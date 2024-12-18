Opawica Explorations: Advancing High-potential Gold Assets in the Prolific Abitibi Greenstone Belt

Investing News NetworkYour trusted source for investing success

Videos
Companies
Press Releases
Top Stocks
Top Resource Stocks
Top Tech Stocks
Top Life Science Stocks
Private Placements
Trending
Trending Articles

How Would a New BRICS Currency Affect the US Dollar? (Updated 2024)

13 Canadian Crypto ETFs (Updated 2024)

Could the Silver Price Really Hit $100 per Ounce? (Updated 2024)

10 Top Oil-producing Countries (Updated 2024)

Uranium Stocks: 5 Biggest Companies in 2024

Can You Invest in Elon Musk’s Neuralink? (Updated 2024)

Mark These Tax-loss Selling Dates on Your Calendar (Updated 2024)

Investing in Graphene Companies (Updated 2024)

A State-by-State Guide to Cannabis in Australia (Updated 2024)

Trending Press Releases

US$30 Million Prepayment Term Sheet and Offtake Agreement Executed with a Global Commodities Trader

Spearmint More Than Doubles the Acreage of the George Lake South Antimony Project in New Brunswick, Canada

Radiopharm achieves Nasdaq listing of ADS

First Helium Licenses First of Two Wells Targeting Leduc Light Oil at Worsley

SAGA Metals Geophysics Program Advances Drill-Ready Targets at Radar Titanium-Vanadium Project and Engages Market Maker

COLDry Fertiliser JV Seed Funding & Working Capital Secured

More Press Releases
Trending Companies

First Helium

HELI:CA

Purpose Bitcoin ETF

BTCC:CA

GTI Energy

GTR:AU

Black Swan Graphene

SWAN:CC
More Companies
Trending Reports

2025 Crypto Outlook Report

2025 Gold Outlook Report

2024 Uranium Outlook

2025 Gold Outlook: Australia Edition

More Outlook Reports
Resource
Resource
Popular Lists
Investing Ideas
Outlook Reports
Investing Guides
Tech
Tech
Popular Lists
Investing Ideas
Outlook Reports
Investing Guides
Life Science
Life Science
Popular Lists
Investing Ideas
Outlook Reports
Investing Guides
Gold Price
Silver Price
Copper Price
Oil Price
Uranium
Artificial Intelligence
Opawica Explorations (TSXV:OPW)

Opawica Explorations: Advancing High-potential Gold Assets in the Prolific Abitibi Greenstone Belt


Opawica Exploration (TSXV:OPW) is a Vancouver-based junior exploration company exploring and developing precious metal properties in Canada. Opawica's flagship properties — Arrowhead, Bazooka and McWatters — are situated in the Abitibi Greenstone Belt, one of the most prolific gold-producing regions in the world. These projects benefit from exceptional geological potential and established mining infrastructure adjacent to some of the world’s largest gold producers.

The Bazooka gold project spans 1,200 hectares along 7 km of the Cadillac-Larder Lake Break in Quebec. It is contiguous with Yamana Gold’s Wasamac property and Yorbeau Resources’ Rouyn property. Located near operational gold mines, the property has excellent access to roads, power and water, facilitating year-round exploration.

Project locations of Opawica Explorations​Key Projects

Gold mineralization at the Bazooka project is associated with quartz-carbonate-sericite and talc-chlorite schists within sedimentary and ultramafic to mafic volcanic rocks. The Main Zone features significant silicification and visible free gold.

Company Highlights

  • Opawica Exploration is focused on unlocking the value of its flagship projects through aggressive exploration and data-driven decision-making.
  • Its flagship Bazooka project is strategically located along the Cadillac Fault Zone and features high-grade mineralization with significant historical and recent drilling success.
  • The Arrowhead property, the company’s second flagship project, is located near major mining operations and is characterized by multiple mineralized zones and extensive drilling efforts confirming historical gold trends.
  • The McWatters property represents a high-potential opportunity for resource expansion with visible gold showings and limited past exploration.
  • The company’s portfolio of assets is in the Abitibi Greenstone Belt, one of the most prolific gold-producing regions globally, benefiting from exceptional geological potential and established mining infrastructure.
  • Historical exploration on the properties includes over US$5 million in spending, extensive drilling campaigns revealing bonanza-grade intercepts, and validating mineralization potential.

This Opawica Exploration profile is part of a paid investor education campaign.*

Click here to connect with Opawica Exploration (TSXV:OPW) to receive an Investor Presentation

tsxv stockstsxv:opwopawica explorationsgold investingGold Investing
OPW:CA
Opawica Explorations
Sign up to get your FREE

Opawica Explorations Investor Kit

and hear about exciting investment opportunities.
  • Corporate info
  • Insights
  • Growth strategies
  • Upcoming projects

GET YOUR FREE INVESTOR KIT

The Conversation (0)
Opawica Explorations (TSXV:OPW)

Opawica Explorations


Keep reading...Show less
Opawica Explorations Inc. Announces Non-Brokered Private Placement for Aggregate Proceeds Up To CAD$1,500,000

Opawica Explorations Inc. Announces Non-Brokered Private Placement for Aggregate Proceeds Up To CAD$1,500,000

(TheNewswire)

Opawica Explorations Inc.

NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION TO UNITED STATES NEWS WIRE SERVICES OR FOR DISSEMINATION IN THE UNITED STATES

News Provided by TheNewsWire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Opawica Receives Drill Permits for the Arrowhead Project.

Opawica Receives Drill Permits for the Arrowhead Project.

(TheNewswire)

Opawica Explorations Inc.

December 3rd, 2024 TheNewswire - Vancouver, B.C. Opawica Explorations Inc. (TSXV: OPW) (FSE: A2PEAD) (OTCQB: OPWEF) (the "Company" or "Opawica") a Canadian mineral exploration company focused on precious and base metal projects. Opawica Explorations Inc. has received a two-year drill permit on its 25 high-priority gold targets at the Arrowhead property of the Abitibi gold camp. The permit allows 25 drill pad locations with short-range spacing, allowing the company to move forward quickly on any one of the targets once permitting is received.

News Provided by TheNewsWire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Opawica Explorations to Present at the Emerging Growth Conference on Dec 5th

Opawica Explorations to Present at the Emerging Growth Conference on Dec 5th

(TheNewswire)

Opawica Explorations Inc.

November 27th, 2024 TheNewswire - Vancouver, B.C. Opawica Explorations Inc. (TSXV: OPW) (FSE: A2PEAD) (OTCQB: OPWEF) (the "Company" or "Opawica") a Canadian mineral exploration company focused on precious and base metal projects.

News Provided by TheNewsWire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Opawica Announces the Closing of Final Tranche of Oversubscribed Non-Brokered Private Placement

Opawica Announces the Closing of Final Tranche of Oversubscribed Non-Brokered Private Placement

(TheNewswire)

Opawica Explorations Inc.

November 25th, 2024 TheNewswire - Vancouver, B.C. Opawica Explorations Inc. (TSXV: OPW) (FSE: A2PEAD) (OTCQB: OPWEF) (the "Company" or "Opawica") a Canadian mineral exploration company focused on precious and base metal projects, is pleased to announce that it has closed the final tranche of the recently announced oversubscribed private placement (announced October 15, 2024) of 8,280,667 Units to for total aggregate proceeds of CAD $1,242,100 each consisting of one Common Share of the Company and one Common Share Purchase Warrant at a price of $0.15 per Unit.

News Provided by TheNewsWire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Opawica Explorations Announces the Upsize and Closing of First Tranche of Non-Brokered Private Placement

Opawica Explorations Announces the Upsize and Closing of First Tranche of Non-Brokered Private Placement

(TheNewswire)

Opawica Explorations Inc.

November 15th, 2024 Vancouver, B.C. TheNewswire - Opawica Explorations Inc. (TSXV: OPW) (FSE: A2PEAD) (OTCQB: OPWEF) (the "Company" or "Opawica") a Canadian mineral exploration company focused on precious and base metal projects, is pleased to announce that it has closed the first tranche of the recently announced private placement  (announced October 15, 2024)  of 6,547,667 Units to for total aggregate proceeds of CAD $982,150.05  each consisting of one Common Share of the Company and one Common Share Purchase Warrant at a price of $0.15 per Unit.

News Provided by TheNewsWire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

Barrick Seeks Fair Resolution in Mali Through Arbitration

Barrick Gold Corporation (NYSE:GOLD)(TSX:ABX) today confirmed that its operating entities in Mali, namely Société des Mines de Loulo SA and Société des Mines de Gounkoto SA, have submitted a request for arbitration to the International Centre for the Settlement of Investment Disputes (ICSID), in accordance with the provisions of their respective Mining Conventions with the State of Mali, to address matters of disagreement regarding the Loulo-Gounkoto complex.

This step reflects Barrick's commitment to adhering to established processes for resolving disputes in a fair and transparent manner. The arbitration mechanism, provided for under the Somilo and Gounkoto Mining Conventions with the State, has previously proven to be an effective tool for reinforcing partnerships and finding mutually acceptable solutions through an independent and competent authority.

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Iceni Gold Limited

Iceni Enters Farm-in Deal with Gold Road for a Value up to A$44 million

Iceni Gold Limited (ASX: ICL) (Iceni or the Company) is pleased to advise of a binding Farm-in Agreement and share placement transaction with Gold Road Resources Limited (ASX: GOR) over tenements around and containing the Company’s Guyer Gold Trend, within the 14 Mile Well Gold Project (14MWGP or Project) located between Leonora and Laverton in Western Australia.

Keep reading...Show less
Aurum Resources

Takeover bid for Mako Gold Limited - Lodgment of Supplementary Bidder’s Statement

Aurum Resources Limited (ASX: AUE) (Aurum) refers to its off-market takeover bid for all of the fully paid ordinary shares (Share Offer) and certain options (Option Offers) in Mako Gold Limited (ASX: MKG) (Mako), pursuant to the bidder’s statement dated 30 October 2024 (as supplemented or replaced from time to time) (Offers).

Keep reading...Show less
Chris Vermeulen, gold bars.

Chris Vermeulen: Next Gold Targets and "Sweet Spot" to Buy; Silver and Bitcoin in 2025

Speaking to the Investing News Network, Chris Vermeulen, chief market strategist at TheTechnicalTraders.com, reviewed gold's impressive 2024 price performance and laid out where he sees the yellow metal going in 2025.

While he sees further upside potential until about the end of January, ultimately he expects gold to move sideways or lower for multiple months before starting another big rally that will last four to six years.

"That's when the miners are really going to participate, and we're going to see that everyone's going to want to be involved in the precious metals mining space. They're going to do those hundreds or thousands of percent returns when gold blasts off in this new economic reset," Vermeulen explained during the interview.

Keep reading...Show less

Barrick Update on Mali Operations

All amounts expressed in US dollars

Barrick Gold Corporation (NYSE:GOLD)(TSX:ABX) reports that although it had previously agreed on a framework to achieve a global resolution of the disputes with the Government of Mali over the Loulo-Gounkoto complex, it has to date been unsuccessful in arriving at a final resolution despite numerous good-faith attempts to negotiate and a willingness to compromise beyond its legal rights.

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Gold bar on top of gold nuggets.

Top 5 Canadian Mining Stocks This Week: O3 Mining Up 60 Percent on Agnico Eagle Takeover Deal

Welcome to the Investing News Network's weekly look at the best-performing Canadian mining stocks on the TSX, TSXV and CSE, starting with a round-up of Canadian and US news impacting the resource sector.

The S&P/TSX Venture Composite Index (INDEXTSI:JX) fell 1.12 percent on the week to close at 607.84 on Friday (December 13). Meanwhile, the S&P/TSX Composite Index (INDEXTSI:OSPTX) posted a 1.71 percent decrease to hit 25,274.3, and the CSE Composite Index (CSE:CSECOMP) sank 2.68 percent to reach 131.45.

The US Bureau of Labor Statistics released November consumer price index (CPI) data on Wednesday (December 11).

The report shows the all-items index increased by 0.3 percent monthly, compared to the 0.2 percent recorded in each of the previous four months. Core CPI was also up 0.3 percent, steady compared to the previous three months.

Keep reading...Show less

Latest News

Opawica Explorations
Sign up to get your FREE

Opawica Explorations Investor Kit

and hear about exciting investment opportunities.
  • Corporate info
  • Insights
  • Growth strategies
  • Upcoming projects

GET YOUR FREE INVESTOR KIT

Latest Press Releases

Terra Clean Energy Announces Closing of Non-Brokered Private Placement

Zero Candida Technologies:Pioneering Technology-driven, Innovative Solution for Non-drug Treatment of Candidiasis

First Helium Provides Year End Corporate Update

RocketBoots Limited (ASX: ROC) – Reinstatement to Quotation

Related News

Uranium Investing

Terra Clean Energy Announces Closing of Non-Brokered Private Placement

Critical Metals Investing

First Helium Provides Year End Corporate Update

Tech Investing

CG1 Achieves 40% ownership & Mechanical Completion of Plant

graphite investing

Altech - Third Offtake Heads of Agreement for CERENERGY® Gridpacks

Precious Metals Investing

Aurum hits 277 g/t gold at Boundiali BM Target 3

Base Metals Investing

High copper grades and new soil anomalies at Evelyn

Battery Metals Investing

Rio Grande Sur Project Update

×