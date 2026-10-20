Pacific Imperial Announces Cancellation of the Brownell Option Agreement

Pacific Imperial Announces Cancellation of the Brownell Option Agreement

(TheNewswire)

Pacific Imperial Mines Inc.
 

Vancouver, British Columbia TheNewswire - October 20, 2026 Pacific Imperial Mines Inc. (TSX.V: PPM) ("Pacific Imperial" or the "Company") announces that, due to a lack of funding resulting from the recent cancellation of its private placement, it has reached a mutual agreement with Eagle Plains Resources Ltd. to terminate the Option Agreement on the Brownell Lake VMS project, effective immediately.

The Company's board of directors is actively reviewing its strategic options and will be re-evaluating how to move forward.

About Pacific Imperial Mines

Pacific Imperial is a mineral exploration company based in Vancouver, Canada, engaged in the acquisition, exploration, evaluation and development of mineral properties in an acceptable risk environment. The Company's current focus is on the Babine and Fenton properties in B.C.

ON BEHALF OF THE BOARD OF DIRECTORS

"Chris McLeod"

Chris McLeod, CEO

For further information please contact:

Chris McLeod (604) 669 6332
Email: investor@pacificimperialmines.com

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements with respect to the Company. By their nature, forward-looking statements are subject to a variety of factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from the results suggested by the forward-looking statements. In addition, the forward-looking statements require management to make assumptions and are subject to inherent risks and uncertainties. There is significant risk that the forward-looking statements will not prove to be accurate, that the management's assumptions may not be correct and that actual results may differ materially from such forward-looking statements. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on the forward-looking statements.

Generally forward-looking statements can be identified by the use of terminology such as "anticipate", "will", "expect", "may", "continue", "could", "estimate", "forecast", "plan", "potential" and similar expressions. Forward-looking statements contained in this press release may include, but are not limited to, the Company seeking other financing options and the potential of the Company re-engaging Eagle Plains Limited with respect to the Brownell Property. These forward-looking statements are based on a number of assumptions which may prove to be incorrect including, but not limited to the ability of the Company to obtain regulatory approval, the state of equity markets in Canada and other jurisdictions, the ability of the Company to carry out its future plans with respect to the Company's mineral properties, risks inherent in exploration activities, the impact of exploration competition, unexpected geological or hydrological condition, changes in government regulations and policies, including trade laws and policies, failure to obtain necessary permits and approvals from government authorities, volatility and sensitivity to market prices, volatility and sensitivity to capital market fluctuations, environmental and safety risks including increased regulatory burdens, weather and other natural phenomena, and other exploration, development, operating, financial market and regulatory risks.

The forward-looking statements contained in this press release are made as of the date hereof or the dates specifically referenced in this press release, where applicable. Except as required by law, the Company does not undertake any obligation to update publicly or to revise any forward-looking statements that are contained or incorporated in this press release. All forward-looking statements contained in this press release are expressly qualified by this cautionary statement.

NOT FOR DISSEMINATION IN THE UNITED STATES OR THROUGH U.S. NEWSWIRE SERVICES

Copyright (c) 2026 TheNewswire - All rights reserved.

News Provided by TheNewsWire via QuoteMedia

PPM:CCtsxv:ppmgold investing
PPM:CC
The Conversation (0)
Pacific Imperial Mines Inc.

Pacific Imperial Mines Inc.

Keep Reading...
Peruvian Metals Announces New High-Grade Au-Ag Results at Palta Dorada

Peruvian Metals Announces New High-Grade Au-Ag Results at Palta Dorada

Peruvian Metals Corp (TSXV: PER,OTC:DUVNF) (OTC Pink: DUVNF) ("Peruvian Metals" or the "Company") is pleased to announce new high-grade Gold ("Au") and Silver ("Ag") results from the main San Juan Vein taken on the Au-Ag exposed in the underground workings on its 100% owned Palta Dorada... Keep Reading...
Gold and silver bars on scales over financial chart.

Editor's Picks: Gold, Silver Shrug Off Hot Inflation Data, Prices Bounce Back

The gold price dropped and then bounced back this week, sinking to around US$4,080 per ounce midway through the period before recovering.Silver put on a similar performance, sinking below US$56 per ounce.We'll get into what caused those declines in a moment, but before we do, I want to flag that... Keep Reading...
Gold bars with "5 Top Australian Mining Stocks" text overlay.

Top 5 Australian Mining Stocks This Week: Gwardar Resources Leads with Gain of Over 35 Percent

Welcome to the Investing News Network's weekly round-up of the top-performing mining stocks on the ASX.This week's top five gainers includes companies focused on gold, copper, helium and more.Read on to discover this week's top gaining Australian mining stocks on the ASX and what drove their... Keep Reading...
Dr. Mark Thornton: Gold, Silver's Next Leg — This "Engine" to Drive Prices?

Dr. Mark Thornton: Gold, Silver's Next Leg — This "Engine" to Drive Prices?

Dr. Mark Thornton, senior fellow at the Mises Institute, shares his outlook for gold and silver, laying out the factors that have been weighing on prices and commenting on what may kick off their next leg higher — in his view, the return of speculators could provide a boost. "Speculators we... Keep Reading...
A desert landscape with shrubs, old wooden structures and mountains under a partly cloudy sky.

Reviving the Walker Lane Trend — Nevada’s Next Golden Frontier

Nevada's Walker Lane Trend is rapidly becoming a prime target for mineral exploration, offering investors a unique blend of proven production history and untapped potential.This geological corridor along the California-Nevada border is experiencing a resurgence, driven by recent discoveries,... Keep Reading...
Two people in suits shake hands, agreeing to a deal.

SSR Mining Expands Nevada Footprint With Roxmore Purchase

SSR Mining (TSX:SSRM,NASDAQ:SSRM) will acquire Roxmore Resources (TSX:RM) in an all-cash transaction that expands its flagship Nevada footprint and solidifies its standing as the third-largest gold producer in the US.The deal centers on Roxmore’s Converse gold project, located just six... Keep Reading...

Latest News

More News

Interactive Chart

Latest Press Releases

Independent Review of Syntholene Facility Confirms World Class Proof-of-Performance, Supports Potential for Cost-Competitive Synthetic Aviation Fuel

QIMC Extends Natural Hydrogen and Helium Seismic Program Across the Temiscamingue Graben into Ontario with 26.8 km New Seismic Line

Kinvestor Day 2026 Virtual Investor Conference Schedule Announced for October 22, 2026

Independent Review of Syntholene Facility Confirms World Class Proof-of-Performance, Supports Potential for Cost-Competitive Synthetic Aviation Fuel

Related News

cleantech investing

Independent Review of Syntholene Facility Confirms World Class Proof-of-Performance, Supports Potential for Cost-Competitive Synthetic Aviation Fuel

QIMC Extends Natural Hydrogen and Helium Seismic Program Across the Temiscamingue Graben into Ontario with 26.8 km New Seismic Line

precious metals investing

Kinvestor Day 2026 Virtual Investor Conference Schedule Announced for October 22, 2026

oil and gas investing

Independent Review of Syntholene Facility Confirms World Class Proof-of-Performance, Supports Potential for Cost-Competitive Synthetic Aviation Fuel

precious metals investing

Brixton Metals Reports 97.0% Gold Recovery in Initial Metallurgical Work from the Trapper Gold Target

precious metals investing

GoldInxs Commences Maiden Drill Program at the Fishpot Project, Testing Multiple Gold-Silver and Copper-Gold Targets

precious metals investing

Excalibur Reports Gravity Survey Results from Rangefront Target at Bellehelen