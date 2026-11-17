OceanaGold Corporation (TSX: OGC) (NYSE: OGC) ("OceanaGold" or the "Company") announces exploration results from its exploration and resource conversion drilling programs at the Didipio Mine ("Didipio") located in the Philippines, including results on the True Blue target which is located 800 metres ("m") from Didipio and represents a potential opportunity for resource growth.
These results will support an update to Didipio's Mineral Resources estimate at year-end 2026 and demonstrate the extension of gold-copper mineralization below the current resource shell, where the deposit remains open at depth. The drill program at the True Blue target is now complete and technical work evaluating the potential for declaring an initial Mineral Resources estimate for it is well advanced. The Company is also pleased to announce the recent commencement of a wider exploration drilling program across the Didipio tenement.
Drilling Highlights (core length):
Didipio Underground (conversion and extension drilling)
- 66.0 m @ 8.07 g/t AuEq from 331.0 m (RDUG546, conversion)
- 97.0 m @ 3.55 g/t AuEq from 240.0 m (RDUG547, conversion)
- 116.7 m @ 2.29 g/t AuEq from 807.0 m, incl. 9.0 m @ 8.14 g/t AuEq (DDDH256, conversion)
- 134.0 m @ 1.82 g/t AuEq from 187.0 m (RDUG545, conversion)
- 49.9 m @ 4.56 g/t AuEq from 396.0 m (RDUG551, extension)
- 14.0 m @ 5.32 g/t AuEq from 972.0 m (DDDH257, extension)
True Blue (definition drilling)
- 102.0 m @ 4.14 g/t AuEq from 148.0 m (TBDH205)
- 138.0 m @ 2.74 g/t AuEq from 151.0 m (TBDH222)
- 82.0 m @ 4.48 g/t AuEq from 147.0 m (TBDH225A)
- 93.0 m @ 3.28 g/t AuEq from 135.0 m (TBDH219)
Gerard Bond, President and CEO of OceanaGold, said "We continue to be excited by the exploration potential at Didipio, where record exploration investment in 2026 has driven significant progress across our drill programs both at the Didipio Underground and at near-mine targets such as True Blue. Results will support our year-end 2026 Mineral Resources update and, importantly, confirm continuity of mineralization at depth where the deposit remains open. We are also pleased to share results from the near-mine True Blue target, where we are targeting an initial Mineral Resource estimate at year-end 2026. We have now also commenced the drilling of additional brownfields targets across the broader Didipio tenement, taking another exciting step towards testing the wider exploration potential. We see significant opportunity to continue creating value through the drill bit at Didipio and look forward to another year of successful drilling activity in 2027."
Drill results can be viewed in 3D using VRIFY at the following link: https://vrify.com/meetings/recordings/85eef414-002a-463c-ab6e-2065949f18ca
VRIFY note: Drill results reflect only those set forth in OceanaGold's news release dated November 17, 2026, and do not include all historical drill results except those relevant to the current targets in the release.
Didipio Exploration Overview
The 2026 exploration programs at Didipio are focused on resource conversion, resource definition and resource growth, with drilling completed from both underground and surface, including at the True Blue target. Supported by an expected expenditure of US$10 million in 2026, a total of 34,562 m have been drilled at Didipio year to date.
Didipio Underground Results
Panel 3 and 4 - Supporting Resource Conversion
Underground drilling at Didipio resumed in the first quarter of 2026 and has since expanded from one to three drill rigs, with more than 17,000 m of drilling across 45 drill holes completed from the 2160mRL exploration drilling platform year to date (Table 1). Drilling is focused below the current mining area, on Panel 3 (2100mRL to 1980mRL) and Panel 4 (1980mRL to 1800mRL), with a significant portion occurring below the current Indicated Mineral Resource (Figure 1). The drill program is focused on improving resource confidence at depth, with infill drilling continuing to intersect consistent grades across the vertical extent tested to date. Results have confirmed the continuity of the mineralized porphyry system, identified additional opportunities for growth and will support an update to the Didipio Mineral Resources estimate at year-end 2026.
Notable intercepts include 66.0 m @ 8.07 g/t AuEq (RDUG546), 97.0 m @ 3.55 g/t AuEq (RDUG547), 134.0 m @ 1.82 g/t AuEq (RDUG545) and 140.0 m @ 1.74 g/t AuEq (RDUG542), which demonstrate the continuity of gold-copper mineralization and increase resource confidence within Panel 4 (refer to VRIFY).
Drilling has also returned positive results from the high-grade Balut Dykes, further delineating the Northern Balut Dyke at depth, with mineralization and geological characteristics consistent with previous drilling. Drill hole RDUG551 returned 49.9 m @ 4.56 g/t AuEq, including 24.2 m @ 6.47 g/t AuEq of Northern Balut Dyke, confirming its lateral continuity approximately 30 m east of the previously released drill hole RDUG523 (35.0 m @ 1.06 g/t AuEq, released April 3, 2024), and providing additional targets for follow-up drilling (Figure 2).
Demonstrating Continuity of Mineralization at Depth
Additional drilling from surface to more fully evaluate the depth extent of the Didipio orebody commenced in the second quarter of 2026 targeting the area below 1800mRL. Four drill holes for a total of 5,600 m are currently underway to assess the continuity of geological controls on mineralization within the deeper portions of the Didipio gold-copper porphyry system, with results received from the first two holes (Table 1).
Assay results from the first two holes confirm the continuation of mineralization at depth, both within and below the existing Inferred Mineral Resource shell. Outside the known resource shell, DDDH257 and DDDH256 intersected 14.0 m @ 5.32 g/t AuEq and 43.0 m @ 0.93 g/t AuEq, respectively. Higher up, within the resource shell, DDDH256 also intersected 116.7 m @ 2.29 g/t AuEq, including 9.0 m @ 8.14 g/t AuEq, confirming the continuity of grade in this part of the deposit. Separately, underground drilling also returned 49.9 m @ 4.56 g/t AuEq (RDUG551) and 25.4 m @ 1.26 g/t AuEq (RDUG550), outside the resource shell. These results highlight the potential to extend the mineralized system at depth, where the deposit remains open (Figure 3, Figure 4).
True Blue Drill Results
True Blue is a historically drilled gold-copper target located within the Didipio tenement, approximately 800 m northeast of the Didipio Underground (Figure 5). The target was first drilled between 1995 and 1998, prior to OceanaGold's ownership of Didipio. OceanaGold completed a further three holes in 2015 that confirmed the presence of mineralization. Drilling resumed in 2025, with more than 21,000 m of drilling across 72 holes completed throughout 2025 and 2026 to test the down-dip continuity and potential extensions of the known mineralized zones (Table 2, Figure 6).
Drilling at True Blue returned several notable results, including 102.0 m @ 4.14 g/t AuEq (TBDH205), 138.0 m @ 2.74 g/t AuEq (TBDH222), 82.0 m @ 4.48 g/t AuEq (TBDH225A), and 93.0 m @ 3.28 g/t AuEq (TBDH219). These intercepts are clustered within the upper portion of the True Blue mineralization, indicating the potential emergence of a higher-grade zone (Figure 7).
Further results of 132.0 m @ 1.98 g/t AuEq (TBDH262) and 34.0 m @ 2.22 g/t AuEq (TBDH231) extend known mineralization to the northwest and the southwest, respectively (Figure 8). Together with the broader definition drilling program, these results have increased geological confidence across the mineralized system. Technical work is continuing to evaluate the potential for declaring a future Mineral Resources estimate at True Blue, which could potentially complement the existing Didipio operation in the future.
Exploration Drilling – Evaluating Additional Resource Opportunities
The 5,000-hectare Didipio tenement remains a key exploration priority for the Company, with several near-mine exploration targets. Exploration drilling commenced in the third quarter of 2026 with one drill rig to test additional exploration opportunities adjacent to the current mining operations, and a second drill rig is scheduled to mobilize by the end of 2026.
Table 1: Select Didipio drill intersections from the 2026 drill program1
|
Drill Hole ID
|
From
(m)
|
To
(m)
|
Interval
(m)
|
Au
(g/t)
|
Cu
(%)
|
AuEq
(g/t)
|
Target
|
Activity*
|
RDUG538
|
246.0
|
299.0
|
53.0
|
1.42
|
0.57
|
2.13
|
Monzonite
|
Conversion
|
including
|
295.0
|
299.0
|
4.0
|
6.63
|
3.09
|
10.55
|
Monzonite
|
Conversion
|
and
|
329.0
|
434.1
|
105.1
|
1.60
|
0.48
|
2.20
|
Monzonite, Diorite
|
Conversion
|
including
|
337.0
|
370.0
|
33.0
|
3.32
|
0.97
|
4.55
|
Monzonite
|
Conversion
|
RDUG539
|
316.0
|
346.0
|
30.0
|
2.46
|
0.59
|
3.21
|
Monzonite
|
Conversion
|
including
|
316.0
|
332.0
|
16.0
|
4.20
|
0.91
|
5.36
|
Monzonite
|
Conversion
|
RDUG540
|
251.0
|
329.0
|
78.0
|
0.65
|
0.25
|
0.97
|
Monzonite,
Syenite Porphyry
|
Conversion
|
and
|
343.0
|
411.0
|
68.0
|
2.33
|
0.61
|
3.10
|
Monzonite,
S. Balut Extension
|
Conversion
|
including
|
347.0
|
359.0
|
12.0
|
2.58
|
0.54
|
3.26
|
Monzonite
|
Conversion
|
including
|
369.2
|
391.0
|
21.8
|
3.91
|
0.70
|
4.81
|
Monzonite
|
Conversion
|
RDUG541
|
251.0
|
278.0
|
27.0
|
1.00
|
0.29
|
1.37
|
Monzonite
|
Conversion
|
and
|
337.0
|
384.0
|
47.0
|
1.13
|
0.32
|
1.54
|
Monzonite
|
Conversion
|
including
|
337.0
|
346.0
|
9.0
|
3.23
|
0.63
|
4.03
|
Monzonite
|
Conversion
|
RDUG542
|
245.0
|
385.0
|
140.0
|
1.36
|
0.30
|
1.74
|
Monzonite,
Syenite Porphyry
|
Conversion
|
including
|
248.0
|
257.4
|
9.4
|
1.00
|
0.20
|
1.26
|
Monzonite
|
Conversion
|
RDUG543
|
205.0
|
229.0
|
24.0
|
0.99
|
0.40
|
1.50
|
Monzonite
|
Conversion
|
and
|
262.0
|
317.0
|
55.0
|
0.95
|
0.39
|
1.45
|
Monzonite
|
Conversion
|
RDUG544
|
207.0
|
231.8
|
24.8
|
1.13
|
0.20
|
1.39
|
Monzonite,
S. Balut Extension
|
Conversion
|
and
|
240.0
|
265.6
|
25.6
|
1.62
|
0.38
|
2.09
|
S. Balut Extension
|
Conversion
|
RDUG545
|
187.0
|
321.0
|
134.0
|
1.20
|
0.49
|
1.82
|
Monzonite,
Syenite Porphyry
|
Conversion
|
RDUG546
|
273.0
|
324.0
|
51.0
|
1.66
|
0.40
|
2.17
|
Monzonite,
Syenite Porphyry
|
Conversion
|
and
|
331.0
|
397.0
|
66.0
|
6.87
|
0.95
|
8.07
|
Monzonite
|
Conversion
|
including
|
331.0
|
347.0
|
16.0
|
23.05
|
2.34
|
26.02
|
Monzonite
|
Conversion
|
RDUG547
|
240.0
|
337.0
|
97.0
|
2.70
|
0.67
|
3.55
|
Monzonite,
Syenite Porphyry
|
Conversion
|
including
|
294.0
|
312.0
|
18.0
|
5.56
|
0.89
|
6.69
|
Monzonite
|
Conversion
|
including
|
329.0
|
333.0
|
4.0
|
7.07
|
4.36
|
12.60
|
Monzonite
|
Conversion
|
RDUG548
|
240.0
|
296.0
|
56.0
|
3.09
|
0.45
|
3.65
|
Monzonite
|
Conversion
|
and
|
304.0
|
331.0
|
27.0
|
1.16
|
0.38
|
1.65
|
Monzonite
|
Conversion
|
RDUG549
|
238.0
|
272.0
|
34.0
|
1.02
|
0.34
|
1.45
|
Monzonite
|
Conversion
|
and
|
279.0
|
347.0
|
68.0
|
1.65
|
0.37
|
2.12
|
Monzonite
|
Conversion
|
including
|
322.2
|
339.0
|
16.8
|
2.28
|
0.58
|
3.02
|
Monzonite
|
Conversion
|
and
|
361.0
|
393.0
|
32.0
|
1.73
|
0.53
|
2.41
|
Monzonite
|
Conversion
|
RDUG550
|
249.0
|
289.0
|
40.0
|
4.02
|
1.23
|
5.58
|
Monzonite
|
Conversion
|
including
|
249.0
|
261.0
|
12.0
|
5.08
|
2.52
|
8.28
|
Monzonite
|
Conversion
|
including
|
265.0
|
271.0
|
6.0
|
13.51
|
2.10
|
16.18
|
Monzonite
|
Conversion
|
and
|
352.3
|
401.0
|
48.7
|
2.07
|
0.56
|
2.78
|
Monzonite
|
Conversion
|
including
|
361.0
|
373.0
|
12.0
|
6.02
|
1.48
|
7.89
|
Monzonite
|
Conversion
|
and
|
410.0
|
435.4
|
25.4
|
0.92
|
0.27
|
1.26
|
Monzonite
|
Extension
|
RDUG551
|
396.0
|
445.9
|
49.9
|
3.44
|
0.88
|
4.56
|
Monzonite,
N. Balut Extension
|
Extension
|
including
|
396.0
|
407.0
|
11.0
|
3.46
|
0.51
|
4.12
|
Monzonite
|
Extension
|
including
|
418.0
|
442.2
|
24.2
|
4.81
|
1.31
|
6.47
|
N. Balut Extension
|
Extension
|
RDUG709
|
154.0
|
193.0
|
39.0
|
1.53
|
0.30
|
1.91
|
Monzonite,
S. Balut Extension
|
Conversion
|
including
|
154.0
|
158.0
|
4.0
|
9.64
|
1.32
|
11.31
|
Monzonite,
S. Balut Extension
|
Conversion
|
and
|
254.0
|
283.0
|
29.0
|
1.00
|
0.37
|
1.47
|
Monzonite,
Syenite Porphyry
|
Conversion
|
RDUG711
|
212.2
|
235.8
|
23.6
|
3.76
|
0.62
|
4.55
|
Monzonite,
S. Balut Extension
|
Conversion
|
including
|
221.6
|
233.6
|
12.0
|
6.70
|
0.89
|
7.84
|
S. Balut Extension
|
Conversion
|
RDUG712
|
207.2
|
221.9
|
14.7
|
3.16
|
0.59
|
3.91
|
Diorite, Monzonite,
S. Balut Extension
|
Conversion
|
RDUG713
|
155.0
|
169.0
|
14.0
|
2.23
|
0.46
|
2.82
|
Diorite, Monzonite,
S. Balut Extension
|
Conversion
|
RDUG714
|
164.0
|
209.0
|
45.0
|
2.29
|
0.45
|
2.86
|
Diorite, Monzonite,
S. Balut Extension
|
Conversion
|
including
|
186.0
|
193.0
|
7.0
|
8.93
|
1.25
|
10.52
|
Monzonite,
S. Balut Extension
|
Conversion
|
including
|
202.0
|
207.0
|
5.0
|
3.30
|
0.82
|
4.34
|
S. Balut Extension
|
Conversion
|
RDUG715
|
174.0
|
191.0
|
17.0
|
1.10
|
0.43
|
1.64
|
Monzonite,
S. Balut Extension
|
Conversion
|
and
|
300.0
|
312.4
|
12.4
|
4.78
|
0.82
|
5.82
|
Monzonite,
Syenite Porphyry
|
Conversion
|
RDUG716
|
182.0
|
204.0
|
22.0
|
5.76
|
1.31
|
7.43
|
Monzonite,
S. Balut Extension
|
Conversion
|
including
|
197.2
|
204.0
|
6.8
|
16.08
|
3.65
|
20.72
|
S. Balut Extension
|
Conversion
|
RDUG717
|
179.1
|
206.7
|
27.6
|
4.59
|
0.96
|
5.80
|
S. Balut Extension
|
Conversion
|
including
|
183.5
|
198.0
|
14.5
|
7.74
|
1.34
|
9.45
|
S. Balut Extension
|
Conversion
|
and
|
326.0
|
343.0
|
17.0
|
1.51
|
0.19
|
1.74
|
Monzonite
|
Conversion
|
RDUG718
|
176.0
|
194.0
|
18.0
|
1.36
|
0.26
|
1.68
|
Diorite, Monzonite
|
Conversion
|
and
|
200.0
|
216.4
|
16.4
|
4.19
|
1.28
|
5.81
|
S. Balut Extension
|
Conversion
|
RDUG721
|
200.0
|
240.3
|
40.3
|
1.58
|
0.46
|
2.16
|
Monzonite,
S. Balut Extension
|
Conversion
|
RDUG802
|
180.0
|
197.0
|
17.0
|
1.50
|
0.42
|
2.03
|
Monzonite,
S. Balut Extension
|
Conversion
|
and
|
235.0
|
262.0
|
27.0
|
0.91
|
0.27
|
1.24
|
Monzonite,
S. Balut Extension
|
Conversion
|
and
|
314.0
|
339.0
|
25.0
|
0.73
|
0.31
|
1.12
|
Monzonite
|
Conversion
|
RDUG803
|
300.0
|
317.0
|
17.0
|
1.20
|
0.23
|
1.49
|
Monzonite
|
Conversion
|
including
|
300.0
|
303.0
|
3.0
|
2.87
|
0.34
|
3.30
|
Monzonite
|
Conversion
|
and
|
372.3
|
404.0
|
31.7
|
1.66
|
0.32
|
2.06
|
Monzonite,
N. Balut Extension
|
Conversion
|
RDUG805
|
331.4
|
340.9
|
9.5
|
2.48
|
0.86
|
3.57
|
N. Balut Extension
|
Conversion
|
DDDH256
|
807.0
|
923.7
|
116.7
|
1.88
|
0.32
|
2.29
|
Monzonite
|
Conversion
|
including
|
861.0
|
889.0
|
28.0
|
2.93
|
0.48
|
3.54
|
Monzonite
|
Conversion
|
including
|
902.0
|
911.0
|
9.0
|
7.35
|
0.62
|
8.14
|
Monzonite
|
Conversion
|
and
|
952.0
|
995.0
|
43.0
|
0.75
|
0.14
|
0.93
|
Monzonite,
Syenite Porphyry,
N. Balut Extension
|
Extension
|
DDDH257
|
972.0
|
986.0
|
14.0
|
3.94
|
1.09
|
5.32
|
Monzonite,
N. Balut Extension
|
Extension
|
including
|
973.0
|
983.0
|
10.0
|
5.05
|
1.34
|
6.75
|
Monzonite,
N. Balut Extension
|
Extension
1 Table 1 highlights included in this release are the highest-ranking intersections in each program by AuEq gram-metres (interval x AuEq), based on whole intersections; "including" intervals are not ranked separately. A complete list of drill holes is available on the Company's website: www.oceanagold.com.
*Notes: Intervals are down hole core length; true widths have not been determined. AuEq (g/t) = Au (g/t) + 1.27 × Cu (%), silver is not included. "Extension" drilling intercepts are intercepts associated with step-out exploration drilling and "Conversion" drilling intercepts are intercepts converting Inferred Mineral Resources to the Indicated Mineral Resources category.
Table 2: Select True Blue drill intersections from the 2025-2026 True Blue drill program1
|
Drill Hole ID
|
From
|
To
|
Interval
|
Au
|
Cu
|
AuEq
|
Activity*
|
(m)
|
(m)
|
(m)
|
(g/t)
|
( %)
|
(g/t)
|
TBDH205
|
148.0
|
250.0
|
102.0
|
3.5
|
0.5
|
4.14
|
Definition
|
including
|
153.0
|
161.0
|
8.0
|
3.22
|
0.78
|
4.21
|
Definition
|
including
|
171.0
|
190.0
|
19.0
|
8.36
|
0.9
|
9.51
|
Definition
|
including
|
208.7
|
227.0
|
18.3
|
4.31
|
0.47
|
4.91
|
Definition
|
including
|
235.0
|
243.0
|
8.0
|
4.05
|
0.51
|
4.70
|
Definition
|
TBDH206
|
62.9
|
113.6
|
50.7
|
0.63
|
0.24
|
0.93
|
Definition
|
and
|
218.0
|
260.0
|
42.0
|
0.57
|
0.26
|
0.90
|
Definition
|
and
|
339.0
|
385.5
|
46.5
|
0.62
|
0.24
|
0.93
|
Definition
|
including
|
382.0
|
385.5
|
3.5
|
1.38
|
0.71
|
2.29
|
Definition
|
TBDH207
|
176.7
|
217.0
|
40.3
|
1.38
|
0.26
|
1.71
|
Definition
|
including
|
181.1
|
199.0
|
17.9
|
1.85
|
0.28
|
2.20
|
Definition
|
and
|
251.0
|
282.0
|
31.0
|
1.45
|
0.27
|
1.80
|
Definition
|
including
|
264.6
|
270.5
|
5.9
|
4.24
|
0.66
|
5.07
|
Definition
|
TBDH208
|
183.0
|
249.0
|
66.0
|
1.01
|
0.21
|
1.27
|
Definition
|
including
|
198.0
|
209.0
|
11.0
|
3.02
|
0.41
|
3.54
|
Definition
|
TBDH209
|
120.0
|
198.0
|
78.0
|
1.06
|
0.28
|
1.41
|
Definition
|
and
|
205.0
|
233.0
|
28.0
|
1.76
|
0.35
|
2.20
|
Definition
|
including
|
205.0
|
210.0
|
5.0
|
3.28
|
0.74
|
4.23
|
Definition
|
including
|
219.0
|
224.0
|
5.0
|
3.57
|
0.51
|
4.22
|
Definition
|
TBDH210
|
164.0
|
214.0
|
50.0
|
1.32
|
0.31
|
1.70
|
Definition
|
including
|
164.0
|
170.0
|
6.0
|
2.17
|
0.64
|
2.98
|
Definition
|
including
|
176.0
|
187.0
|
11.0
|
2.28
|
0.39
|
2.77
|
Definition
|
and
|
227.0
|
274.0
|
47.0
|
1.52
|
0.29
|
1.88
|
Definition
|
including
|
271.0
|
274.0
|
3.0
|
1.71
|
0.5
|
2.35
|
Definition
|
TBDH212
|
157.0
|
182.0
|
25.0
|
0.67
|
0.2
|
0.92
|
Definition
|
and
|
222.0
|
249.0
|
27.0
|
0.83
|
0.16
|
1.03
|
Definition
|
TBDH213
|
185.0
|
323.0
|
138.0
|
0.6
|
0.21
|
0.87
|
Definition
|
TBDH214
|
177.0
|
312.0
|
135.0
|
1.42
|
0.26
|
1.75
|
Definition
|
including
|
219.0
|
245.0
|
26.0
|
3.13
|
0.33
|
3.55
|
Definition
|
TBDH215
|
108.2
|
129.0
|
20.8
|
0.89
|
0.26
|
1.22
|
Definition
|
and
|
178.0
|
200.0
|
22.0
|
1.2
|
0.46
|
1.79
|
Definition
|
TBDH216
|
152.0
|
259.0
|
107.0
|
2.16
|
0.48
|
2.77
|
Definition
|
including
|
204.0
|
239.0
|
35.0
|
3.94
|
0.51
|
4.59
|
Definition
|
TBDH217
|
182.0
|
221.0
|
39.0
|
1.2
|
0.33
|
1.63
|
Definition
|
TBDH218
|
205.0
|
227.0
|
22.0
|
2.08
|
0.27
|
2.42
|
Definition
|
including
|
211.0
|
223.0
|
12.0
|
3.39
|
0.37
|
3.86
|
Definition
|
TBDH219
|
135.0
|
228.0
|
93.0
|
2.79
|
0.39
|
3.28
|
Definition
|
including
|
151.0
|
162.0
|
11.0
|
7.62
|
0.76
|
8.58
|
Definition
|
including
|
206.0
|
216.0
|
10.0
|
5.47
|
0.43
|
6.01
|
Definition
|
TBDH220
|
171.0
|
228.0
|
57.0
|
4.5
|
0.57
|
5.23
|
Definition
|
including
|
174.4
|
185.0
|
10.6
|
14.55
|
1.48
|
16.42
|
Definition
|
including
|
196.0
|
203.0
|
7.0
|
6.28
|
0.91
|
7.44
|
Definition
|
including
|
214.6
|
223.0
|
8.4
|
4.87
|
0.62
|
5.66
|
Definition
|
TBDH221
|
110.0
|
158.0
|
48.0
|
1.06
|
0.25
|
1.38
|
Definition
|
and
|
187.0
|
289.0
|
102.0
|
0.73
|
0.21
|
1.00
|
Definition
|
TBDH222
|
151.0
|
289.0
|
138.0
|
2.27
|
0.37
|
2.74
|
Definition
|
including
|
181.0
|
192.0
|
11.0
|
2.66
|
0.36
|
3.11
|
Definition
|
including
|
202.0
|
236.0
|
34.0
|
4.19
|
0.46
|
4.78
|
Definition
|
including
|
257.0
|
274.0
|
17.0
|
4.12
|
0.66
|
4.96
|
Definition
|
TBDH223
|
165.0
|
217.0
|
52.0
|
1.09
|
0.17
|
1.30
|
Definition
|
and
|
226.0
|
274.0
|
48.0
|
1.46
|
0.21
|
1.73
|
Definition
|
and
|
285.0
|
310.1
|
25.1
|
0.79
|
0.20
|
1.04
|
Definition
|
TBDH224
|
124.0
|
188.0
|
64.0
|
1.17
|
0.22
|
1.45
|
Definition
|
including
|
166.0
|
182.0
|
16.0
|
2.26
|
0.40
|
2.77
|
Definition
|
and
|
206.0
|
264.0
|
58.0
|
2.35
|
0.41
|
2.87
|
Definition
|
including
|
210.0
|
251.0
|
41.0
|
3.07
|
0.52
|
3.72
|
Definition
|
TBDH225A
|
147.0
|
229.0
|
82.0
|
3.8
|
0.53
|
4.48
|
Definition
|
including
|
147.0
|
159.0
|
12.0
|
7.52
|
1.35
|
9.24
|
Definition
|
including
|
186.0
|
217.2
|
31.2
|
4.84
|
0.49
|
5.46
|
Definition
|
TBDH226A
|
163.0
|
171.0
|
8.0
|
2.74
|
0.43
|
3.28
|
Definition
|
and
|
196.0
|
286.0
|
90.0
|
1.27
|
0.22
|
1.55
|
Definition
|
TBDH227
|
176.0
|
270.0
|
94.0
|
1.76
|
0.21
|
2.03
|
Definition
|
including
|
188.0
|
197.0
|
9.0
|
5.03
|
0.31
|
5.43
|
Definition
|
TBDH228
|
219.0
|
241.1
|
22.1
|
1.19
|
0.18
|
1.42
|
Definition
|
TBDH229
|
193.0
|
259.0
|
66.0
|
1.1
|
0.19
|
1.34
|
Definition
|
TBDH230
|
145.0
|
265.0
|
120.0
|
0.96
|
0.21
|
1.22
|
Definition
|
TBDH231
|
129.0
|
145.0
|
16.0
|
2.96
|
0.35
|
3.40
|
Definition
|
including
|
135.0
|
145.0
|
10.0
|
3.96
|
0.45
|
4.54
|
Definition
|
and
|
162.5
|
279.0
|
116.5
|
1.4
|
0.32
|
1.80
|
Definition
|
including
|
203.0
|
222.0
|
19.0
|
2.88
|
0.39
|
3.38
|
Definition
|
and
|
333.0
|
367.0
|
34.0
|
1.62
|
0.47
|
2.22
|
Definition
|
TBDH232
|
147.0
|
226.0
|
79.0
|
0.8
|
0.16
|
1.00
|
Definition
|
and
|
233.0
|
263.0
|
30.0
|
0.99
|
0.15
|
1.19
|
Definition
|
TBDH233
|
214.0
|
241.0
|
27.0
|
3.32
|
0.49
|
3.94
|
Definition
|
including
|
221.0
|
226.0
|
5.0
|
8.18
|
1.35
|
9.90
|
Definition
|
including
|
231.0
|
241.0
|
10.0
|
4.19
|
0.39
|
4.68
|
Definition
|
TBDH234
|
81.0
|
106.0
|
25.0
|
0.91
|
0.19
|
1.15
|
Definition
|
and
|
124.2
|
141.0
|
16.8
|
1.16
|
0.45
|
1.74
|
Definition
|
including
|
124.2
|
136.0
|
11.8
|
1.39
|
0.53
|
2.05
|
Definition
|
and
|
149.0
|
242.0
|
93.0
|
1.44
|
0.29
|
1.81
|
Definition
|
including
|
149.0
|
169.0
|
20.0
|
3.39
|
0.56
|
4.10
|
Definition
|
including
|
173.0
|
182.0
|
9.0
|
1.88
|
0.41
|
2.41
|
Definition
|
TBDH235
|
61.0
|
108.0
|
47.0
|
0.7
|
0.26
|
1.03
|
Definition
|
TBDH237
|
141.0
|
222.0
|
81.0
|
1.13
|
0.21
|
1.40
|
Definition
|
TBDH239
|
147.0
|
221.0
|
74.0
|
1.27
|
0.27
|
1.61
|
Definition
|
including
|
148.0
|
162.0
|
14.0
|
1.21
|
0.22
|
1.49
|
Definition
|
including
|
195.0
|
209.0
|
14.0
|
1.33
|
0.30
|
1.71
|
Definition
|
and
|
232.0
|
260.0
|
28.0
|
2.5
|
0.30
|
2.89
|
Definition
|
including
|
232.0
|
238.0
|
6.0
|
3.44
|
0.25
|
3.76
|
Definition
|
including
|
247.0
|
257.0
|
10.0
|
3.51
|
0.47
|
4.11
|
Definition
|
TBDH240
|
55.0
|
72.0
|
17.0
|
1.64
|
0.54
|
2.33
|
Definition
|
including
|
57.0
|
61.0
|
4.0
|
4.9
|
1.44
|
6.73
|
Definition
|
and
|
119.1
|
137.0
|
17.9
|
0.91
|
0.45
|
1.48
|
Definition
|
and
|
180.0
|
231.2
|
51.2
|
1.17
|
0.35
|
1.61
|
Definition
|
including
|
200.0
|
210.0
|
10.0
|
2.69
|
0.66
|
3.54
|
Definition
|
TBDH241
|
156.0
|
235.0
|
79.0
|
1.01
|
0.28
|
1.37
|
Definition
|
and
|
241.0
|
257.6
|
16.6
|
2.07
|
0.34
|
2.50
|
Definition
|
TBDH242
|
156.0
|
275.0
|
119.0
|
1.39
|
0.23
|
1.68
|
Definition
|
including
|
247.0
|
258.0
|
11.0
|
2.27
|
0.35
|
2.71
|
Definition
|
TBDH243
|
158.0
|
191.0
|
33.0
|
1.43
|
0.26
|
1.76
|
Definition
|
and
|
198.0
|
265.0
|
67.0
|
0.92
|
0.17
|
1.13
|
Definition
|
including
|
215.0
|
218.0
|
3.0
|
5.86
|
0.28
|
6.21
|
Definition
|
including
|
244.0
|
252.0
|
8.0
|
1.09
|
0.36
|
1.54
|
Definition
|
TBDH244
|
101.0
|
130.0
|
29.0
|
2.04
|
0.47
|
2.64
|
Definition
|
and
|
140.3
|
177.0
|
36.7
|
1.3
|
0.38
|
1.78
|
Definition
|
TBDH245
|
159.0
|
265.0
|
106.0
|
1.43
|
0.32
|
1.84
|
Definition
|
including
|
195.0
|
201.0
|
6.0
|
5.33
|
1.25
|
6.92
|
Definition
|
TBDH248
|
133.0
|
175.0
|
42.0
|
1.23
|
0.41
|
1.74
|
Definition
|
and
|
196.0
|
214.0
|
18.0
|
1.45
|
0.37
|
1.92
|
Definition
|
including
|
196.0
|
205.0
|
9.0
|
2.31
|
0.50
|
2.94
|
Definition
|
TBDH249
|
189.0
|
246.0
|
57.0
|
1.46
|
0.47
|
2.06
|
Definition
|
TBDH251
|
106.0
|
178.8
|
72.8
|
1.04
|
0.31
|
1.43
|
Definition
|
including
|
127.0
|
138.0
|
11.0
|
3.24
|
0.29
|
3.61
|
Definition
|
and
|
187.0
|
252.2
|
65.2
|
0.77
|
0.22
|
1.05
|
Definition
|
including
|
230.0
|
238.0
|
8.0
|
1.03
|
0.24
|
1.34
|
Definition
|
TBDH252
|
183.0
|
243.0
|
60.0
|
1.12
|
0.14
|
1.3
|
Definition
|
and
|
250.4
|
268.0
|
17.6
|
2.15
|
0.30
|
2.53
|
Definition
|
including
|
257.0
|
262.0
|
5.0
|
6.36
|
0.73
|
7.28
|
Definition
|
TBDH253
|
82.0
|
113.0
|
31.0
|
0.65
|
0.38
|
1.14
|
Definition
|
including
|
102.0
|
109.0
|
7.0
|
1.33
|
0.28
|
1.67
|
Definition
|
and
|
148.0
|
223.8
|
75.8
|
1.13
|
0.40
|
1.64
|
Definition
|
TBDH255
|
203.0
|
283.0
|
80.0
|
0.82
|
0.17
|
1.03
|
Definition
|
TBDH256
|
86.0
|
143.3
|
57.3
|
0.92
|
0.31
|
1.31
|
Definition
|
including
|
91.0
|
101.0
|
10.0
|
1.34
|
0.38
|
1.82
|
Definition
|
and
|
161.0
|
216.4
|
55.4
|
1.16
|
0.43
|
1.70
|
Definition
|
including
|
162.2
|
182.0
|
19.8
|
0.83
|
0.30
|
1.20
|
Definition
|
TBDH257
|
153.0
|
175.0
|
22.0
|
1.01
|
0.29
|
1.38
|
Definition
|
and
|
183.0
|
243.0
|
60.0
|
0.82
|
0.22
|
1.10
|
Definition
|
and
|
265.0
|
278.0
|
13.0
|
2.51
|
0.44
|
3.07
|
Definition
|
TBDH258
|
209.0
|
248.0
|
39.0
|
1.26
|
0.17
|
1.48
|
Definition
|
and
|
259.0
|
282.0
|
23.0
|
1.23
|
0.16
|
1.43
|
Definition
|
TBDH259
|
65.0
|
127.0
|
62.0
|
0.78
|
0.31
|
1.17
|
Definition
|
including
|
111.0
|
127.0
|
16.0
|
1.01
|
0.40
|
1.52
|
Definition
|
and
|
134.0
|
194.0
|
60.0
|
0.83
|
0.27
|
1.18
|
Definition
|
including
|
134.0
|
142.0
|
8.0
|
1.73
|
0.31
|
2.12
|
Definition
|
TBDH260
|
230.0
|
258.0
|
28.0
|
0.83
|
0.16
|
1.04
|
Definition
|
TBDH262
|
78.0
|
114.0
|
36.0
|
1.47
|
0.34
|
1.90
|
Definition
|
including
|
78.0
|
90.0
|
12.0
|
1.64
|
0.39
|
2.13
|
Definition
|
and
|
153.0
|
285.0
|
132.0
|
1.6
|
0.30
|
1.98
|
Definition
|
including
|
236.0
|
260.0
|
24.0
|
4.13
|
0.56
|
4.84
|
Definition
|
TBDH263
|
75.0
|
94.5
|
19.5
|
2.91
|
0.57
|
3.63
|
Definition
|
TBDH264
|
70.0
|
120.0
|
50.0
|
0.55
|
0.19
|
0.80
|
Definition
|
TBDH265
|
172.0
|
243.0
|
71.0
|
1.48
|
0.20
|
1.73
|
Definition
|
including
|
197.0
|
207.5
|
10.5
|
2.52
|
0.24
|
2.82
|
Definition
|
including
|
231.0
|
236.0
|
5.0
|
1.91
|
0.14
|
2.09
|
Definition
|
TBDH266
|
58.0
|
69.0
|
11.0
|
1.25
|
0.93
|
2.43
|
Definition
|
and
|
97.6
|
122.0
|
24.5
|
1.21
|
0.25
|
1.53
|
Definition
|
and
|
159.0
|
183.0
|
24.0
|
0.83
|
0.22
|
1.11
|
Definition
|
and
|
221.0
|
263.0
|
42.0
|
0.65
|
0.28
|
1.00
|
Definition
|
TBDH267
|
63.0
|
91.0
|
28.0
|
1.1
|
0.33
|
1.52
|
Definition
|
TBDH268A
|
221.0
|
247.0
|
26.0
|
0.82
|
0.13
|
0.98
|
Definition
|
and
|
257.0
|
294.0
|
37.0
|
0.8
|
0.15
|
0.99
|
Definition
|
TBDH269
|
104.0
|
165.0
|
61.0
|
0.92
|
0.40
|
1.43
|
Definition
|
TBDH270
|
187.0
|
238.0
|
51.0
|
0.94
|
0.19
|
1.18
|
Definition
|
TBDH272
|
57.3
|
103.0
|
45.7
|
0.96
|
0.60
|
1.73
|
Definition
|
including
|
57.3
|
65.0
|
7.7
|
3.53
|
1.93
|
5.99
|
Definition
|
and
|
109.0
|
150.2
|
41.2
|
0.46
|
0.28
|
0.82
|
Definition
|
TBDH274
|
165.0
|
223.0
|
58.0
|
0.88
|
0.14
|
1.06
|
Definition
|
TBDH275
|
61.4
|
90.0
|
28.6
|
0.84
|
0.30
|
1.22
|
Definition
|
TBDH276
|
38.0
|
87.0
|
49.0
|
0.6
|
0.21
|
0.87
|
Definition
|
including
|
38.0
|
49.0
|
11.0
|
0.86
|
0.31
|
1.26
|
Definition
|
including
|
73.0
|
87.0
|
14.0
|
0.76
|
0.22
|
1.03
|
Definition
1 Table 2 highlights included in this release are the highest-ranking intersections in each program by AuEq gram-metres (interval x AuEq), based on whole intersections; "including" intervals are not ranked separately. A complete list of drill holes is available on the Company's website: www.oceanagold.com.
*Notes: Intervals are down hole core length; true widths have not been determined. AuEq (g/t) = Au (g/t) + 1.27 × Cu (%), silver is not included. "Definition" drilling intercepts are intercepts outside the current resource model shell directed at defining mineralization to an Inferred Resource category.
For further information relating to drill hole data, please refer to the Company's website at https://oceanagold.com/operations/additional-drillhole-data.
About OceanaGold
OceanaGold is a global intermediate gold and copper producer committed to safely and responsibly maximizing the generation of Free Cash Flow from our operations and delivering strong returns for our shareholders. We have a portfolio of four operating mines: the wholly-owned Haile Gold Mine in the United States of America; the wholly-owned Macraes and Waihi Operations in New Zealand; and the 80%-owned Didipio Mine in the Philippines.
Qualified Person Statement
The scientific and technical information in this news release has been reviewed and approved by Keenan Jennings, a qualified person as defined by National Instrument 43-101 – Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects ("NI 43-101"). Mr. Jennings is the Executive Vice President and Chief Exploration Officer of OceanaGold.
Quality Assurance and Quality Control ("QA/QC")
Exploration diamond core samples at the Didipio Mine are typically drilled with HQ and NQ core barrel equipment. The HQ/NQ samples are then cut, with half of the core retained at the secure core shed facility on site to which access is controlled. In cases where OceanaGold has collected metallurgical samples, a further quarter of the core has been taken with only one-quarter core retained. Following core cutting, the half-core sample is submitted for analysis.
From 2013 to late 2025, all OceanaGold samples were processed on-site at a laboratory facility operated by SGS Philippines Inc. ("SGS"). SGS is independent from OceanaGold and is currently certified to ISO 9001, 14001, 45001, and 17025:2017. In 2025, a QA/QC review identified a positive bias in gold assay results from True Blue drill holes processed at the SGS site laboratory. Consequently, an 8% downward adjustment was applied to gold assays from all True Blue drill holes completed prior to June 2025. Since late 2025, all OceanaGold exploration samples have been assayed by Intertek Testing Services Phils., Inc. ("Intertek"). Intertek is independent from OceanaGold and is accredited to ISO/IEC 17025:2017.
At both SGS and Intertek, samples are dried at approximately 105°C for 8 to 12 hours, cooled, and weighed prior to analysis. Quality control measures include the insertion of laboratory duplicates, replicate samples, blanks, and certified reference materials (CRMs) to monitor analytical accuracy, precision, repeatability, and potential contamination throughout the analytical process.
At SGS, samples were crushed to produce approximately 500 g to 1,000 g of material to 75% passing 2 mm for analysis and duplicate preparation. Samples were subsequently pulverized to 85% passing 75 μm. A 200 g pulp split was prepared, from which a 30 g aliquot was taken for analysis. Coarse rejects and pulp residues were retained for future verification work.
At Intertek, samples are crushed to 90% passing 2 mm, generating approximately 1,200 g to 1,500 g of material for analysis and duplicate preparation. Samples are then pulverized to 95% passing 75 μm, and a 200 g to 250 g pulp split is collected. A 30 g aliquot is taken from the pulp for analysis, with all coarse rejects and pulp residues retained under secure storage conditions.
Gold analysis is by Fire Assay with Atomic Absorption Spectrometry ("AAS finish"). Copper analysis is either by AAS on a 3‑acid digest or X-Ray Fluorescence (XRF). These methods are considered appropriate for the type of mineralization and expected grade tenor.
In addition to the internal SGS and Intertek QC controls, OceanaGold also monitors laboratory performance with the following processes: inserting duplicate samples; inserting CRM blanks and coarse blanks; inserting CRM standards for Au, Cu, Ag; and monthly monitoring of laboratory duplicate, replicate, and CRM performance. All the results included in this summary were validated through the independent QC monitoring by the laboratories and OceanaGold with the insertion of duplicate, replicate, and blank samples, as well as CRM with no issues noted.
Technical Report
For further information, please refer to the NI 43-101 technical report for the Didipio Mine available on the SEDAR+ website at sedarplus.ca and on EDGAR at sec.gov under the Company's profile or on the Company's website at oceanagold.com titled "NI 43-101 Technical Report – Didipio Mine, Luzon Island, Philippines", dated March 27, 2026 with an effective date of December 31, 2025, prepared by D. Carr, Group Head of Metallurgy, P. Jones, Group Head of Underground Mining, and J. Moore, Group Head of Resource Development, each of whom is an employee of OceanaGold.
Cautionary Statement for Public Release
This press release contains certain "forward-looking statements" and "forward-looking information" (collectively, "forward-looking statements") within the meaning of applicable Canadian and United States securities laws which may include, but is not limited to, statements with respect to: the estimation, realization and classification of Mineral Reserves and Mineral Resources; the True Blue target representing an opportunity for resource growth and complementing the existing Didipio operation; the expectation that drilling results will support updates to Didipio's Mineral Resources estimate at year-end 2026; the potential for drilling results to extend gold-copper mineralization below the current resource shell at Didipio; the potential to declare a Mineral Resources estimate for the True Blue target and related timing therefor; the estimated timing for mobilizing a second drill rig at Didipio by the end of 2026; the exploration potential of brownfields targets across the broader Didipio tenement; the potential to continue creating value through drilling at Didipio; expected successful drilling activity at Didipio in 2027; costs, timing and focus of exploration and drilling programs for 2026 and 2027; anticipated deliverance of shareholder value through continued Mineral Resources growth and conversion; the timing and receipt of required permits, certifications, approvals, consents and renewals under applicable legislation; the timing of the development of new deposits; geotechnical and operational conditions; social licence to operate and stakeholder relationships; foreign operations and political, economic and regulatory conditions in the jurisdictions in which the Company operates; and governmental regulation of exploration operations.
All statements in this press release that address events or developments that the Company expects to occur in the future are forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are statements that are not historical facts and are generally, although not always, identified by words such as "may", "plans", "expects", "projects", "is expected", "scheduled", "potential", "estimates", "forecasts", "intends", "targets", "aims", "anticipates" or "believes" or variations (including negative variations) of such words and phrases, or may be identified by statements to the effect that certain actions, events or results "may", "could", "would", "should", "might" or "will" be taken, occur or be achieved.
Forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors which may cause the actual results, performance or achievements of the Company to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements. Such risks include, among others: the risk of not achieving the Company's production estimates, forecasts or Guidance; inaccuracy of Mineral Reserves, Mineral Resources and operating and capital cost estimates; the actual results of current and future production, development and/or exploration activities; possible variations of ore grade, metallurgy or recovery rates; changes in mine plans, project parameters or assumptions as plans continue to be refined; delays in, or inability to complete, development or construction or expansion activities or to re-commence or sustain operations as planned; risks associated with the development of growth projects, including permitting, legal challenge and timeline risk; failures or underperformance of plant, equipment, infrastructure or processes; geotechnical risks or events, including open pit wall stability, crown pillar failure, land subsidence and tailings dam failures; scarcity in and disruption of global supply chain and/or increases in prices, including as a result of international conflicts, such as the ongoing U.S.-Iran conflict; challenges associated with effective water management; environmental, health and safety and climate-related risks; risks relating to potential future acquisitions or investments in other companies; the successful completion of the acquisition of Ausgold Limited; risks related to community acceptance, stakeholder engagement and social licence to operate; competition for mineral properties and other growth opportunities; legal and regulatory challenges to current and future permits, certifications, approvals or licences; adverse judicial, regulatory or governmental decisions; delays in, or inability to obtain, financing or governmental approvals on acceptable terms; changes in laws, regulations, taxation regimes, regulated accounting standards or their interpretation or application; the risks associated with operating in foreign jurisdictions, including political instability, changes in policy or law, civil unrest, blockades or conflict; fluctuations in the prices of gold, copper and silver; general business, economic and market conditions (including changes in global, national or regional financial, credit, currency or securities markets); changes or developments in global, national or regional political and social conditions; fluctuations in foreign exchange rates, including the value of the U.S. dollar relative to the Canadian dollar, the Australian dollar, the New Zealand dollar or the Philippine peso; trade policies and tensions, including tariffs; inflationary pressure; labour availability, retention and turnover; accidents, labour disputes, work stoppages and other operational risks of the mining industry; limitations of insurance coverage or uninsured risks; the conclusions of economic evaluations, studies and models; information technology, artificial intelligence and cybersecurity risks; and those other factors identified and described in more detail in the section entitled "Risk Factors" contained in the Company's most recent Annual Information Form and the Company's other filings with Canadian securities regulators and the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission ("SEC"), which are available under the Company's profile on SEDAR+ at sedarplus.ca and on EDGAR at sec.gov, respectively, and on the Company's website at OceanaGold.com. The list is not exhaustive of the factors that may affect the Company's forward-looking statements.
The Company's forward-looking statements are based on the applicable assumptions and factors Management considers reasonable as of the date hereof, based on the information available to Management at such time. These assumptions and factors include, but are not limited to, assumptions and factors related to the Company's ability to carry on current and future operations, including: exploration and development activities; the timing, extent, duration and economic viability of such operations; the accuracy and reliability of estimates, projections, forecasts, studies and assessments; the Company's ability to meet or achieve Guidance, estimates, projections and forecasts; the availability and cost of inputs; the price and market for outputs, including gold, copper and silver; foreign exchange rates; taxation levels; the timely receipt of necessary permits, certifications, approvals or licences; the ability to meet current and future obligations; the ability to obtain timely financing on reasonable terms when required; the current and future social, economic and political conditions; and other assumptions and factors generally associated with the mining industry.
The Company's forward-looking statements are based on the opinions and estimates of Management and reflect their current expectations regarding future events and operating performance and speak only as of the date hereof. The Company does not assume any obligation to update forward-looking statements if circumstances or Management's beliefs, expectations or opinions should change other than as required by applicable laws. There can be no assurance that forward-looking statements will prove to be accurate, and actual results, performance or achievements could differ materially from those expressed in, or implied by, these forward-looking statements. Accordingly, no assurance can be given that any events anticipated by the forward-looking statements will transpire or occur, or if any of them do, what benefits or liabilities the Company will derive therefrom. For the reasons set forth above, undue reliance should not be placed on forward-looking statements.
Cautionary Statements for United States Readers
The scientific and technical disclosure in this press release was prepared in accordance with NI 43-101, which differs from the scientific and technical disclosure requirements of the SEC that are applicable to domestic United States reporting companies. In particular, and without limiting the generality of the foregoing, the terms "Mineral Reserve", "Proven Mineral Reserve", "Probable Mineral Reserve", "Inferred Mineral Resources", "Indicated Mineral Resources," "Measured Mineral Resources" and "Mineral Resources" used or referenced in this press release are Canadian mineral disclosure terms as defined in accordance with NI 43-101 and the Canadian Institute of Mining, Metallurgy and Petroleum (the "CIM") – CIM Definition Standards on Mineral Resources and Mineral Reserves, adopted by the CIM Council, as amended (the "CIM Definition Standards"). The definitions of these terms, and other mining terms and disclosures, differ from the definitions of such terms, if any, for purposes of the SEC's disclosure rules for domestic United States reporting companies and any Mineral Reserves and Mineral Resources reported by the Company in accordance with NI 43-101 may not qualify as such under SEC standards, including Subpart 1300 of Regulation S-K under the United States Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. As a foreign private issuer that is eligible to file reports with the SEC pursuant to the multi-jurisdictional disclosure system, the Company is not required to provide disclosure on its mineral properties under applicable SEC rules and regulations and provides disclosure under NI 43-101 and the CIM Definition Standards. Accordingly, Mineral Resources and Mineral Reserves information and other scientific and technical information contained or referenced in this press release may not be comparable to similar scientific and technical information disclosed by United States public companies subject to the reporting and technical disclosure requirements of the SEC.
Mineral Resources that are not Mineral Reserves do not have demonstrated economic viability. Due to the uncertainty of Measured, Indicated or Inferred Mineral Resources, these Mineral Resources may never be upgraded to Proven and Probable Mineral Reserves. Investors are cautioned not to assume that any part of mineral deposits in these categories will ever be converted into reserves or recovered. In addition, United States investors are cautioned not to assume that any part or all of the Company's Measured, Indicated or Inferred Mineral Resources constitute or will be converted into mineral reserves or are or will be economically or legally mineable without additional work.
Historical results or feasibility models presented herein are not guarantees or expectations of future performance.
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SOURCE OceanaGold Corporation