Optimi Health Corp. ( CSE: OPTI ) (OTCQX: OPTHF) (FRA: 8BN) ("Optimi" or the "Company"), is pleased to announce that it has completed what it believes to be the largest legal natural psilocybin harvest in Canadian history. The Company is licensed by Health Canada to produce and supply natural, EU-GMP grade psilocybin and other psychedelic substances, most notably MDMA, as well as functional mushrooms that focus on the health and wellness markets.

Building off its first official harvest on May 27 th , which produced various strains of psilocybin for lab analysis and early-stage supply agreements, the Company is pleased to report that its investment in state-of-the art environmental controls and facility cultivation operations have resulted in a commercially harvested yield of more than 150 kg of Panaeolus cyanescens and Psilocybe cubensis.

All Optimi mushroom products are grown from the Company's world-leading psilocybin genetic bank and are grown in EU-GMP compliant clean rooms that ensure sterile cultivation and undergo almost 300 different analytical tests post-harvest.

"Our mushrooms are some of the most tested products on the planet as we cross the lines between Pharmaceutical, Agriculture, Botanical, and Food testing quality assays," said Optimi Chief Science Officer, Justin Kirkland. "This yield gives us the capacity and scale we need to advance our analytical schedule while also developing our product pipeline," he added.

Once analyzed and tested, both in-house and then by a licensed third-party lab according to Optimi's strict product specification and quality assurance standards, the Company will commence distribution of the harvested quantities to fulfill supply agreements signed in recent months with various industry partners and licensed research entities across the globe.

Optimi Chief Operations Officer, Bryan Safarik, says the yield exceeded expectations in terms of quality and quantity.

"By controlling and tracking all of the inputs digitally, we are able to consistently grow psilocybin-containing mushrooms at a much higher potency to maximize the amount of naturally occurring psilocybin within the mushroom," said Safarik. "These state-of-the-art controls are a key differentiator for what we offer the global market. The higher the potency, the less biomass you need to achieve the desired amount of pure psilocybin API, which means we can create considerably more natural psilocybin per square foot than a typical black market grow. More psilocybin in less space achieves more revenue per square foot," he added.

All surplus inventory from the harvest will be safely stored in Optimi's Level 8 Security Vault to ensure minimal degradation of the natural psilocybin.

Optimi will also be using the mushrooms to further develop its on-site extraction methods and will use the product to finalize its naturally derived psilocybin offerings this fall. The Company is working to supply various upcoming phase 1 & 2 clinical trials to build out the required human safety data in healthy Canadians, and eventually patients suffering from depression, anxiety, and PTSD.

Bringing a safe and federally licensed supply of psilocybin products to market beyond encapsulated biomass is integral to the Company's global innovation strategy.

On May 11 th , Optimi Labs announced the expansion of its on-site analytical laboratory, which allows the company to measure consistency in its product while it begins to build out proprietary formulations, extracts, and its product catalogue — beginning with the recently launched BLUE SERENITY . Biomass derived from this harvest is likewise intended for use in showcasing the stability and accuracy of dosing for patients who request access to natural psilocybin mushrooms via the Special Access Program and clinical trials.

The harvest includes the following psilocybin-containing mushroom strains:

Koh Samui
B Plus
Malabar
Penis Envy
Burma
Blue Pulaski

To access a complete photo gallery of this historic grow, please click here .

Authorized parties interested in purchasing or distributing Optimi psilocybin and functional mushroom products, MDMA, or other synthetic psychedelics are invited to contact sales@optimihealth.ca where a member of the sales team will respond within 24 hours.

ABOUT OPTIMI (CSE: OPTI) (OTCQX: OPTHF) (FRA: 8BN)

Optimi Health Corp. is a Canadian-based company licensed by Health Canada to produce and supply natural, EU-GMP grade psilocybin and synthetic psychedelic substances, as well as functional mushrooms that focus on the health and wellness markets. Built with the purpose of producing scalable psychedelic formulations for transformational human experiences, the Company's goal is to be the number one trusted, compassionate supplier of safe drug products throughout the world. Optimi's products are grown at its two facilities comprising a total of 20,000 square feet in Princeton, British Columbia, making it the largest psilocybin and MDMA cultivator in North America.

FOR INTERVIEW REQUESTS OR FURTHER INFORMATION PLEASE CONTACT:

Investor Relations
Michael Kydd
investors@optimihealth.ca
+1 (902) 880 6121
www.optimihealth.ca

FORWARD‐LOOKING STATEMENTS

This news release contains forward‐looking statements and forward‐looking information within the meaning of Canadian securities legislation (collectively, "forward‐looking statements") that relate to Optimi's current expectations and views of future events. Any statements that express, or involve discussions as to, expectations, beliefs, plans, objectives, assumptions or future events or performance (often, but not always, through the use of words or phrases such as "will likely result," "are expected to," "expects," "will continue," "is anticipated," "anticipates," "believes," "estimated," "intends," "plans," "forecast," "projection," "strategy," "objective," and "outlook") are not historical facts and may be forward‐looking statements and may involve estimates, assumptions and uncertainties which could cause actual results or outcomes to differ materially from those expressed in such forward‐looking statements. No assurance can be given that these expectations will prove to be correct and such forward‐looking statements included in this news release should not be unduly relied upon. These statements speak only as of the date of this news release. In particular and without limitation, this news release contains forward‐ looking statements pertaining to activities proposed to be conducted under the Company's approved Health Canada dealer's licence and associated business related to Psilocybin, Psilocin, other psychedelic substances, some being synthetically formulated, and Optimi's plans, focus and objectives.

Forward‐looking statements are based on a number of assumptions and are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties, many of which are beyond Optimi's control, which could cause actual results and events to differ materially from those that are disclosed in or implied by such forward‐looking statements. Such risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to, the impact and progression of the COVID‐19 pandemic and other factors set forth under "Forward‐Looking Statements" and "Risk Factors" in the Company's Annual information Form dated January 12, 2022, and other continuous disclosure filings available under Optimi's profile at www.sedar.com. Optimi undertakes no obligation to update or revise any forward‐looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as may be required by law. New factors emerge from time to time, and it is not possible for Optimi to predict all of them or assess the impact of each such factor or the extent to which any factor, or combination of factors, may cause results to differ materially from those contained in any forward‐looking statement.

Any forward‐looking statements contained in this news release are expressly qualified in their entirety by this cautionary statement.


Optimi Health
OPTI:CC
Optimi Health

Optimi Health


Optimi Health Corp. ( CSE: OPTI ) (OTCQX: OPTHF) (FRA: 8BN) ("Optimi" or the "Company"), a Canadian-based company licensed by Health Canada to produce natural, scalable, and accessible psychedelic and functional mushroom products for transformational human experiences, is pleased to announce that it has entered into an agreement with Avida Global ("Avida"), a privately-held UK-based producer of high-quality wellness products, including nutraceuticals and medicinal cannabis oils, for the global well-being and medical markets.

In its first large-scale international distribution agreement, Optimi will supply Avida with an extensive catalog of Optimi Life functional mushroom supplement formulations. The supplements will be available for distribution to clients and partners worldwide via Avida Labs, Avida's white-labelling and manufacturing business.

Company set to introduce psychedelic product catalogue showcasing in-house EU-GMP manufacturing expertise

Optimi Health Corp. ( CSE: OPTI ) (OTCQX: OPTHF) (FRA: 8BN) ("Optimi" or the "Company"), a Canadian-based company licensed by Health Canada to produce and supply natural, EU-GMP grade psilocybin and synthetic psychedelic substances, as well as functional mushrooms that focus on the health and wellness markets, is pleased to provide an operational update on the progress of its planned year of commercialization.

Optimi Health Corp. ( CSE: OPTI ) (OTCQX: OPTHF) (FRA: 8BN) ("Optimi" or the "Company"), a Canadian-based company licensed by Health Canada to produce natural, scalable, and accessible psychedelic and functional mushrooms for transformational human experiences, is pleased to announce that it has entered into its first international psilocybin supply agreement with Promises Innovative Recovery ("PIR").

Through founders Pamela and Gary Roberts, the renowned Florida-based Social Impact Organization provides expert substance abuse, addiction, and mental health services to treatment centers through its comprehensive and exceptional intensive outpatient protocol.

Optimi Health Corp. ( CSE: OPTI ) (OTCQX: OPTHF) (FRA: 8BN) ("Optimi" or the "Company"), a Canadian-based company licensed by Health Canada to produce natural, scalable, and accessible psychedelic and functional mushrooms for transformational human experiences, is pleased to announce that it has finalized three new Canadian retail and e-commerce distribution agreements for its Optimi Life nutraceutical mushroom products.

The agreements with Well.ca, Vitasave, and Healthy Planet come within six months of the Company's February launch of Optimi Life ( www.optimilife.com ), a line of functional mushroom supplements transforming the industry with formulations made from the highest possible quality fruiting body mushrooms for whole body and mind optimization.

Optimi Health Corp. ( CSE: OPTI ) (OTCQX: OPTHF) (FRA: 8BN) ("Optimi" or the "Company"), a Canadian-based company licensed by Health Canada to produce natural, scalable, and accessible psychedelic and functional mushrooms for transformational human experiences, has received permission from Health Canada to manufacture and distribute additional psychedelic substances, most notably MDMA, under the amended terms outlined in its June 20, 2022 application to Health Canada.

Under the leadership of Chief Science Officer Justin Kirkland, Optimi will now act as wholesale supplier of MDMA and other synthetic psychedelic compounds to approved researchers and drug developers.

Under the leadership of Chief Science Officer Justin Kirkland, Optimi will now act as wholesale supplier of MDMA and other synthetic psychedelic compounds to approved researchers and drug developers.

Love Pharma Inc. (CSE: LUV) (FSE: G1Q0), an international mental health and sexual wellness company, remains extremely active in shaping itself into a real competitor in the biotechpharmaceutical space.  The company's growth and development plan took a major leap forward this week with the announcement that Love Pharma is establishing a "strategic alliance" with Starton Therapeutics (Starton), a leading clinical-stage biotechnology company in the United States.

It's a relationship that finds Starton ideally aligned with Love Pharma's mission of improving "quality of life" for its customers.  And the benefit to Love Pharma is that Starton is well on its way to transforming standard of care therapies with its proprietary dermal drug delivery technology that allows cancer patients to receive continuous treatment so they can live better, longer.

Nirvana Life Sciences Inc. (Nirvana or the "Company") (CSE: NIRV) a western Canadian based life sciences company aimed at developing psychedelic therapeutic medicines, including non-addictive chronic pain and relapse preventing pharmaceutical medicines and formulations to be used in trauma work, is pleased to report the development of a more efficient method for producing MDMA.

Nirvana Life Sciences Inc. Logo (CNW Group/Nirvana Life Sciences Inc.)

Nirvana Life Sciences Inc. is pleased to announce the development of a novel method of producing MDMA (3,4-methylenedioxy methamphetamine) that greatly reduces manufacturing time. This 3-step synthesis, starting from the precursor safrole, takes as little as 24 hours to complete, depending upon which method of reduction of the ketone to the secondary amine is being used. This is approximately one third of the time that's required to complete current production methods using iso-safrole as an intermediate. Nirvana has filed an Application with the US Patent Office for this invention.

MDMA was first synthesized in 1912, but it was not researched for its therapeutic potential until just recently. The drug is a potent central nervous system (CNS) stimulant the varies greatly in effect from other common stimulants found in the same phenethylamine family of compounds. It is currently being studied and used for the treatment of a wide range of psychiatric disorders such as Post Traumatic Stress Disorder (PTSD), depression and anxiety to name a few. MDMA assisted psychotherapy is currently in phase three clinical trials for the treatment of PTSD in the US, Canada, and Israel . This year the FDA expanded access to MDMA, allowing for its compassionate use in clinical settings by patients who have had no success with other FDA approved treatment options.

MDMA effectively shuts down the brain's fight-or-flight response and creates a sense of empathy in patients, allowing them to process trauma more effectively. The drug increases the amount of serotonin in the synaptic clefts of serotonergic neurons. It also binds to various serotonin receptors and activates them in excess, while simultaneously reducing the reuptake of other neurotransmitters, which is the drugs primary mechanism of action.

Lead chemist and Head of Innovation for Nirvana Life Sciences Inc., Robert August , was one of the first researchers to successfully crystallize MDMA HCl Monohydrate, a novel form of MDMA with increased bioavailability and efficacy. The method of synthesis that he developed can also be seamlessly integrated into the production of MDMA HCl Monohydrate, of which Nirvana Life Sciences Inc. recently announced a patent pending for. With the growing surge in interest in the research of MDMA in the past few years, and the increasing potentials of its use in therapeutic settings, Nirvana believes that this breakthrough is a significant advance in the emerging psychedelic medicines space.

Mr. Robert August stated: "As a chemist working hard to advance the field of pharmaceutical psychedelics with new and improved therapeutic medications and their methods of manufacturing, bringing this synthesis route and the monohydrate variant forward for research is an important development. Not only will it save time and money in the production of MDMA, but it also works well with the crystallization of MDMA as a monohydrate. It is my hope that this advancement will break down some of the barriers to effective production, research and therapeutic use of these compounds."

About Nirvana Life Sciences Inc.

Nirvana Life Sciences Inc. has been founded with a simple objective of researching and developing non-addictive pain management and relapse prevention products that mitigate the symptoms of chronic pain and support patients who battle with addiction. Nirvana believes that pairing naturally sourced psychedelics with modern medicine holds the promise of delivering non-addictive therapeutic solutions. Backed by a team of global leading researchers, Nirvana will develop life changing therapies for those suffering from pain and addiction and consequently alleviate the fiscally strained medical system.

Forward Looking Statements

This news release contains certain forward-looking statements and forward-looking information (collectively referred to herein as forward- looking statements") within the meaning of Canadian securities laws including, without limitation, statements with respect to the future investments by the Company. All statements other than statements of historical fact are forward-looking statements. Undue reliance should not be placed on forward-looking statements, which are inherently uncertain, are based on estimates and assumptions, and are subject to known and unknown risks and uncertainties (both general and specific) that contribute to the possibility that the future events or circumstances contemplated by the forward- looking statements will not occur. Although the Company believes that the expectations reflected in the forward-looking statements contained in this press release, and the assumptions on which such forward- looking statements are made, are reasonable, there can be no assurance that such expectations will prove to be correct. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking statements included in this document, as there can be no assurance that the plans, intentions or expectations upon which the forward-looking statements are based will occur. By their nature, forward-looking statements involve numerous assumptions, known and unknown risks and uncertainties that contribute to the possibility that the predictions, forecasts, projections and other forward-looking statements will not occur, which may cause the Company's actual performance and results in future periods to differ materially from any estimates or projections of future performance or results expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. The forward-looking statements contained in this news release are made as of the date hereof and the Company does not undertake any obligation to update publicly or to revise any of the included forward-looking statements, except as required by applicable law. The forward- looking statements contained herein are expressly qualified by this cautionary statement.

SOURCE Nirvana Life Sciences Inc.

Cision View original content to download multimedia: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/September2022/07/c2284.html

  • Starton Therapeutics is a leading clinical stage Biotechnology Company based in New Jersey led by CEO and Chairman, Mr. Pedro Lichtinger, Former President of Global Primary Care & President of Europe at Pfizer (PFE - NYSE)
  • Starton is focused on transforming standard of care therapies with proprietary continuous delivery technologies for selected approved drugs. The platform creates superiority regarding safety and side effect profiles over the original and can transform the drug into new indications for best-in-class oncology therapies allowing patients to live better longer lives
  • Through this initial investment, Love Pharma will be in position to imminently leverage Starton's advancements and clinical breakthroughs, helping to guide and accelerate the Company's current and prospective clinical pursuits
  • The investment establishes initial interest in Starton's ongoing growth and advancements and provides the framework to build a long-term strategic relationship

Love Pharma Co. ("LOVE" and or "The Company") (CSE:LUV)(FSE:G1Q0), the Company is pleased to announce that it has made a strategic investment in Starton Therapeutics Inc., a New Jersey based clinical stage biotechnology company focused on transforming standard of care therapies in oncology. This first investment in Starton establishes an initial position in the company and provides the starting point for a strategic relationship going forward whereby Love will leverage Starton's advancements and breakthroughs to guide the Company's clinical pursuits

"This investment provides our shareholders with exposure to a rapidly developing therapeutics business, which has just completed its phase 1 clinical trial for its STAR - LLD continuous delivery technology deploying lenalidomide (July 13 press release)," said Mr. Zach Stadnyk, Love Pharma President and CEO. "Starton is also entering a phase 2 trial with its STAR - OLZ transdermal five - day adhesive matrix patch deploying olanzapine, for which the FDA US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has cleared an investigational new drug (IND) application for STAR-OLZ in Chemotherapy Induced Nausea and Vomiting (CINV) (press release). With this investment in Starton we are building our relationship, forming an alliance and will look to Starton's expert management team to reduce risk in our own portfolio of clinical pursuits and focus on the addiction space."

lobe sciences ltd. (CSE: LOBE) (OTCQB: LOBEF) ("Lobe" or the "Company"), a Canadian Biopharmaceutical company committed to discovering and developing psychedelic derived medicines for neurologic and brain disease today announced it has entered into a term sheet contemplating convertible note financing bearing interest at 15% per annum with a term of 12 months (the "Convertible Notes") with Cantheon Capital ("Cantheon") for aggregate proceeds to the Company of up to USD$1,500,000 to conduct three clinical trials in Australia with newly announced partner iNGENū Pty Ltd. ("iNGENū"). The Convertible Notes will help fund the design and conduct of three clinical trials evaluating Lobe's proprietary psilocin analogues L-130 or L-131.

COMPASS Pathways plc (Nasdaq: CMPS), a mental health care company dedicated to accelerating patient access to evidence-based innovation in mental health, announced today that management will participate in three upcoming investor events as follows:

  • Citi 17 th Annual BioPharma Conference: panel at 10:30 am ET on 7 September 2022 and host investor meetings
  • Morgan Stanley 20 th Annual Global Healthcare Conference: fireside chat at 11:45 am ET on 14 September 2022 and host investor meetings
  • Cowen's 2 nd Annual Novel Mechanisms in Neuropsychiatry Summit: panel at 3:05 pm ET on September 19 th

A live audio webcast of each event will be accessible from the "Events" page of the Investors section of the COMPASS website. Each replay of the webcast will be accessible for 30 days following each event. For more information, please visit ir.compasspathways.com.

- Seelos' SLS-002 is currently being developed specifically to treat the symptoms of suicidality associated with major depression

Seelos Therapeutics, Inc. (Nasdaq: SEEL), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on the development of therapies for central nervous system disorders and rare diseases, today announced that it will participate in two upcoming psychedelic conferences:

