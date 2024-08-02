Investing News NetworkYour trusted source for investing success

Videos
Companies
Press Releases
Top Stocks
Top Resource Stocks
Top Tech Stocks
Top Life Science Stocks
Private Placements
Trending
Trending Articles

Reducing Reliance on China for Rare Earths Production and Processing

Could the Silver Price Really Hit $100 per Ounce? (Updated 2024)

Top 5 ASX Gold Stocks of 2024

Top 10 Oil-producing Countries (Updated 2024)

A State-by-State Guide to Cannabis in Australia (Updated 2024)

7 Biggest Lithium-mining Companies in 2024

How Would a New BRICS Currency Affect the US Dollar? (Updated 2024)

Hydrogen Stocks: 9 Biggest Companies in 2024

Investing in Graphene Companies (Updated 2024)

Trending Press Releases

More Highly Anomalous Rare Earth and Lithium Assays in Brazil Itaipe Project

Canada Nickel Provides Update on Crawford Project Optimization and Commencement of Pilot Plant Operation

FPX Nickel Adopts Best-in-Class Technology to Reduce Baptiste's Carbon Intensity and Receives BC Hydro Support

Battery-Grade Lithium Carbonate Produced from McDermitt

Brightstar to Drive Consolidation of Sandstone District

Board Approves Development of Boorara

More Press Releases
Trending Companies

Alvopetro Energy

ALV:CC

Brightstar Resources

BTR:AU

Prismo Metals

PRIZ:CNX

FPX Nickel

FPX:CA
More Companies
Trending Reports

2024 Lithium Market Outlook (Updated for Q2)

2024 Gold Outlook Report

Silver Price Forecast - What Happened And Where Do We Go From Here?

2024 Life Science Outlook Report

More Outlook Reports
Resource
Resource
Popular Lists
Investing Ideas
Outlook Reports
Investing Guides
Tech
Tech
Popular Lists
Investing Ideas
Outlook Reports
Investing Guides
Life Science
Life Science
Popular Lists
Investing Ideas
Outlook Reports
Investing Guides
Gold Price
Silver Price
Copper Price
Oil Price
Uranium
Artificial Intelligence
Piche Resources

Piche Resources Limited - Corporate Presentation

Piche Resources Limited (ASX:PR2) is pleased to present its corporate presentation.

PICHE RESOURCES LIMITED – URANIUM/GOLD ASX LISTING

PICHE PORTFOLIO

Targeting globally significant discoveries in Tier-1 mineral provinces

Click here for the full ASX Release

This article includes content from Piche Resources, licensed for the purpose of publishing on Investing News Australia. This article does not constitute financial product advice. It is your responsibility to perform proper due diligence before acting upon any information provided here. Please refer to our full disclaimer here.

silver investingcopper investinguranium investingasx:pr2asx stocksgold investingGold Investing
PR2:AU
The Conversation (0)
Brightstar Resources

Successful Completion of $24M Placement

Proceeds will be applied to fund exploration and development activities on Brightstar’s portfolio and a fast-tracked drill out of the sandstone project being acquired by Brightstar

Brightstar Resources Ltd (ASX: BTR) (Brightstar) is pleased to announce it has received firm commitments to raise approximately $24 million (before costs) in a two-tranche share placement (Placement) to professional and sophisticated investors at $0.015 per share (New Shares). This represents a discount of:

Keep reading...Show less
Warriedar Resources

Infill Drilling of Ricciardo Deposit Delivers Significant Gold Mineralisation

Warriedar Resources Limited (ASX: WA8) (Warriedar or the Company) is pleased to provide an update on drilling progress and assay results from its Golden Range Project, located in the Murchison region of Western Australia (Figure 1).

Keep reading...Show less
Astral Resources

Strong Assays Results at Kamperman Ahead of Feysville Resource Upgrade

Excellent assay results received from a recently completed in-fill RC program at Kamperman to support a maiden MRE due in the September Quarter.

Astral Resources NL (ASX: AAR) (Astral or the Company) is pleased to report assay results from a recently completed 26-hole/2,808 metre RC drilling program at the Kamperman Prospect, part of its 100%-owned Feysville Gold Project (Feysville), located approximately 14km south of Kalgoorlie in Western Australia (Figure 1).

Keep reading...Show less

Kestrel Gold - Appoints New Director & CFO, Grants Stock Options and Terminates Fireweed Option

Kestrel Gold Inc. ("Kestrel" or the "Corporation")(TSX-V:KGC) is pleased to announce the appointment Greg Lynch, P. Geo as a Director of the Corporation and that Jean Sharp has been appointed Chief Financial Officer as Debbie Fern has resigned effective July 31, 2024

Mr. Lynch is a Professional Geologist, APEGA, with a PhD from the University of Alberta in Economic Geology. He has over 35 years experience in resource exploration and research split between Shell Canada, the Geological Survey of Canada, and junior mining companies focused on the Cordillera. He is a Past President of the Canadian Society of Petroleum Geologists, and remains engaged in mineral exploration and fieldwork in Yukon Territory.

News Provided by ACCESSWIRE via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Zodiac Gold (TSXV:ZAU)

Zodiac Gold: Advancing a District-scale West African Gold Discovery


Keep reading...Show less
Quimbaya Gold (CSE:QIM)

Quimbaya Gold Announces Strategic Partnership for 100,000 Meters of Drilling

Quimbaya Gold Inc. ("Quimbaya Gold" or the "Company") (CSE: QIM) (OTCQB: QIMGF) is excited to announce the signing of a 5-year drilling contract with Independence Drilling S.A. of Colombia ("Independence"). The contract involves completing 100,000 meters of drilling across Quimbaya Gold's properties. As a significant strategic partnership, which took nearly ten months to finalize, it underscores Quimbaya Gold's commitment to advancing its exploration activities and creating value for its shareholders.

Independence, a family-owned company, is highly reputable and the largest Colombian drilling company, with over 40 years of experience and a fleet of 47 rigs for oil & gas, mining, and water drilling. Independence has worked with major oil & gas and mining companies in Colombia, including Ecopetrol, South 32/Cerro Matoso, Glencore/Cerrejón, Zijin-Continental Gold, Oxy, Sierra Col Energy, Frontera Energy, Parex Resources, and NG Energy.

Keep reading...Show less

Latest News

Latest Press Releases

OTCQB Venture Virtual Investor Conference Presentations Now Available for On-Demand Viewing

Carbon Done Right Provides Update Regarding Intention to Dual List on London's AIM Market

ASX Retraction Statement

At-The-Market Raise

Related News

Tech Investing

Carbon Done Right Provides Update Regarding Intention to Dual List on London's AIM Market

Cobalt Investing

ASX Retraction Statement

Lithium Investing

At-The-Market Raise

Copper Investing

Culpeo Secures Funding to Advance Copper Exploration at Vista Montana, Lana Corina and Fortuna

Oil and Gas Investing

Oil and Gas Price Update: Q2 2024 in Review

Base Metals Investing

Bold Ventures Issues Shares for Advertising and Investor Awareness Campaign

Emerging Tech Investing

E-Power Samples 34.8 % Cg in Newly Discovered Graphitic Rock Trends

×