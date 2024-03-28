- AustraliaNorth AmericaWorld
Pilot Plant Commences First Phase of Operations
Pursuit Minerals Ltd (ASX: PUR) (“PUR”, “Pursuit” or the “Company”) is pleased to provide the following update on key developments for its Lithium Carbonate Pilot Plant which has commenced the first phase of operations to produce Lithium Carbonate.
- Pilot Plant commissioning complete with first phase of operations for the production of Lithium Carbonate underway.
- Completion of dynamic simulation, mass balances and plant layout design conceptually producing 250 tonnes per annum of 99.95% battery grade Lithium Carbonate via conventional evaporation process method.
- Engagement of Ausenco to complete independent peer review study of the 250 tonne per annum plant design, block flow process, and evaporation pond design.
- Engagement of highly experienced engineering team to oversee and manage plant operations and first production of Lithium Carbonate.
Figure 1 – 250tpa Lithium Carbonate Plant at Pursuit’s purpose facility in Salta, Argentina.
The Company has completed the commissioning works of the Lithium Carbonate Pilot Plant and will now begin operations with the overall goal of producing battery grade Lithium Carbonate. The Pilot Plant will look to produce an initial sample batch using synthetic brine of approximately 50-100kg of product.
Following completion of this milestone, evaporated brine, currently being sourced from the Stage 1 Drilling Program, will be utilised to produce approximately 2 to 10 tonnes of Lithium Carbonate products anticipated to be battery grade product. After this, the Company will consider relocation of the Pilot Plant to site following the completion of construction and filling of evaporation ponds to provide feed for the plant.
Figure 2 – 250tpa Lithium Carbonate Plant at Pursuit’s purpose facility in Salta, Argentina.
In relation to the commencement of operations at the plant, Pursuit Managing Director & CEO, Aaron Revelle, said:
“The Rio Grande Sur Project continues to advance toward first production at a significant pace. With plant operations now underway, we look forward to the production of the first Lithium Carbonate products demonstrating the enormous potential of the Rio Grande Sur Lithium Project.”
In conjunction with our Stage 1 drilling program which is currently underway and the potential upgrade to our existing JORC resource, we continue to make significant progress on multiple fronts as we move toward becoming a Lithium producer. To this end, we continue to progress the environmental permitting applications to commence construction of the evaporation ponds which is currently being targeted for this year. The entire team is very excited about the production process, and we look forward to reporting on the results over the coming months.”
Click here for the full ASX Release
This article includes content from Pursuit Minerals, licensed for the purpose of publishing on Investing News Australia. This article does not constitute financial product advice. It is your responsibility to perform proper due diligence before acting upon any information provided here. Please refer to our full disclaimer here.
Comment on Chilean Government's Announcement
CleanTech Lithium PLC (AIM:CTL, Frankfurt: T2N, OTCQX: CTLHF), an exploration and development company advancing lithium projects in Chile, today commented on the announcement by the Government of Chile regarding the designation of strategic salars and the creation of a Protected Salars Network under the current administration's National Lithium Strategy.
Yesterday afternoon, in Chile, within the session held by the Committee of Ministers for Sustainability, led by the Minister of Environment, the creation of a Protected Salt Flats Network was unanimously approved. To achieve the aims of the National Lithium Strategy, it was agreed that private companies can take leadership roles on salars that are outside of the protected network and are not defined as strategic. CTL's non-strategic projects, remain outside areas declared as protected or that need further studies for such protection declaration, and therefore are still eligble for exploration and exploitation.
The Government set a clear path ahead, calling upon private companies from early April 2024 to express interest in the additional salars for lithium projects. It is expected that around July 2024, the Minister of Mining will list the salt flats where there is private sector interest in leading exploitation and exploration projects and those that require local indigenous consultations. After July, will see the allocation of the Special Lithium Operation Contracts (CEOLs), which are the special contracts the State awards regulating the terms and conditions for the exploitation, and benefit of the lithium reserves and permitting a salt flat to become a commercial project.
CleanTech Lithium has already expressed interest by submitting the CEOLs in September 2023, for Laguna Verde and Francisco Basin, with support from the local communities in the region.
Highlights:
- The Chilean Government, led by the Minister of Environment, has agreed on a network of protected salars that will require further environmental assessment.
- CTL's non-strategic projects; Laguna Verde and Francisco Basin remain outside areas declared as protected or that need further studies for such protection declaration.
- From April 2024, private companies can express their interest to develop salars outside of the protected network.
- It is expected that by July 2024, the Minister of Mining will list the salt flats where there is private sector interest in leading exploitation and exploration projects and those that require local indigenous consultations and those that do not.
- Approval of CEOLs will then be awarded by the State for these salars
- Private companies are able to take leadership in developing these new lithium projects, potentially in participation with State entities or on their own.
Following the announcement, the Finance Minister Mario Marcel commented that Chile's current production could increase up to 70% by the end of decade and double in ten years.
Aldo Boitano, Chief Executive Officer of CleanTech Lithium, said:
"The announcement made by the Chilean Government moves the National Lithium Strategy forward in a very positive way. The news brings certainity to those salt flats that will be subject to a more detailed environmental assessment and those that are for potential exploration and eventually exploitation. At CleanTech Lithium, we continue to progress our direct lithium extraction (DLE) projects, highlighting our commitment to mining that minimises its environmental footprint, and listens to the local communities in the Atacama Region, both of which are key conditions of the Chile's lithium strategic framework.
"The anticipated approval of our CEOLs, submitted in September 2023 by the Company, is the next step forward for our projects, while deepening our local community engagement with our existing alliance and deployment of DLE technology".
Notes:
The information communicated within this announcement is deemed to constitute inside information as stipulated under the Market Abuse Regulations (EU) No 596/2014 which is part of UK law by virtue of the European Union (Withdrawal) Act 2018. Upon publication of this announcement, this inside information is now considered to be in the public domain. The person who arranged for the release of this announcement on behalf of the Company was Gordon Stein, Director and CFO.
For further information contact:
CleanTech Lithium PLC
Aldo Boitano/Gordon Stein
Jersey office: +44 (0) 1534 668 321
Chile office: +562-32239222
Or via Celicourt
Celicourt Communications
+44 (0) 20 7770 6424
Felicity Winkles/Philip Dennis/Ali AlQahtani
Harbor Access - North America
Jonathan Paterson/Lisa Micali
+1 475 477 9401
Porter Novelli - Chile
Ernesto Escobar
+569 95348744
Ernesto@publicoporternovelli.cl
Beaumont Cornish Limited
(Nominated Adviser)
Roland Cornish/Asia Szusciak
+44 (0) 207 628 3396
Canaccord Genuity (Joint Broker)
James Asensio
+44 (0) 207 523 4680
Fox-Davies Capital Limited (Joint Broker)
+44 20 3884 8450
Daniel Fox-Davies
Beaumont Cornish Limited ("Beaumont Cornish") is the Company's Nominated Adviser and is authorised and regulated by the FCA. Beaumont Cornish's responsibilities as the Company's Nominated Adviser, including a responsibility to advise and guide the Company on its responsibilities under the AIM Rules for Companies and AIM Rules for Nominated Advisers, are owed solely to the London Stock Exchange. Beaumont Cornish is not acting for and will not be responsible to any other persons for providing protections afforded to customers of Beaumont Cornish nor for advising them in relation to the proposed arrangements described in this announcement or any matter referred to in it.
About CleanTech Lithium
CleanTech Lithium (AIM:CTL, Frankfurt:T2N, OTCQX:CTLHF) is an exploration and development company advancing sustainable lithium projects in Chile for the clean energy transition. Committed to net-zero, CleanTech Lithium's mission is to produce material quantities of sustainable battery grade lithium products using Direct Lithium Extraction technology powered by renewable energy. The Company plans to be a leading supplier of 'green' lithium to the EV and battery manufacturing market.
CleanTech Lithium has two key lithium projects, Laguna Verde and Francisco Basin, and hold licences in Llamara and Salar de Atacama, located in the lithium triangle, a leading centre for battery grade lithium production. The two major projects: Laguna Verde and Francisco Basin are situated within basins controlled by the Company, which affords significant potential development and operational advantages. All four projects have direct access to existing infrastructure and renewable power.
CleanTech Lithium is committed to using renewable power for processing and reducing the environmental impact of its lithium production by utilising Direct Lithium Extraction with reinjection of spent brine. Direct Lithium Extraction is a transformative technology which removes lithium from brine, with higher recoveries than conventional processes. The method offers short development lead times with no extensive site construction or evaporation pond development so there is minimal water depletion from the aquifer. www.ctlithium.com
Click here to connect with CleanTech Lithium PLC (AIM:CTL, OTCQX:CTLHF, Frankfurt:T2N), to receive an Investor Presentation
Nevada Sunrise Metals CEO Shares 2024 Plans to Advance Gemini Lithium Project
Nevada Sunrise Metals (TSXV:NEV) President and CEO Warren Stanyer said the company's next steps at its Gemini lithium project in Nevada are to undertake further drilling, bring it to the preliminary economic assessment( PEA) stage and find the right partners to move it forward.
“We drilled five holes right into the spring of 2023. That led to the production of a NI 43-101 compliant resource of 7.1 million metric tons of lithium carbonate equivalent, which is beyond our expectations. We really didn't know what we were going to get,” he said. “The deposit is open in basically all directions. So really it's drilling more, getting to the PEA stage (and) attracting a big industry partner. Those are our goals for the project.”
Gemini has emerged as one of the world's largest lithium resources, and the fourth largest in the US, according to Stanyer. And with more drilling planned for the project, the company is preparing to finance the next steps for Gemini.
“At this point, I just feel like the sky's the limit. I don't know how big it will be. But the more holes we drill, the more we'll find out.”
Watch the full interview with Nevada Sunrise Metals President and CEO Warren Stanyer above.
Disclaimer: This interview is sponsored by Nevada Sunrise Metals (TSXV:NEV). This interview provides information which was sourced by the Investing News Network (INN) and approved by Nevada Sunrise Metalsin order to help investors learn more about the company. Nevada Sunrise Metals is a client of INN. The company’s campaign fees pay for INN to create and update this interview.
INN does not provide investment advice and the information on this profile should not be considered a recommendation to buy or sell any security. INN does not endorse or recommend the business, products, services or securities of any company profiled.
The information contained here is for information purposes only and is not to be construed as an offer or solicitation for the sale or purchase of securities. Readers should conduct their own research for all information publicly available concerning the company. Prior to making any investment decision, it is recommended that readers consult directly with Nevada Sunrise Metalsand seek advice from a qualified investment advisor.
This interview may contain forward-looking statements including but not limited to comments regarding the timing and content of upcoming work programs, receipt of property titles, etc. Forward-looking statements address future events and conditions and therefore involve inherent risks and uncertainties. Actual results may differ materially from those currently anticipated in such statements. The issuer relies upon litigation protection for forward-looking statements. Investing in companies comes with uncertainties as market values can fluctuate.
Edison Lithium: Transitioning to Sodium-ion Battery Technology
Edison Lithium (TSXV:EDDY) is pivoting towards sodium-ion battery technology while maintaining interests in lithium assets in Argentina. The company is divesting its cobalt projects in Canada via a spin-off into a new publicly listed company, Edison Cobalt. After the spin-off, Edison Lithium will comprise two divisions: Edison Saskatchewan and Edison Lithium.
Edison Saskatchewan will focus on advancing the company’s ambition to become a significant participant in the sodium-ion battery technology supply chain. The company acquired four alkali dispositions from Globex Mining Enterprises in August 2023 that encompass 4,564 acres located in Ceylon Lake, Freefight Lake, and the north and south areas of Cabri Lake, in Saskatchewan, Canada.
The Edison Lithium division comprises nearly 28,766 hectares of lithium brine claims located in Catamarca, Argentina. Edison Lithium retains eight mining claims, mostly located in the Pipanaco Solar basin in Catamarca.
Company Highlights
- Edison Lithium is a Canadian junior mining company that is pivoting towards sodium-ion battery technology. The company is restructuring its business by divesting lithium and cobalt assets while acquiring concessions for alkali that hosts sodium sulphate.
- The company acquired lithium assets in Argentina in 2021, comprising 148,000 hectares of lithium brine claims, but has sold 80 percent of these claims for three times their purchase price in December 2023. It continues to hold 20 percent, or 28,766 hectares, of lithium brine claims. The transaction corresponds with the company's strategic shift towards sodium-ion technology.
- The company has received approval to spin off its cobalt project located in Ontario, Canada, into a new company, Edison Cobalt, which will be listed on the TSXV.
- After the realignment, the company will comprise two divisions – Edison Lithium, focused on the remaining lithium claims in Argentina; and Edison Saskatchewan, focused on alkali dispositions in Saskatchewan, Canada.
- The alkali dispositions were acquired in August 2023 from Globex Mining Enterprises. This move underscores the company's strategic positioning in the burgeoning sodium-ion battery market, which is increasingly seen as a promising alternative to traditional lithium-ion batteries.
This Edison Lithium profile is part of a paid investor education campaign.*
Click here to connect with Edison Lithium (TSXV:EDDY) to receive an Investor Presentation
Galan Investor Presentation Singapore March 2024
Galan Lithium Limited (ASX:GLN) (Galan or the Company) is pleased to present its investor presentation.
This article includes content from Galan Lithium, licensed for the purpose of publishing on Investing News Australia. This article does not constitute financial product advice. It is your responsibility to perform proper due diligence before acting upon any information provided here. Please refer to our full disclaimer here.
Extension To Share Purchase Plan
Lithium Universe Limited (referred to as "Lithium Universe" or the "Company," ASX: "LU7") provides the following update regarding its $3.0 million Share Purchase Plan (SPP), as announced on 13 March 2024 (ASX release: LU7 Launches Share Purchase Plan).
Highlights
- Revised closing date for the Share Purchase Plan (SPP) is to be 10th April 2024
- Directors confirm their willingness to participate in the SPP
The Company has received feedback from several shareholders that due to the SPP closing date being just after the Easter holiday break, as well as difficulties encountered in shareholder’s taking up their entitlements, the Board has made the decision to extend the SPP offer date by one (1) week. By doing so, this will ensure that all shareholders have sufficient time to participate.
The revised indicative timetable for completion of the SPP is as follows, with the revised dates highlighted in blue *:
*Please note, the dates set out above are indicative only and are subject to change without notice to you. Any change in the timetable does not affect any rights or obligations you have as a result of accepting the SPP.
All LU7 directors who are eligible to participate in the SPP intend on taking up their SPP entitlement.
Should shareholders have any questions in participating in the SPP, including accessing their applications, then please contact the Company’s Joint Company Secretary, Kurt Laney at kurt.laney@vfassociates.com.au.
This article includes content from Lithium Universe Limited, licensed for the purpose of publishing on Investing News Australia. This article does not constitute financial product advice. It is your responsibility to perform proper due diligence before acting upon any information provided here. Please refer to our full disclaimer here.
Shareholders Resoundingly Support SPP
Galan Lithium Limited (ASX:GLN) (Galan or the Company) is pleased to announce the results of the Share Purchase Plan (“SPP”) announced on 31 January and 9 February 2024. The SPP was extended a week and closed at 5.00pm (AWST) on Friday 22 March 2024.
The Company received applications from eligible shareholders totalling just over $4 million which was well in excess of the original $1.5 million target raising. The demand from Galan shareholders under the SPP was testament to the continued support the Company has received from its loyal band of shareholders.
Under the SPP, eligible shareholders had the opportunity to purchase up to $30,000 worth of Galan shares irrespective of the size of their shareholding and without incurring brokerage or transaction costs. Shares issued under the SPP had an offer price of $0.46 per Share. One free attaching option (exercisable at $0.65 with a 5-year exercise period) will also be issued on the basis of one (1) option for every one (1) Share subscribed for and issued under the SPP (“Options”). The offer of Options under the SPP would be made pursuant to a transaction specific Prospectus which will be lodged with ASIC with the Company making an application to ASX for quotation of the Options.
The terms and conditions in the SPP Offer provided the Company with discretion to accept additional funds under the SPP should the Company receive valid applications over the original target amount. Accordingly, due to the overwhelming demand from eligible shareholders, the Company has exercised their discretion and increased the size of the SPP to $4.003 million.
A total of 8,702,150 fully paid ordinary shares (representing 2.2% of the current issued capital of Galan) and 8,702,150 Options will be issued under the SPP.
The Company would sincerely like to thank all its shareholders for their very strong support of the SPP.
Click here for the full ASX Release
This article includes content from Galan Lithium, licensed for the purpose of publishing on Investing News Australia. This article does not constitute financial product advice. It is your responsibility to perform proper due diligence before acting upon any information provided here. Please refer to our full disclaimer here.
