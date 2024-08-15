Investing News NetworkYour trusted source for investing success

Golden Mile Resources

Project Rationalisation

As previously advised, Golden Mile Resources Limited (“Golden Mile”; “the Company”; ASX: “G88”) has been undertaking a detailed review of all projects in its current portfolio. As a part of this strategic review, the Company has now completed its detailed technical assessment of the Marble Bar and Murchison Projects.

Marble Bar

A 120-sample stream sediment programme was carried at the Marble Bar Project to determine the Project’s potential, and whether the geochemical sampling results warranted further exploration activities. The results of this programme indicated only weak metal anomalism, and no further exploration activities are warranted.

Murchison

A review and field evaluation, reported previously, were carried out at the Murchison Project, E20/1005. This included reconnaissance mapping, and rock chip sampling, with a focus on the outcropping granitoids, pegmatitic veins, shear zones, and the local tungsten workings.

Rationalisation

As a result of these project reviews, the Board has made the decision to relinquish the Marble Bar and Murchison tenements. This entails the surrender of granted exploration licences E45/6210, E45/6211 and E20/1005, and the withdrawal of Exploration Licence Application ELA45/6709. These granted Exploration Licences carried minimum annual expenditure commitments of $114,000, and approximately $23,000 in Department of Energy, Mines, Industry Regulation & Safety (DEMIRS) rent and shire rates payments.

This decision allows the Company to focus on its projects which have the greatest potential, including the recent joint venture-acquisition of the highly prospective Pearl Copper Project located in Arizona, USA.


Click here for the full ASX Release

This article includes content from Golden Mile Resources, licensed for the purpose of publishing on Investing News Australia. This article does not constitute financial product advice. It is your responsibility to perform proper due diligence before acting upon any information provided here. Please refer to our full disclaimer here.

Don Durrett, gold and silver bars.

Don Durrett: Gold, Silver Price Targets, Plus When to Buy Gold Stocks

Don Durrett of GoldStockData.com weighed in on the recent market meltdown, saying he sees it as another indicator that the US economy is in trouble and heading toward a recession as the year continues.

"I think that we're going to see kind of like a 2008 scenario where you start seeing big events," he explained.

"We had a couple banks go bad, but we haven't had a really big bankruptcy (like a) Lehman or a Bear Stearns event. And I think those are coming — I think Q4 is going to be very, very negative for the markets and better for gold and silver."

Keep reading...Show less
A gavel with the word "litigation" beside it.

Victoria Gold Placed into Receivership After Heap Leach Pad Failure at Eagle Gold Mine

Victoria Gold (TSXV:VGCX,OTC Pink:VITFF), the owner of the Yukon-based Eagle gold mine, has been placed into receivership after the collapse of a heap leach pad at the site in June.

The company said on Wednesday (August 14) that the Yukon government had made a receivership application to the Ontario Superior Court of Justice, and the court granted the application later that day.

According to the Globe and Mail, the Yukon is looking to exert greater control over cleanup and impact mitigation efforts after the heap leach pad incident, which has raised questions about the future of mining in the territory.

Keep reading...Show less
Gold nugget in tray.

Westgold Resources Shares Maiden Ore Reserve for South Junction, Mining to Start This Month

Westgold Resources (ASX:WGX,TSX:WGX,OTCQX:WGXRF) released a maiden ore reserve statement for its South Junction mine, part of the Bluebird - South Junction mining complex, on Wednesday (August 14).

According to the company, the ore reserve for Bluebird - South Junction has increased by 233 percent and now stands at 3 million tonnes at 2.8 grams per tonne (g/t) gold for 277,000 ounces of the yellow metal.

South Junction contributed 2.6 million tonnes at 2.7 g/t gold for 225,000 ounces of gold.

Keep reading...Show less

Kestrel Gold - Announces CEO is Stepping down for Health Reasons, Appointment of New CEO and Settlement of Debt

Kestrel Gold Inc. ("Kestrel" or the "Corporation", TSXV:KGC) announces Rob Solinger CEO, and Director of Kestrel Gold Inc will be stepping down for health reasons. Pat Lynch, currently a director and member of the audit committee has been appointed CEO effective August 19, 2024

The Corporation has entered into a debt settlement agreement with Rob Solinger to settle management fees in the amount of $52,963 by the issuance of 1,765,433 Common Shares at a deemed price of $0.03 per Common Share. The debt settlement agreement is subject to acceptance by the TSX Venture Exchange.

News Provided by ACCESSWIRE via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Sarama Resources

Management’s Discussion and Analysis of Financial Results - Q2 2024 Interim Financial Statements

For the three months (second quarter) and six months ended June 30, 2024

Sarama Resources Ltd. (“Sarama” or the “Company”) (ASX:SRR, TSX- V:SWA) is a Canadian-incorporated mineral exploration and development company whose principal business objective is to explore for and develop mineral deposits in prospective jurisdictions as opportunities may present.

Keep reading...Show less
Brett Heath, gold bars.

Brett Heath: Gold's Setup is "Incredible," US$3,000 in the Cards for 2024

Brett Heath, CEO and director of Metalla Royalty & Streaming (TSXV:MTA,NYSEAMERICAN:MTA), believes gold is only at the beginning of its current cycle, with US$2,600 to US$3,000 per ounce potentially in sight this year.

"We've seen one of the most significant breakouts we've ever seen in gold, and there's very, very few people in this trade," he told the Investing News Network in an interview, noting that the average person isn't paying attention.

However, that's starting to change, with some investors at both the retail and institutional levels getting interested.

Keep reading...Show less

Latest News

Latest Press Releases

Allup Strengthens its Board with Mine and Finance Delivery Expertise with Mr Peter Secker and Simon Finnis Joining the Company Effective Immediately

Total Gold Sales in August Generates $6.3 Million. Toll Milling of 150,000 Tonnes Continues.

Source Rock Royalties Declares Monthly Dividend

West High Yield Resources Ltd. Outlines Next Steps for the Record Ridge Magnesium Project Mine Permit

×