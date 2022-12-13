Aclara Provides an Update on Its Greenfield Exploration Plan

Prophecy DeFi Announces New Appointment to Board of Directors

Prophecy DeFi Inc. (CSE: PDFI) ("Prophecy DeFi" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that it has appointed Mr. Andy Dayes to the Company's Board of Directors, effective immediately.

Mr. Dayes has 30 years' experience in the financial services industry as an entrepreneur, a company principal, and a senior executive working with large financial institutions such as Wells Fargo and entrepreneurial firms such as Next Edge Capital and Efficient Capital in the institutional capital-raising space.

"I am excited to be joining Prophecy DeFi's Board and looking forward to the opportunity to help contribute to the Company's growth," said Andy Dayes.

"The Board of Directors and I are excited to welcome Andy to the Company. His business experience will be hugely valuable to our Board and company moving forward," said Mr. John McMahon, CEO, Prophecy DeFi.

The Company would also like to announce the resignation of Charlie Morris from its Board of Directors, effective immediately.

"On behalf of the Board and the Company, I would like to thank Charlie for his contributions to Prophecy DeFi," said John McMahon, CEO, Prophecy DeFi. "We wish him the very best in his future endeavors."

About Prophecy DeFi

Prophecy DeFi (CSE: PDFI) provides retail and institutional investors with access to the decentralized finance sector by bridging the gap between DeFi and traditional finance. Prophecy DeFi invests in diverse DeFi and Web 3.0 startups to create new business opportunities in a coherent ecosystem.

www.prophecydefi.com

For further information, please contact:

John McMahon, CEO
Tel: (416) 764-0314
Email: jmcmahon@prophecydefi.com

Forward-Looking Information

Certain information set forth in this news release may contain forward-looking information that involves substantial known and unknown risks and uncertainties. This forward-looking information is subject to numerous risks and uncertainties, certain of which are beyond the control of the Company, including, but not limited to, the impact of general economic conditions, industry conditions, and dependence upon regulatory approvals and the possibility that the completion of the transaction may not occur. Readers are cautioned that the assumptions used in the preparation of such information, although considered reasonable at the time of preparation, may prove to be imprecise and, as such, undue reliance should not be placed on forward-looking information. The parties undertake no obligation to update forward-looking information except as otherwise may be required by applicable securities law.

Neither the Canadian Securities Exchange nor the Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION TO UNITED STATES NEWSWIRE SERVICES OR
FOR DISSEMINATION IN THE UNITED STATES.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/147866

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Prophecy DeFi
PDFI:CC
Prophecy Defi

Prophecy DeFi


Prophecy DeFi Announces Resignation of Director

Prophecy DeFi Inc. (CSE: PDFI) ("Prophecy DeFi" or the "Company"), announces the resignation of Stuart Hensman from the Board of Directors (the "Board").

"On behalf of the Company, I would like to thank Stuart for his contributions to the Board. We wish him all the best in his future endeavours," said John McMahon, CEO, Prophecy DeFi.

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Prophecy DeFi Appoints New President and Head of Operations

Prophecy DeFi Inc. (CSE: PDFI) ("Prophecy DeFi", "Prophecy", or the "Company"), a publicly traded investment firm focused on the decentralized finance (DeFi) sector, is pleased to announce the appointment of Paul Rekai as President & Head of Operations.

Paul will lead the next chapter of Prophecy's operations and growth. In this position, Paul will complement Prophecy's existing leadership team of experienced traditional finance and crypto operators and look to expand revenue streams by providing essential financial services for DeFi projects and investors alike.

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Prophecy DeFi Announces Q1 2022 Financial Results

Not for Distribution to United States Newswire Services or for Dissemination in the United States

Prophecy DeFi Inc. (" Prophecy DeFi " or the " Company ") (CSE: PDFI), a publicly traded investment firm focused on the decentralized finance sector, is pleased to announce its financial results for the three months ended March 31, 2022 ("Q1").

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

PROPHECY DEFI'S INVESTMENT COMPANY LAYER2 BLOCKCHAIN CONTINUES TO IDENTIFY AND DEPLOY CAPITAL INTO HIGH YIELD DEFI OPPORTUNITIES

/NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION TO UNITED STATES NEWSWIRE SERVICES OR
FOR DISSEMINATION IN THE UNITED STATES /

Prophecy DeFi Inc. (" Prophecy DeFi ", " Prophecy " or the " Company ") (CSE: PDFI) is pleased to provide investors with an operational update on its wholly owned subsidiary, Layer2 Blockchain Inc. (" Layer2 Blockchain ", " Layer2 ", or the " Company ").

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

PROPHECY DEFI ANNOUNCES GRANT OF OPTIONS

/ NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION TO UNITED STATES NEWSWIRE SERVICES OR
FOR DISSEMINATION IN THE UNITED STATES /

 Prophecy DeFi Inc. (" Prophecy DeFi " or the " Company ") (CSE: PDFI) announces that it has granted an aggregate of 1,400,000 options to purchase common shares of the Company to an officer and consultants of the Company, exercisable at a price of $0.60 per common share for a period of three (3) years from the date of grant, in accordance with the terms of the Company's stock option plan. The common shares issuable upon exercise of the options are subject to a statutory hold period of four months and one day from the date of grant.

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

GMG Invests $AU 600,000 to Accelerate Battery Pouch Cell Customer Testing & Development in 2023

GMG Invests $AU 600,000 to Accelerate Battery Pouch Cell Customer Testing & Development in 2023

Graphene Manufacturing Group Ltd. (TSXV: GMG) ("GMG " or the "Company") is pleased to provide an update on its ongoing investment in the Company's Battery Development Centre ("BDC"). The GMG Board has approved an additional $AU 600,000 in capital expenditure, to accelerate the progress of semi-automatic pouch cell prototype production in the BDC for customer trials and Graphene Aluminium Ion (G+AI) Battery cell development. The Company has also successfully increased its organisational capacity by attracting new staff experienced in pouch cell manufacturing, thereby enabling the acceleration of its battery performance optimisation programme.

GMG believes its pouch cells could be used in a wide range of potential applications, including:

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

BriaCell Announces Positive Clinical and Quality of Life Data in Advanced Metastatic Breast Cancer at 2022 San Antonio Breast Cancer Symposium®

BriaCell Announces Positive Clinical and Quality of Life Data in Advanced Metastatic Breast Cancer at 2022 San Antonio Breast Cancer Symposium®

  • Positive clinical data reported includes tumor shrinkage, disease control, progression free survival, and potential long term survival benefit in advanced metastatic breast cancer patients treated with the Bria-IMT™ combination regimen.
  • "Better quality of life" and "less pain" reported by many gravely ill advanced metastatic breast cancer patients treated with the Bria-IMT™ combination regimen.
  • Notably, many patients remained in our study longer than other prior therapies, suggesting excellent tolerability and clinical effectiveness of the Bria-IMT™ combination regimen.
  • More positive data is expected as patients remain on the study.
  • Treatment remained well-tolerated with no dose-limiting toxicities.

BriaCell Therapeutics Corp. (Nasdaq: BCTX, BCTXW) (TSX: BCT) ("BriaCell" or the "Company") a clinical-stage biotechnology company specializing in targeted immunotherapies for cancer, presented positive safetytolerability and efficacy data from its lead product candidate, Bria-IMT™, summarized in three poster sessions during the 2022 San Antonio Breast Cancer Symposium ® (SABCS).

Mayo Clinic Professor and Principal Clinical Investigator, Saranya Chumsri, M.D., stated in an audio summary of the poster: "First, this is a heavily pretreated group of end-stage metastatic breast cancer ("MBC") patients. For many of these patients, other therapies don't exist or cannot be tolerated. Bria-IMT™ does not have any theoretical cross-resistance or overlapping toxicity with other MBC treatments, which is why it is so encouraging to see responses across all MBC subtypes and a very manageable adverse event experience."

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

Quality Foods and CASECO to Carry Plantein Products

Quality Foods and CASECO to Carry Plantein Products

Quality Foods and CASECO to Carry Plantein Products

Naturally Splendid Enterprises Ltd. ("Naturally Splendid", "NSE" or "the Company") (FRANKFURT:50N) (TSX-V:NSP)(OTC PINK:NSPDF) is pleased announce that all Quality Foods Ltd. on Vancouver Island have received a selection of Plantein™ products in all their stores. Additionally, CASECO a Vancouver Island focused distributor, and affiliated company with Quality Foods Ltd., will be distributing the same Plantein™ products through their established network of one hundred (100) retail outlets

News Provided by ACCESSWIRE via QuoteMedia

Small Cap Growth Virtual Investor Conference: Presentations Now Available for Online Viewing

Small Cap Growth Virtual Investor Conference: Presentations Now Available for Online Viewing

Virtual Investor Conferences, the leading proprietary investor conference series, today announced the presentations from its Small Cap Growth Virtual Investor Conference held on December 1 st are now available for online viewing.

REGISTER NOW AT : https://bit.ly/3H26Z7H

The company presentations will be available 24/7 for 90 days. Investors, advisors, and analysts may download
investor materials from the company's resource section.

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

Graphene Manufacturing Group Announces Closing of $5.7M Bought Deal Offering

Graphene Manufacturing Group Announces Closing of $5.7M Bought Deal Offering

Graphene Manufacturing Group Ltd. (TSXV: GMG) ("GMG" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that the Company closed its previously announced bought deal prospectus offering of units (the "Units") of the Company, including exercise in full of the over-allotment option (the "Offering"). A total of 2,091,850 Units were sold at a price of C$2.75 per Unit (the "Offering Price") for gross proceeds of approximately C$5.75 million.

Each Unit is comprised of one ordinary share in the capital of the Company (each, an "Ordinary Share") and one Ordinary Share purchase warrant (each, a "Warrant"). Each Warrant entitles the holder to purchase one Ordinary Share at a price of C$3.35, at any time until November 30, 2026. The Offering was completed pursuant to an underwriting agreement dated November 14, 2022 among the Company and Eight Capital, as lead underwriter and sole bookrunner, and a syndicate of underwriters including Raymond James Ltd., H.C. Wainwright & Co., LLC, Leede Jones Gable Inc., PI Financial Corp., and Research Capital Corporation (collectively, the "Underwriters").

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

IPA's Subsidiary BioStrand and BriaCell Announce Artificial Intelligence Collaboration and License Agreement to Discover and Develop Anti-Cancer Antibodies

IPA's Subsidiary BioStrand and BriaCell Announce Artificial Intelligence Collaboration and License Agreement to Discover and Develop Anti-Cancer Antibodies

IPA (IMMUNOPRECISE ANTIBODIES LTD.) ( "IPA") (NASDAQ: IPA), an advanced biotherapeutic research and technology company, today announced that BioStrand BV ("BioStrand"), an AI in silico discovery subsidiary of IPA, has entered into a research collaboration and license agreement (the "Agreement") with BriaCell Therapeutics Corp. (NASDAQ: BCTX, BCTXW) (TSX: BCT) ("BriaCell"), a clinical-stage biotechnology company specializing in targeted immunotherapies for cancer.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221130005423/en/

News Provided by Business Wire via QuoteMedia

