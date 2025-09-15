Over 50% Q-o-Q Production Growth Targeted

Over 50% Q-o-Q Production Growth Targeted

Brightstar Resources (BTR:AU) has announced Over 50% Q-o-Q Production Growth Targeted

Download the PDF here.

brightstar resourcesbtr:auasx:btrgold investingGold Investing
BTR:AU
Brightstar Resources
Sign up to get your FREE

Brightstar Resources Investor Kit

and hear about exciting investment opportunities.
  • Corporate info
  • Insights
  • Growth strategies
  • Upcoming projects

GET YOUR FREE INVESTOR KIT

The Conversation (0)
Brightstar Resources

Brightstar Resources


Keep reading...Show less

Emerging gold producer and district-scale resource developer in Western Australia

Exceptional result of 32m @ 7gt Au in Lord Byron drilling

Exceptional result of 32m @ 7gt Au in Lord Byron drilling

Brightstar Resources (BTR:AU) has announced Exceptional result of 32m @ 7gt Au in Lord Byron drilling

Download the PDF here.

North American Mining Conferences Presentation

North American Mining Conferences Presentation

Brightstar Resources (BTR:AU) has announced North American Mining Conferences Presentation

Download the PDF here.

High-grade RC assays and visible gold in Menzies DD drilling

High-grade RC assays and visible gold in Menzies DD drilling

Brightstar Resources (BTR:AU) has announced High-grade RC assays and visible gold in Menzies DD drilling

Download the PDF here.

Fish Underground drilling underway for mine life extensions

Fish Underground drilling underway for mine life extensions

Brightstar Resources (BTR:AU) has announced Fish Underground drilling underway for mine life extensions

Download the PDF here.

Shallow, high-grade drilling results continue at Sandstone

Shallow, high-grade drilling results continue at Sandstone

Brightstar Resources (BTR:AU) has announced Shallow, high-grade drilling results continue at Sandstone

Download the PDF here.

John Feneck, gold bars.

John Feneck: Next Gold, Silver Price Targets, 11 Stocks I'm Bullish on Now

John Feneck, portfolio manager and consultant at Feneck Consulting, shares his outlook for gold and silver prices in 2025. His next target for gold is US$3,800 per ounce, and he still expects US$50 per ounce silver by the end of the year.

He also discusses the potential he sees in junior miners.

Keep reading...Show less
Sun Summit Minerals CEO Niel Marotta.

Sun Summit Minerals Eyes "Multimillion-Ounce" Gold Deposit at JD Project

Sun Summit Minerals (TSXV:SMN,OTCQB:SMREF) is advancing toward a multimillion-ounce resource at its flagship JD gold project in BC following “fantastic” results from the first drill hole, which showed high-grade, shallow mineralization, according to CEO Niel Marotta.

“The thesis here is that, if we prove up a multimillion-ounce deposit, we really think there's 10x potential in our market cap. We're trading at about a C$40 million market cap now, which is about 10 percent of our neighbors. So that, I think, is what people ought to focus on,” he said.

In a recent announcement, Sun Summit reported that the first hole completed in 2025 returned “one of the strongest intervals of consistent and near-surface gold mineralization” drilled to date at the Creek zone. Results include 78 meters of 3.72 grams per ton gold starting at 30 meters down hole. The company plans to conduct follow-up drilling this season.

Keep reading...Show less
Angkor Resources

Angkor Resources

Keep reading...Show less
Gold bars and coins on a dark wooden table.

Gold Sector Consolidation Ramps Up with Newmont, Alamos and First Nordic Deals

The gold sector is undergoing another wave of portfolio reshuffling.

Fresh deals across the sector signal a growing shift toward consolidation and selective asset sales as stakeholders seek further growth during the yellow metal’s historic price run.

Keep reading...Show less
Prince Silver (CSE:PRNC)

Prince Silver: Advancing the Large-scale Prince Silver Project in Nevada

Keep reading...Show less
Wooden blocks spelling "IPO" on stacks of coins, with stock market data in background.

Zijin Gold Eyes US$40 Billion Valuation in Hong Kong IPO Amid Record Gold Rally

Zijin Gold International, the offshore unit of China’s Zijin Mining (OTC Pink:ZIJMF,HKEX:2899,SHA:601899), is lining up a Hong Kong initial public offering (IPO) that could raise over US$3 billion.

According to sources familiar with the deal, bookbuilding for the share sale is set to begin on September 19, with pricing expected on September 24 and trading slated to debut on September 29.

Zijin Gold said in its prospectus that its average annual gold production grew by 21.4 percent between 2022 and 2024, placing it among the world’s fastest-growing producers of the yellow metal.

Keep reading...Show less

Latest News

Brightstar Resources
Sign up to get your FREE

Brightstar Resources Investor Kit

and hear about exciting investment opportunities.
  • Corporate info
  • Insights
  • Growth strategies
  • Upcoming projects

GET YOUR FREE INVESTOR KIT

Latest Press Releases

Analyst Report: Locksley’s US Strategy Strengthens Critical Minerals Position

Altech Batteries Ltd Annual Report to Shareholders

Alvopetro Announces Q3 2025 Dividend of US$0.10 Per Share

Prince Silver: Advancing the Large-scale Prince Silver Project in Nevada

Related News

Silver Investing

Analyst Report: Locksley’s US Strategy Strengthens Critical Minerals Position

Battery Metals Investing

Altech Batteries Ltd Annual Report to Shareholders

Oil and Gas Investing

Alvopetro Announces Q3 2025 Dividend of US$0.10 Per Share

Gold Investing

Gold Market Dynamics Shifting as China-US Trade Tensions Ramp Up

Gold Investing

What Was the Highest Price for Gold?

Cleantech Investing

Cotec Holdings Corp. Notes Hypromag USA Project Update

Precious Metals Investing

Element79 Gold Corp. Announces Changes to Board of Directors with Eye to Drive Corporate Growth

×