Prince Silver: Fully Funded and Targeting 100 Million Ounces Silver Equivalent in Nevada

Ranking first in the world in the Fraser Institute’s 2025 Annual Survey of Mining Companies, Nevada remains a top choice for companies. Prince Silver’s (CSE:PRNC,OTCQB:PRNCF) flagship Prince silver project stands to benefit from its outstanding permitting process and geology.

Prince Silver CEO and Director Derek Iwanaka said Nevada is “probably one of the best places to be in terms of permitting” in his 20 year career, given the straightforward process and established regulations.

Prince Silver is located at the Pioche Mining District of Lincoln County, recently returning assays including 1,331 grams per tonne silver, 14.17 percent manganese, 2.19 percent lead and 4.45 percent zinc at 3.05 meters from an initial drilling program.

Historic production at the mine reached 1.12 million tonnes at 4.5 percent zinc, 100 grams per tonne silver, 2.8 percent lead and 0.5 grams per tonne gold (approximately 11.1 percent zinc equivalent).

The project has also increased its land position more than twofold with the addition of approximately 656 acres as of January 2026. Iwanaka shared that Prince Silver will now begin an internal resource estimate to analyze where the project stands, as the goal is to bring the resource to about 100 million silver equivalent ounces.

A C$4.75 million placement was closed by the company in February 2026. This brings its treasury to over C$8 million, which will also cover ongoing metallurgical work and a maiden mineral resource estimate underway.

“Fortunately, we do have the funding to continue drilling. And if maybe it requires another five or 10 extra holes, we have the treasury to do that. Hopefully, that would top us up to getting to that 100 million plus ounces (goal).”

Watch the full interview with Prince Silver CEO and Director Derek Iwanaka above.