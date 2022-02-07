Meta announced today that Peter A. Thiel Partner at Founders Fund and PayPal co-founder, has decided not to stand for re-election to the Board of Directors of the Company at the Company's 2022 Annual Meeting of Stockholders. Thiel has been a member of the company's board of directors since 2005 and will continue to serve as a director until the date of the Annual Meeting. Mark Zuckerberg Meta founder and CEO, said: ...

