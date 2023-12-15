Investing News NetworkYour trusted source for investing success

Videos
Companies
Press Releases
Top Stocks
Top Resource Stocks
Top Tech Stocks
Top Life Science Stocks
Private Placements
Trending
Trending Articles

How Would a New BRICS Currency Affect the US Dollar?

7 Biggest Lithium-mining Companies in 2023

Uranium Stocks: 5 Biggest Companies

Could the Silver Price Really Hit US$100 per Ounce?

Where Does Tesla Get its Lithium?

Top 10 Gold-mining Companies

The Fed Left Rates Unchanged — What Happened to the Gold Price?

Mark These Tax-loss Selling Dates on Your Calendar

Kerry Stevenson: Gold, Uranium, Lithium — What I'm Doing with My Money

Trending Press Releases

Helium Evolution Confirms First Helium Discovery

TNC Green-Lights Cloncurry Copper Project Mining Restart Plan (Great Australia Mine and Wallace North)

South Star to Host Live Corporate Update Webinar on December 14th at 2pm ET

Rio Tinto Funding to be Drawn Down by Charger Metals

NorthStar Gaming Holdings: Spearheading the Intersection of iGaming and Media

Galan’s Hombre Muerto West on Track for Lithium Production in 2025

More Press Releases
Trending Companies

Helium Evolution

HEVI:CA

Frontier Energy

FHE:AU

Integrated Cyber Solutions

ICS:CC

Controlled Thermal Resources

More Companies
Trending Reports

2023 Q4 Gold Outlook Report

2023 Lithium Investor Report

2023 AI Outlook Report

2023 Q4 Uranium Outlook Report

More Outlook Reports
Resource
Resource
Popular Lists
Investing Ideas
2023 Outlook Reports
Investing Guides
Tech
Tech
Popular Lists
Investing Ideas
2023 Outlook Reports
Investing Guides
Life Science
Life Science
Popular Lists
Investing Ideas
2023 Outlook Reports
Investing Guides
Artificial Intelligence
Oil & Gas
Battery Metals
Uranium
Graphite
Blockchain & Crypto

Premium Cannabis Brand Lord Jones® Launches Live Resin Vapes

Cronos Group Inc. (NASDAQ: CRON) (TSX: CRON) ("Cronos" or the "Company") is proud to announce the launch of its highly anticipated Lord Jones® Live Resin Vapes in two different hardware options. Crafted with the discerning cannabis consumer in mind, these products embody a commitment to excellence, offering an unmatched combination of curated strains, pure live resin, and elegant high-quality hardware.

"We're excited to introduce the latest addition to the evolving Lord Jones® lineup with premium live resin vapes. The Lord Jones® brand epitomizes excellence, and we take pride in bringing exceptional products to market that showcase our commitment to craftsmanship and innovation," said Mike Gorenstein, President, Chairman, and Chief Executive Officer, Cronos. "This launch marks a significant step in further establishing the Lord Jones® brand as one that represents quality and artistry, and we look forward to launching more breakthrough products in 2024."

The live resin format offers consumers a multi-dimensional, true-to-plant experience. This format is well suited for discerning consumers looking to level-up their cannabis experience. The Lord Jones® Live Resin Vapes feature carefully curated strains, which capture natural flavors and aromas and 100% pure live resin, free of additives, ensuring an unadulterated cannabis experience. Each strain was handpicked through multiple rounds of sensory testing to bring consumers the most unique and bold flavor profile and experience. These vapes feature consistent high potency, with THC levels exceeding 70%, and advanced hardware designed to optimize live resin consumption, preserving terpenes and preventing clogging. The lineup also features versatile sizing options, including a 0.5g trial size in the convenience of an all-in-one device and a 1g stock-up size as a 510-thread cartridge, catering to both enthusiasts and those new to the category.

Lord Jones® Live Resin Vapes are available in the following formats:

  • Lord Jones ® Purple Lemon Haze Live Resin Vapes
    • Designed to deliver a supremely elevated experience, with notes of zesty citrus, pleasant earthiness, and sharp and spicy pepper flavors
    • Sativa | THC: 72-78%​
    • Available in two hardware options that have been optimized for live resin usage:
      • A unique sleek 0.5g all-in-one device
      • A high-quality 1g 510-thread cartridge
  • Lord Jones ® Deadhead OG Live Resin Vapes
    • Designed to deliver a truly complex flavor experience with savory, spicy, and woody flavors
    • Indica | THC: 71-77%​
    • Available in two hardware options that have been optimized for live resin usage:
      • A unique sleek 0.5g all-in-one device
      • A high-quality 1g 510-thread cartridge
  • Lord Jones Live Resin 510-thread battery
    • A 510 battery that fits seamlessly with Lord Jones 1g 510-thread
    • Allows consumers to tailor their vaping experience with this unique live resin optimized battery that includes 5 different voltage settings and extended battery life when compared to conventional 280 mAh vape batteries

Lord Jones® Live Resin Vapes will be available now in Alberta, British Columbia, Manitoba, Ontario, Saskatchewan and Yukon by early 2024. Lord Jones® all-in-one devices will be available in Alberta, Manitoba, Ontario, Saskatchewan and Yukon in 2024. Lord Jones® batteries will be available in Manitoba, Ontario, Saskatchewan and Yukon by early 2024.

To learn more and see the latest announcements on future product launches from the Lord Jones® brand, visit us online at https://lordjones.ca/ and on Instagram at https://www.instagram.com/thelordjones/ .

About Cronos Group Inc.
Cronos is an innovative global cannabinoid company committed to building disruptive intellectual property by advancing cannabis research, technology and product development. With a passion to responsibly elevate the consumer experience, Cronos is building an iconic brand portfolio. Cronos' diverse international brand portfolio includes Spinach®, PEACE NATURALS® and Lord Jones®. For more information about Cronos and its brands, please visit: thecronosgroup.com.

Forward-looking Statements
This press release may contain information that may constitute "forward-looking information" or "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of applicable Canadian and U.S. securities laws and court decisions (collectively, "Forward-looking Statements"). All information contained herein that is not clearly historical in nature may constitute Forward-looking Statements. In some cases, Forward-looking Statements can be identified by the use of forward-looking terminology such as "may", "will", "expect", "plan", "anticipate", "intend", "potential", "estimate", "believe" or the negative of these terms, or other similar expressions intended to identify Forward-looking Statements. Some of the Forward-looking Statements contained in this press release include statements about the evolution of the Lord Jones® product lineup; the Lord Jones® brand and the consumer perception thereof; anticipated product launches; the consumer experience with respect to the products discussed herein; anticipated product availability; the Cronos brand portfolio; and Cronos's efforts to advance cannabis research, technology and product development. Forward-looking Statements are necessarily based upon a number of estimates and assumptions that, while considered reasonable by management, are inherently subject to significant business, economic and competitive risks, financial results, results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by those Forward-looking Statements and the Forward-looking Statements are not guarantees of future performance. A discussion of some of the material risks applicable to the Company can be found in the Company's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2022, the Company's Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q for the quarters ended March 31, 2023, June 30, 2023, and September 30, 2023, which have been filed on SEDAR and EDGAR and can be accessed at www.sedar.com and www.sec.gov/edgar, respectively. Any Forward-looking Statement included in this press release is made as of the date of this press release and, except as required by law, Cronos disclaims any obligation to update or revise any Forward-looking Statement. Readers are cautioned not to put undue reliance on any Forward-looking Statement.

For further information, please contact:

Media Relations Contact:
Emily Whalen
Communications
Tel: (416) 504-0004
media.relations@thecronosgroup.com

Investor Relations Contact:
Shayne Laidlaw
Investor Relations
Tel: (416) 504-0004
investor.relations@thecronosgroup.com


Primary Logo

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

Cronos GroupCRON:CACRONCannabis Investing
CRON:CA,CRON
The Conversation (0)
Cannabis Investing

Ongoing Growth in North America’s Cannabis Space

An article curated by Bazinga highlighted the cannabis market trends from last week. Even though last week was short, the cannabis sector was a busy. The article went on to highlight a number of the cannabis companies looking preparing for their IPOs, among other cannabis related news.

The article went on to highlight the Flowr Corporation as one of numerous companies looking to go public by the end of the year. Flowr’s management team is responsible for the creation and success of MedReleaf, an R&D focused company in the medical cannabis space. In preparation for its RTO in Canada, the company has raised $36 million in financing.

Keep reading...Show less
hand holding cannabis plant

Cannabis Market Forecast: Top Trends That Will Affect Cannabis in 2024

The cannabis industry is maturing, but after a tough 2023 challenges remain for companies and investors.

In Canada, the sector continues to go through a much-needed rightsizing, while in the US all eyes are on reform. Looking further afield, international markets are gradually changing legislation surrounding the drug.

To find out what's coming for the cannabis space in 2024, the Investing News Network (INN) reached out to experts to learn about the key trends and challenges they expect to see. Here's what they had to say.

Keep reading...Show less
cannabis leaf over map of Australia

A State-by-State Guide to Cannabis in Australia

Australia federally legalised medicinal cannabis in 2016, and the market has seen major growth since then.

The Penington Institute pegged Australian medical market sales at AU$250 million in 2022. That figure could go higher even higher in 2023 given that medical cannabis approvals were up by 120 percent in the first half of the year compared to the same period in 2022. Statista forecasts that the value of Australia's medical cannabis market will grow at CAGR of 16.75 percent to reach AU$1.19 billion in 2028.

Despite that growth, the country’s marijuana industry is still young. Legal recreational use is not yet in sight, and even medical access remains limited and highly regulated. Even so, public support for legalisation is growing, according to a recent survey conducted by the Greens Party, which has put forth a bill to legalise recreational cannabis use in Australia at the country level.

Keep reading...Show less
Cannabis business with marijuana leaves and stock

Cannabis Market 2023 Year-End Review

2023 has been yet another year of uncertainty for the cannabis industry, with little progress in terms of legislative clarity or market growth. The sector has been market in a holding pattern in both the US and Canada, unable to make meaningful strides forward as it waits for a breakthrough. It's been a frustrating year for many in the space, and the hope is that 2024 will bring some long-awaited relief.

In the American market, operators are eagerly awaiting the enactment of policies that would help businesses cope with tough financial realities. The SAFER Banking Act, a bill intended to provide relief to the US cannabis industry by allowing companies to access banks and credit unions, has encountered a roadblock in the form of GOP opposition. While Chuck Schumer has worked tirelessly to drum up bipartisan support, his efforts have so far fallen short.

This legislative purgatory has hindered growth and investment in the cannabis sector, leaving many wondering when — or if — the industry will finally be able to unlock its true potential.

Keep reading...Show less
us flag and gavel

Cannabis Weekly Round-Up: Curaleaf Makes TSX Listing Progress, STATES Act Returns

A New York-based multi-state operator has received conditional approval to list its shares on the Toronto Stock Exchange (TSX) as Canadian prices for wholesale flower continue to climb.

Outside North America, Germany is facing another setback on the long road to cannabis legalization, while Japan has legalized medical cannabis, but toughened repercussions for recreational users.

Read on to learn what else happened in the cannabis space this week.

Keep reading...Show less
Melodiol Global Health Limited

Corporate Update

Melodiol Global Health Limited (ASX:ME1) (‘Melodiol’ or ‘the Company’) is pleased to provide the following corporate updates.

Keep reading...Show less
Tinley's Files Interim Results and Announces Investor Call

Tinley's Files Interim Results and Announces Investor Call

The Tinley Beverage Company Inc. (CSE: TNY) (OTCQB: TNYBF) ("Tinley's" or the "Company") announces the filing of its interim consolidated financial statements and management's discussion and analysis for the three and nine month periods ended September 30, 2023, which are available on SEDAR at www.sedarplus.ca. The Company also announces that an investor call has been scheduled to update Tinley's shareholders and the marketplace on various initiatives currently being undertaken that are intended to create substantial value for its shareholders. To fund these near-term value creating opportunities, the Company will need to complete a financing.

Keep reading...Show less

Latest Press Releases

A$7 Million Equity Placing to Contribute to the Funding of the Ewoyaa Lithium Project

Vanadium Electrolyte Facility Construction Complete

DY6 Stakes Highly Prospective Lithium Ground

Atlantic Lithium Limited (ASX: A11) – Trading Halt

Related News

Lithium Investing

A$7 Million Equity Placing to Contribute to the Funding of the Ewoyaa Lithium Project

Vanadium Investing

Vanadium Electrolyte Facility Construction Complete

rare earth investing

DY6 Stakes Highly Prospective Lithium Ground

Lithium Investing

Atlantic Lithium Limited (ASX: A11) – Trading Halt

Lithium Investing

Soil Sampling Program Commences at Parker Dome Lithium Project

Lithium Investing

CTL Awarded Green Achievement Grand Prix Award

Vanadium Investing

Vanadium Market Forecast: Top Trends That Will Affect Vanadium in 2024

×