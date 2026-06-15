Completion of Option Agreements and Cleansing Notice

Completion of Option Agreements and Cleansing Notice

Cygnus Metals Limited (ASX: CY5; TSXV: CYG,OTC:CYGGF; OTCQB: CYGGF) ("Cygnus" or the "Company") advises that it has today issued 3,000,000 fully paid ordinary shares on conversion of an equivalent number of vested performance rights and a total of 1,050,000 fully paid ordinary shares to the vendors under the respective option agreements for the Sakami Project and Beryl Lake property (which forms part of the Auclair Project), following shareholder approvals received at the Annual General Meeting on 1 May 2026 (together, the "Shares").

As announced on 28 March 2023, Cygnus entered into option agreements for the acquisition of the Sakami Project and additional ground surrounding the Auclair Lithium Project known as the Beryl Lake property, both in James Bay, Quebec ("Properties"). Cygnus advises that with the issue of the final 1,050,000 Shares and following satisfaction of the exploration expenditure commitments, it has now completed the exercise of the options for each of the Properties and acquired an undivided 100% right, title and interest in the Properties.

Cygnus issued the 4,050,000 Shares without disclosure under section 708A(5) of the Corporations Act 2001 (Cth) ("Act"). With reference to those Shares issued, in accordance with section 708A(6) of the Act, the Company gives notice under paragraph 708A(5)(e) that:

1. the Company issued the Shares without disclosure under Part 6D.2 of the Act; and
2. as at the date of this notice:
  a) the Company has complied with the provisions of Chapter 2M of the Act as they apply to the Company;
  b) the Company has complied with sections 674 and 674A of the Act; and
  c) other than as set out below, there is no excluded information within the meaning of sections 708A(7) and 708A(8) of the Act which is required to be disclosed under section 708A(6)(e) of the Act.
     

As previously announced, the Company has ongoing exploration and drill programs at its Chibougamau Copper-Gold Project in Quebec and is awaiting assay results from its current drill program (which remains ongoing). The Company will announce its assay results when it is in a position to complete the collation and interpretation of all data and in accordance with its continuous disclosure obligations, the JORC Code and the ASX Listing Rules.

This announcement has been authorised for release by the Board of Directors of Cygnus.

David Southam
Executive Chair
T: +61 8 6118 1627
E: info@cygnusmetals.com 		Nick Kwong
President & Chief Executive Officer
T: +1 416 892 5076
E: info@cygnusmetals.com 		Media:
Paul Armstrong
Read Corporate
+61 8 9388 1474


About Cygnus Metals

Cygnus Metals Limited (ASX: CY5, TSXV: CYG,OTC:CYGGF) is a diversified critical minerals exploration and development company with projects in Quebec, Canada and Western Australia. The Company is dedicated to advancing its Chibougamau Copper-Gold Project in Quebec with an aggressive exploration program to drive resource growth and develop a hub-and-spoke operation model with its centralised processing facility. In addition, Cygnus has quality lithium assets with significant exploration upside in the world-class James Bay district in Quebec, and REE and base metal projects in Western Australia. The Cygnus team has a proven track record of turning exploration success into production enterprises and creating shareholder value.


Primary Logo

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

cygnus metalscyg:cctsxv:cygbase metals investing
CYG:CC
Cygnus Metals
Sign up to get your FREE

Cygnus Metals Investor Kit

and hear about exciting investment opportunities.
  • Corporate info
  • Insights
  • Growth strategies
  • Upcoming projects

GET YOUR FREE INVESTOR KIT

The Conversation (0)
Cygnus Metals (TSXV:CYG)

Cygnus Metals

Copper-gold exploration and development in the Chibougamau area of Québec, Canada

Copper-gold exploration and development in the Chibougamau area of Québec, Canada Keep Reading...
Prismo Metals Reports 4,811 g/t Silver and Confirms Deep Porphyry Copper Potential Beneath Historic Silver King Mine, near Resolution Copper in Arizona

Prismo Metals Reports 4,811 g/t Silver and Confirms Deep Porphyry Copper Potential Beneath Historic Silver King Mine, near Resolution Copper in Arizona

(TheNewswire) Phase I drilling confirms extensive unmined bonanza-grade silver mineralization Hole SK-26-07 intersects potassic alteration with increasing copper values consistent with vectoring toward a potential porphyry copper source Vancouver, British Columbia TheNewswire - June 15, 2026... Keep Reading...
Steadright Removes Titanbeach One Technical Report And Retains Qualified Geologist For New Technical Report

Steadright Removes Titanbeach One Technical Report And Retains Qualified Geologist For New Technical Report

(TheNewswire) June 12th, 2026 - TheNewswire Muskoka, Ontario Steadright Critical Minerals Inc. (CSE: SCM,OTC:SCMNF) ("Steadright" or the "Company"), as a result of a review by staff of the Ontario Securities Commission, Steadright is issuing the following news release regarding its disclosure... Keep Reading...
CoTec Holdings Corp. Announces Conversion of Amended and Restated Convertible Loans

CoTec Holdings Corp. Announces Conversion of Amended and Restated Convertible Loans

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESS Newswire / June 11, 2026 / CoTec Holdings Corp. (TSXV:CTH,OTC:CTHCF)(OTCQX:CTHCF) ("CoTec" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that, further to its news release dated June 8, 2026, having received final approval from the TSX Venture Exchange, it has exercised its... Keep Reading...
Nuvau Expands Its Exploration Program Targeting Key Base Metal and Never-Before-Drilled Gold Targets in the Matagami District

Nuvau Expands Its Exploration Program Targeting Key Base Metal and Never-Before-Drilled Gold Targets in the Matagami District

Additional drilling to test several new targets identified by evolving approach to district-scale explorationNuvau Minerals Inc. (TSXV: NMC,OTC:NMCPF) is advancing its exploration strategy across its 100%-owned Matagami Mining District Project with a focus on resource growth, new target... Keep Reading...
MHM RIU Gold Coast Presentation

MHM RIU Gold Coast Presentation

Mount Hope Mining (MHM:AU) has announced MHM RIU Gold Coast PresentationDownload the PDF here. Keep Reading...
Metalsource Mining Intersects 434 g/t AgEq Over 10.64 Metres at Silver Hill, Including 2.1kg/t AgEq, While Continuing to Expand Mineralization Along Strike and at Depth

Metalsource Mining Intersects 434 g/t AgEq Over 10.64 Metres at Silver Hill, Including 2.1kg/t AgEq, While Continuing to Expand Mineralization Along Strike and at Depth

New drilling extends mineralization approximately 315 metres below surface and demonstrates continued continuity of silver, gold, lead and zinc mineralization beyond historical workings, with additional assay results pending from the ongoing exploration campaign. In parallel, the Company has... Keep Reading...

Latest News

Cygnus Metals
Sign up to get your FREE

Cygnus Metals Investor Kit

and hear about exciting investment opportunities.
  • Corporate info
  • Insights
  • Growth strategies
  • Upcoming projects

GET YOUR FREE INVESTOR KIT

Interactive Chart

Latest Press Releases

Generation Uranium Closes Final Trance of Non-Brokered Private Placement

Prismo Metals Reports 4,811 g/t Silver and Confirms Deep Porphyry Copper Potential Beneath Historic Silver King Mine, near Resolution Copper in Arizona

Rio Silver Announces Results of Annual General Meeting

Steadright Removes Titanbeach One Technical Report And Retains Qualified Geologist For New Technical Report

Related News

energy investing

Generation Uranium Closes Final Trance of Non-Brokered Private Placement

copper investing

Top 5 Canadian Mining Stocks This Week: Arras Minerals Swings With 69 Percent Gain

gold investing

Steve Barton: Gold, Silver Price Drop — What Happened, What I'm Buying

copper investing

Top 5 ASX Copper Stocks in 2026

precious metals investing

Rio Silver Announces Results of Annual General Meeting

precious metals investing

The Metal You've Never Heard Of Is Becoming a National-Security Priority -- and America Barely Mines It

precious metals investing

Triumph Gold Announces Closing of Private Placement