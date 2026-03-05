Oreterra Metals Fully Financed for Maiden Discovery Drilling at Trek South

Oreterra Metals (TSXV:OTMC) is set to launch its first-ever discovery drill program at the Trek South porphyry copper-gold prospect in BC, Canada, a pivotal moment following a corporate restructuring that culminated in the company emerging under its new name on February 2.

Speaking at the Prospectors & Developers Association of Canada convention, CEO and Director Kevin Keough detailed that Oreterra is focused on gold and copper exploration across BC, Nevada and Ontario, with a specific emphasis on porphyries — large systems known to host significant copper, gold and silver deposits, making them highly attractive to major mining companies.

Keough, previously known for the successful discovery and sale of the Saddle North project to Newmont (NYSE:NEM,ASX:NEM), noted that his involvement was spurred by the "exceptionally fine" Trek South asset.

The company, formerly Romios Gold Resources, delivered a technical report on January 22, outlining the initial drill program for the coming summer, including proposed drill hole locations and the overall approach.

The restructuring was succeeded by a major financing round that Keough described as an "enormously successful" raise. “We had to lift the lid on the financing several times, which is unheard of. That's simply because there was so much interest in what we're proposing,” he said.

With capital secured, the company's focus is now entirely on executing the upcoming drill program. Keough suggested that a significant discovery in the current commodities environment, characterized by high gold and copper prices, could drive the stock price "to C$40," a substantial increase compared to potential valuations of "C$3 to C$4 in the past."

Watch the full interview with Oreterra Metals CEO and Director Kevin Keough above.