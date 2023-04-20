Battery MetalsInvesting News

POWER METALS APPOINTS AMANUEL BEIN AS VICE PRESIDENT OF EXPLORATION

Power Metals Corp. (" Power Metals " or the " Company ") (TSXV: PWM)(FSE: OAA1)(OTCQB: PWRMF) is pleased to announce the appointment of Mr. Amanuel Bein P.Geo as Vice President of Exploration.

POWER METALS CORP Logo (CNW Group/POWER METALS CORP)

Mr. Bein has 17 years of experience in the exploration and mining industry where he has gained world-class knowledge and expertise in several mineral deposit types that include LCT pegmatite, VMS, SEDEX, porphyry-skarn, and orogenic-gold. He began his career as a field geologist while working for several junior mineral exploration companies in the Arabian Nubian Shield between 2005 and 2008. Mr. Bein worked in the Bathurst Mining Camp between 2008 and 2010 while completing his graduate studies at University of New Brunswick . Mr. Bein worked for Hudbay Minerals for more than ten years and was able to experience the full mining cycle, including the discovery of 1901 deposit and closure of the Reed mine. At Hudbay, Mr. Bein led several regional and near-mine exploration programs in Manitoba , Saskatchewan , and Arizona . He joins Power Metals from Rock Tech Lithium where he led an exploration team that executed extensive exploration drilling and field exploration programs that enabled growth of mineral resources and discovery of several spodumene pegmatite prospects at Rock Tech's Georgia Lake project.

Mr. Bein commented, "I am very excited to join Power Metals with the objective to grow the company through quality exploration work that combines fieldwork and advanced mineral exploration technology to add value through the further discovery of Lithium-Cesium-Tantalum pegmatites at Case Lake"

Johnathan More , Power Metals' Chairman & Founder commented, "Power Metals welcomes Mr. Bein to the Company. He will be leading an extensive exploration and drilling program at Case Lake which will be commencing in the coming days. We will be making a press release shortly highlighting our large-scale work program."

About Power Metals Corp.

Power Metals Corp. is a diversified Canadian mining company with a mandate to explore, develop and acquire high quality mining projects. We are committed to building an arsenal of projects in both lithium and high-growth specialty metals and minerals. We see an unprecedented opportunity to supply the tremendous growth of the lithium battery and clean-technology industries. Learn more at www.powermetalscorp.com

ON BEHALF OF THE BOARD,

Johnathan More , Chairman

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of the content of this news release.

No securities regulatory authority has either approved or disapproved of the contents of this news release. The securities being offered have not been, and will not be, registered under the United States Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the "U.S. Securities Act"), or any state securities laws, and may not be offered or sold in the United States , or to, or for the account or benefit of, a "U.S. person" (as defined in Regulation S of the U.S. Securities Act) unless pursuant to an exemption therefrom. This press release is for information purposes only and does not constitute an offer to sell or a solicitation of an offer to buy any securities of the Company in any jurisdiction.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Information

This press release contains forward-looking information based on current expectations, including the use of funds raised under the Offering.  These statements should not be read as guarantees of future performance or results. Such statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause actual results, performance or achievements to be materially different from those implied by such statements. Although such statements are based on management's reasonable assumptions, Power Metals assumes no responsibility to update or revise forward-looking information to reflect new events or circumstances unless required by law.

Although the Company believes that the expectations and assumptions on which the forward-looking statements are based are reasonable, undue reliance should not be placed on the forward-looking statements because the Company can give no assurance that they will prove to be correct. Since forward-looking statements address future events and conditions, by their very nature they involve inherent risks and uncertainties. These statements speak only as of the date of this press release. Actual results could differ materially from those currently anticipated due to several factors and risks including various risk factors discussed in the Company's disclosure documents which can be found under the Company's profile on www.sedar.com .

This press release contains "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended and such forward-looking statements are made pursuant to the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. The TSXV has neither reviewed nor approved the contents of this press release.

Reung Kiet Lithium Project Positive Roasting And Leaching Testwork Results

Battery and critical metals explorer and developer Pan Asia Metals Limited (ASX: PAM) (‘PAM’ or ‘the Company’) is pleased to report that it has received the results from sulphate roast and lithium extraction on samples of lepidolite concentrates from the Reung Kiet Lithium Prospect.

Keep reading...Show less
March 2023 Quarterly Activities Report

March 2023 Quarterly Activities Report

Allkem Limited (ASX|TSX: " AKE" the " Company" ) provides an update on its global lithium portfolio, business activities and financial position 1 as at 31 March 2023.

HIGHLIGHTS
OPERATIONS

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Pan Asia Twitter

Reung Kiet Lithium Project Mineral Management Master Plan No. 2 approved, Mining Zones Declared

Pan Asia Metals Limited (ASX: PAM) is pleased to report that the Cabinet of the government of Thailand has approved Mineral Management Master Plan No.2 (MMMP2) prepared by the National Mineral Management Policy Commission (NMMPC)1 and proposed to the Cabinet by the Ministry of Natural Resources and Environment. The MMMP2 remains in effect until December 31, 2027 and is part of a broader Mineral Management Strategy planned out to 2037.
Keep reading...Show less
Latin Resources

A$37.1M Capital Raising to Accelerate Resource Growth

Latin Resources Limited (ASX: LRS) (“Latin” or the “Company”) is pleased to announce that it has received firm commitments to raise A$37.1 million through a two-tranche placement of new fully paid ordinary shares (“New Shares”) to institutional, sophisticated and professional investors (“Placement”). Latin is particularly pleased to welcome several new funds to the register, including specialist North American battery metals funds, a well-regarded domestic institution and two major Brazilian funds. Latin’s largest shareholder, Integra Lithium, also participated in the Placement. The Brazilian funds that have taken a shareholding in Latin Resources are BTG Pactual, Brazil’s largest investment bank and JPG one of Brazil’s largest asset and wealth management institutions.

Keep reading...Show less
Winsome Resources

Lithium Portfolio Expands With Acquisition Of Tilly Project

Lithium exploration and development company Winsome Resources (ASX:WR1; “Winsome” or “the Company”) is pleased to announce that it has entered into a Purchase Agreement (“the Acquisition”) to acquire the prospective Tilly Project located 20 kms from Winsome’s 100% owned Adina Project.

Keep reading...Show less
sydney opera house

Australia Aiming to Strengthen Critical Minerals Partnerships

Australia is well positioned to support the energy transition, with an abundance of key metals such as lithium and rare earth elements found in the country.

Critical minerals are going to be at the centre of not only climate mitigation, but also global security, Resource Minister Madeleine King told the audience at the Future Facing Commodities conference in Singapore.

Australia is expecting lithium and base metals — and their raw material inputs — to account for almost as much export revenue as all coal types by 2027 to 2028.

Keep reading...Show less

