Could the Silver Price Really Hit $100 per Ounce? (Updated 2024)

Top 10 Oil-producing Countries (Updated 2024)

A State-by-State Guide to Cannabis in Australia (Updated 2024)

What Was the Highest Price for Gold? (Updated 2024)

Hydrogen Stocks: 9 Biggest Companies in 2024

Investing in Graphene Companies (Updated 2024)

7 Biggest Lithium-mining Companies in 2024

Don Durrett: Gold, Silver Price Targets, Plus When to Buy Gold Stocks

Top 10 Copper-producing Companies (Updated 2024)

Allup Strengthens its Board with Mine and Finance Delivery Expertise with Mr Peter Secker and Simon Finnis Joining the Company Effective Immediately

World Copper Announces Grade-Confirmation Programme at the Zonia Copper Project, Arizona

Significant New Uranium Discovery at Big Lake Uranium Project, South Australia

Sarama Resources Advances Acquisition of Gold Project in Western Australia

TNC Accelerates Mining Activities at Wallace North, QLD

Elixir Energy Limited (ASX: EXR) – Trading Halt

Flynn Gold

FG1:AU

Black Swan Graphene

SWAN:CC

Silver Crown Royalties

SCRI:CC

True North Copper

TNC:AU
Investing in Physical Gold: Practical Insights and Strategies for Retail Investors

2024 Copper Outlook Report

Precious Metals Outlook

2024 Gold Outlook Report

Piche Resources (ASX:PR2)

Piche Resources: Targeting Globally Significant Uranium and Gold Discoveries in Australia and Argentina


With high-quality, drill-ready assets, with world-class discovery potential, Piche Resources (ASX:PR2) is a compelling business case for investors looking to leverage a bull market for uranium and gold. The company holds a portfolio of drill-ready uranium and gold assets in Argentina and Australia which include the Ashburton uranium project in the Pilbara region; the Sierra Cuadrada uranium project in Argentina; and the Cerro Chacon gold project which shares geological similarities with the Cerro Negro mine.

The Ashburton uranium project comprises three exploration licences and has the potential to host uranium mineral deposits similar to the Pine Creek Geosyncline in Australia’s Northern Territory, and the Athabasca Basin in Saskatchewan, Canada.

Piche Resources uranium, gold and base metals projects

iche has an internationally recognized board focused on creating long-term shareholder value, and an in-country technical team in Argentina with a proven track record of taking projects from discovery through to development.

Company Highlights

  • The company’s Australian asset is the Ashburton uranium project which has been drilled previously and recorded high-grade uranium intersections over significant widths.
  • In Argentina, the company’s Sierra Cuadrada uranium project in the San Jorge Basin has a significant history of high-grade, near-surface uranium mining operations.
  • The company is currently drilling one of its prospects at Sierra Cuadrada and has announced visible uranium in numerous holes. Multiple other prospects are drill-ready and have the potential to host tier 1 uranium deposits.
  • Exposure to gold with high-quality precious metal projects in Argentina that boast surface outcrop samples with gold grade up to 13 g/t gold.
  • Internationally renowned board and management team with extensive uranium and gold exploration and development experience.

Gold bars.

5 Top Weekly TSXV Stocks: Gold Stocks Gain as Metal Hits New Record High

Welcome to the Investing News Network's weekly look at the best-performing junior mining stocks on the TSX Venture Exchange, starting with a round-up of Canadian and US market data impacting the resource sector.

The S&P/TSX Venture Composite Index (INDEXTSI:JX) gained more than 5 percent last week to close at 566.41. Meanwhile, the S&P/TSX Composite Index (INDEXTSI:OSPTX) was up by 743.31 points to finish at 23,054.61.

The US Bureau of Labor Statistics released July’s consumer price index (CPI) data this past Wednesday (August 14). The agency indicates that CPI increased 2.9 percent year-on-year, down from the 3 percent recorded in June.

Keep reading...Show less
Tempest Minerals

TEM | Yalgoo Update - Remorse Sampling Indicates Further Prospectivity

Tempest Minerals Ltd (TEM) is pleased to provide information on the Remorse Target. Recently completed soil sampling in the south of the main Remorse Target has yielded comparable copper and zinc to previous work and further cementing the ~ 5km x 1.5km coherent anomaly. Analyses utilising spectral mineralogical show the likely presence of a significant hydrothermal system to a degree much further than identified in geochemistry or fieldwork. This is an exciting improvement to the prospectivity of the target with a 5,000m RC drilling program imminent. Earthworks for drilling are nearing completion and drilling will commence upon arrival of the contracted drill rig.

Keep reading...Show less
Astral Resources

RC Drill Results Further Confirm Kamperman Potential

Astral Resources NL (ASX: AAR) (Astral or the Company) is pleased to report assay results for the final three RC holes from a recently completed 26-hole (2,808 metres) RC drilling program at the Kamperman Prospect, part of the 100%-owned Feysville Gold Project (Feysville), located approximately 14km south of Kalgoorlie in Western Australia (Figure 1).

Keep reading...Show less
Gold bar, letters spelling "M&A."

Top Stories This Week: Gold Price Hits New Record of US$2,500, Mining M&A Continues

The gold price began the week on a strong note, rising to just over US$2,475 per ounce ahead of the latest US consumer price index (CPI) data, which was released on Wednesday (August 14).

The CPI was up 2.9 percent year-on-year in July, and 0.2 percent from the previous month. Core CPI, which excludes food and energy, was up 3.2 percent on an annual basis and 0.2 percent month-on-month.

The numbers, along with Tuesday's (August 13) producer price index data, shifted market watchers' expectations for next month's US Federal Reserve meeting. While an interest rate cut is still all but guaranteed, CME Group's (NASDAQ:CME) FedWatch tool now shows more experts anticipate a 25 basis point cut instead of a 50 basis point decrease.

Keep reading...Show less
Golden Mile Resources

Project Rationalisation

As previously advised, Golden Mile Resources Limited (“Golden Mile”; “the Company”; ASX: “G88”) has been undertaking a detailed review of all projects in its current portfolio. As a part of this strategic review, the Company has now completed its detailed technical assessment of the Marble Bar and Murchison Projects.

Keep reading...Show less
A gavel with the word "litigation" beside it.

Victoria Gold Placed into Receivership After Heap Leach Pad Failure at Eagle Gold Mine

Victoria Gold (TSXV:VGCX,OTC Pink:VITFF), the owner of the Yukon-based Eagle gold mine, has been placed into receivership after the collapse of a heap leach pad at the site in June.

The company said on Wednesday (August 14) that the Yukon government had made a receivership application to the Ontario Superior Court of Justice, and the court granted the application later that day.

According to the Globe and Mail, the Yukon is looking to exert greater control over cleanup and impact mitigation efforts after the heap leach pad incident, which has raised questions about the future of mining in the territory.

Keep reading...Show less

Piche Resources
Silver North Provides Tim Drilling Progress Update

Energy Fuels Acquires RadTran LLC as A Further Step Toward Addressing the Global Industry Need For Medical Radioisotopes in Emerging Cancer Treatments

Bold Announces Extension of its Non-Brokered Private Placement

The Penco Module Advances to the Next Stage of Its Permitting Process

Precious Metals Investing

Silver North Provides Tim Drilling Progress Update

Critical Metals Investing

Energy Fuels Acquires RadTran LLC as A Further Step Toward Addressing the Global Industry Need For Medical Radioisotopes in Emerging Cancer Treatments

Base Metals Investing

Bold Announces Extension of its Non-Brokered Private Placement

Critical Metals Investing

The Penco Module Advances to the Next Stage of Its Permitting Process

Cleantech Investing

US$159,000 Grant Funding for Water Remediation Project

Lithium Investing

Great Bear Project Delivers Further Outstanding Copper, Gold & Silver Assays

Copper Investing

Nifty Heap Leach Mineral Resource Estimate

×