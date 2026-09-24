Origen to Proceed with the Acquisition of the Campo De Cima Project in Brazil

Origen to Proceed with the Acquisition of the Campo De Cima Project in Brazil

Origen Resources Inc. (CSE: ORGN,OTC:OGGNF) (FSE: 4VXA) (the "Company" or "Origen") is pleased to announce that it will proceed with the acquisition of a 70% interest in the 33,075 ha Campo De Cima REE project in Piaui State, Brazil. After conducting rigorous field due diligence it was confirmed that the project contained areas of highly anomalous rare earth elements in a geological environment that is conducive to Ion Absorption Clay-hosted REE deposits similar to USA Rare Earths Serra Verde deposit that was recently purchased for $2.8 Billion USD.

Project Highlights

  • The prospective 33,075 hectare claim package is located in Bahia and Piauí States giving Origen a district scale footprint and diversification in this emerging area.
  • Property-wide shallow soil sampling completed by the Vendor and now confirmed by Origen confirmed an anomalous REE area approximately 4 km x 6 km centered on a high value of 282 ppm TREO+Y.
  • The primary target model is the Ion Absorption Clay-hosted REE deposit model.
  • IACD-style deposits produce approximately 80% of all heavy (H)REE supplies worldwide (as estimated in *Russo et al., 2025).
  • The IACD model is an attractive REE source because it represents lower energy and less aggressive extractive methods for critical REE metals.

*Russo, S.C., González-Álvarez, I., Cocker, H.A., and McCoy-West, A.J., 2025. The fundamentals of rare earth element ion adsorption clay deposits: A mineral systems approach for exploration. Journal of Geochemical Exploration, v. 278

"Our field due diligence exceeded expectations and we are excited to proceed with the acquisition and partnership with the vendors. We believe that northeast Brazil is truly an emerging Rare Earth district and we have the good fortune of being one of the first movers in the area now controlling over 68,615 ha. We are currently planning to mobilize crews for our inaugural exploration program within days of receiving regulatory approvals," states Gary Schellenberg, CEO and Director.

Origen staff have visited the project area and competed a due diligence review that:

  • Successfully confirmed anomalous soil geochemistry results provided by the vendor that focused on the four by six-kilometre primary target area.
  • Examined lateritic soil profiles across the property area to support interpretation of results, assess exploration potential and enable an exploration strategy.
  • Reviewed the design and logistics of an initial exploration program to advance the primary target area.

Incorporadora e Mineração Santa Rosa Ltda. ("Santa Rosa" or the "Vendor") has identified a significant ionic clay-hosted rare earth element ("REE") target over an area of approximately four by six kilometres within this new 33,075-hectare land package in northeastern Brazil.

Initial reconnaissance soil sampling, conducted by the Vendor on a wide sample separation of approximately 1.5 kilometres, defined a spatially coherent anomalous zone, with seven (7) out of thirty-three (33) samples returning elevated values, including a peak of 282 ppm TREO+Y. The consistency of anomalous values across wide spacing strongly encourages follow-up infill and systematic exploration. Laboratory analysis was conducted by SGS Geosol, a recognized commercial laboratory with experience in geochemical analysis and holds ISO9001:2015 and ISO14001:2015 certification.

The REE mineralization is interpreted to be hosted within lateritic profiles developed over the Rio Preto Group, a geological setting analogous to other emerging ionic clay-hosted REE deposits in Brazil, including Serra Verde (Goiás) and Caldeira (Minas Gerais). This style of REE mineralization is increasingly recognized for its potential for lower energy mining requirements, less chemically aggressive recovery, and strategic importance in the global supply of critical minerals.

John Harrop, P Geo., a Qualified Person as that term is defined in NI 43-101, has supervised the preparation, or approved the scientific and technical disclosure in the news release. Mr. Harrop is employed by Coast Mountain Geological Ltd where approximately 10% of his time is spent on Origen matters. He is not independent of the Company as defined in NI 43-101. Mr. Harrop also holds incentive stock options of Origen. The Company does not believe Mr. Harrop's independence is compromised by his role with Coast Mountain and the options of Origen held, and that Mr. Harrop is an independent QP of Origen for the purposes of this news release.

The Company and Mr. Harrop are independent of SGS Geosol Laboratory.

Terms of the Acquisition

To acquire a 70% interest after entering into a definitive agreement, Origen will pay the Vendor $100,000 USD and issue 2,000,000 shares. Origen will make a further and final payment of $100,000 USD and issue 4,000,000 shares upon the second anniversary of the definitive agreement. Within two years of completion of the Due Diligence Period, Origen must also incur $1,500,000 of exploration expenditures. After this two year period, Origen and the Vendor will enter into a 70/30 Joint Venture. The Vendor will retain a 2% royalty of which 1% can be purchased at any time prior to commercial production for $1,500,000 USD.

About Origen

Origen is fully focused on their new Brazilian REE acquisitions, and also holds a 100% interest in the Los Sapitos Lithium project in Argentina , along with a property portfolio of two 100% owned precious and base metal projects in southern British Columbia for which it is actively seeking partners for.

On behalf of Origen,

Gary Schellenberg,
CEO and Director

For further information, please contact Gary Schellenberg, CEO at 604-681-0221.

Neither the Canadian Securities Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the Canadian Securities Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this press release.

Certain of the statements made and information contained herein may constitute "forward-looking information." In particular references to the private placement and future work programs or expectations on the quality or results of such work programs are subject to risks associated with operations on the property, exploration activity generally, equipment limitations and availability, as well as other risks that we may not be currently aware of. Accordingly, readers are advised not to place undue reliance on forward-looking information. Except as required under applicable securities legislation, the Company undertakes no obligation to publicly update or revise forward-looking information, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/315727

News Provided by TMX Newsfile via QuoteMedia

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