Oreterra Metals
Close on the trail of a potentially major new BC copper-gold discovery
Oreterra Metals Fully Financed for Maiden Discovery Drilling at Trek Southplay icon
Oreterra Metals Fully Financed for Maiden Discovery Drilling at Trek South

Diana Fernandez
By Diana FernandezMar 05, 2026
Diana Fernandez
A journalist by profession, previously a writing coach to budding writers, a business reporter in the Middle East, and a financial content manager in the Philippines, Diana is passionate about crafting a variety of informative narratives relevant to a vast range of online audiences.
“There are very real assets in some of these companies that have been overlooked, and it is worthwhile taking on the task of fixing those companies for those assets … to those who might be looking for a near-term discovery prospect with a lot of upside, that's what Oreterra offers,” said Oreterra Metals CEO and Director Kevin Keough.

Oreterra Metals (TSXV:OTMC) is set to launch its first-ever discovery drill program at the Trek South porphyry copper-gold prospect in BC, Canada, a pivotal moment following a corporate restructuring that culminated in the company emerging under its new name on February 2.

Speaking at the Prospectors & Developers Association of Canada convention, CEO and Director Kevin Keough detailed that Oreterra is focused on gold and copper exploration across BC, Nevada and Ontario, with a specific emphasis on porphyries — large systems known to host significant copper, gold and silver deposits, making them highly attractive to major mining companies.

Keough, previously known for the successful discovery and sale of the Saddle North project to Newmont (NYSE:NEM,ASX:NEM), noted that his involvement was spurred by the "exceptionally fine" Trek South asset.

The company, formerly Romios Gold Resources, delivered a technical report on January 22, outlining the initial drill program for the coming summer, including proposed drill hole locations and the overall approach.

The restructuring was succeeded by a major financing round that Keough described as an "enormously successful" raise. “We had to lift the lid on the financing several times, which is unheard of. That's simply because there was so much interest in what we're proposing,” he said.

With capital secured, the company's focus is now entirely on executing the upcoming drill program. Keough suggested that a significant discovery in the current commodities environment, characterized by high gold and copper prices, could drive the stock price "to C$40," a substantial increase compared to potential valuations of "C$3 to C$4 in the past."

Watch the full interview with Oreterra Metals CEO and Director Kevin Keough above.

Steve Barton: Gold, Silver, Oil — Key Price Levels to Watch Nowplay icon
Gold Investing

Steve Barton: Gold, Silver, Oil — Key Price Levels to Watch Now

Steve Barton, host of In It To Win It, shares key price levels for silver and gold.

He also explains his current approach to the oil and copper markets, and outlines an emerging opportunity in nickel as Indonesia loosens its hold on the space.

Securities Disclosure: I, Charlotte McLeod, hold no direct investment interest in any company mentioned in this article.

Kevin Wadsworth, Patrick Karim, charts. play icon
Gold Investing

Kevin Wadsworth, Patrick Karim: Gold, Silver Price Targets, Plus Oil Opportunity

Technical analysts Kevin Wadsworth and Patrick Karim of NorthstarBadcharts.com share an update on the capital rotation process that they see unfolding, and explain what it means for precious metals, as well as the US stock market and Bitcoin.

They also talk about the opportunity they see in oil and how to get exposure to the market.

Securities Disclosure: I, Charlotte McLeod, hold no direct investment interest in any company mentioned in this article.

Clem Chambers, gold bars. play icon
Gold Investing

Clem Chambers: I Sold My Gold and Silver, What I'm Buying Next

Clem Chambers, CEO of aNewFN.com, explains why he sold his gold and silver, and where he's looking next, mentioning the copper and oil sectors.

He also speaks about the importance of staying positive as an investor: "The media negativity is the most wealth-crushing thing you can fall for. So be positive. Work hard at it. Be on the front foot. Look for opportunities. Think hard about it. Study. You will do so well."

Securities Disclosure: I, Charlotte McLeod, hold no direct investment interest in any company mentioned in this article.

Stefan Gleason, gold and silver bars. play icon
Silver Investing

Stefan Gleason: Silver Wakeup in the West — What's Happening, What's Next

Stefan Gleason, CEO of Money Metals, breaks down recent silver and gold dynamics, discussing trends in the US retail market, as well as backups at refineries.

While the situation has begun to normalize, he sees potential for further disruptions in the future.

Securities Disclosure: I, Charlotte McLeod, hold no direct investment interest in any company mentioned in this article.

Basin Energy Managing Director Pete Moorhouse. play icon
Uranium Investing

Basin Energy Hits 1,112 ppm TREO, Fast Tracks 2026 Uranium and REE Strategy at Sybella-Barkly

Pia Rivera
By Pia RiveraFeb 23, 2026
Pia Rivera
Pia oversees the Production teams in Vancouver and Toronto. She was the first production manager at INN in 2008, left briefly and rejoined the company in 2011. Since then, she has been helping provide value to mining, cannabis, technology and life science companies by ensuring that campaign deliverables are executed on time and on spec. Pia holds a Bachelor’s degree in Journalism from the University of the Philippines.
See Full Bio

Basin Energy (ASX:BSN) is moving to accelerate its 2026 exploration efforts following "exciting" results from its maiden drilling program at the Sybella-Barkly project in Queensland. In a recent interview, Managing Director Pete Moorhouse revealed that the company has confirmed a significant rare earth element (REE) system and a district-scale uranium paleochannel network.

The standout result from the initial drilling was an intercept of 2 metres at 1,112 ppm total rare earth oxide (TREO) from 54 metres, including high-value neodymium and praseodymium (302 ppm NdPr). This mineralisation remains open at depth and suggests that the REE-rich Sybella granites are successfully "shedding" into the expansive sediments of the Barkly Tablelands.

On the uranium front, drilling intersected up to 35 ppm U3O8. Moorhouse likened the system to the world-class Frome Basin in South Australia, noting that the company is now "following the channels" to locate the reduced environments that act as traps for high-grade uranium.

With a refined geological model in hand, Basin Energy is pivoting to a fast-tracked Phase 2 program.

Watch the full interview with Basin Energy Managing Director Pete Moorhouse above.

