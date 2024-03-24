Investing News NetworkYour trusted source for investing success

Cleo Diagnostics

Peer-Review Further Supports CLEO’s Ovarian Cancer Detection Technology

Ovarian cancer diagnostics company, Cleo Diagnostics Limited (ASX:COV) (CLEO, or the Company) is pleased to announce the publication of further data on its triage test for ovarian cancer.

Highlights

  • CLEO’s second peer-reviewed dataset has now been published in medical journal “Diagnostics”
  • The study concluded that CLEO’s test:
    • Correctly identified most cancer cases that were missed by the standard marker CA125;
    • Eliminated the majority of "false positive" results caused by CA125 use; and
    • Correctly identified the majority of patients with early-stage ovarian cancers.
  • Peer review validates CLEO’s technology and commercial strategy targeting the surgical triage market where accurate and early cancer identification is critical.
The article, entitled ‘Reclassification of patients with ambiguous CA125 for optimised pre-surgical triage’ was published in the peer reviewed medical journal, Diagnostics.

A copy of the publication is available here: https://www.mdpi.com/2075-4418/14/7/671

The article concluded:

a) CLEO’s test correctly identified most cancer cases missed by CA125, including a majority of patients with early stage cancers;

b) The test provided superior identification of benign disease to eliminate the majority of "false positive" results obtained using CA125; and

c) The test efficiently discriminated malignant from benign samples.

Commenting on the outcomes published, CLEO Chief Executive, Richard Allman, said:

“These results demonstrate that the CLEO ovarian cancer triage test is far superior to the current standard of care using the CA125 benchmark. Our test will improve the initial clinical investigation process, helping clinicians to triage patients far more effectively than current methods.

The ability to identify early-stage cancers also supports our ultimate goal of an ovarian cancer screening program using CLEO technology.

Our cancer detection technology is supported by a foundation of gold-standard scientific evidence. These publications will underpin regulatory approvals with the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) and will form a crucial part of CLEO’s market entry activities. They provide the required evidence for doctors to prescribe CLEO’s blood test and for reimbursement by health insurers.”


Click here for the full ASX Release

This article includes content from CLEO Diagnostics, licensed for the purpose of publishing on Investing News Australia. This article does not constitute financial product advice. It is your responsibility to perform proper due diligence before acting upon any information provided here. Please refer to our full disclaimer here.

Cleo Diagnostics

Cleo Diagnostics


×