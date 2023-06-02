DTC Eligibility for OTCQX Trading in the U.S.

Life Science NewsInvesting News

Download our investor reports
Start Here GuidesOutlook Reports
Copyright 2023 © Dig Media Inc.

Your trusted source for investing success since 2007. Renowned for our market outlook reports and investing guides.
Ocumetics Announces Issuance of Shares

Ocumetics Announces Issuance of Shares

(TheNewswire)

Ocumetics Technology Corp.

Calgary, Alberta TheNewswire - June 2, 2023 - Ocumetics Technology Corp. (TSXV:OTC) (OTC:OTCFF) (FRA:2QBO) (the " Corporation " or " Ocumetics ") announces that it has issued 882,353 Common Shares to Dr. Mark Lee and 835,294 Common Shares to Roger Jewett.  The proposed issuance of the shares was announced in the Corporation's press release dated April 24, 2023.  The TSX Venture Exchange approved the issuance of the shares.

Related Party Transactions

Mark Lee is the President and CEO of the Corporation and Roger Jewett is the Chief Financial Officer of the Corporation.  The issuance of shares to them therefore constitute "Related Party Transactions" under Multilateral Instrument 61-101 – Protection of Minority Security Holders in Special Transactions ("MI 61-101").  The Corporation relied upon the exemptions from the minority shareholder approval and valuation requirements set out in Sections 5.7(1)(a) and 5.5(a), respectively, of MI 61-101.  The share issuances were unanimously approved by the directors of the Corporation by resolution.

About Ocumetics

Ocumetics Technology Corp. (TSXV: OTC) (OTCQB: OTCFF) (FRA: 2QBO) is a Canadian research and development company that specializes in adaptive intraocular lens designs. Ocumetics is in the preclinical study stage of a game-changing technology for the ophthalmic industry.  Ocumetics has developed an expandable intraocular lens that fits within the capsular bag following extracapsular cataract extraction.  It is designed to allow the eyes natural muscle activity to shift focus from distance to near, potentially to eliminate the need for corrective lenses.

FOR FURTHER INFORMATION, PLEASE CONTACT:

Dayton Marks, Director

(778) 347-2500

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release

Copyright (c) 2023 TheNewswire - All rights reserved.

News Provided by TheNewsWire via QuoteMedia

Ocumetics TechnologyOTC:CATSXV:OTCLife Science Investing
OTC:CA
The Conversation (0)
Ocumetics Announces Corporate Changes

Ocumetics Announces Corporate Changes

(TheNewswire)

Ocumetics Technology Corp.

Calgary, Alberta TheNewswire - April 24, 2023.  Ocumetics Technology Corp. (TSXV:OTC) (OTC:OTCFF) (FRA:2QBO) (the " Corporation " or " Ocumetics ") announces that Dr. Mark Lee has tendered his resignation as the Corporation's President and Chief Executive Officer to take effect June 30, 2023.  Dr. Lee will continue as the Corporation's President and Chief Executive Officer until June 30, 2023 as the Corporation seeks to hire a new President and Chief Executive Officer.  Dr. Lee has agreed to consult with the Corporation for a period up to one year after his departure on an as needed basis to assist in a smooth transition.

News Provided by TheNewsWire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Ocumetics Announces Design Lockdown to Enter Further Development Stages

Ocumetics Announces Design Lockdown to Enter Further Development Stages

(TheNewswire)

Ocumetics Technology Corp.

Calgary, Alberta TheNewswire - April 19, 2023 - Ocumetics Technology Corp. (" Ocumetics " or the " Company ") ( TSXV:OTC) (OTC:OTCFF) (FRA:2QBO) is pleased to announce that its research and development team has successfully completed design lockdown for the Ocumetics accommodating lens that will move into the next stage of testing.

News Provided by TheNewsWire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

Viemed Announces Successful Completion Of HMP Acquisition

Viemed Healthcare, Inc. (the "Company" or "Viemed") (NASDAQ:VMD and TSX:VMD.TO), a national leader in respiratory care and technology-enabled home medical equipment services, announced that it has successfully completed its previously announced acquisition of Tennessee based Home Medical Products, Inc. ("HMP"), a large regional provider of respiratory focused home medical solutions.

"I'm incredibly proud to welcome the HMP team to the Viemed family. Both organizations share a culture that focuses on high quality patient interaction in the home driven by clinical excellence and supported by technology," said Viemed Chief Executive Officer Casey Hoyt. "Today, we immediately expand our existing reach through product, payor, and geographic diversity. We will continue our on-going efforts to ensure a seamless integration of the two organizations and to leverage our shared experience to deliver synergized growth while driving positive clinical outcomes and improving the quality of life for our patients."

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

LUPKYNIS® Achieved Significantly Higher Renal Response in Lupus Nephritis Patients with High Proteinuria Compared to Patients Treated with MMF and Low Dose Steroids Alone

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ: AUPH) (Aurinia or the Company) today announced the results of a post-hoc, pooled analysis of the Phase 2 AURA-LV (NCT02141672) and Phase 3 AURORA 1 (NCT03021499) studies, which found that LUPKYNIS® with mycophenolate mofetil (MMF) and low-dose steroids resulted in earlier and greater reductions in proteinuria in lupus nephritis (LN) patients with high proteinuria across biopsy classes, races, and ethnicities. These data were presented at the European Congress of Rheumatology, EULAR 2023, in Milan, Italy.

Consistent with results from the overall pooled study population, patients with urine protein creatinine ratio (UPCR) ≥2 g/g at baseline treated with LUPKYNIS® achieved significantly higher renal response rates than patients treated with MMF and low-dose steroids alone, regardless of baseline demographics or clinical characteristics.

News Provided by Business Wire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Aurinia Files Form S-8 to Register Shares Underlying Previously Disclosed Inducement Awards for Newly Hired Employees

Aurinia Files Form S-8 to Register Shares Underlying Previously Disclosed Inducement Awards for Newly Hired Employees

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ: AUPH) (Aurinia or the Company) today announced the filing of a registration statement on Form S-8 with the United States Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Under U.S. federal securities laws, equity awards issued as employee compensation must be registered under the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, via an S-8 registration statement or qualify for an exemption from registration. This Form S-8 registers previously issued and disclosed stock options and restricted stock units (RSUs) that were granted as inducement awards to employees entering employment with Aurinia in accordance with Nasdaq Listing Rule 5635(c)(4).

News Provided by Business Wire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Aurinia Announces 2023 Annual General Meeting Results

Aurinia Announces 2023 Annual General Meeting Results

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ: AUPH) ("Aurinia" or the "Company") today announced voting results for its annual general meeting (the "Meeting") of shareholders held on May 17, 2023.

Shareholders re-elected six of eight incumbent directors to the Board of Directors (the "Board"). Two directors, George Milne and Joseph ("Jay") Hagan, while elected under applicable corporate law, received less than majority support and have submitted their resignations for consideration by the Board, pursuant to the Company's Majority Voting Policy. In accordance with the policy, the Board intends to act expeditiously in respect to the submitted resignations to ensure an orderly transition.

News Provided by Business Wire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

Gilead Sciences and Arcus Biosciences Expand Partnership to Include Research Programs in Inflammation

Gilead to Have Early Option to Exclusively License Drug Candidates Against up to Four Targets for Inflammatory Diseases –

– Expanded Research Collaboration May Result in up to $1 Billion in Option Fees and Milestone Payments by Gilead to Arcus –

News Provided by Business Wire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

 Pfizer Announces Proposed Notes Offering

Pfizer Inc. (NYSE: PFE) ("Pfizer") today announced that its wholly owned subsidiary, Pfizer Investment Enterprises Pte. Ltd. (the "Issuer"), has commenced a multi-series offering of senior unsecured notes (the "Notes"). The maturity dates of the Notes are expected to range from two to 40 years. The Notes will be fully and unconditionally guaranteed on a senior unsecured basis by Pfizer. Pfizer intends to use the net proceeds of the offering as part of the financing for Pfizer's proposed acquisition of Seagen Inc. (the "Merger"). The Notes, other than any issuance of 40-year notes, are expected to be subject to a special mandatory redemption under certain circumstances if the Merger is terminated or does not close by an agreed upon date.

News Provided by Business Wire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

Latest Press Releases

Blockmate Ventures Announces Private Placement Capital Raising

VIZSLA COPPER ISSUES SHARES FOR MEGATON OPTION AGREEMENT

TINONE CLOSES FIRST TRANCHE OF PRIVATE PLACEMENT FINANCING

Emerita Resources Corp. Announces $8,000,000 Private Placement

Related News

Gold Investing

Top Stories This Week: Gold Ends May in the Red, Namibia News Spooks Uranium Stocks

Base Metals Investing

VIZSLA COPPER ISSUES SHARES FOR MEGATON OPTION AGREEMENT

Battery Metals Investing

TINONE CLOSES FIRST TRANCHE OF PRIVATE PLACEMENT FINANCING

Base Metals Investing

Emerita Resources Corp. Announces $8,000,000 Private Placement

Lithium Investing

European Lithium Signs Binding Term Sheet With Obeikan for Hydroxide Plant in Saudi Arabia

Resource Investing

EUR Loan Facility Conversion

Gold Investing

Chris Blasi: Gold Bull Market Now in Third Leg, Here's What Comes Next

×