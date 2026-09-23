Blackrock Silver Extends Silver and Gold to Northwest at Tonopah West

The NW Stepout Drill Program Extends Mineralization Another 600 Metres to the Northwest Along the Projection of the Denver Vein System, and Identifies Mineralized Intrusive Complex Target
Blackrock Silver Corp. (TSXV: BRC,OTC:BKRRF) (OTCQX: BKRRF) (FSE: AHZ0) ("Blackrock" or the "Company") announces the first tranche of results from its fully-funded Eastern Expansion Program (as defined below) and NW Step Out Program (as defined below) (see February 25, 2026 news release) on its 100% owned Tonopah West project ("Tonopah West") located in Nye and Esmeralda Counties, Nevada, United States.
PROGRAM HIGHLIGHTS:
- 600-metre northwest extension: NW Step Out Program drilling extends the inner mineralized high-grade corridor an additional 600 metres northwest along the projection of the Denver vein system. Drillholes TXC26-192A, -199, -200 and -201 confirm the extension.
- New intrusive target: The Denver vein set is dilating toward a newly identified intrusive complex. This creates a priority exploration target where silver and gold may be concentrated.
- Mineralized granodiorite: TXC26-190 intersected a mineralized granodiorite returning up to 28 g/t silver and 0.29 g/t gold. It bottomed at 1,383 metres in altered Palmetto Group limestones carrying elevated gold, arsenic and antimony at the volcanic contact.
- Eastern Expansion Program drilling adds to the resource area: Drilling at DPB South returned high-grade silver and gold between the Pittsburg-Monarch and McKane fault systems, expanding beyond the March 2026 mineral resource.
- More than 18,100 metres drilled: The fully funded programs have completed 8,074 metres of RC pre-collars in 35 holes and 10,032 metres of core tails in 31 holes.
- More results to come: Assays for 12 drillholes are pending and drilling is ongoing. Three additional core holes from surface are being considered to follow up the NW Step Out Program results.
DRILL HIGHLIGHTS:
- TXC26-200: 0.49 m of 1,096.0 g/t AgEq (797.0 g/t Ag, 2.77 g/t Au) from 673.00 m. The hole also returned 0.70 m of 343.6 g/t AgEq from 707.66 m and 0.76 m of 318.5 g/t AgEq from 840.79 m.
- TXC26-192A: 1.98 m of 343.0 g/t AgEq (179.5 g/t Ag, 1.51 g/t Au) from 633.83 m, including 0.43 m of 1,114.4 g/t AgEq (553.0 g/t Ag, 5.20 g/t Au). The hole also cut 3.05 m of 132.9 g/t AgEq from 590.25 m, and 0.43 m of 638.7 g/t AgEq from 597.29 m.
- TXC26-184: 0.76 m of 1,036.6 g/t AgEq (431.0 g/t Ag, 5.61 g/t Au) from 296.11 m, plus 0.40 m of 877.1 g/t AgEq from 305.29 m.
- TXC26-199: 1.22 m of 294.5 g/t AgEq (129.3 g/t Ag, 1.53 g/t Au) from 765.96 m.
Assays for the Company's north-west step out program at Tonopah West (the "NW Step Out Program") indicate the inner mineralized corridor continues to the northwest with drillholes TXC26-192A, -199, -200 and TXC26-201 confirming mineralization has been extended an additional 600 metres. The Denver vein set is dilating toward an area where an intrusive complex has been identified in drillholes TXC26-190 and TXC22-051.
In TXC22-051, a Cretaceous-age granite (107Ma) was encountered. The USGS completed the age dating. In drillhole TXC26-190, Blackrock encountered a younger mineralized granodiorite which returned elevated gold and silver up to 28 g/t silver and 0.29 g/t gold. The Denver vein system is heading in the direction of the intrusive complex and may hold a clue to the origins of the Tonopah silver and gold source. The Denver vein system is much younger than the granite at 20 Ma. This structural setting may promote a priority exploration target where the dilatant zone around the intrusive that may concentrate silver and gold.
Table 1 summarizes the significant results of the Eastern Expansion Program and NW Step Out Program using a cut-off grade of 100 grams per tonne silver equivalent.
Table 1: Eastern Expansion Program and NW Step Out Program Significant Results Using a 100 g/t AgEq Cut-off Grade
|Drillhole ID
|Drill Program
|Hole Type
|From
(m)
|To
(m)
|Drill Interval (m)
|Ag gram
per Tonne
|Au gram
per Tonne
|AgEq gram
per Tonne
|TXC26-180
|E Extension
|RC/Core
|436.63
|438.61
|1.98
|74.5
|0.646
|144.2
|TXC26-184
|E Extension
|RC/Core
|281.33
|281.82
|0.49
|93.6
|0.961
|197.4
|TXC26-184
|E Extension
|RC/Core
|284.2
|284.59
|0.40
|128
|1.74
|315.8
|TXC26-184
|E Extension
|RC/Core
|296.11
|296.88
|0.76
|431
|5.61
|1,036.60
|TXC26-184
|E Extension
|RC/Core
|305.29
|305.69
|0.40
|387
|4.54
|877.1
|TXC26-185
|E Extension
|RC/Core
|252.22
|252.59
|0.37
|157
|1.86
|357.8
|TXC26-185
|E Extension
|RC/Core
|258.81
|259.23
|0.43
|53
|0.784
|137.6
|TXC26-186
|E Extension
|RC/Core
|478.84
|479.15
|0.31
|75.3
|0.785
|160.1
|TXC26-186
|E Extension
|RC/Core
|491.1
|491.64
|0.55
|126
|1.28
|264.2
|TXC26-191
|NW Stepout
|RC/Core
|648.16
|648.92
|0.76
|71.4
|0.632
|139.6
|TXC26-192A
|NW Stepout
|Core
|590.25
|593.29
|3.05
|43.3
|0.83
|132.9
|TXC26-192A
|NW Stepout
|Core
|597.29
|597.71
|0.43
|263
|3.48
|638.7
|TXC26-192A
|NW Stepout
|Core
|633.83
|635.81
|1.98
|179.5
|1.514
|343
|TXC26-192A
|Including
|635.39
|635.81
|0.43
|553
|5.2
|1,114.40
|TXC26-195
|NW Stepout
|RC/Core
|259.69
|260
|0.31
|262
|2.52
|534.1
|TXC26-195
|NW Stepout
|RC/Core
|329.19
|329.79
|0.61
|66.7
|0.689
|141.1
|TXC26-195
|NW Stepout
|RC/Core
|332.14
|332.75
|0.61
|58.3
|0.668
|130.4
|TXC26-195
|NW Stepout
|RC/Core
|388.93
|389.54
|0.61
|51.8
|0.818
|140.1
|TXC26-196
|E Extension
|RC/Core
|258.01
|258.62
|0.61
|92.2
|1.32
|234.7
|TXC26-198
|E Extension
|RC/Core
|420.63
|421.84
|1.22
|56.2
|0.62
|123.1
|TXC26-199
|NW Stepout
|RC/Core
|670.74
|671.93
|1.19
|124
|0.506
|178.6
|TXC26-199
|NW Stepout
|RC/Core
|678.61
|678.91
|0.31
|63.8
|0.773
|147.3
|TXC26-199
|NW Stepout
|RC/Core
|686.72
|687.02
|0.31
|66.7
|0.458
|116.2
|TXC26-199
|NW Stepout
|RC/Core
|751.33
|752.04
|0.70
|79.9
|0.425
|125.8
|TXC26-199
|NW Stepout
|RC/Core
|765.96
|767.18
|1.22
|129.3
|1.53
|294.5
|TXC26-200
|NW Stepout
|RC/Core
|673
|673.49
|0.49
|797
|2.77
|1,096.00
|TXC26-200
|NW Stepout
|RC/Core
|707.66
|708.36
|0.70
|250
|0.867
|343.6
|TXC26-200
|NW Stepout
|RC/Core
|716.59
|717.14
|0.55
|56.1
|0.451
|104.8
|TXC26-200
|NW Stepout
|RC/Core
|730.18
|730.73
|0.55
|113
|0.119
|125.8
|TXC26-200
|NW Stepout
|RC/Core
|733.87
|734.94
|1.07
|153
|0.845
|244.2
|TXC26-200
|NW Stepout
|RC/Core
|761.09
|761.48
|0.40
|77.9
|0.405
|121.6
|TXC26-200
|NW Stepout
|RC/Core
|774.16
|774.71
|0.55
|34.6
|0.719
|112.2
|TXC26-200
|NW Stepout
|RC/Core
|835.61
|836.65
|1.04
|43.3
|1.896
|248
|TXC26-200
|NW Stepout
|RC/Core
|840.79
|841.55
|0.76
|265
|0.496
|318.5
|TXC26-201
|NW Stepout
|RC/Core
|599.54
|600.06
|0.52
|3.6
|3.46
|377.1
|TXC26-201
|NW Stepout
|RC/Core
|625.57
|625.91
|0.34
|64
|0.64
|133.1
|TXC26-201
|NW Stepout
|RC/Core
|630.63
|631.39
|0.76
|133
|0.74
|212.9
|TXC26-201
|NW Stepout
|RC/Core
|739.87
|740.42
|0.55
|76.1
|0.832
|165.9
|AgEq = Ag + Au/(Factor); where Factor = (Ag Price/Au Price)*(Ag Recovery/Au Recovery or Factor=($35/$3,500)*(88%/96%)=0.009263; True thickness is 40 to 65% of interval thickness based on the modelled vein geometries; Cut-off grade is 100 gpt AgEq; RC/Core = RC pre-collar with core tail.
Andrew Pollard, Blackrock's President and CEO, stated, "Tonopah is one of the great silver districts in American history, with historic production of 174 million ounces of silver and 1.8 million ounces of gold1. While we move forward on the permitting initiatives that will allow us to systematically de-risk and advance the project, we're drilling to test the full potential and size of the district. These programs are about addition, not subtraction. Each positive intercept expands the mineralized footprint of the deposit and points the Company toward the project's next phase of growth. We've now tracked high-grade mineralization well beyond the existing resource footprint, 600 metres to the northwest along the Denver vein system. The system keeps going and we're using the high-grade intercepts to home in on priority targets in real time. The veins appear to be heading toward a mineralized intrusive complex that may be leading us toward the heart of the system. With assays for 12 holes pending and the drills still turning, we're eagerly awaiting results as our real-time targeting helps us vector in on the best parts of the expanded system. Drilling to the northwest shows much more blue sky is achievable where additional drilling is being contemplated."
TXC26-190 was completed to a depth of 1,383 metres and terminated in carbonaceous limestones of the Ordovician Palmetto Group. The limestones are altered and contain gold, arsenic and antimony in elevated concentrations at the contact with the volcanic package.
The Company's eastern expansion drill program at Tonopah West (the "Eastern Expansion Program") has been more challenging with silver and gold bounded between the Pittsburg-Monarch and the McKane fault systems. These northwest oriented faults bound the high-grade mineralization as reported in TXC26-184, but off-setting the mineralization has proved to be difficult. The Company is evaluating the results received to date under the Eastern Expansion Program to establish the trends of high-grade silver and gold within this fault bounded area. The silver and gold resource area, as reported in the Company's March 2026 mineral resource estimate, has been expanded, but more geologic diligence is required to fully understand the geometry between the Pittsburg-Monarch and McKane fault systems.
Figure 1: Drillhole Location Map
To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:
https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/676/315607_f0c8c20ee40108a5_001full.jpg
The Reverse Circulation (RC) pre-collar drilling started in early March 2026 for the Eastern Expansion Program and the NW Step Out Program. To date, a total of 35 pre-collars totalling 8,074 metres were completed to specifications. One pre-collar hole was deemed unusable and re-drilled. The pre collar program was completed at the end of June 2026.
Core tails were initiated in late March 2026 with one core drill and expanded to two core drills in late April 2026. To date, a total 10,032 metres of core tails have been completed in 31 holes, two holes are in process and two holes are awaiting completion. Three core holes from surface are being contemplated to follow up on the NW Step Out Program results.
Table 2: Drillhole Location Data (NAD1927 UTM, Zone 11 Datum)
|Drillhole ID
|Area
|Type
|UTM_NAD27 E
|UTM_NAD27 N
|Elevation (m)
|Azimuth
|Dip
|Total Depth (Ft)
|Total Depth (m)
|TXC26-180
|Victor
|RC/Core
|478803.50
|4213793.70
|1801.81
|180
|-80
|1739.0
|530.0
|TXC26-181
|Victor
|RC/Core
|478752.97
|4213854.92
|1798.58
|170
|-70
|1595.0
|486.2
|TXC26-182
|Ohio
|RC/Core
|478700.94
|4213524.18
|1804.46
|180
|-80
|1394.0
|424.9
|TXC26-183
|Ohio
|RC/Core
|478701.07
|4213523.21
|1804.39
|180
|-65
|1393.0
|424.6
|TXC26-184
|DPB South
|RC/Core
|478340.51
|4213735.73
|1785.77
|180
|-75
|1365.0
|416.1
|TXC26-185
|DPB South
|RC/Core
|478354.80
|4213710.00
|1785.61
|180
|-65
|1247.0
|380.1
|TXC26-186
|Victor
|RC/Core
|478684.02
|4213979.78
|1799.42
|180
|-85
|1827.0
|556.9
|TXC26-187
|DPB South
|RC/Core
|478401.57
|4213784.47
|1785.84
|180
|-70
|1213.0
|369.7
|TXC26-188
|Ohio
|RC/Core
|478657.47
|4213622.65
|1800.60
|180
|-80
|1142.0
|348.1
|TXC26-189
|DPB South
|RC/Core
|478603.28
|4213598.06
|1798.21
|180
|-80
|998.0
|304.2
|TXC26-190
|NW Stepout
|RC/Core
|476219.70
|4215281.79
|1723.75
|0
|-90
|4537.0
|1382.9
|TXC26-191
|DPB North
|RC/Core
|477781.64
|4214656.31
|1770.97
|168
|-74
|2372.0
|723.0
|TXC26-192
|NW Stepout
|RC/Core
|477582.04
|4214897.11
|1769.12
|87
|-87
|1861.5
|567.4
|TXC26-192A
|NW Stepout
|Core
|477582.04
|4214897.10
|1769.12
|87
|-87
|3083.5
|939.9
|TXC26-193
|NW Stepout
|RC/Core
|477024.64
|4214859.61
|1751.99
|0
|-90
|2894.5
|882.2
|TXC26-194
|NW Stepout
|RC/Core
|477526.19
|4214277.86
|1758.29
|299
|-72
|2544.0
|775.4
|TXC26-195
|DPB South
|RC/Core
|478403.17
|4213387.75
|1792.78
|180
|-60
|1301.0
|396.5
|TXC26-196
|DPB South
|RC/Core
|478252.74
|4213492.34
|1784.29
|180
|-75
|1458.0
|444.4
|TXC26-197
|Victor
|RC/Core
|478623.17
|4213856.03
|1793.30
|180
|-70
|1334.0
|406.6
|TXC26-198
|Victor
|RC/Core
|478661.38
|4213874.17
|1795.84
|180
|-80
|1658.0
|505.4
|TXC26-199
|NW Stepout
|RC/Core
|477610.92
|4214648.21
|1763.62
|180
|-80
|2659.5
|810.6
|TXC26-200
|NW Stepout
|RC/Core
|477610.82
|4214647.37
|1763.65
|180
|-72
|2785.0
|848.9
|TXC26-201
|NW Stepout
|RC/Core
|477711.79
|4214601.41
|1766.68
|180
|-80
|2507.0
|764.1
Quality Assurance/ Quality Control
All sampling is conducted under the supervision of the Company's project geologists, and a strict chain of custody from the project to the sample preparation facility is implemented and monitored. The RC and core samples are hauled from the project site to a secure and fenced facility in Tonopah, Nevada, where they are loaded on to American Assay Laboratory's (AAL) flat-bed truck and delivered to AAL's facility in Sparks, Nevada. A sample submittal sheet is delivered to AAL personnel who organize and process the sample intervals pursuant to the Company's instructions.
The RC samples are lined out at the lab and logged in to AAL's system. The core samples are cut using core saws and personnel at AAL's facility in Sparks, Nevada according to the Company's instructions delivered with each core hole.
All samples are dried, crushed to 85% passing 10 mesh (2mm) and a 250-gram sub-sample split is collected and pulverized to 200 mesh (74 micron) in a ring and puck pulverizer. Then the pulverized material is digested and analyzed for gold using fire assay fusion and an Induced Coupled Plasma (ICP) finish on a 30-gram assay split (FA-PB30-ICP). Silver is determined using five-acid digestion and ICP analysis (ICP-5AM48). Over limits for gold and silver are determined using a gravimetric finish (GRAVAU30 and GRAVAG30). Data verification of the assay and analytical results are completed to ensure accurate and verifiable results. Blackrock personnel insert a blind prep blank, lab blank or a certified reference material approximately every 15th to 20th sample.
Qualified Persons
Blackrock's exploration activities at Tonopah West are conducted and supervised by Mr. William Howald, Executive Chairman of Blackrock. Mr. William Howald, AIPG Certified Professional Geologist #11041, is a Qualified Person as defined under National Instrument 43-101 - Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects. He has reviewed and approved the contents of this news release.
About Blackrock Silver Corp.
Blackrock Silver Corp. (TSXV: BRC,OTC:BKRRF) (OTCQX: BKRRF) (FSE: AHZ0) is an American-focused emerging primary silver developer systematically advancing the high-grade Tonopah West project in west-central Nevada, a jurisdiction consistently ranked among the top mining regions globally. The Company is focused on unlocking the value of one of the highest-grade undeveloped silver projects in the industry and delivering a secure, domestic source of a metal critical to the U.S. energy and defense supply chains.
Additional information on Blackrock Silver Corp. can be found on its website at www.blackrocksilver.com and by reviewing its profile on SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.ca.
For further information, please contact:
Sean Thompson, Head of Investor Relations
Blackrock Silver Corp.
Phone: 1-800-380-1530
Email: sean@blackrocksilver.com
Andrew Pollard, President and Chief Executive Officer
Blackrock Silver Corp.
Phone: (604) 817-6044
info@blackrocksilver.com
Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements and Information
This news release contains "forward-looking statements" and "forward-looking information" (collectively, "forward-looking statements") within the meaning of Canadian and United States securities legislation, including the United States Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. All statements, other than statements of historical fact, are forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements in this news release relate to, among other things: the Company's strategic plans; the timing of completion of the Company's NW Step Out Program and Eastern Expansion Program and the anticipated objectives and results therefrom; the receipt of pending assay results and additional drilling contemplated after receipt of results from the NW Step Out Program and Eastern Expansion Program; the Company's de-risking initiatives at Tonopah West; estimates of mineral resource quantities and qualities; estimates of mineralization from drilling; geological information projected from sampling results; and the potential quantities and grades of the target zones.
These forward-looking statements reflect the Company's current views with respect to future events and are necessarily based upon a number of assumptions that, while considered reasonable by the Company, are inherently subject to significant operational, business, economic and regulatory uncertainties and contingencies. These assumptions include, among other things: conditions in general economic and financial markets; accuracy of assay results; geological interpretations from drilling results, timing and amount of capital expenditures; performance of available laboratory and other related services; future operating costs; the historical basis for current estimates of potential quantities and grades of target zones; the availability of skilled labour and no labour related disruptions at any of the Company's operations; no unplanned delays or interruptions in scheduled activities; all necessary permits, licenses and regulatory approvals for operations are received in a timely manner; the ability to secure and maintain title and ownership to properties and the surface rights necessary for operations; and the Company's ability to comply with environmental, health and safety laws. The foregoing list of assumptions is not exhaustive.
The Company cautions the reader that forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause actual results and developments to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements contained in this news release and the Company has made assumptions and estimates based on or related to many of these factors. Such factors include, without limitation: the timing and content of work programs; results of exploration activities and development of mineral properties; the interpretation and uncertainties of drilling results and other geological data; receipt, maintenance and security of permits and mineral property titles; environmental and other regulatory risks; project costs overruns or unanticipated costs and expenses; availability of funds; failure to delineate potential quantities and grades of the target zones based on historical data; general market and industry conditions; and those factors identified under the caption "Risks Factors" in the Company's most recent Annual Information Form.
Forward-looking statements are based on the expectations and opinions of the Company's management on the date the statements are made. The assumptions used in the preparation of such statements, although considered reasonable at the time of preparation, may prove to be imprecise and, as such, readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date the statements were made. The Company undertakes no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements included in this news release if these beliefs, estimates and opinions or other circumstances should change, except as otherwise required by applicable law.
Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.
1 All historic production information from Nevada Bureau of Mines & Geology, Bulletin 51 and Bulletin 92. US short tons have been converted to metric tonnes by multiplying short tons by 0.9072 AgEq = (historic gold production times historic gold price) divided by historic silver price) plus historic silver production . Production figures representative of entire district.
To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/315607