Life Science NewsInvesting News

Optimi Health Corp . ( CSE: OPTI ) (OTCQX: OPTHF) (FRA: 8BN) ("Optimi" or the "Company"), a homegrown, Canadian company producing natural, scalable, and accessible mushroom formulations for transformational human experiences, has submitted a request with Health Canada for an amendment to its Controlled Substances Dealer's Licence.

The amendment would enable the Company to synthesize, process and distribute pharmaceutical grade 3,4-Methylenedioxymethamphetamine ("MDMA"), among other substances, at its Princeton, British Columbia facility.

With the Company's main capital expenditure now completed, it will move to expand its offering to encompass a wide variety of synthetic psychedelics through its market-leading EU-GMP cultivation and analytical laboratory . The move aligns with Optimi's planned year of commercialization, allowing the Company to maximize revenue-generating opportunities through standardized psychedelic drug testing, R&D, and product development through approved clinical trials and exemption-based applications.

Ongoing large-scale studies, including Phase III clinical trials investigating MDMA conducted by the Multidisciplinary Association for Psychedelic Studies ("MAPS"), along with more recent decriminalization initiatives announced in the Province of British Columbia, have generated significant unmet demand for these substances for research purposes.

Optimi Health Chief Science Officer Justin Kirkland stated that, "Since our inception, Optimi has received a steadily increasing volume of inquiries related to the production of synthetic psychedelics from stakeholders within the sector, made all the more timely by recent developments. Our analytical laboratories were purpose-built to enable us to act as an EU-GMP compliant drug manufacturer for these interests, without in any way detracting from our primary goal of cultivating natural psilocybin."

Mr. Kirkland elevates Optimi as an industry leader utilizing his drug manufacturing expertise shown in his USPTO awarded Bromo-LSD manufacturing patent sold in 2020 for C$10M and GMP regulatory knowledge from his role as CEO at FDA registered Fristoe Pharmaceuticals.

Optimi CEO, Bill Ciprick, says the Company's EU-GMP operational footprint and throughput capacity is unmatched in North America and would likely take new entrants into the space years and millions of dollars to meet Optimi's scale and clinical efficiency.

"We have a strong idea of our position in the market and how the amendment fits with our strategic priorities," said Ciprick. "We are filing this amendment following conversations with researchers and drug developers which have led to a high volume of requests for GMP-compliant synthetic psychedelics. The positive reports from trauma sufferers, including veterans groups, for whom substances such as MDMA might make a difference, mean that safe, scalable supply is going to be more crucial than ever to the success of psychedelic medicine."

"As we continue with our planned year of commercialization, Optimi views the capacity to produce and distribute these substances as integral to our overall positioning and revenue generation within the sector's supply chain," Ciprick concluded.

The Company's amendment application to Health Canada also includes:

N,N-Dimethyltryptamine ("DMT");

3,4,5-trimethoxyphenethylamine ("Mescaline");

2-(2-chlorophenyl)-2- (methylamino)cyclohexanone ("Ketamine");

Lysergic Acid Diethylamide ("LSD");

1-(1-phenylcyclohexyl)piperidine ("Phencyclidine");

4-Hydroxybutanoic Acid ("GHB");

4,9–dihydro–7–methoxy–1–methyl–3H–pyrido(3,4–b)indole ("Harmaline");

4,9–dihydro–1–methyl–3H–pyrido(3,4–b)indol–7–ol ("Harmalol");

Salvia Divinorum, Salvinorin A; and,

4-Bromo-2,5-Dimethoxybenzeneethanamine ("2C-B").

ABOUT OPTIMI (CSE: OPTI) (OTCQX: OPTHF) (FRA: 8BN)

Optimi Health Corp. is a homegrown, Canadian success story producing and supplying natural, EU-GMP grade psilocybin and functional mushrooms that focus on the health and wellness markets. Built with the purpose of producing scalable, natural mushroom formulations for transformational human experiences, the Company's goal is to be the number one trusted, compassionate supplier of safe, natural EU-GMP psilocybin throughout the world. With a vertically integrated approach, Optimi is engaged in the cultivation, extracting, processing and distribution of high quality functional and psychedelic mushroom products at its two facilities comprising a total of 20,000 square feet in Princeton, British Columbia.

FOR INTERVIEW REQUESTS OR FURTHER INFORMATION PLEASE CONTACT:

Investor Relations
Email: investors@optimihealth.ca
Phone: +1 (902) 880 6121
Web: https://optimihealth.ca

FORWARD‐LOOKING STATEMENTS

This news release contains forward‐looking statements and forward‐looking information within the meaning of Canadian securities legislation (collectively, "forward‐looking statements") that relate to Optimi's current expectations and views of future events. Any statements that express, or involve discussions as to, expectations, beliefs, plans, objectives, assumptions or future events or performance (often, but not always, through the use of words or phrases such as "will likely result," "are expected to," "expects," "will continue," "is anticipated," "anticipates," "believes," "estimated," "intends," "plans," "forecast," "projection," "strategy," "objective," and "outlook") are not historical facts and may be forward‐looking statements and may involve estimates, assumptions and uncertainties which could cause actual results or outcomes to differ materially from those expressed in such forward‐looking statements. No assurance can be given that these expectations will prove to be correct and such forward‐looking statements included in this news release should not be unduly relied upon. These statements speak only as of the date of this news release. In particular and without limitation, this news release contains forward‐ looking statements pertaining to activities proposed to be conducted under the Company's dealer's license and associated business related to Psilocybin and Psilocin and Optimi's plans, focus and objectives.

Forward‐looking statements are based on a number of assumptions and are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties, many of which are beyond Optimi's control, which could cause actual results and events to differ materially from those that are disclosed in or implied by such forward‐looking statements. Such risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to, the impact and progression of the COVID‐19 pandemic and other factors set forth under "Forward‐Looking Statements" and "Risk Factors" in the Company's Annual information Form dated January 12, 2022, and other continuous disclosure filings available under Optimi's profile at www.sedar.com. Optimi undertakes no obligation to update or revise any forward‐looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as may be required by law. New factors emerge from time to time, and it is not possible for Optimi to predict all of them or assess the impact of each such factor or the extent to which any factor, or combination of factors, may cause results to differ materially from those contained in any forward‐looking statement.

Any forward‐looking statements contained in this news release are expressly qualified in their entirety by this cautionary statement.

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/bb41a009-e2a5-4d5d-bf10-082d7a8dfeb1


Primary Logo

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

Optimi HealthCSE:OPTIPsychedelics Investing
OPTI:CC
Optimi Health

Optimi Health


Keep reading...Show less
Optimi Health Finalizes Partnership and Psilocybin Supply Agreement With ATMA Journey Centers

Optimi Health Finalizes Partnership and Psilocybin Supply Agreement With ATMA Journey Centers

Optimi Health Corp. ( CSE: OPTI ) (OTCQX: OPTHF) (FRA: 8BN) ("Optimi" or the "Company"), a homegrown, Canadian company producing natural, scalable, and accessible mushroom formulations for transformational human experiences, is pleased to announce that it has entered into an exploratory supply agreement with ATMA Journey Centers ("ATMA"), a privately held facilitator of psilocybin-assisted therapy and practitioner training services for palliative care and mental health conditions based in Calgary, Alberta.

The Company has finalized an agreement which will supply psilocybin products to ATMA for future therapist initiatives and supply requirements.

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Optimi Health Enters Into Psilocybin Supply Agreement With Filament Health

Optimi Health Enters Into Psilocybin Supply Agreement With Filament Health

Optimi Health Corp. ( CSE: OPTI ) (OTCQX: OPTHF) (FRA: 8BN) ("Optimi" or the "Company"), a homegrown, Canadian company producing natural, scalable, and accessible mushroom formulations for transformational human experiences, is pleased to announce that it has entered into a supply agreement with Filament Health ("Filament") (OTCQB:FLHLF) (NEO:FH) (FSE:7QS), a clinical-stage natural psychedelic drug development company.

Optimi has been engaged by Filament to supply psilocybin mushrooms cultivated in Optimi's recently inaugurated 20,000 square foot EU-GMP Princeton, British Columbia facility in the form of whole, dried mushroom fruiting bodies for potential drug development, testing, and analysis by Filament's research team.

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Optimi Health Signs Psilocybin Supply Agreement With Halucenex Life Sciences Inc.

Optimi Health Signs Psilocybin Supply Agreement With Halucenex Life Sciences Inc.

Optimi Health Corp. ( CSE: OPTI ) (OTCQX: OPTHF) (FRA: 8BN) ("Optimi" or the "Company"), a homegrown, Canadian company producing natural, scalable, and accessible mushroom formulations for transformational human experiences, is pleased to announce that it has entered into a supply agreement with Halucenex Life Sciences Inc. ("Halucenex"), a wholly owned subsidiary of Creso Pharma of Australia (ASX: CPH). Halucenex is based in Windsor, Nova Scotia and is a life sciences company focused on researching novel psychedelic compounds, developing and licensing psychedelic compounds for the pharmaceutical and nutraceutical markets, and conducting clinical trials on the medical benefits of psychedelic medicine.

Additionally, Optimi wishes to confirm that the supply agreement pertains to the entirety of the Company's recently harvested first batch of psilocybe cubensis mushrooms at its Princeton, British Columbia facility. The mushrooms will be supplied to Halucenex in the form of whole, dried mushroom fruiting bodies.

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Optimi Health

Open For Business: Optimi Completes First Grow of Psilocybin Mushrooms and Introduces Head of Cultivation

Optimi Health Corp. (CSE: OPTI) (OTCQX: OPTHF) (FRA: 8BN) ("Optimi" or the "Company"), a homegrown, Canadian company producing natural, scalable, and accessible mushroom formulations for transformational human experiences, is pleased to announce an historical milestone in the Company's road to commercialization with the successful completion of its first batch of psilocybin cubensis and functional mushrooms.

With the vast availability of Optimi's newly acquired genetics and recent amendment to its Health Canada's Dealer's Licence, Optimi is positioned to lead the industry in the scalable cultivation of mushrooms and is ready to deliver on the Company's promise of building a future where natural psychedelic alternatives aid a wide variety of mental health conditions.

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Optimi Health

U.K. Member of Parliament Crispin Blunt To Inaugurate Psilocybin Cultivation Facility At Optimi Health Grand Opening

Optimi Health Corp. ( CSE: OPTI ) (OTCQX: OPTHF) (FRA: 8BN) ("Optimi" or the "Company"), a homegrown, Canadian company producing natural, scalable, and accessible mushroom formulations for transformational human experiences, is pleased to announce that Crispin Blunt, Member for Reigate for the Conservative Party of the United Kingdom, will be appearing as a keynote speaker at the Grand Opening of the Company's 20,000 square foot psilocybin cultivation facility in Princeton, British Columbia.

As Chair of the Conservative Drug Policy Reform Group, Blunt has been a vocal advocate for the rescheduling of psilocybin under current United Kingdom drug laws, with particular emphasis on the treatment of mental health conditions such as depression and cluster headaches.

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Awakn Life Sciences to Present in Upcoming June 2022 Conferences

Awakn Life Sciences to Present in Upcoming June 2022 Conferences

Awakn Life Sciences Corp. (NEO: AWKN) (OTCQB: AWKNF) (FSE: 954) ('Awakn'), a revenue-generating biotechnology company researching, developing, and commercializing therapeutics to treat addiction with a near-term focus on Alcohol Use Disorder (AUD) is pleased to announce that the company's CEO Anthony Tennyson will be presenting at two investor conferences this June.

Emerging Growth Conference 33
Date: WednesdayJune 22nd, 2022
Location: Virtual
Time: 10:00 a.m. - 10:30 a.m. EST
Attend: Register here

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Awakn Life Sciences Reports Results for Quarter Ended April 30, 2022

Awakn Life Sciences Reports Results for Quarter Ended April 30, 2022

Awakn delivered revenue growth of 24% in the quarter

Awakn Life Sciences Corp. (NEO: AWKN) (OTCQB: AWKNF) (FSE: 954) ('Awakn'), a biotechnology company, researching, developing, and commercializing therapeutics to treat addiction with a near-term focus on Alcohol Use Disorder (AUD), announced today its financial results and business highlights for the three months ended April 30, 2022. All results are reported under International Financial Reporting Standards ("IFRS") and in Canadian dollars ("CAD"), unless otherwise specified.

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Nirvana Life Sciences Announces Patent Filing

Nirvana Life Sciences Announces Patent Filing

The Patent Application contains new inventive claims for extraction as well as inventive methods for use of Psilocybin to affect relapse.

 Nirvana Life Sciences Inc. (Nirvana or the "Company") (CSE: NIRV),  a Canadian based life sciences company focused on developing novel therapeutic products derived from psychedelics to produce non-addictive solutions for opioid addiction treatment and ongoing pain management  is pleased to report that it has filed a new provisional patent application with the United States Patent and Trademark Office entitled Method of Psilocybin Extraction and Method of use of Psilocybin in modulating Heroin and Memory Retrieval (the "Patent Application"). The Patent Application contains new inventive claims for extraction as well as inventive methods for use of Psilocybin to affect relapse and further demonstrates the progress that the Company is making toward developing products that can have a meaningful impact on opioid addiction.

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

Seelos Therapeutics Announces Data Demonstrating Statistically Significant Downregulation of mRNA and Reduction of Alpha Synuclein in an In Vitro Gene Therapy Study of SLS-004 Utilizing CRISPR-dCas9 in Dementia with Lewy Bodies

- A Single Dose of SLS-004 Produced 19% Downregulation of mRNA and ~40% Reduction of Alpha-Synuclein Compared to the Control Group

- These Results Support Advancing SLS-004 into Additional Preclinical Studies in Dementia with Lewy Bodies

News Provided by PR Newswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Psychedelics and Mental Health

Psychedelics and Mental Health

When it comes to psychedelics and mental health, investors have just started to see what is possible.

In addition to investors, the emerging industry for psychedelic drug therapies has caught the eye of the capital markets as various companies race to develop novel medical treatments.

Through the therapeutic use of psychedelic experiences, these companies plan to offer relief for patients using drugs based on psychedelic mushrooms.

Keep reading...Show less

Latest Press Releases

Related News

×