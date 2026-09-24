Silver Drill Results from Agadir Melloul

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September 24, 2026
Critical Mineral Resources plc ("CMR", "CMRS" or the "Company") is very pleased to report assay results from 21 recently completed diamond drillholes at its flagship copper-silver-gold project, Agadir Melloul, located in central Morocco. These include two high grade silver intercepts that may represent a separate, fault-controlled high-grade silver structure.
The Agadir Melloul Project is a sediment hosted copper deposit in the Western Anti-Atlas of Central Morocco, an area known to be prospective for Cu, Ag and Au mineralisation and is located 250 km southwest of Marrakech, and 240 km from the deep seaport of Agadir. The Agadir Melloul permits and mining licence cover an area of approximately 65 km2.
Highlights
Copper and silver highlights include:
- 8 m at 0.58% Cu, 147 g/t Ag and 0.26 g/t Au from 63 m in drillhole BH 174.
- o Inc. 1.6 m at 1.67% Cu, 695 g/t Ag and 0.40 g/t Au from 66 m.
- o and inc. 0.2 m at 10.24% Cu, 5,390 g/t Ag and 2.80 g/t Au from 66m.
- 1 m at 0.72% Cu, 402 g/t Ag and 0.36 g/t Au from 34 m in drillhole BH 175.
- 5 m at 0.55% Cu, 4 g/t Ag and 0.05 g/t Au from 79.3 m in drillhole BH 175.
- 5.5 m at 0.55% Cu, 1 g/t Ag and 0.05 g/t Au from 70.5 m in drillhole BH 178.
- 10.2 m at 0.72% Cu, 5 g/t Ag and 0.05 g/t Au from 41 m in drillhole BH 160.
- Inc. 1 m at 2.46% Cu, 20 g/t Ag and 0.05 g/t Au from 48.8 m.
- 7.7 m at 0.51% Cu, 1 g/t Ag and 0.05 g/t Au from 22 m in drillhole BH 161.
Silver Structure
Of particular interest are the high grade copper and silver intercepts in drillholes 174 and 175, which occur within distinct massive sulphide lense material and intense quartz carbonate veining respectively and appear coincident and possibly related to the nearby semi-regional NNW fault, a potential control not previously encountered.
Drillhole BH 174 which returned 5.4 kg per tonne silver, 2.8 g/t gold and 10.2% copper over 0.2 m, was drilled directly into the NNW fault structure. The high-grade mineralisation is associated with massive sulphides at 66 m down hole, a new style of mineralisation (Figure 7) which will represent a new target going forward.
Further exploration is required to understand the higher silver mineralisation, but the results are very encouraging.
Sedimentary Copper
The drilling has also extended potentially economic Cu-Ag stratiform mineralisation further to the east in Zone 1 within the silicified carbonate and clastic sediments and further towards mineralised Zone 2.
Hole 160, which intercepted 10.2 m at 0.72% Cu, is one of several holes with more than 5 m of near-surface mineralisation. In terms of metal copper content and potential economic significance, it compares favourably with previously reported, thinner higher-grade intercepts, including BH 38 with 3 m at 1.09% Cu and 1.0 g/t Ag, and BH 119 with 3.5 m at 1.02% Cu and 6.43 g/t Ag.
Charlie Long, CEO of CMR, commented:
"This is an excellent result for the company and something new and unexpected. Initial geological interpretation indicates that the high-grade silver mineralisation is associated with a fault-controlled structure, in fact hole BH 174 sits directly on the fault. So we now have potential for a distinct silver target alongside the mainstay sedimentary copper target.
These very exciting silver results are another example of Agadir Melloul continuing to reveal mineralisation beyond what we initially expected. The 2.6 metre intercept grading 430 grams per tonne silver is particularly significant, especially the 20 centimetre interval grading 5 kilograms per tonne silver together with 10% copper and 2.8g/t gold.
Our initial interpretation is that this may represent a separate, fault-controlled high-grade silver structure rather than simply a higher-grade silver zone within the sedimentary copper system. It is still early however, and we need further work to determine its orientation, depth extension, continuity and scale. At the very least, it gives us a very interesting new exploration target and more high value rock.
Much of our drilling over the summer has necessarily concentrated on resource delineation. It is critical that we define areas of good mineralisation from areas that are unmineralized or below our cut-off. Afterall, when mining starts we need to know where to mine for copper and which areas to avoid.
We are now moving into a period where results from that work are coming back from the laboratory, with further results from the sediment-hosted copper mineralisation expected over the next two to three weeks.
Agadir Melloul continues to develop geologically and these latest results demonstrate that there is still considerably more to understand about the mineralised system. We look forward to providing further drill results in due course".
Drilling and assay programme
During the summer, drilling was focused predominantly on delineation and infill work designed to improve the geological definition of the sediment-hosted copper mineralisation and support the ongoing Mineral Resource Estimate.
A number of batches of drill samples are now progressing through the laboratory and assay results are beginning to be received. The Company currently expects the next batch of results, principally relating to sediment-hosted copper mineralisation, within approximately two to three weeks. Further updates will be provided as results become available and have been interpreted.
Work Completed
Standard diamond drilling procedures were used to complete the holes being reported herein. Holes were drilled using standard double tube HQ drilling and include collar and downhole survey as standard.
The number of drillholes totals 272 (244 diamond and 28 RC) for a combined 11,347 metres, of which, 244 diamond holes (8,200 m) have been completed following the joint venture agreement signing in May 2025. Depths range between 5 m to 98 m and an average of 42 m and are located in Zone 1 and Zone 2 of the project area, as shown in Figures 2 and 3.
2,137 samples have been submitted to Afrilab, Morrocco (accredited [subsidiary] by SGS) for standard four acid digest and multi-element ICP analysis. Following a summer period focused primarily on resource delineation drilling, assay results are now returning from the laboratory.
Table 1: Significant intercepts from reported holes using a trigger value of 0.2% Cu, minimum length of 1.5 m (including combined total intervals of internal waste up to 2 m in thickness) with a minimum composite grade of 0.5% Cu.
FROM
TO
Interval
Cu%
Au g/t
Ag g/t
BH 160
41.00
51.20
10.20
0.72
0.05
5
BH 161
22.00
29.70
7.70
0.51
0.05
1
BH 174
63.00
71.00
8.00
0.58
0.26
147
Inc.
66.00
67.60
1.60
1.67
0.39
695
BH 175
79.30
84.30
5.00
0.55
0.05
5
Inc.
79.30
81.30
2.00
0.81
0.03
3.5
BH 178
70.50
76.00
5.50
0.55
0.05
1
The mineralisation is believed to be approximately horizontal and as such, reported thickness are approximately 90 to 95% representative of the true thickness. No metal equivalent calculations are presented (Figures 6 and 7).
Geology and Geological Interpretation
The Agadir Melloul project is a sediment-hosted copper-silver deposit in the Western Anti-Atlas of central Morocco, targeting the early Cambrian and Infracambrian marine sedimentary Adoudounian unit. Mineralisation is mainly hosted in limestone, dolomite and conglomerate formations and is laterally extensive, shallow and gently dipping (Figure 4).
Mineralisation
The copper-bearing assembly is dominated by a mix of sulphide and carbonate minerals, specifically chalcopyrite, chalcocite, bornite, and malachite (Figures 6 and 7).
Competent Person's Statement and Technical Sign off
The technical information in this release which relates to CMR's Agadir Melloul project is based upon and fairly represents information and data presented and reviewed by Mr. James Hogg, MSc., Principal Geologist for Addison Mining Services, who is a Member of the Australian Institute of Geoscientists.
The results have also been reviewed by Mr. Lewis Harvey MSc, MAIG, Principal Geologist for Addison Mining Services (AMS).
Mr Harvey and Mr Hogg have sufficient experience relevant to the style of mineralisation, the type of deposit under consideration and the activity undertaken to qualify as Competent Persons as defined in the JORC Code 2012 edition of the Australasian Code for Reporting of Exploration Results, Mineral Resources and Ore Reserves, and Qualified Persons under the AIM rules.
Mr. Hogg (who has visited Agadir Melloul) and Mr. Harvey have reviewed and verified the technical information that forms the basis of and has been used in the preparation of this announcement, including all sampling and analytical data, and analytical techniques where applicable. Mr. Hogg and Mr. Harvey consent to the inclusion in this announcement of the matters based on the information, in the form and context in which it appears.
Forward-Looking Statement
This announcement contains forward-looking statements which involve a number of risks and uncertainties. These forward-looking statements are expressed in good faith and believed to have a reasonable basis.
These statements reflect current expectations, intentions or strategies regarding the future and assumptions based on currently available information. Should one or more of the risks or uncertainties materialise, or should underlying assumptions prove incorrect, actual results may vary from the expectations, intentions and strategies described in this announcement. No obligation is assumed to update forward-looking statements if these beliefs, opinions and estimates should change or to reflect other future developments.
For further information on the Company, please visit www.cmrplc.com or:
Critical Mineral Resources plc
Charles Long, Chief Executive Officer
Shard Capital LLP
Corporate Adviser
+44 (0) 207 186 9952
Erik Woolgar / Damon Heath
Glossary of Technical Terms:
"%"
percent
"CEO"
Chief Executive Officer
"CMR"
Critical Mineral Resources Plc
"CMRS.L"
Critical Mineral Resources Plc
"CP"
Competent Person
"CRM"
Certified reference material or standard
"DTM"
Digital Terrain Model. Computerised topographic model
"HQ"
Core Sample Diameter: 63.5 mm (2.5 inches)
"inc"
including
"MAIG"
Member of the Australian Institute of Geoscientists
"MRE"
Mineral Resource Estimate
"NQ"
Core Sample Diameter: 47.6 mm (1.87 inches)
"Ag"
Silver
"AMS"
Addison Mining Services
"Au"
Gold
"Cu"
Copper
"ICP"
Inductively coupled plasma. A high-temperature ionized gas source used to break down samples into atoms and ions for chemical analysis.
"JORC (2012)"
2012 edition of the JORC code
"JORC"
Australasian Code for Reporting of Exploration Results, Mineral Resources and Ore Reserves, as published by the Joint Ore Reserves Committee of The Australasian Institute of Mining and Metallurgy, Australian Institute of Geoscientists and Minerals Council of Australia
"km"
Kilometre
"LSE"
London Stock Exchange.
"m"
metre
"QA/QC"
Quality Assurance/Quality Control,
"SGS"
Société Générale de Surveillance SA (SGS) Laboratory Services
Fig. 1 Locaton map
Fig. 2 Drill hole plan
Fig. 3 Drill hole plan
Fig. 4 Cross section 1
Fig. 5. Cross section 2
Fig. 6 Silver intercept in DDH 175
Fig. 7 High grade silver intercept in DDH 174 (massive sulphides)
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