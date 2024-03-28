Investing News NetworkYour trusted source for investing success

Videos
Companies
Press Releases
Top Stocks
Top Resource Stocks
Top Tech Stocks
Top Life Science Stocks
Private Placements
Trending
Trending Articles

Can You Invest in Elon Musk’s Neuralink?

How Would a New BRICS Currency Affect the US Dollar? (Updated 2024)

Could the Silver Price Really Hit US$100 per Ounce? (Updated 2024)

7 Biggest Lithium-mining Companies

Where Does Tesla Get its Lithium? (Updated 2024)

Hydrogen Stocks: 9 Biggest Companies

Top 10 Copper-producing Companies (Updated 2024)

Uranium Stocks: 5 Biggest Companies in 2024

11 Canadian Cryptocurrency ETFs (Updated 2024)

Trending Press Releases

Galan Increases Total Mineral Resource by 18% to 8.6Mt LCE @ 859mg/L Lithium

Galan Secures Agreement with Glencore for Offtake & Financing Prepayment Facility for the Hombre Muerto West (HMW) Lithium Project

Prismo Metals Assays up to 5.69% Copper at the Hot Breccia Project in the Arizona Copper Belt

Sona Nanotech Updates on Dalhousie Efficacy Study and New NCL Results

Peer-Review Further Supports CLEO’s Ovarian Cancer Detection Technology

Brunswick Exploration Expands Its Exceptional Grassroot Portfolio Across Quebec, Canada and Greenland

More Press Releases
Trending Companies

Fireweed Metals

FWZ:CA

Frontier Energy

FHE:AU

Galan Lithium

GLN:AU

Siren Gold

SNG:AU
More Companies
Trending Reports

2024 Uranium Outlook: Australia Edition

2024 Tech Outlook Report

2024 Lithium Market Outlook

2024 Uranium Outlook Report

More Outlook Reports
Resource
Resource
Popular Lists
Investing Ideas
Outlook Reports
Investing Guides
Tech
Tech
Popular Lists
Investing Ideas
Outlook Reports
Investing Guides
Life Science
Life Science
Popular Lists
Investing Ideas
Outlook Reports
Investing Guides
PDAC 2024
Gold
Uranium
Battery Metals
Artificial Intelligence
Biotech
Pursuit Minerals

Pilot Plant Commences First Phase of Operations

Pursuit Minerals Ltd (ASX: PUR) (“PUR”, “Pursuit” or the “Company”) is pleased to provide the following update on key developments for its Lithium Carbonate Pilot Plant which has commenced the first phase of operations to produce Lithium Carbonate.

HIGHLIGHTS

  • Pilot Plant commissioning complete with first phase of operations for the production of Lithium Carbonate underway.
  • Completion of dynamic simulation, mass balances and plant layout design conceptually producing 250 tonnes per annum of 99.95% battery grade Lithium Carbonate via conventional evaporation process method.
  • Engagement of Ausenco to complete independent peer review study of the 250 tonne per annum plant design, block flow process, and evaporation pond design.
  • Engagement of highly experienced engineering team to oversee and manage plant operations and first production of Lithium Carbonate.

Figure 1 – 250tpa Lithium Carbonate Plant at Pursuit’s purpose facility in Salta, Argentina.

The Company has completed the commissioning works of the Lithium Carbonate Pilot Plant and will now begin operations with the overall goal of producing battery grade Lithium Carbonate. The Pilot Plant will look to produce an initial sample batch using synthetic brine of approximately 50-100kg of product.

Following completion of this milestone, evaporated brine, currently being sourced from the Stage 1 Drilling Program, will be utilised to produce approximately 2 to 10 tonnes of Lithium Carbonate products anticipated to be battery grade product. After this, the Company will consider relocation of the Pilot Plant to site following the completion of construction and filling of evaporation ponds to provide feed for the plant.

Figure 2 – 250tpa Lithium Carbonate Plant at Pursuit’s purpose facility in Salta, Argentina.

In relation to the commencement of operations at the plant, Pursuit Managing Director & CEO, Aaron Revelle, said:

“The Rio Grande Sur Project continues to advance toward first production at a significant pace. With plant operations now underway, we look forward to the production of the first Lithium Carbonate products demonstrating the enormous potential of the Rio Grande Sur Lithium Project.”

In conjunction with our Stage 1 drilling program which is currently underway and the potential upgrade to our existing JORC resource, we continue to make significant progress on multiple fronts as we move toward becoming a Lithium producer. To this end, we continue to progress the environmental permitting applications to commence construction of the evaporation ponds which is currently being targeted for this year. The entire team is very excited about the production process, and we look forward to reporting on the results over the coming months.”


Click here for the full ASX Release

This article includes content from Pursuit Minerals, licensed for the purpose of publishing on Investing News Australia. This article does not constitute financial product advice. It is your responsibility to perform proper due diligence before acting upon any information provided here. Please refer to our full disclaimer here.

asx:purlithium investingpursuit mineralsLithium Investing
PUR:AU
The Conversation (0)
Comment on Chilean Government's Announcement

Comment on Chilean Government's Announcement

CleanTech Lithium PLC (AIM:CTL, Frankfurt: T2N, OTCQX: CTLHF), an exploration and development company advancing lithium projects in Chile, today commented on the announcement by the Government of Chile regarding the designation of strategic salars and the creation of a Protected Salars Network under the current administration's National Lithium Strategy.

Keep reading...Show less
Nevada Sunrise Metals President and CEO Warren Stanyer.

Nevada Sunrise Metals CEO Shares 2024 Plans to Advance Gemini Lithium Project

Nevada Sunrise Metals (TSXV:NEV) President and CEO Warren Stanyer said the company's next steps at its Gemini lithium project in Nevada are to undertake further drilling, bring it to the preliminary economic assessment( PEA) stage and find the right partners to move it forward.

“We drilled five holes right into the spring of 2023. That led to the production of a NI 43-101 compliant resource of 7.1 million metric tons of lithium carbonate equivalent, which is beyond our expectations. We really didn't know what we were going to get,” he said. “The deposit is open in basically all directions. So really it's drilling more, getting to the PEA stage (and) attracting a big industry partner. Those are our goals for the project.”

Gemini has emerged as one of the world's largest lithium resources, and the fourth largest in the US, according to Stanyer. And with more drilling planned for the project, the company is preparing to finance the next steps for Gemini.

Keep reading...Show less
Edison Lithium (TSXV:EDDY)

Edison Lithium: Transitioning to Sodium-ion Battery Technology


Keep reading...Show less
Galan Lithium

Galan Investor Presentation Singapore March 2024

Galan Lithium Limited (ASX:GLN) (Galan or the Company) is pleased to present its investor presentation.

Click here for the full ASX Release

Keep reading...Show less
Lithium Universe

Extension To Share Purchase Plan

Lithium Universe Limited (referred to as "Lithium Universe" or the "Company," ASX: "LU7") provides the following update regarding its $3.0 million Share Purchase Plan (SPP), as announced on 13 March 2024 (ASX release: LU7 Launches Share Purchase Plan).

Keep reading...Show less
Galan Lithium

Shareholders Resoundingly Support SPP

Galan Lithium Limited (ASX:GLN) (Galan or the Company) is pleased to announce the results of the Share Purchase Plan (“SPP”) announced on 31 January and 9 February 2024. The SPP was extended a week and closed at 5.00pm (AWST) on Friday 22 March 2024.

Keep reading...Show less

Latest News

More News

Latest Press Releases

Flash Metals Acquisition, Tranche 2 of the Placement and Convertible Note Settlement Completed

Comment on Chilean Government's Announcement

1844 Closes Non-Brokered Private Placement of Units

Related News

Resource Investing

Flash Metals Acquisition, Tranche 2 of the Placement and Convertible Note Settlement Completed

Gold Investing

Goldman Sachs Bullish on Commodities, Shares 2024 Price Calls for Gold and Copper

Gold Investing

Top 5 ASX Gold Stocks That Pay Dividends (Updated 2024)

Critical Metals Investing

West High Yield Resources Ltd. Announces Stock Option Grant

Base Metals Investing

Osisko Metals Grants Stock Options

Precious Metals Investing

Silver North Outlines 2024 Tim Silver Property Drilling Program

Precious Metals Investing

White Gold Corp. Identifies Multiple Prospective IP Chargeability Anomalies on Two Large Multi-Element Porphyry Targets in Close Proximity to the Casino Copper-Gold Porphyry Deposit, Yukon, Canada

×