Positive Uranium Leach Test Results at Lo Herma

Positive Uranium Leach Test Results at Lo Herma

GTI Energy (GTR:AU) has announced Positive Uranium Leach Test Results at Lo Herma

Download the PDF here.

gti energy
GTR:AU
GTI Energy
GTI Energy (ASX:GTR)

GTI Energy


Quarterly Activities/Appendix 5B Cash Flow Report

Quarterly Activities/Appendix 5B Cash Flow Report

GTI Energy (GTR:AU) has announced Quarterly Activities/Appendix 5B Cash Flow Report

Download the PDF here.

Two Water Wells Completed & Staking Finalised at Lo Herma

Two Water Wells Completed & Staking Finalised at Lo Herma

GTI Energy (GTR:AU) has announced Two Water Wells Completed & Staking Finalised at Lo Herma

Download the PDF here.

Hydrology Drilling to Support Scoping Study Commenced

Hydrology Drilling to Support Scoping Study Commenced

GTI Energy (GTR:AU) has announced Hydrology Drilling to Support Scoping Study Commenced

Download the PDF here.

Trading Halt

Trading Halt

GTI Energy (GTR:AU) has announced Trading Halt

Download the PDF here.

Rigs Secured For Wyoming Uranium Drilling & Utah Fieldwork Completed

GTI Resources Ltd (GTI or Company) is pleased to advise that 2 mud rotary drill rigs have been secured for its planned drilling campaign at the Thor ISR uranium project in Wyoming’s Great Divide basin (Figure 1). As previously advised, GTI is on track to commence drilling during December. This maiden drill program is designed to confirm the grade and tenor of uranium mineralisation that was previously identified by Kerr McGee in the 1970’s & 80’s and to ultimately support definition of an economic uranium resource.

Figure 1. Thor Project Uranium Drilling Location Map, Great Divide Basin, Wyoming USA

Michael Stier, CEO of Saga Metals

Saga Metals CEO Outlines Ambitious 2025 Drilling Plans Across Critical Minerals Portfolio

Following its September 2024 initial public offering on the TSX Venture Exchange,Saga Metals (TSXV:SAGA) is embarking on an aggressive drilling campaign across its critical minerals properties in Québec and Labrador, the company’s CEO told the Investing News Network in an interview at the Vancouver Resource Investment Conference.

The newly public company has established a strategic position with four distinct projects, including a significant joint venture with mining giant Rio Tinto (ASX:RIO,NYSE:RIO,LSE:RIO).

The Rio Tinto partnership, formed in June 2023, involves a two stage option agreement where Rio Tinto can earn up to a 75 percent interest by investing approximately $44 million over nine years in Saga's Legacy lithium project James Bay, Québec.

Cosa Announces C$5 Million Private Placement, Including Participation by Denison Mines

NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION TO U.S. NEWSWIRE SERVICES OR FOR DISSEMINATION IN THE UNITED STATES

Cosa Resources Corp. (TSX-V: COSA ) (OTCQB: COSAF ) (FSE: SSKU ) (" Cosa " or the " Company ") is pleased to announce that it has entered into an agreement with Haywood Securities Inc., on behalf of itself and a syndicate of agents (collectively, the " Agents ") who have agreed to sell, on a commercially reasonable efforts private placement basis, up to 8,000,000 units of the Company (the " Units ") at a price of C$0.25 per Unit (the " Unit Issue Price "), and up to 7,058,824 charity flow-through units of the Company (the " Charity FT Units " and, together with the Charity FT Units, the " Offered Securities ") at a price of C$0.425 per Charity FT Unit, for aggregate gross proceeds to the Company of up to C$5,000,000.20 (collectively, the " Offering ").

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

Granted Trollberget Licence Doubling Landholding

Granted Trollberget Licence Doubling Landholding

Basin Energy (BSN:AU) has announced Granted Trollberget Licence Doubling Landholding

Global Atomic Announces Closing of C$35.6 Million Private Placement

/NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION TO UNITED STATES NEWS WIRE SERVICES OR FOR DISSEMINATION IN THE UNITED STATES /

 Global Atomic Corporation (" Global Atomic " or the " Company ") (TSX: GLO) (OTCQX: GLATF) (FRANKFURT: G12) is pleased to announce the closing of its previously announced non-brokered private placement (the " Offering ") for gross proceeds of C$35,600,000 .  The Company sold 44,500,000 units of the Company (each, a " Unit ") at a price of C$0.80 per Unit. Red Cloud Securities Inc. and Canaccord Genuity Corp. (collectively, the " Finders ") acted as finders in connection with the Offering.

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

GTI Energy
Presentation Expanding in the Taroom Trough

New Priority Drill Targets Identified at Laverton South Adjacent to New Gold Discovery

AEM’s MTP136D Radio Gains Full U.S. Forest Service Approval

Metallurgical Testwork Delivers 48% to 50% Manganese Concentrates

×