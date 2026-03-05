Prince Silver: Fully Funded and Targeting 100 Million Ounces Silver Equivalent in Nevada

Video

Advancing the large-scale Prince Silver project in Nevada
Prince Silver: Fully Funded and Targeting 100 Million Ounces Silver Equivalent in Nevadaplay icon
Silver Investing

Pia Rivera
Mar 05, 2026
Pia Rivera
Pia oversees the Production teams in Vancouver and Toronto. She was the first production manager at INN in 2008, left briefly and rejoined the company in 2011. Since then, she has been helping provide value to mining, cannabis, technology and life science companies by ensuring that campaign deliverables are executed on time and on spec. Pia holds a Bachelor’s degree in Journalism from the University of the Philippines.
See Full Bio

Prince Silver closed a placement of C$4.75 million and is now fully funded for a second phase of reverse-circulation exploration and infill drilling at its Prince Silver project in Nevada.

Ranking first in the world in the Fraser Institute’s 2025 Annual Survey of Mining Companies, Nevada remains a top choice for companies. Prince Silver’s (CSE:PRNC,OTCQB:PRNCF) flagship Prince silver project stands to benefit from its outstanding permitting process and geology.

Prince Silver CEO and Director Derek Iwanaka said Nevada is “probably one of the best places to be in terms of permitting” in his 20 year career, given the straightforward process and established regulations.

Prince Silver is located at the Pioche Mining District of Lincoln County, recently returning assays including 1,331 grams per tonne silver, 14.17 percent manganese, 2.19 percent lead and 4.45 percent zinc at 3.05 meters from an initial drilling program.

Historic production at the mine reached 1.12 million tonnes at 4.5 percent zinc, 100 grams per tonne silver, 2.8 percent lead and 0.5 grams per tonne gold (approximately 11.1 percent zinc equivalent).

The project has also increased its land position more than twofold with the addition of approximately 656 acres as of January 2026. Iwanaka shared that Prince Silver will now begin an internal resource estimate to analyze where the project stands, as the goal is to bring the resource to about 100 million silver equivalent ounces.

A C$4.75 million placement was closed by the company in February 2026. This brings its treasury to over C$8 million, which will also cover ongoing metallurgical work and a maiden mineral resource estimate underway.

“Fortunately, we do have the funding to continue drilling. And if maybe it requires another five or 10 extra holes, we have the treasury to do that. Hopefully, that would top us up to getting to that 100 million plus ounces (goal).”

Watch the full interview with Prince Silver CEO and Director Derek Iwanaka above.

Up next

