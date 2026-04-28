Trading Halt

Trading Halt

Green Technology Metals (GT1:AU) has announced Trading Halt

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Green Technology Metals

Green Technology Metals

Delivering the next lithium hub in North America Keep Reading...
Quarterly Activities/Appendix 5B Cash Flow Report

Quarterly Activities/Appendix 5B Cash Flow Report

Green Technology Metals (GT1:AU) has announced Quarterly Activities/Appendix 5B Cash Flow ReportDownload the PDF here. Keep Reading...
Quarterly Activities/Appendix 5B Cash Flow Report

Quarterly Activities/Appendix 5B Cash Flow Report

Green Technology Metals (GT1:AU) has announced Quarterly Activities/Appendix 5B Cash Flow ReportDownload the PDF here. Keep Reading...
EDC Extends LOI for Seymour Lithium Project of up to C$100m

EDC Extends LOI for Seymour Lithium Project of up to C$100m

Green Technology Metals(GT1:AU) has announced EDC Extends LOI for Seymour Lithium Project of up to C$100mDownload the PDF here. Keep Reading...
Altris Engineering Appointed to Optimise & Lead Seymour DFS

Altris Engineering Appointed to Optimise & Lead Seymour DFS

Green Technology Metals (GT1:AU) has announced Altris Engineering Appointed to Optimise & Lead Seymour DFSDownload the PDF here. Keep Reading...
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Ontario Lithium Project Development Update

Green Technology Metals(GT1:AU) has announced Ontario Lithium Project Development UpdateDownload the PDF here. Keep Reading...
SAGA Metals Reports Assays from R-0027 to R-0029 with Intercepts Including 53.02% Fe2O3, 6.46% TiO2, 0.441% V2O5 from 2026 Drilling at Trapper South, Radar Critical Minerals Project in Labrador

SAGA Metals Reports Assays from R-0027 to R-0029 with Intercepts Including 53.02% Fe2O3, 6.46% TiO2, 0.441% V2O5 from 2026 Drilling at Trapper South, Radar Critical Minerals Project in Labrador

Saga Metals Corp. (TSXV: SAGA,OTC:SAGMF) (OTCQB: SAGMF) (FSE: 20H) ("SAGA" or the "Company"), a North American exploration company focused on critical mineral discoveries, is pleased to report additional assay results from drill holes R-0027, -0028 and -0029 completed in 2026 as part of its... Keep Reading...
Lithium Africa Appoints Dr. Thomas Benson to Board of Directors

Lithium Africa Appoints Dr. Thomas Benson to Board of Directors

Lithium Africa Corp. (TSXV: LAF,OTC:LTAFF) (FSE: 6MQ) ("Lithium Africa" or the "Company") is pleased to announce the appointment of Dr. Thomas Benson to its Board of Directors, effective immediately.Dr. Benson is an internationally recognized lithium geologist who has served as a Geological... Keep Reading...
Quebec Anode Project Delivers Strong Refinery Economics

Quebec Anode Project Delivers Strong Refinery Economics

Metals Australia (MLS:AU) has announced Quebec Anode Project Delivers Strong Refinery EconomicsDownload the PDF here. Keep Reading...
Fastmarkets Global Lithium, Battery & Critical Materials returns to Las Vegas as the key meeting point for deals, capital and supply chain strategy

Fastmarkets Global Lithium, Battery & Critical Materials returns to Las Vegas as the key meeting point for deals, capital and supply chain strategy

Las Vegas, June 22 to 25, 2026

Investing News Network has secured its audience an exclusive opportunity to access one of the most commercially important gatherings in the battery materials market, with 20% off using code INN20.Each year, the executives shaping global lithium and battery supply chains come together in Las... Keep Reading...
Lithium Argentina to Release First Quarter 2026 Results on May 12, 2026

Lithium Argentina to Release First Quarter 2026 Results on May 12, 2026

Lithium Argentina AG ("Lithium Argentina" or the "Company") (TSX: LAR) (NYSE: LAR) will release its first quarter 2026 earnings results before market open on Tuesday, May 12, 2026. The Company will hold a webcast and conference call to discuss its first quarter 2026 results on Tuesday, May 12,... Keep Reading...
Lithium Africa to Commence 2,000 m Drill Program at Adzopé and Provides Côte d'Ivoire Exploration Update

Lithium Africa to Commence 2,000 m Drill Program at Adzopé and Provides Côte d'Ivoire Exploration Update

Lithium Africa Corp. (TSXV: LAF) (FSE: 6MQ) ("Lithium Africa" or the "Company") is pleased to provide an exploration update on its Côte d'Ivoire assets, highlighted by the commencement of its first drill program at Adzopé since going public and continued advancement of priority targets at... Keep Reading...

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