Proof and Circle Show How AI Agents Can Prove Who They Act For and Pay in USDC

  • Teams from the companies are collaborating on how open identity and payment protocols can work together so businesses can trust transactions made by agents.
  • At Money20/20, teams from Proof and Circle will demonstrate a demo of an AI agent presenting a verified Proof credential over x401 and paying in USDC over x402 from a Circle Agent Wallet.

Proof and Circle Internet Group (NYSE: CRCL) today announced a collaboration showing how verified legal identity and machine-native payments can work together in agent transactions. At Money2020, teams from the companies will demonstrate a demo of an AI agent completing an identity-gated purchase where the agent presents a verified Proof credential using x401, Proof's open identity protocol, and pays the merchant in USDC over x402 using a Circle Agent Wallet.

THE PROBLEM IT SOLVES

AI agents can already find services, place orders and pay. The business on the other side still can't reliably tell who sent the agent or whether that person approved the transaction. Without that, the only safe choices are to block agents or let them through blind.

There is a second gap. Identity providers that have already verified a person have no practical way to be paid when that verification is reused somewhere new. A business that wants to rely on another company's identity check usually needs a contract with that provider first, which limits a verified identity to the few businesses that signed up in advance.

Two open protocols now address both halves of the problem. x402, which Circle supports across its agentic products, uses the web's HTTP 402 "Payment Required" response so a site can tell an agent what payment it needs. x401, which Proof published in June, uses the HTTP 401 "Unauthorized" response so a site can tell an agent what proof of identity it needs. One answers how an agent pays, and the other answers who it acts for. Used together, they also let a business pay an identity provider for each check on the spot, without a sales process or a negotiated agreement.

WHAT THE DEMO SHOWS

  • An identity request alongside a price. A merchant responds to an agent with two requirements. The first is an x401 request naming the fact it needs, the credential issuers it trusts and how strongly the identity must have been verified. The second is an x402 payment request in USDC.
  • A verified credential, disclosed selectively. The Proof wallet presents the person's verified credential along with a signed approval for that specific purchase. It proves only the relevant facts without revealing the rest of their ID. The merchant checks the credential's signature against Proof's published public keys, without calling Proof or storing personal information.
  • Payment in USDC. The agent pays the merchant in USDC over x402 from a Circle Agent Wallet, and the order completes. The merchant keeps signed, tamper-evident evidence of who approved the purchase, which it can use if the transaction is later disputed, without receiving a full copy of the person's ID document.

IDENTITY AND PAYMENTS, IN BOTH DIRECTIONS

Proof and Circle share an interest in how agent identity and agentic payments fit together, including how businesses could pay identity issuers for each verification in USDC over x402. Proof prices identity claims individually to confirm a single fact such as age. If those payments settle over x402, the protocol could run in both directions in one transaction: the shopper's agent pays the merchant, and the merchant pays the identity issuer.

"AI agents can already pay. What a merchant still can't see is who stands behind the payment and whether that person approved it. Our demo with Circle shows one exchange can answer both questions: verified identity from Proof and payment in USDC. That gives businesses a reason to say yes to agents instead of blocking them."
— Pat Kinsel, founder and chief executive officer, Proof

"Agents that can pay also need a way to show who they act for. At Money20/20, we're demonstrating what that might look like with Proof: a verified credential and a USDC payment in the same flow. Identity and payments are closely linked in the agentic economy, and we're continuing to explore how they come together so businesses can trust the transactions agents make."
— Gagan Mac, VP Product, Circle

WHAT IT LOOKS LIKE IN PRACTICE

Proof and Circle will show this flow end to end at Money20/20 in Las Vegas, October 19–21, at Proof booth 5069. On Monday, October 19th, Gagan Mac and Pat Kinsel will also discuss who vouches for an agent acting in a customer's name at Proof's CHICA panel on October 19. Developers can book a meeting and sign up for implementation sessions at www.proof.com/money-2020.

HOW THE IDENTITY IS ESTABLISHED

Each Proof credential comes from identity proofing certified by Kantara at NIST IAL2, a federal standard for strong identity verification. Proof's WebTrust-audited certificate authority issues the credential and ties it to a hardware-protected key. The person owns the credential and can reuse it across services instead of verifying again for each one.

AVAILABILITY

x401 is an open protocol available from Proof at proof.com/x401. Circle Agent Wallets and x402 payments are available through Circle Agent Stack at agents.circle.com. Consumers can claim a Proof credential at proof.com/id.

ABOUT PROOF

Proof operates identity infrastructure for high-consequence transactions, including a WebTrust-audited certificate authority, PKI-anchored credentials and a network of more than 8,000 businesses across mortgage, auto, wealth, insurance and enterprise. More than $1 trillion in transactions have been secured on the platform. Proof published x401 as an open protocol in June 2026 and is the first to put verified legal identity for AI agents into production. Learn more at proof.com.

ABOUT CIRCLE INTERNET GROUP, INC.

Circle (NYSE: CRCL) is one of the world's leading internet financial platform companies, building the foundation of a more open, global economy through programmable blockchain infrastructure, digital assets, and payment applications. Circle's platform includes the world's largest stablecoin network anchored by USDC, Circle Payments Network for global money movement, and Arc, an enterprise-grade blockchain designed to become the Economic OS for the internet. Enterprises, financial institutions, and developers use Circle to power trusted, internet-scale financial innovation.

MEDIA CONTACTS

Proof: press@proof.com
Circle: press@circle.com


News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

crclnyse:crclblockchain investing
CRCL
The Conversation (0)
Corcel Exploration Closes Non-Brokered Private Placement

Corcel Exploration Closes Non-Brokered Private Placement

Corcel Exploration Inc. (CSE: CRCL) (OTCQB: CRLEF) (FSE: Y67) (the "Company" or "Corcel") today announced the closing of its previously announced non-brokered private placement (the "Offering") issuing 26,765,000 units (the "Units") at a price of $0.10 per Unit for gross proceeds of... Keep Reading...
Corcel Announces Upsized Non-Brokered Private Placement

Corcel Announces Upsized Non-Brokered Private Placement

Corcel Exploration Inc. (CSE: CRCL,OTC:CRLEF) (OTCQB: CRLEF) (FSE: Y67) (the "Company" or "Corcel") is pleased to announce that, further to its news release dated August 31, 2026, in response to significant investor demand, the Company has increased the gross proceeds of its previously announced... Keep Reading...
Corcel Announces Non-Brokered Private Placement

Corcel Announces Non-Brokered Private Placement

Corcel Exploration Inc. (CSE: CRCL,OTC:CRLEF) (OTCQB: CRLEF) (FSE: Y67) (the "Company" or "Corcel") today announced a non-brokered private placement of up to 15,000,000 units (the "Units") at a price of $0.10 per Unit for gross proceeds of up to $1,500,000 (the "Offering").Each Unit will consist... Keep Reading...
Corcel Drills Cu-Au Skarn, Indications of Nearby Porphyry Cu-Au Center at the Yuma King Project, Arizona

Corcel Drills Cu-Au Skarn, Indications of Nearby Porphyry Cu-Au Center at the Yuma King Project, Arizona

Corcel Exploration Inc. (CSE: CRCL,OTC:CRLEF) (OTCQB: CRLEF) (FSE: Y67) (the "Company" or "Corcel") is pleased to announce the final assay results from the recently completed Phase I drill program at the Yuma King Project (the "Project") located in west-central Arizona. The initial campaign... Keep Reading...
Corcel Intersects Skarn-Hosted Copper-Gold Mineralization in Step-Out Drilling Expanding Strike Length to 900m at the Yuma King Project, Arizona

Corcel Intersects Skarn-Hosted Copper-Gold Mineralization in Step-Out Drilling Expanding Strike Length to 900m at the Yuma King Project, Arizona

Corcel Exploration Inc. (CSE: CRCL,OTC:CRLEF) (OTCQB: CRLEF) (the "Company" or "Corcel") is pleased to announce assay results from two drill holes from the recently completed Phase I drill program at the Yuma King Project (the "Project") located in west-central Arizona.Drill hole YK26-002... Keep Reading...
Gabe Otte

Unlocking Global Markets: Gabe Otte on the Future of Cross-Border Tokenization

Tokenization may soon connect cross-border markets directly. Dinari’s Gabe Otte discusses exploring access to Korean-listed stocks with Kakao Pay Securities, explaining that cross-border tokenization's main hurdle is regulatory, not technological.Like moving from paper to electronic shares,... Keep Reading...
Crypto Market Update: Bitcoin Shakes Off "Black Monday" Fears

Crypto Market Update: Bitcoin Shakes Off "Black Monday" Fears

Get the latest insights on Bitcoin, Ether and altcoins, along with a round-up of key cryptocurrency market news.Here's a quick recap of the crypto landscape for Monday (October 19) as of 10:00 a.m. UTC.Bitcoin price updateBitcoin price chartEther and altcoin price updateToday's crypto news to... Keep Reading...
A pile of various metallic cryptocurrency coins, featuring Bitcoin, with intricate designs and a world map.

Crypto Market Update: Strive Outpaces Strategy in Bitcoin Race

Get the latest insights on Bitcoin, Ether and altcoins, along with a round-up of key cryptocurrency market news.Here's a quick recap of the crypto landscape for Wednesday (October 14) as of 10:00 p.m. UTC.Bitcoin price updateBitcoin price chartEther and altcoin price updateToday's crypto news to... Keep Reading...
Crypto coins on circuit board.

Crypto Market Trends: Q3 2026 Review and Forecast

Bitcoin's third quarter was shaped largely by action outside the cryptocurrency space, with interest rate developments in the US and global geopolitical turmoil shaping price movements. Regulatory changes also played a key role in moving the market.Read on for a look at those issues and more,... Keep Reading...
US flag overlays city skyline with stock market graphs and data points.

Crypto Market Update: CFTC Claims Exclusive Jurisdiction Over Prediction Markets

Get the latest insights on Bitcoin, Ether and altcoins, along with a round-up of key cryptocurrency market news.Here's a quick recap of the crypto landscape for Monday (October 12) as of 10:00 a.m. UTC.Bitcoin price updateBitcoin price chartEther and altcoin price updateToday's crypto news to... Keep Reading...
Cryptocurrency coins.

Crypto Market Update: Securitize Launches Tokenized Stocks

Get the latest insights on Bitcoin, Ether and altcoins, along with a round-up of key cryptocurrency market news.Here's a quick recap of the crypto landscape for Friday (October 9) as of 10:00 p.m. UTC.Bitcoin price updateBitcoin price chartEther and altcoin price updateToday's crypto news to... Keep Reading...

Latest News

More News

Interactive Chart

Latest Press Releases

RENFORTH INTERSECTS BROAD NICKEL-COBALT AND ZINC-COPPER-SILVER MINERALIZATION IN VICTORIA UNDERCUT DRILLING, INCLUDING 118.0 m OF 0.081% Ni AND 10.9 m OF 0.544% Zn

CoTec Holdings Corp. Notes HyProMag USA Deployment of Mobile Inserma System, Extending Hard Disk Drive Processing to Customer Sites Across the United States

Renforth Successfully Intersects Gold in Both Drillholes Undercutting Surface Gold Results within the 2025 MRE Pit Shell at Wholly Owned Parbec Gold Deposit in Malartic, Quebec

Marvel Biosciences Advances MB-204 Toward First-in Human Testing, Selects CMAX as Phase I Clinical Trial Site

Related News

rare earth investing

Greenland Rejects Seabed Mining in Unanimous Vote

base metals investing

RENFORTH INTERSECTS BROAD NICKEL-COBALT AND ZINC-COPPER-SILVER MINERALIZATION IN VICTORIA UNDERCUT DRILLING, INCLUDING 118.0 m OF 0.081% Ni AND 10.9 m OF 0.544% Zn

copper investing

Ivanhoe Electric Reportedly in Talks to Sell US Copper

base metals investing

CoTec Holdings Corp. Notes HyProMag USA Deployment of Mobile Inserma System, Extending Hard Disk Drive Processing to Customer Sites Across the United States

base metals investing

Renforth Successfully Intersects Gold in Both Drillholes Undercutting Surface Gold Results within the 2025 MRE Pit Shell at Wholly Owned Parbec Gold Deposit in Malartic, Quebec

precious metals investing

Heliostar Reports 52.4m Grading 5.84 g/t Gold from the High Grade Panel and Continues to Build Out the Expansion Zone at Ana Paula

base metals investing

Great Western Mining Corporation PLC Announces Holding in Company