup.com.au

Banxa Announces Partnership with the Leading Hardware Wallet Provider Ledger

Banxa Holdings Inc. (TSXV: BNXA) (OTCQX: BNXAF) (FSE: AC00) ("Banxa" or "The Company"), the world's first listed payment service provider (PSP) and RegTech platform for the digital assets industry, is excited to announce a partnership with Ledger, the world-leading hardware wallet provider.

Customers will now be able to access Banxa's global payments network through the Ledger Live app, opening up a wide variety of payment options for purchasing crypto on their Ledger Nano hardware wallets. Banxa supports competitive payment options for users in the US, Canada, Europe and the Australian markets, with direct bank transfers and credit card transactions.

Skychain's Proposed Private Placement

Skychain Technologies Inc. (TSXV: SCT) (OTCQB: SKTCF) ("Skychain" or the "Company") announces that the Company cancels the non-brokered private placement at $0.60 per common share announced on November 16, 2021.

Concurrently the Company proposes to undertake a non-brokered private placement of common shares (the "Shares") at a price of $0.42 per Share for gross proceeds of $2 million dollars (the "Private Placement"). The proceeds from the Private Placement will be used for general and administrative expenses and for the development of the Company's Birtle, Manitoba and other projects. The Private Placement is subject to the approval of the TSX Venture Exchange. All securities issued pursuant to the Private Placement will be subject to a hold period of four months and one day.

New World Captures A Historic Moment: Elias Theodorou to Release NFT on Fight Night vs. Bryan Baker

Graph Blockchain Inc. (CSE: GBLC) (OTC Pink: REGRF) (FSE: RT5A) ("Graph") or (the "Company") is pleased to announce that its wholly owned subsidiary New World Inc. will be launching Elias Theodorou's NFT on December 18th, the day he is set to face Bryan Baker (18-5) in the main event of CCC 10. Committed to fighting the stigma of medical cannabis in athletics, this is a historic first, as the Canadian will become the first professional athlete to compete on American soil with a Therapeutic Use Exemption for medical cannabis.

Keep reading... Show less
collection of physical coins representing cryptocurrencies

VIDEO — Expert: Crypto Volatility is Here to Stay

Som Seif: Crypto Outlook Strong, Volatility Still a Factor youtu.be

Cryptocurrencies offer investors an exciting arena with increasingly large potential.

In 2021, this growing industry saw its position strengthen thanks to increased adoption and visibility, setting the stage for 2022 to be a worthwhile year for market participants.

The Investing News Network (INN) talked with Som Seif, founder and CEO of Purpose Investments, about the growing interest in cryptocurrencies and how traditional investors are beginning to grasp the opportunity ahead.

