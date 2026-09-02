Orosur Mining Announces Anza Activity Accelerating

Orosur Mining Announces Anza Activity Accelerating

  • Commencement of drilling at El Cedro
  • Increase in Project size
  • Further drill results from Pepas West and APTA
  • Auger drilling at Pepas West

Orosur Mining Inc. (TSXV: OMI,OTC:OROXF) (AIM: OMI) ("Orosur" or the "Company"), is pleased to announce an update on the progress of exploration activities at the Company's exploration project at Anzá in Colombia ("Anzá" or the "Project").

Anzá - Colombia
The Anzá Project in Colombia comprises a number of granted exploration titles and applications roughly 530km2, within the Mid-Cauca gold belt, west of Medellín.

These titles and applications are owned 100% by two Colombian companies, Minera Anzá, and Minera Monte Aguila, both wholly owned subsidiaries of the Company.

Since acquiring 100% control of the Project, the Company has focused its attention on three prospects:

  • Pepas - a shallow, high-grade deposit of gold mineralisation for which the Company has calculated a Mineral Resource Estimate ("MRE"), announced February 10th 2026.
  • APTA - a high-grade deposit of gold mineralisation that has to date seen approximately 40,000m of drilling since 2012, with drilling ongoing.
  • El Cedro - a cluster of gold/copper porphyry intrusions in the south of the Project area at which drilling has just commenced.

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Figure 1. Anzá Project

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El Cedro
The El Cedro prospect lies to the south of the same integrated licence that hosts both Pepas and APTA and is roughly 4km south of the APTA base camp.

Work on the area began some years before Orosur's tenure, when Anglo American undertook reconnaissance mapping and sampling, identifying a highly prospective gold/copper porphyry system. An extensive area of anomalous soil geochemistry was delineated, as well as channel samples and rock chip samples with assays up to 10g/t Au and 2% Cu.

Little work was then undertaken until late 2021, when the Company's previous JV partner MMA re-entered the area to carry out mapping, sampling and ground geophysics that largely confirmed Anglo American's previous work and mapped several large dioritic intrusions and associated epithermal systems.

Post resumption of control of the Project, the Company undertook larger scale surface geochemical surveys during 2025 and early 2026, focussing on identifying structures and epithermal features proximal to the intrusions that could have the potential for higher grade metal accumulations.

Following an extensive period of permitting, socialisation and logistical planning, the first drilling campaign ever undertaken at El Cedro, began in late August 2026, initially targeting the eastern flank of the northern intrusion and the bounding structures and veins.

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Figure 2. El Cedro location

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Drilling has only just begun, however a porphyry intrusion was immediately intersected, demonstrating attractive stockwork veining, silicification and potassic alternation. This first hole, CED001, is planned to reach a depth of 500m which is expected to take roughly five weeks to complete.

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Figure 3. El Cedro core

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Project Size
Several new licence applications have recently been submitted, taking the total under application to 360km2. When combined with 170km2 of granted titles, the total Project area is now approximately 530km2.

Several of these new applications lie within forest reserve, or along the banks of the Cauca River and have been made for strategic reasons including to secure the Company's position along the main access road.

Pepas West
The Company's primary focus since reassuming control of the Project in late 2024, was to explore the immediate area of Pepas, ultimately leading to the publication of a maiden MRE for the Pepas gold deposit on February 10th, 2026.

Following completion of the MRE drillout in late 2025, the Company then embarked on a semi-regional drilling program around the Pepas deposit. The objective of this drilling program was to better understand the larger scale litho-structural controls that led to formation of the Pepas deposit, such that, in combination with additional mapping and sampling in the wider region, vectors toward additional mineralisation might be developed and ounces added to inventory.

The Company achieved immediate success with a new zone of shallow mineralisation being identified roughly 100m to the west of Pepas - with first results announced on April 14th, 2026.

Latest drilling at Pepas West (PEP106 and PEP107) have continued to define this zone with the picture now emerging of a surficial, heavily oxidised and possibly remobilised zone of medium grade mineralisation.

Hole Number From (m) To (m) Interval
(m) 		Au (g/t)
PEP106 0 19.45 19.45 1.02
including 0 2.25 2.25 3.11
Including 11.1 12.2 1.1 3.09
PEP107 0 7.6 7.6 0.47
MAP108 134.8 213.75 78.95 0.38

 

Table 1. Latest drill Intercepts, Pepas West and APTA

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Figure 4. Plan of holes, Pepas West

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Figure 5. Section, PEP106, PEP107

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Figure 6. Long Section, Pepas West

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The Company is of the view that Pepas West is worthy of follow up, however the geometry of the zone (surficial, thin and broad) would likely require a large number of shallow holes, a situation that is not well suited to traditional diamond drilling as too much time would be lost in rig moves. As a result, the diamond rig that has been at Pepas since late 2024, has been relocated to other prospects in the immediate vicinity while geological teams trial the application of an auger system to rapidly take samples of unconsolidated material down to a depth of roughly 10m.

A trial sampling program has been designed (Figure 7.) the results of which, when completed, will be assessed to determine if this methodology has the potential to move Pepas to Resource status.

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Figure 7. Auger trial plan

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In addition, subject to results, the auger system may then be employed on a wider scale around Pepas to explore for similar shallow mineralisation that may perhaps be hidden beneath a thin veneer of barren transported cover.

APTA
The APTA prospect in the centre of the Project area has over 40,000m of drilling by various companies since 2012. This work has identified a substantial epithermal gold system.

The current drill plan at APTA is designed to better understand the geological controls upon the previously defined high-grade mineralisation that may then assist in planning a future resource drill out program if results warrant.

The latest hole, MAP108, was drilled off section from the previous hole and intersected a broad interval of low-grade mineralisation and has provided valuable insight into the delineating structures that control higher grades.

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Figure 8. APTA Plan

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Drilling is currently focused on understanding the shallower reaches of the APTA deposit which have thus far seen little further exploration.

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Figure 9. APTA drill section

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Orosur CEO Brad George commented:
"The Anza project is now ramping up with three rigs running, one at each of Pepas, APTA and El Cedro and planned to remain for some time. More prospects are also being advanced to the drill stage, demonstrating the extraordinary potential of this licence holding."

For further information, visit www.orosur.ca, follow on X @orosurm or please contact:

Orosur Mining Inc
Louis Castro, Chairman,
Brad George, CEO
info@orosur.ca
Tel: +1 (778) 373-0100

SP Angel Corporate Finance LLP - Nomad & Joint Broker
Jen Clarke / Caroline Rowe / Devik Mehta
Tel: +44 (0) 20 3470 0470

Turner Pope Investments (TPI) Ltd - Joint Broker
Andy Thacker/Guy McDougall
Tel: +44 (0)20 3657 0050

Flagstaff Communications and Investor Communications
Tim Thompson
Alison Allfrey
Fergus Mellon
orosur@flagstaffcomms.com
Tel: +44 (0)207 129 1474

The information contained within this announcement is deemed by the Company to constitute inside information as stipulated under the Market Abuse Regulations (EU) No. 596/2014 ('MAR') which has been incorporated into UK law by the European Union (Withdrawal) Act 2018. Upon the publication of this announcement via Regulatory Information Service ('RIS'), this inside information is now considered to be in the public domain.

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Drill Hole Details - Pepas prospect 2022/2026 Programme*

Hole ID Easting (m) Northing (m) Elevation asl (m) Dip (°) Azimuth (°)
PEP-001 403384 705000 1001 -50 150
PEP-002 403384 705000 1001 -60 290
PEP-003 403240 705142 1001 -49.60 95.2
PEP-004 403508 705671 838 -59.8 99.8
PEP-005 403373 704990 1008 -49.8 94.6
PEP-007 403374 704990 1008 -69.9 170
PEP-008 403232 704803 971 -50 60
PEP-009 403032 705057 1055 -50 80
PEP-010 403375 705106 982 -50.31 190.4
PEP-011 403573 704939 1001 -50.3 255
PEP-012 403415 704890 997 -56 352
PEP-013 403413 704887 997 -50 43
PEP-014 403400 704910 1007 -50 43
PEP-015 403375 704938 1017 -50 43
PEP-016 403326 704912 999 -50 43
PEP-017 403365 704848 976 -40 47
PEP-018 403345 704851 977 -45 43
PEP-019 403446 704890 991 -45 43
PEP-020 403446 704890 991 -75 43
PEP-021 403424 704935 1012 -62 223
PEP-022 403424 704935 1012 -42 223
PEP-023 403245 704927 969 -50 43
PEP-024 403245 704927 969 -78 43
PEP-025 403369 704888 1001 -45 43
PEP-026 403339 704955 1008 -63 50
PEP-027 403468 704909 1003 -46 228
PEP-028 403398 704957 1012 -58 223
PEP-029 403311 705018 1011 -50 50
PEP-030 403311 705018 1011 -50 000
PEP-031B 403486 704901 998 -52 220
PEP-032 403431 704861 982 -60 15
PEP-033 403431 704861 982 -65 100
PEP-034 403431 704861 982 -45 315
PEP-035 403369 704882 996 -45 223
PEP-036 403311 705152 989 -45 30
PEP-037 403354 705227 958 -50 210
PEP-038 403332 705219 967 -45 128
PEP-039 403411 704798 957 -45 73
PEP-040 403369 704882 995 -80 212
PEP-041 403373 704936 1008 -50 3
PEP-042 403396 705038 716 -50 82
PEP-043 403298 704942 981 -50 43
PEP-044 403402 704948 1011 -62 33
PEP-045 403406 704949 1011 -60 223
PEP-046 403420 704933 1007 -53 43
PEP-047 403414 704927 1008 -74 223
PEP-048 403448 704922 1005 -54 043
PEP-049 403447 704920 1005 -55 223
PEP-050 403459 704905 1003 -45 43
PEP-051 403391 704928 1011 -61 43
PEP-052 403391 704928 1011 -87 43
PEP-053 403391 704929 1012 -60 223
PEP-054 403380 704954 1011 -52 43
PEP-055 403380 704954 1011 -86 223
PEP-056 403371 704970 1012 -61 43
PEP-057 403371 704970 1012 -71 223
PEP-058 403371 704970 1012 -85 223
PEP-059 403384 704976 1007 -59 43
PEP-060 403372 704908 1005 -55 43
PEP-061 403361 704988 1010 -80 223
PEP-062 403361 704988 1010 -61 43
PEP-063 403345 705005 1009 -50 80
PEP-064 403356 704923 1005 -51 43
PEP-065 403359 704949 1008 -59 43
PEP-065B 403359 704949 1008 -50 43
PEP-066 403423 704938 1009 -64 223
PEP-067 403400 704870 990 -53 43
PEP-068 403342 704989 1010 -56 43
PEP-069 403342 704987 1010 -80 218
PEP-070 403260 705071 1013 -50 30
PEP-071 403333 705005 1009 -51 90
PEP-072B 403435 704879 989 -70 43
PEP-073 403423 704917 1006 -50 307
PEP-074 403423 704917 1006 -60 127
PEP-075 403240 705267 946 -50 221
PEP-076 403240 705267 946 -60 042
PEP-077 403304 705228 959 -60 042
PEP-078 403304 705228 959 -60 222
PEP-079 403304 705228 959 -50 120
PEP-080 403093 705100 1026 -50 042
PEP-081 403215 705006 984 -55 032
PEP-082 403261 704941 977 -58 190
PEP-083 403267 704913 972 -45 342
PEP-084 403267 704913 972 -50 125
PEP-085 403267 704913 972 -50 310
PEP-086 403272 704910 979 -55 310
PEP-087 403262 704941 977 -50 260
PEP-088 403252 704946 979 -50 202
PEP-089 403252 704946 979 -50 202
PEP-090 403238 704980 976 -45 200
PEP-091 403390 704583 959 -45 110
PEP-092 403390 704583 959 -50 270
PEP-093 403351 704530 946 -45 123
PEP-094 403351 704530 946 -45 30
PEP-095 403215 705006 984 -55 205
PEP-096 403215 705006 984 -45 245
PEP-097 403215 705006 985 -50 178
PEP-098 403210 704940 965 -45 037
PEP-099 403210 704940 965 -62 037
PEP-100 403210 704940 965 -45 082
PEP-101 403274 704916 973 -55 035
PEP-102 403343 704863 985 -60 188
PEP-103 403343 704863 985 -50 08
PEP-104 403347 704897 998 -50 220
PEP-105 403347 704897 998 -75 040
PEP-106 403325 704908 992 -50 220
PEP-107 403325 704908 992 -75 220
PEP-108 403842 704863 982 -55 352
PEP-109

 

Drill Hole Details - APTA prospect *

Hole ID Easting (m) Northing (m) Elevation asl (m) Dip (°) Azimuth (°)
MAP-072 400088 694745 1075 -55 293
MAP-073 400018 694503 1097 -58 295
MAP-074 399981 694684 1110 -58 295
MAP-075 400168 694723 1024 -55 295
MAP-076 400019 694527 1107 -50 295
MAP-077 400168 694723 1024 -69 295
MAP-078 399917 694719 1112 -50 295
MAP-079 399995 693976 960 -55 295
MAP-080 400231 694580 966 -55 295
MAP-081 400045 693950 920 -55 295
MAP-082 400176 694797 1020 -50 296
MAP-083 400176 694797 1020 -60 310
MAP-084 400045 693950 920 -57 321
MAP-085 400167 694552 1000 -46 247
MAP-086 400067 694360 1068 -54 295
MAP-087 400027 694168 988 -54 290
MAP-088 400168 694723 1024 -55 341
MAP-089 400067 694360 1068 -59 317
MAP-090 400041 694630 1059 -56 296
MAP-091 400060 694715 1089 -50 295
MAP-092 399420 695235 1162 -50 138
MAP-093 400055 694203 1006 -59 290
MAP-094 399954 694347 1031 -64 303
MAP-095 399722 695252 1113 -50 135
MAP-096 399759 694632 1082 -57 127
MAP-097 400054 694472 1087 -71 311
MAP-098 399794 694730 1149 -65 130
MAP-099 399098 695129 1157 -50 250
MAP-100 400096 694431 1051 -59 283
MAP-101 400286 694890 967 -50 331
MAP-102 400095 694426 990 -61.5 303.5
MAP-103 399793 694730 1162 -65.5 123.3
MAP-104 399982 694294 1015 -60 297
MAP-105 399793 694730 1162 -63.8 113.3
MAP-106A 399758 694913 1142 -49 120
MAP-107 399808 694864 1128 -60 109
MAP108 399922 694779 1098 -76 298

 

*Coordinates WGS84, UTM Zone 18

About Orosur Mining Inc.
Orosur Mining Inc. (TSXV: OMI,OTC:OROXF) (AIM: OMI) is a minerals explorer and developer currently operating in Colombia and Argentina.

Qualified Persons Statement
The information in this news release was compiled, reviewed, verified and approved by Mr. Brad George, BSc Hons (Geology and Geophysics), MBA, Member of the Australian Institute of Geoscientists (MAIG), CEO of Orosur Mining Inc. and a qualified person as defined by National Instrument 43-101.

Orosur Mining Inc. staff follow standard operating and quality assurance procedures to ensure that sampling techniques and sample results meet international reporting standards.

Drill core is split in half over widths that vary between 0.3m and 2m, depending upon the geological domain. One half is kept on site in the Minera Anzá core storage facility in the case of the Anza Project, or on site in temporary racks in the case of the El Pantano Project, with the other sent for assay.

Industry standard QAQC protocols are put in place with approximately 10% of total submitted samples being blanks, repeats or Certified Reference Materials (CRMs).

Samples for holes PEP-001 to PEP-011 were sent to the Medellin preparation facility of ALS Colombia Ltd, and then to the ISO 9001 certified ALS Chemex laboratory in Lima, Peru.

Samples from PEP-012 and MAP-106 onwards are sent to Medellin laboratory of Actlabs for preparation and fire assay, with some sample then sent to the Canadian Actlabs facility for multi element assay

30 gram nominal weight samples are then subject to fire assay and AAS analysis for gold with gravimetric re-finish for overlimit assays of >5 g/t. ICP-MS Ultra-Trace level multi-element four-acid digest analyses may also undertaken for such elements as silver, copper, lead and zinc, etc.

Gold intersections are reported using a lower cut-off of 0.3g/t Au over 3m.

Intersections are quoted as downhole thicknesses. True thicknesses are unknown.

Forward-Looking Statements

All statements, other than statements of historical fact, contained in this news release constitute "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of applicable securities laws, including but not limited to the "safe harbour" provisions of the United States Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 and are based on expectations estimates and projections as of the date of this news release.

Forward-looking statements include, without limitation, the continuing focus on the Pepas prospect, the exploration plans in Colombia and the funding of those plans, and other events or conditions that may occur in the future. There can be no assurance that such statements will prove to be accurate. Actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such forward-looking statements. Such statements are subject to significant risks and uncertainties including, but not limited to, those described in the Section "Risks Factors" of the Company's MD&A for the year ended May 31, 2025. The Company's continuance as a going concern is dependent upon its ability to obtain adequate financing. This material uncertainty may cast significant doubt upon the Company's ability to realize its assets and discharge its liabilities in the normal course of business and accordingly the appropriateness of the use of accounting principles applicable to a going concern. The Company disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements whether as a result of new information, future events and such forward-looking statements, except to the extent required by applicable law.

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