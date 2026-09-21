Market One: Summit Royalties' Producing Portfolio Expected to Reach Six Assets in 2027

Market One: Summit Royalties' Producing Portfolio Expected to Reach Six Assets in 2027

Market One ("Market One"), a marketing agency for public companies, shares editorial and video features on emerging growth stories across the resource, energy, and technology sectors.

Market One delivers content creation and distribution through a suite of products across video, editorial, and social media.

Summit Royalties Ltd.: Building Momentum Across Its Mining Portfolio

Summit Royalties Ltd. (TSXV: SUM,OTC:SUMMF) (OTCQX: SUMMF) (the "Company" or "Summit Royalties") highlighted the embedded growth within its 46-asset royalty and streaming portfolio. Based on current operator timelines, targeted production at Copperstone and Pitangui would increase Summit's producing portfolio from four assets to six in 2027, while attributable gold equivalent ounces (GEOs) are forecast to more than double in 2027 and again in 2028.

The feature also reviews Q2 operating momentum at Madsen, Bomboré, and Zancudo, as well as the Company's credit facility of up to US$50 million from National Bank of Canada. The facility provides additional capacity to pursue accretive acquisitions, separate from the growth already embedded in the existing portfolio. Through its royalty and stream interests, Summit receives economic exposure to production growth without direct operating responsibility.

To read the full article, please visit BNN Bloomberg at: 
https://www.bnnbloomberg.ca/investment-trends/2026/09/21/summit-royalties-producing-portfolio-expected-to-reach-six-assets-in-2027-as-attributable-geos-are-forecast-to-more-than-double/

About Summit Royalties Ltd.

Summit Royalties is a precious metals streaming and royalty company focused on disciplined growth. Their foundation is strong — anchored by royalties that generate steady cash flow today — while their upside is driven by exploration potential and strategic acquisitions. With a disciplined acquisition strategy, Summit is positioned to continue scaling rapidly, where each transaction unlocks outsized opportunities to grow production, expand cash flow, and create lasting value for shareholders.

Learn more at https://www.summit-royalties.com.
Follow Summit Royalties on LinkedIn and X.

For further information please contact:
Connor Pugliese
Vice President, Corporate Development
info@summit-royalties.com
289-380-1960

About Market One
Market One is a Canadian marketing agency for public companies, delivering best-in-class content creation and distribution. The firm helps position companies for meaningful engagement through a suite of products across video, editorial, and social media. Clients benefit from increased visibility and strengthened awareness through Market One's content and relationships with industry-leading media outlets.

Learn more at marketone.ca.

Contact:
Bryan Nikkel
bryan@marketone.ca
+1 (778)-836-0109

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/315289

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