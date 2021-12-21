Resource News Investing News
OTC Markets Group Inc. operator of financial markets for over 11,000 U.S. and global securities, today announced Cypress Development Corp. a lithium exploration and development company, has qualified to trade on the OTCQX® Best Market. Cypress Development Corp. upgraded to OTCQX from the OTCQB® Venture Market. Cypress Development Corp. begins trading today on OTCQX under the symbol "CYDVF."  U.S. investors can ...

OTC Markets Group Inc. (OTCQX: OTCM), operator of financial markets for over 11,000 U.S. and global securities, today announced Cypress Development Corp. (TSX-V: CYP;  OTCQX: CYDVF), a lithium exploration and development company, has qualified to trade on the OTCQX® Best Market. Cypress Development Corp. upgraded to OTCQX from the OTCQB® Venture Market.

Cypress Development Corp. begins trading today on OTCQX under the symbol "CYDVF."  U.S. investors can find current financial disclosure and Real-Time Level 2 quotes for the company on www.otcmarkets.com .

The OTCQX Market is designed for established, investor-focused U.S. and international companies. To qualify for OTCQX, companies must meet high financial standards, follow best practice corporate governance, and demonstrate compliance with applicable securities laws. Graduating to the OTCQX Market marks an important milestone for companies, enabling them to demonstrate their qualifications and build visibility among U.S. investors.

"We are pleased to better serve our growing investor base and supporters of Cypress as we advance our Clayton Valley Lithium Project in Nevada " said Bill Willoughby , President and CEO of Cypress Development. "Upgrading to the OTCQX is an important step for the Company in building market awareness and improving access for our U.S. investors."

About Cypress Development Corp.

Cypress Development Corp. is an advanced stage lithium company, focused on developing its 100%-owned Clayton Valley Lithium Project in Nevada . Work completed by Cypress led to the discovery of a world-class resource of lithium-bearing claystone adjacent to the Albemarle Silver Peak mine, North America's only lithium brine operation. Cypress is advancing its Clayton Valley Lithium Project in Nevada towards the production of high-purity lithium hydroxide suitable for tier one battery usage.

About OTC Markets Group Inc.
OTC Markets Group Inc. (OTCQX: OTCM) operates the OTCQX ® Best Market, the OTCQB ® Venture Market and the Pink ® Open Market for over 11,000 U.S. and global securities.  Through our regulated OTC Link ® Alternative Trading Systems, the Company connects a diverse network of broker-dealers that provide liquidity and execution services.  We enable investors to easily trade through the broker of their choice and empower companies to improve the quality of information available for their investors.

OTC Link ATS, OTC Link ECN and OTC Link NQB are each an SEC regulated ATS, operated by OTC Link LLC, a FINRA and SEC registered broker-dealer, member SIPC.

To learn more about how we create better informed and more efficient markets, visit www.otcmarkets.com .

Subscribe to the OTC Markets RSS Feed

Media Contact:
OTC Markets Group Inc., +1 (212) 896-4428, media@otcmarkets.com

Cision View original content to download multimedia: https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/otc-markets-group-welcomes-cypress-development-corp-to-otcqx-301448617.html

SOURCE OTC Markets Group Inc.

News Provided by PR Newswire via QuoteMedia

Cypress Development TSXV:CYP Lithium Investing
CYP:CA
Nexus Gold

Nexus Gold

Overview

Keep reading... Show less
CYPRESS DEVELOPMENT UPGRADED TO OTCQX BEST MARKET

CYPRESS DEVELOPMENT UPGRADED TO OTCQX BEST MARKET

Cypress Development Corp. (TSXV: CYP) (OTCQX: CYDVF) (Frankfurt: C1Z1) ( " Cypress" or " the Company") is pleased to announce that it has qualified to trade on the OTCQX® Best Market.  The Company begins trading today on OTCQX under the symbol "CYDVF."  U.S. investors can find current financial disclosure and Real-Time Level 2 quotes for the company on www.otcmarkets.com .

Keep reading... Show less
CYPRESS DEVELOPMENT PROVIDES CORPORATE UPDATE

CYPRESS DEVELOPMENT PROVIDES CORPORATE UPDATE

TSXV: CYP | OTCQ X : CYDVF

Cypress Development Corp. (TSXV : CYP) (OTCQX: CYDVF) (Frankfurt: C1Z1) ( " Cypress" or " the Company") reports that since the closing of the purchase of Nevada water Permit 44411 (Certificate 13631) (the "Permit") from Intor Resources Corp., a subsidiary of Nevada Sunrise Gold Corp. ("Nevada Sunrise"), (see news release dated December 8, 2021 news release) the Company has learned that a petition was filed by a junior exploration company in the Nevada District Court for review of the Nevada State Engineer's approval of Intor's Application for Extension of Time to Prevent  Forfeiture of the Permit (the "Application").

Keep reading... Show less
Cypress Development Completes Purchase of Permit for Water Rights in Clayton Valley, Nevada

Cypress Development Completes Purchase of Permit for Water Rights in Clayton Valley, Nevada

TSXV: CYP | OTCQB: CYDVF

Cypress Development Corp. (TSXV: CYP) (OTCQB: CYDVF) (Frankfurt: C1Z1) ( " Cypress" or " the Company") is pleased to report it has completed the purchase of Permit 44411 and Certificate 13631 (the "Permit") from Intor Resources Corp., a subsidiary of Nevada Sunrise Gold Corp. ("Nevada Sunrise"). The remaining cash purchase consideration of US$2,000,000 and the title deed were released from escrow to the respective parties, along with Cypress shares in the value of US$850,000 issued to Nevada Sunrise, as the final component of the purchase consideration. The Permit is an essential piece of Cypress' strategy to develop its Clayton Valley Lithium Project in Nevada .

Keep reading... Show less
Cypress Development Provides Update on Pilot Plant and Lithium Extraction Process for Clayton Valley Lithium Project, Nevada

Cypress Development Provides Update on Pilot Plant and Lithium Extraction Process for Clayton Valley Lithium Project, Nevada

TSXV: CYP | OTCQB: CYDVF

Cypress Development Corp. (TSXV : CYP) (OTCQB: CYDVF) (Frankfurt: C1Z1) ( " Cypress" or " the Company") Cypress Development is pleased to report a successful pilot plant start-up for extraction testing of lithium-bearing claystone from the Company's 100% owned Clayton Valley Lithium Project in Nevada . The first full test was completed with 72 hours of continuous operation. The Company expects testing to continue as it awaits final results from assays.

Keep reading... Show less
Cypress Development Receives $6.9 Million From Warrant Exercise

Cypress Development Receives $6.9 Million From Warrant Exercise

TSXV: CYP | OTCQB: CYDVF

Cypress Development Corp. (TSXV: CYP) (OTCQB: CYDVF) (Frankfurt: C1Z1) ( " Cypress" or " the Company") is pleased to announce that for the period October 1 st ,  to November 29 th 2021, the Company has received $6,949,791 from the exercise of 4,741,189 warrants. The warrants had exercise prices of up to $1.75 . The funds from the warrant exercise are in addition to the $19.8 million cash that the Company held on September 30, 2021 .

Keep reading... Show less

Livent Announces Date of 2022 Annual Meeting of Stockholders

- Livent Corporation (NYSE: LTHM) today announced that its 2022 Annual Meeting of Stockholders will be held via live webcast on Tuesday, April 26, 2022 at 2:00 p.m. E.T.

Keep reading... Show less
Jourdan Announces Elevated Li2O Grades From Its Drillhole Campaign

Jourdan Announces Elevated Li2O Grades From Its Drillhole Campaign

Jourdan Resources Inc. (TSXV: JOR; OTCQB: JORFF) (" Jourdan " or the " Company ") is pleased to publish the next partial assay results of its SeptemberOctober 2021 drilling campaign on its flagship Vallée project, which is located 35km north of Val-d'Or in Quebec, Canada. The results are from the first five drill holes and show multiple distinct zones of pegmatite intersections.

Highlights of Line 2*:

Keep reading... Show less
Latin Resources Logo

High-Grade Halloysite Intersected At The Cloud Nine Deposit

Latin Resources Limited (ASX: LRS) (“Latin” or “the Company”) is pleased to announce that further outstanding halloysite results have been returned from ongoing XRD analysis of the close spaced drilling conducted at the Company’s 100% owned Noombenberry Kaolin-Halloysite Project near Merredin, Western Australia (Appendix 1).

Keep reading... Show less
Arcadia Minerals

​​Operational Update: Bitterwasser Lithium Clays

Arcadia Minerals Limited (ASX:AM7, FRA:8OH) (Arcadia), is pleased to provide an update on the Lithium-in-Clays potential of its Bitterwasser Lithium Project, and reports that all the planned geostatistical drill holes (12-drill holes) and six of the 52 geological exploration drill holes of the follow-up auger drilling programi that commenced on the 1st of December 2021 have been completed. Additionally, the Company has dispatched a 153.7 kg clay sample for mineralogical and metallurgical test work.

Keep reading... Show less
International Lithium Corp. Discovers over 20 New Pegmatites, Further Expands Raleigh Lake Lithium and Rubidium Project in Ontario, Canada

International Lithium Corp. Discovers over 20 New Pegmatites, Further Expands Raleigh Lake Lithium and Rubidium Project in Ontario, Canada

The board of International Lithium Corp. (TSXV: ILC) (the "Company" or "ILC") is pleased to announce the further expansion of its Raleigh Lake lithium and rubidium project in Ontario, Canada where it now has claims totalling over 47,000 hectares (470 square kilometres), an increase of more than 20,000 hectares from the previously announced 27,000 hectares (October 25, 2021). At the same time the Company announces the completion of an exploration program at Raleigh Lake and the discovery of several new pegmatite occurrences within the expanded claim holdings.

Highlights

Keep reading... Show less
Arcadia Minerals

Drill Results Continue To Impress At Swanson Tantalum Project

Arcadia Minerals Ltd (ASX:AM7) (Arcadia), the diversified exploration company targeting a suite of projects aimed at Tantalum, Lithium, Nickel, Copper and Gold in Namibia, is pleased to announce initial drilling results from follow-up drilling at the Swanson Tantalum Project.

Keep reading... Show less

Top News

Related News