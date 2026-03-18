PJX Resources Enhances the Potential to Discover Reduced Intrusion Related Gold System Type Deposits In the Sullivan Mining District and Announces Stock Option Grant

TORONTO, ON / ACCESS Newswire / March 18, 2026 / PJX Resources Inc.'s ("PJX") is pleased to announce that reinterpretation of airborne geophysical survey data supports the potential to discover RIRGS type deposits at the Gar target area on PJX's Zinger Property in the Sullivan Mining District, Southeastern British Columbia.
Sheeted quartz veins with visible gold occur at the top of a granite to granodiorite intrusion at the Gar target area (see PJX news release February 26, 2026). Compilation of historical and PJX rock grab samples has identified additional gold potential areas within the Gar intrusion and in hornfels altered sedimentary rocks around the intrusion (see Figure 1).
Reduced granite to granodiorite intrusions that host RIRGS deposits are generally non-magnetic, resulting in magnetic lows in airborne geophysical data. Airborne Magnetic and Airborne Mobile MT Surveys previously flown by Expert Geophysics for PJX over the Zinger Property has identified two significant magnetic lows near gold-bearing sheeted veins at the Gar target area, labeled as Magnetic Low (ML) A and B in Figure 2.
Key observations regarding the magnetic lows:
ML-A and ML-B are both situated near or within the valley bottom, closely resembling the setting of Snowline's Valley deposit in the Yukon. Gold mineralized zones may preferentially weather and erode more than surrounding hornfelsed rocks and therefore form a topographical low.
Both magnetic low anomalies are concealed beneath swamp or overburden.
ML-B extends approximately 1100 meters in length, making it larger than ML-A.
Both magnetic lows appear to be positioned above and on the margins of a substantial, highly resistive (low conductivity) zone at depth (refer to the blue area on Figure 3). The Airborne Mobile MT survey's Apparent Conductivity (33 Hz) has delineated this large resistive anomaly, estimated to be about 1.5 to 2 kilometers below surface. The resistive anomaly may signify a large intrusive body at depth, potentially serving as the source of reduced intrusions associated with gold mineralization at surface.
ML-B trends in a northeast direction, consistent with the orientation of sheeted veins containing gold within blocky outcrops of granite to granodiorite intrusions near ML-B. This trend is also aligned with a historical 1600-meter-long gold-in-soil anomaly (see Figure 4).
The Gar target area exhibits geological, mineralogical, geophysical characteristics, as well as sheeted gold-bearing veins, that are comparable to Reduced Intrusion Related Gold Systems exemplified by deposits such as Kinross's Fort Knox and Snowline Gold's Valley (refer to Table 1).
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Characteristic
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Reduced Intrusion Related Gold
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PJX Gar Intrusion Target
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Visible Gold
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Yes
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Yes
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Gold occursin
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Sheeted & structurally controlled quartz veins
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Sheeted &structurally controlled quartz veins
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Country rocks
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Sediments, hornfels, skarn
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Sediments, hornfels, skarn
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Associated Elements
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Bismuth, Tellurium, Tungsten, Molybdenum
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Bismuth, Molybdenum, Tungsten, Tellurium
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Intrusion Type
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Granite to Granodiorite
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Granite to Granodiorite
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Intrusion Age
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Cretaceous
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Cretaceous
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Intrusion grain size
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Porphyritic to equigranular - medium to coarse grained
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Equigranular - medium to coarse grained
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Geophysical Signature
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Magnetic Low
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Magnetic Low
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Structural Influence
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Yes - shears &faults
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Yes - shears& faults
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Sulphide content
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Low
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Low
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Hydrothermal Alteration
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Not significant
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Not significant
Table 1 - Gar characteristics similar to Reduced Intrusion Related Gold Systems (RIRGS) such as Fort Knox or Snowline Gold's Valley Discovery.
John Keating, President of PJX Resources, commented: "PJX has two advanced targets (gold and critical metals) at the deposit discovery stage in a Tier 1 jurisdiction with existing infrastructure. We also have a pipeline of more than 20 highly prospective targets for future exploration. Exploration during 2026 will primarily focus on the RIRGS potential at the Gar target area on the Zinger Property and the Sullivan deposit-style Sedex potential at the Estella Basin target area on the Dewdney Trail Property. Drill permits are already secured for the Dewdney Trail Property. Fieldwork is planned to further develop RIRGS targets on the Zinger Property during the permitting phase, with drilling activities planned for when permits are renewed."
Sullivan Mining District and Vulcan Gold Belt
The road-accessible Gar gold target area lies within the Vulcan Gold (VG) belt of the Sullivan Mining District. The VG belt is located at the intersection of two continental scale structures, the Vulcan Tectonic Zone and the Rocky Mountain Trench (RMT) fault. The RMT fault is the southern extension of the Tintina fault in Alaska and the Yukon that is considered to play a role in the formation of the Fort Knox gold deposit and possibly Snowline's Valley deposit. PJX management believes that the intersection of these two crustal penetrating structures formed a pathway for large mineralizing systems throughout geological time. One system localized the deposition of the world class Sullivan zinc-lead-silver deposit about 1.4 billion years ago, while a younger system introduced gold mineralization ranging from 120 to possibly 60 million years ago. Gold potential of the district is evident by placer gold occurring in multiple creek drainages for about 65 km. (Figure 5).
PJX has consolidated 100% of the mineral rights to the largest land package (750 km²) in the Sullivan Mining District and VG Belt. On February 20, 2026, PJX announced 3 large Sedex zinc-lead-silver targets (Estella Basin, Lewis Ridge, Grundy Creek) on the Dewdney Trail Property. These targets are each large enough to host a Sullivan Sedex type and size deposit and remain a priority for PJX.
The undrilled Gar target is one of more than 20 promising targets for gold, silver, copper, zinc, lead, cobalt, and other critical metals across PJX's 100% owned properties. We may seek partners to explore some targets.
Stock Option Grant
The Company also announces that pursuant to the Company's Share Incentive Plan, 2,540,000 stock options have been granted to certain directors, employees, and consultants of the Company. The stock options are exercisable at a price of $0.20 per share for a period of 5 years, expiring March 16, 2031. The grant is subject to regulatory approval.
Figure 1 - Gold in rock grab samples of sheeted quartz veins within the Gar intrusion and in hornfels to skarn altered sedimentary rocks above and around the intrusion.
Figure 2 - Magnetic lows A and B support the potential for Reduced Intrusion Related Gold Systems at the Gar target area. Magnetic lows occur at or near the valley bottom in swamp or overburden areas and in the vicinity gold bearing sheeted veins in blocks of granite to granodorite. Magnetic Low B is larger than A and has a distinctive northeast orientation, similar to the gold bearing sheeted veins.
Figure 3 - Apparent Conductivity (33 Hz) Map for the Gar Intrusion target area. Blue area represents a high resistivity (low conductivity) zone at depth, estimated to be 1.5 to 2 km below surface. Both magnetic lows appear to occur above and on the periphery of the large resistive zone. The highly resistive zone may represent a large intrusive body at depth that is the source of reduced intrusions with gold at surface.
Figure 4 - Large (1600 m) historical gold in soil anomaly is coincident with the Gar intrusion and magnetic low A. Part of magnetic low B is coincident with the strongest part of the soil geochem anomaly as well as sheeted veins with gold in outcrop. Both magnetic lows occur in swamp or overburden covered areas near or at the valley bottom.
Figure 5- PJX Properties (color coded) in the Sullivan Mining District that includes the Vulcan Gold Belt (Vulcan Tectonic Zone) defined by 65 km of creeks with placer gold. PJX has identified more than 10 highly prospective gold target areas (yellow dots). Gar is a Reduced Intrusion Related Gold System (RIRGS) type target on the Zinger Property. PJX also has more than 10 silver, zinc, lead, copper, and/or critical metals targets (red dots). Estella Basin, Lewis Ridge, and Grundy Creek are priority Sullivan deposit type targets on the Dewdney Trail Property.
Qualified Person
The geological disclosure and content of this news release has been reviewed and approved by John Keating P.Geo. (qualified person for the purpose of National Instrument 43-101 Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects). Mr. Keating is the President, Chief Executive Officer and a Director of PJX.
About PJX Resources Inc.
PJX is a mineral exploration company focused on building shareholder value and community opportunity through the exploration and development of mineral resources with a focus on gold, silver, zinc, lead, copper, cobalt and other critical metals. PJX has consolidated 100% of the mineral rights to the largest land package (750 km²) in the historical Sullivan Mine District and Vulcan Gold Belt near Cranbrook and Kimberley, British Columbia. PJX has developed a pipeline of more than 15 priority targets to be tested by PJX and /or companies interested in partnering to test often road accessible drill ready targets with gold, silver, copper, zinc and other critical metal deposit potential. Please refer to our web site http://www.pjxresources.com for additional information.
For additional information please contact:
Linda Brennan, Chief Financial Officer
(416) 799-9205
info@pjxresources.com
Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Information
The information in this news release has been prepared as at the date noted above. Certain statements in this news release, referred to herein as "forward-looking statements", constitute "forward-looking statements" under the provisions of Canadian provincial securities laws. These statements can be identified by the use of words such as "expected", "may", "will" or similar terms.
Forward-looking statements are necessarily based upon a number of factors and assumptions that, while considered reasonable by PJX Resources Inc. as of the date of such statements, are inherently subject to significant business, economic and competitive uncertainties and contingencies. Many factors, known and unknown, could cause actual results to be materially different from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date made. Except as otherwise required by law, PJX Resources Inc. expressly disclaims any obligation or undertaking to release publicly any updates or revisions to any such statements to reflect any change in PJX Resources Inc.'s expectations or any change in events, conditions or circumstances on which any such statement is based.
Cautionary Note to US Investors:
This news release may contain information about adjacent properties on which PJX Resources Inc. has no right to explore or mine. We advise U.S. investors that the SEC's mining guidelines strictly prohibit information of this type in documents filed with the SEC. U.S. investors are cautioned that mineral deposits on adjacent properties are not indicative of mineral deposits on our properties . This news release may contain forward-looking statements including but not limited to comments regarding the timing and content of upcoming work programs, geological interpretations, receipt of property titles, potential mineral recovery processes, etc. Forward-looking statements address future events and conditions and therefore involve inherent risks and uncertainties. Actual results may differ materially from those currently anticipated in such statements.
This press release uses the terms "Measured", "Indicated", and "Inferred" resources. United States investors are advised that while such terms are recognized and required by Canadian regulations, the United States Securities and Exchange Commission does not recognize them. "Inferred Mineral Resources" have a great amount of uncertainty as to their existence, and as to their economic and legal feasibility. It cannot be assumed that all or any part of an Inferred Mineral Resource will ever be upgraded to a higher category. Under Canadian rules, estimates of Inferred Mineral Resources may not form the basis of feasibility or other economic studies. United States investors are cautioned not to assume that all or any part of Measured or Indicated Mineral Resources will ever be converted into Mineral Reserves. United States investors are also cautioned not to assume that all or any part of a Mineral Resource is economically or legally mineable.
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SOURCE: PJX Resources Inc.
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