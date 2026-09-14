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Edited by Georgia Williams
Sep. 14, 2026 10:39AM PST
Anthropic aims to raise up to US$100 billion before the US midterm elections in November, setting up the largest IPO in history.
Masha Stock / Adobe Stock
AI developer Anthropic is negotiating to secure NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) as an anchor investor for a record-breaking initial public offering that could value the startup at roughly US$2 trillion, according to a Reuters exclusive.
The chipmaker is reportedly weighing a US$10 billion commitment to the offering, serving as an early backer that could signal strong institutional confidence to public markets preparing to absorb the astronomical valuations and capital demands of frontier AI labs.
Anthropic’s push for public capital follows an explosive surge in sales. The company’s annualized revenue run rate eclipsed US$65 billion by late July, skyrocketing from approximately US$9 billion at the end of 2025.
Following a US$65 billion private funding round in May that valued the Claude maker at US$965 billion post-money, the company is now projecting US$190 billion to US$200 billion in revenue by 2028 to support the US$2 trillion public price tag.
The IPO discussions expand existing operational ties between Anthropic and Nvidia. In November 2025, Nvidia pledged up to US$10 billion to the startup, tied to an agreement requiring Anthropic to purchase US$30 billion in Nvidia-powered Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) Azure computing capacity.
More recently, Nvidia has deployed its own balance sheet to directly broker physical infrastructure access for Anthropic. In late August, Anthropic signed a US$35 billion cloud-computing contract with Lambda, a cloud provider backed by Nvidia.
In a highly structured arrangement, Nvidia holds the actual lease on the 700-megawatt Nueces County, Texas, data center being developed by Hut 8. This guarantees the space and allows Lambda to service Anthropic without procuring the real estate itself.
Earlier in August, Anthropic executed a similar US$45 billion agreement with another Nvidia-backed cloud provider, Nscale, to lease capacity in West Virginia.
Despite ITS reliance on Nvidia graphics processing units, Anthropic continues to diversify its supply chain. The startup committed over US$100 billion in April to Amazon Web Services over the next decade, anchored by plans to use more than 1 million Amazon (NASDAQ:AMZN) Trainium2 chips.
It simultaneously secured multiple gigawatts of tensor processing unit (TPU) capacity from Google (NASDAQ:GOOGL) and Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) in a separate deal. Google is actively providing financial guarantees to help Hut 8 raise debt for separate Anthropic data centers designed specifically to house TPUs.
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Securities Disclosure: I, Giann Liguid, hold no direct investment interest in any company mentioned in this article.
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Giann Liguid is a graduate of Ateneo De Manila University with an AB in Interdisciplinary Studies. With a diverse writing background, Giann has written content for the security, food and business industries. He also has expertise in both the public and private sectors, having worked in the government specializing in local government units and administrative dynamics.
When he is not chasing the next market headline, Giann can most likely be found thrift shopping for his dogs.
When he is not chasing the next market headline, Giann can most likely be found thrift shopping for his dogs.
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Giann Liguid is a graduate of Ateneo De Manila University with an AB in Interdisciplinary Studies. With a diverse writing background, Giann has written content for the security, food and business industries. He also has expertise in both the public and private sectors, having worked in the government specializing in local government units and administrative dynamics.
When he is not chasing the next market headline, Giann can most likely be found thrift shopping for his dogs.
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