NV Gold Corporation (TSX-V:NVX)(OTCQB:NVGLF)(FRA:8NV) ("NV Gold" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that the Company has initiated a first-stage four- hole drilling program at the Discovery Bay Gold Project in Nevada

The Discovery Bay Project is located approximately 14 km southeast of the McCoy Cove gold deposits in Lander County, Nevada (see figure 1).

The Discovery Bay target is focused on an almost unexplored window of Triassic Osobb Mountain Quartzite and Cane Springs Limestone (host rocks at McCoy), along with additional underlying promising host lithologies. Most of the target is covered by thin layers of Tertiary volcanics (Basal Tuffs), Quaternary gravels and sediments with little outcrop. Historical drilling in 2018 did encounter a promising layer of sulfidized intrusive rocks in contact with decalcified and Au-anomalous silty limestones.

This initial program will consist of approximately 1500 - 1800 meters of reverse-circulation drilling in four holes. The Company expects the drilling to be completed in approximately six weeks.

Discovery Bay is in alignment with major multi-million-ounce gold districts, starting in the north with Turquoise Ridge and Phoenix, and in close proximity to the McCoy- Cove Mines. This mineralized NS structural trend is also referred to as the "Rabbit Suture Corridor". To have potentially mineralized McCoy-Cove host lithologies exposed at the surface, and mostly being covered by Tertiary volcanics and Quaternary gravels, makes this a prime target for a potential exciting discovery! NV Gold has conducted ground gravity and IP (Induced Polarization) surveys to capture the full extent of this narrow Triassic window (see figures 1 & 2). This first pass of drilling will be very wide-spaced (a kilometer plus!). It was designed to calibrate our geophysical models and to confirm the presence of host lithologies. NV Gold is aiming for a Carlin-type gold system and any type of intercepted alteration or gold mineralization can be considered a success and opens a path to a possible new discovery," stated Thomas Klein, VP Exploration, NV Gold.

John Watson, President, and CEO of NV Goldadded, "The Discovery Bay program is the latest step in our stated plan to investigate and drill multiple projects each year to advance our Nevada portfolio. Although Discovery Bay will be a somewhat modest initial program, our near-term project goal is the development of a three-dimensional model of this promising geologic setting.

On behalf of the Board of Directors,

John E. Watson
President & CEO

For further information, visit the Company's website at www.nvgoldcorp.com or contact:

Freeform Communications at 604.245.0054

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Service Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Forward Looking Statements

This news release includes certain forward-looking statements or information. All statements other than statements of historical fact included in this release, including, without limitation, statements regarding the Company's planned exploration activities, the size and timing for completion of the drill program and the potential for a Carlin-type gold system or another type of discovery at Discovery Bay are forward- looking statements that involve various risks and uncertainties. There can be no assurance that such statements will prove to be accurate and actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. Important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from the Company's plans or expectations include regulatory issues, market prices, availability of capital and financing, general economic, market or business conditions, timeliness of government or regulatory approvals, the lack of continuity of mineralization, the extent to which mineralized structures extend on to the Company's Projects and other risks detailed herein and from time to time in the filings made by the Company with securities regulators. The Company disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements whether because of new information, future events or otherwise, except as otherwise required by applicable securities legislation.

Figure 1: Project Location Map (To view the full sized image, please click here)

Figure 2: The Discovery Bay target with almost unexplored window of Triassic Osobb Mountain Quartzite and Cane Springs Limestone (host rocks at McCoy), and drill hole locations. (To view the full sized image, please click here)

Figure 3: Drill rig on site TOF-2. (To view the full sized image, please click here)

SOURCE:NV Gold Corporation



View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/696451/NV-Gold-Initiates-First-Stage-Drilling-Program-at-the-Discovery-Bay-Project

News Provided by ACCESSWIRE via QuoteMedia

NV GoldTSXV:NVXGold Investing
NVX:CA
NV Gold

NV Gold

Overview

NV Gold Corporation (TSXV:NVX,OTC Pink:NVGLF) is a junior exploration company focused on delivering value through mineral discoveries and a highly-experienced in-house technical team. The company owns 16 gold properties throughout Nevada, which was named the number one mining jurisdiction in the world by the Fraser Institute. NV Gold is primarily focused on developing its Frazier Dome project.

The Frazier Dome project is located near the Tonopah mining district and is 32 kilometers from Columbus Gold’s (TSX:CGT) Eastside project. The company’s 2018 drill program tested four of nine target areas and intersected between 0.10 g/t gold and 1.035 g/t gold in five holes. The company is currently conducting a surface mapping, sampling, geophysics and drilling program that’s targeting the gold mineralization adjacent to the intrusive dome.

NV Gold’s 15 other Nevada properties are all in various stages of development. The company intends to develop each of its properties one at a time and is continuously looking to acquire additional projects. The company also intends to drill on one of these projects.

NV Gold has gained access to AngloGold Ashanti’s (ASX:AGG,NYSE:AU) and USMX Inc.’s historical databases, giving the company an edge over its peers when it comes to exploration. The company has also attracted the attention of Eric Sprott, Redstar Gold Corp. (TSXV:RGC) and US Global Investors who collectively own 16 percent of shares.

The company also boasts three highly-regarded and skilled management team members who all have experience working in Nevada. Heading the team is Chairman and CEO John Watson who has over 30 years of experience in the mineral resource industry in Nevada. Joining him are directors Dr. Quinton Hennigh, Dr. Odin Christensen and VP Exploration Dr. Marcus Johnston, who collectively have over 55 years of mining experience in Nevada.

NV Gold Company Highlights

  • Operating in the number one mining jurisdiction in the world according to the Fraser Institute.
  • Owns 16 projects throughout Nevada with the potential to add more projects.
  • Access to AngloGold Ashanti’s and USMX’s historical databases.
  • Exploration program currently underway at Frazier Dome project.
  • Drill program planned on a second property.
  • Eric Sprott, Redstar Gold and US Global are strategic shareholders.
  • Management collectively bought 30 percent of shares in the last round of financing.

Frazier Dome Project

The Frazier Dome project is comprised of 50 unpatented mining claims. The project is 13 kilometers north of the Tonopah mining district in Nevada. The Tonopah district contains two styles of volcanic-hosted epithermal gold mineralization: high-grade, intermediate sulfidation veins and low-sulfidation, gold-rich mineralization. The mineralized system at Frazier Dome is similar to the low-sulfidation mineralization found in the district and at Columbus Gold’s Eastside project which is located 32 kilometers to the west.

map showing location of frazier dome project

Exploration

The project contains a high-grade, low-sulfidation, volcanic-hosted epithermal gold system in three areas: silicified breccias and veins, north and northwest-trending quartz vein stockworks and silicified volcanic lacking veins. The veins have been traced up to 370 meters before projecting under a thin post-mineral volcanic and alluvial cover.

Between 1980 and 1991, historical drilling intersected an area of shallow gold mineralization. Drilling, however, failed to test all areas of outcropping gold or for mineralization beneath the cover. Notable historical drill results included 1.5 meters grading 10.38 g/t gold and 15.2 meters grading 0.85 g/t gold.

project landscape

Based on preliminary exploratory work, NV Gold has identified a target area adjacent to the intrusive dome that could be conducive to the development of high-grade epithermal mineralization. The company’s 2018 drill program tested four of nine target areas. Five of the eight widely-spaced holes intersected between 0.10 g/t gold and 1.035 g/t gold.

“Modelling of the Frazier Dome identified many geologic similarities with the shallow parts of low-sulfidation epithermal deposits, especially resources related to other rhyolite domes in the vicinity, such as the Eastside, Hasbrouk and Three Hills gold deposits,” said NV Gold VP Exploration Dr. Marcus Johnston. “The eight reverse circulation holes NVX drilled in 2018 all encountered significant runs of alteration and gold and silver mineralization. The lengths and widths of the mapped fracture and vein sets, combined with the long-runs of alteration and mineralization in drilling, and the shallow nature of the exposed system all point toward a potentially bonanza-grade deeper deposit(s), and the possibility of bulk-tonnage ore to be found on the property.”

Moving forward

NV Gold is currently conducting an exploration program at Frazier Dome. The program includes surface mapping, sampling, geophysics and drilling that will target the gold mineralization adjacent to the intrusive dome.

NV Gold’s Other Projects

NV Gold has 14 additional properties in Nevada that are in different phases of development. The company intends to continue to move each property forward with plans to acquire additional properties.

SW Pipe

The 6.5-square-kilometer SW Pipe project resides in the Cortez Gold Belt in north-central Nevada. The project is six kilometers southwest of Barrick Gold Corp.’s (TSX:ABX) Pipeline gold mine, which contains approximately 21 million ounces of gold.

Between 1989 and 1997, the property saw historical vertical drilling. Within 150 meters of the surface, a previous operator intersected gold mineralization. Notable results from the program include 17 meters grading 0.44 g/t gold, 11 meters grading 0.75 g/t gold and 18 meters grading 0.60 g/t gold.

NV Gold’s first-phase rock sampling returned gold values up to 1.74 ppm gold with high arsenic and antimony levels. The mineralization at SW Pipe is predominantly within 100 meters of the surface. Gold can be found over a vertical range of at least 300 meters within a 1.3-kilometer by 500-meter area.

The company’s preliminary results from the project indicate that north and northwest-striking faults may have localized mineralization which spread laterally away from these faults. The faults have not been drill tested to date.

NV Gold is reviewing historical exploration data which includes original assay certificates and drill logs, surface rock chip and soil data, internal third-party reports and geological and geophysical interpretations. Aside from its data review efforts, the company also intends to continue to assess the property for mineralization at the feeder structures and outside of historical drilling areas.

Richmond Summit

The Richmond Summit project is four miles northwest of Newmont Goldcorp’s (NYSE:NEM) Mike copper-gold deposit in the Maggie Creek district and five miles south of Newmont Goldcorp’s Carlin gold mine. The Maggie Creek district has a gold production, reserves and resource total of approximately 29 million ounces with 10 million ounces concentrated in the Carlin mine area alone.

Carlin-type gold mineralization occurs in several widely-spaced areas on the property. Select surface samples from the Main zone returned 7.75 ppm gold, and historical trenching samples returned 20 feet grading 3.048 ppm gold, 10 feet grading 4.960 ppm gold and 10 feet grading 3.59 ppm gold.

Before 1991, limited historical drilling intersected shallow gold mineralization within 200 feet of the surface, returning 10 feet grading 2.54 ppm gold. Mineralization in the area is accompanied by elevated arsenic, antimony and mercury levels, which are typically associated with Carlin-type gold mineralization.

The Ridge zone is 1,200 feet west of the Main zone which is another area of interest for NV Gold. Trenching returned 72 meters of anomalous gold with values of up to 1.97 g/t gold, and a rock-chip sample returned values of 3.7 g/t gold.

Two drill holes were completed at the Main zone and one at the Ridge zone. One of the holes at the Main zone intersected anomalous gold and arsenic values of up to 400 ppb gold and 2,600 ppm arsenic.

Root Spring

The Root Spring project is 80 kilometers south of Winnemucca, Nevada and 26 kilometers east of Coeur Mining’s (NYSE:CDE) Rochester silver mine. A 1.2-kilometer-long vein system has been identified on the property to date. Significant gold and silver values have been recovered as well, including up to 9.4 g/t gold and up to 1,500 g/t silver.

Examples of silicification in drill core

As part of NV Gold’s 2019 exploration program, the company completed mapping, sampling and drill target generation at the Root Springs project. The company traced the Root Springs vein system at surface for over 1,200-meters along strike and determined that there are two spatially distinct vein sets present. NV Gold also collected 39 rock-chip samples from the property. Sampling returned values up to 1,495 g/t silver and up to 8.02 g/t gold, along with positive base metal results of up to 0.51 percent copper, 0.68 percent lead and 0.89 percent zinc.

Painted Hills

The Painted Hills property is 17 miles southwest of Denio, Nevada. A historical exploration program tested a portion of the 1.5-kilometer strike length on the property. Previous operators have conducted historical drilling on the property which identified a Middle Miocene gold system that shares similarities with the Sleeper vein deposit which is 85 kilometers southeast of the property.

Cooks Creek

The Cooks Creek project is eight miles west of Barrick Gold’s Pipeline mine and is adjacent to the Cortez and Cortez Hills deposits, which contain over 25 million ounces of gold. NV Gold has intersected 21.3 meters grading 2.32 g/t gold at the Main zone in 2016. Samples from the Dinner zone returned up to 2.45 ppm gold.

Baker Spring

The Baker Spring project is a sediment-hosted, Carlin-style gold project located 12 miles north of Newmont’s Long Canyon mine, which contains a mineral reserve of 1.2 million ounces of gold grading 2.31 g/t gold. The Baker Spring project remains undrilled to date.

Seven Devils

The Seven Devils project is 55 miles south of Winnemucca, Nevada. Widespread gold has been identified on the project, grading up to 2.6 g/t gold over a 3.3-kilometer strike length.

Larus

The Larus project is 23 miles northwest of Eureka, Nevada, 30 miles southeast of Barrick Gold’s Cortez Hills mine, two miles northwest of General Moly’s (TSX:GMO) Mt. Hope molybdenum deposit and six miles east of the Gold Bar district. Previous operators recovered values of 3.2 g/t gold on the property and delineated a strike length of approximately 4,000 feet.

Silicified Ov black shale from megabreccia below detachment fault

Silicified Ov black shale from megabreccia below detachment fault 1.495 ppm

Gold Cloud

The Gold Cloud project is 17 miles south of Barrick Gold’s Ruby Hill gold mine in the Eureka mining district. The property has seen limited historical exploration where anomalous gold values were traced for 2,300 feet along a 6,000-foot system. Values of 2.8 g/t gold have been recovered on the property.

Queens

The Queens project is eight miles southeast of Kinross’ Round Mountain gold mine and five miles northeast of the Manhattan gold district. Approximately 500 meters of historical shallow drilling was completed in the early 1990s. Results include 23 meters grading 0.793 g/t gold, 17 meters grading 0.462 g/t gold and 14 meters grading 0.530 g/t gold.

Long Island

The Long Island project is 12 miles southeast of Kinross Gold’s (TSX:K) Round Mountain gold deposit and 6.5 miles east of the Manhattan gold district. The property has seen limited historical exploration to date and hosts anomalous gold, arsenic and mercury values.

Oasis

The Oasis project is located within the Goldfield mining district, which has produced 4 million ounces of gold in the Walker Lane Belt. NV Gold has recovered a surface gold sample that graded 6 g/t gold.

Centerra Gold (TSX:CG) completed a drill program on the property in 2010 and 2011. Results from the program include 96.1 meters grading 0.26 g/t gold, 30.5 meters grading 0.40 g/t gold and 169.2 meters grading 0.22 g/t gold.

The gold mineralization on the property correlates with copper, molybdenum, tin, potassium, potassium alteration and a-type quartz veinlets. There is potential to expand the copper-gold system at depth and to the south.

oasis projects quartz veinlets

Slumber

NV Gold is acquiring the Slumber gold property located in the Jackson Mountains. The property is approximately 50 miles northwest of Winnemucca, Humboldt County and 21 miles west of the Sleeper gold deposit.

The Slumber project is one of several high-grade epithermal gold systems on trend with the western splays and associated fault-fracture zones throughout the Jackson Mountains, Bilk Creek Mountains and up into Oregon. The splays and fault zones host numerous deposits, including Sleeper, Sulphur-Hycroft, Goldbanks, Blue Mountain and Sandman, among others.

To date, NV Gold has completed an initial exploration program at Slumber comprised of mapping, sampling and two geophysical surveys. Through the program, the company has identified a large hidden structural gold target that coincides with a 2,000-meter-long by 300-meter-wide magnetic low. NV Gold intends to follow up on the anomaly with a 1,200-meter drill program.

NV Gold’s Management Team

John Watson - Chairman & CEO

Mr. Watson has over 45 years experience in the mineral resource industry. Mr. Watson is the Founder of the Company and served as Chairman and CEO from 2009 through 2017 and Chairman since 2017. From 2002 to 2007, Mr. Watson was the President of Pan-Nevada Gold Corporation which, prior to the completion of its plan of arrangement with Midway Gold Corp. effective April 13, 2007, was a TSX Venture Exchange listed company focused on the acquisition, exploration and expansion of advanced stage gold projects in Nevada. Pan-Nevada performed extensive exploration and resource expansion of the Pan Project in Nevada, now in production. From 1979 to 1993, Mr. Watson was the President and CEO of Horizon Gold Corporation, which was listed on NASDAQ from 1986 to 1993. Horizon Gold Corporation built and operated two open pit, heap leach mines in Nevada during the period from 1985 to 1992. Mr. Watson holds a B.A. in Geology from the University of Texas and an M.Sc. in Mineral Economics from the Colorado School of Mines.

Howard Golden - Director

Mr. Golden brings over 40 years of experience in the mining industry, across six continents. He has held senior executive roles with some of the largest mining operators in the world and played a pivotal role in the discovery of the Syama, Oyu Tolgoi, Agbaou and West Musgrave ore deposits. Prior to assuming his current role leading ASX listed Arrow Minerals Ltd, Mr. Golden was the Global Exploration Manager for Nordgold, with projects spanning across Africa, South America, Canada and Russia. Mr. Golden also held the role of General Manager, Exploration of Rio Tinto, responsible for discovering and acquiring resources in Central and West Africa. Prior to Rio Tinto, he spent three years as Regional Director of Exploration at Kinross Gold Corporation in Russia, where amongst other tasks, he was responsible for increasing the company’s gold reserves through the discovery, identification, acquisition, and economic evaluation of gold deposits in Russia. He also held the role of Chief Geophysicist of WMC Resources in Australia and was Principal Geoscientist for BHP Minerals for 18 years. Mr. Golden has a proven global track record of leading multi-disciplined exploration programs in different climates, conditions and regulatory regimes.

Alfred “Alf” Stewart - Director

Alfred (Alf) Stewart has a career spanning over 40 years in the resource and investment industries. His career includes time spent as a geologist, stock exchange regulator, investment banker, analyst and investment advisor. He has worked for firms such as Bank of Montreal, Esso Minerals, Erickson Gold Mining, Canaccord Capital, Haywood Securities, Golden Capital and Raymond James. He has been involved in financing mining companies for over two decades, including discoveries in the base and precious metals sectors.

John Watson - Director and Chairman

John Watson has over 30 years of experience in the mineral resource industry. From 2002 to 2007, he was the President of Pan-Nevada Gold Corporation which, prior to the completion of its plan of arrangement with Midway Gold Corp. effective April 13, 2007, was a TSXV-listed company focused on the acquisition, exploration and expansion of advanced-stage gold projects in Nevada. From 1979 to 1993, Watson was the President and CEO of Horizon Gold Corporation, which was listed on NASDAQ from 1986 to 1993. Horizon Gold Corporation built and operated two open-pit, heap leach mines in Nevada during the period from 1985 to 1992. Currently, he is a director of Prospero Silver Corp., a TSXV-listed company operating in Mexico. He holds a B.A. in Geology from the University of Texas and an M.Sc. in Mineral Economics from the Colorado School of Mines.

Thomas Klein - VP Exploration

Thomas Klein brings over 25 years of distinguished global exploration experience. He has made very important contributions to multiple gold discoveries and/or project advancements in the USA, South America, West Africa, and the Middle East, and has spent the last decade exploring and generating exploration opportunities for Newmont Mining in Nevada. Klein discovered the Kupfertal Cu-Au Porphyry in Peru, is credited as the co-discoverer of the Amulsar Gold Deposit in Armenia, holds a Masters in Mineralogy from Ruprecht-Karls University in Heidelberg, Germany, and is a Member of the Geological Society of Nevada.

Ron Schmitz - CFO

Ron Schmitz is the Principal and President of ASI Accounting Services Inc., which has provided administrative, accounting and office services to public and private companies since July 1995. He has served as a Director and/or Chief Financial Officer of various public companies since 1997, and currently holds these positions with various public and private companies.

Peter A. Ball - Advisor

Peter Ball brings over 25 years of experience as a mining professional at all levels of leadership. Throughout his career, he has held various senior management roles with international precious metals mining companies in corporate finance, securities trading, mine engineering, business development, corporate communications, public relations and marketing functions throughout North and South America, Asia and Europe.

Ball began his career in the late 1980s working as a mining engineer, a technical representative and in various management and senior executive roles for numerous companies including Redstar Gold, Columbus Gold, Hudson Bay Mining & Smelting, Echo Bay Mines Ltd., RBC Dominion Securities, Eldorado Gold Corp., Adriana Resources Inc. and Argentex Mining Corp. He is a graduate of the Haileybury School of Mines, Georgian Business College, UBC’s Canadian Securities Course and is a member of CIMM.

Dr. Quinton Hennigh - Advisor

Dr. Quinton Hennigh is currently Chairman and former CEO of Novo Resources Corp., a Canadian corporation actively exploring for gold in Western Australia. Prior to founding Novo, he was the President of Exploration and Chief Geologist of Evolving Gold Corporation. He is credited with the discovery of the Rattlesnake Hills deposit in Natrona County, Wyoming. From May 2007 to March 2008, he was the Vice-President of Exploration for Evolving Gold Corp. From May 2004 to March 2007, he served as Senior Research Geologist with Newmont Mining Corporation.

Dr. Hennigh has worked throughout North America, in Europe, Australia, Asia and South America with several mining companies and has spent years developing regional concepts for the exploration for buried gold deposits, particularly in Nevada. He holds a Bachelor of Science from the University of Missouri and an MSc. and Ph.D. from the Colorado School of Mines. He is a member of the Society of Economic Geology and of the Mining and Metallurgical Society of America.

NV Gold Completes 2021-2 Program at Slumber Project; Continues expansion of Mineralized Zone

NV Gold Completes 2021-2 Program at Slumber Project; Continues expansion of Mineralized Zone

NV Gold Corporation (TSXV:NVX)(OTCQB:NVGLF)(FSE:8NV) ("NV Gold" or the "Company") The Company announced today an update on its Slumber project in Nevada, USA

Slumber Gold Project, Humboldt County, Nevada

News Provided by ACCESSWIRE via QuoteMedia

NV Gold Receives Confirmation of Gold Mineralization, Interpreted from Low Resistor Target, through Positive Lab Results from Recent RC Drill Holes at Slumber Project

NV Gold Receives Confirmation of Gold Mineralization, Interpreted from Low Resistor Target, through Positive Lab Results from Recent RC Drill Holes at Slumber Project

NV Gold Corporation (TSXV:NVX)(OTCQB:NVGLF)(FSE:8NV) ("NV Gold" or the "Company") The Company announced today an update on its active projects in Nevada, USA

Slumber Gold Project, Humboldt County, Nevada

News Provided by ACCESSWIRE via QuoteMedia

NV Gold Confirms Potential Extension of Gold Mineralization at Slumber Project

NV Gold Confirms Potential Extension of Gold Mineralization at Slumber Project

NV Gold Corporation (TSXV:NVX)(OTCQB:NVGLF)(Frankfurt:8NV) ("NV Gold" or the "Company") has confirmed the correlation of a "low-resistivity zone" with known alteration and possible gold mineralization at its 100% controlled Slumber Gold Project ("Slumber") located approximately 50 miles northwest of Winnemucca, Humboldt County, Nevada, USA

The Q4-2021 drill program at Slumber has currently completed five RC (reverse circulation) drill holes totaling approximately 900 meters. The goal of this program is the confirmation of a reinterpreted geological model and correlation of alteration and possible gold mineralization with a low resistivity zone identified by last year's CSAMT work (see press release September 7th, 2021). The initial holes appear to confirm this previously untested concept.

News Provided by ACCESSWIRE via QuoteMedia

slumber inn

Drilling Commences at the Slumber Gold Project, Humboldt County, Nevada

NV Gold Corporation (TSXV:NVX)(OTCQB:NVGLF)(FSE:8NV) ("NV Gold" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that drilling has commenced at the 100% controlled Slumber Gold Project ("Slumber") located approximately 50 miles northwest of Winnemucca, Humboldt County, Nevada, USA. Drilling at Slumber will encompass up to 1,500 m in 6-8 RC drill holes

"Drilling commenced today at the Slumber Gold Project, targeting a potential shallow oxide gold system that was newly identified in our late-2020 program." commented John Watson, President and CEO of NV Gold. This marks the third phase of drilling at Slumber, with continuing progress on the property. The mineralization at Slumber is almost entirely obscured by gravel cover, making exploration challenging. This drilling marks the beginning of a multi-project drilling campaign, expected to continue through Q4 and perhaps into Q2-2022. For additional information on the Slumber program plans, please refer to the Company's press release dated 9-7-2021.

News Provided by ACCESSWIRE via QuoteMedia

TSXV:NVX

NV Gold Corporation Announces Updates on Five Active Projects in Nevada, USA

NV Gold Corporation (TSXV:NVX)(OTCQB:NVGLF) ("NV Gold" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that the Company has completed 3 Notices of Intent (NOI) to commence drilling at its 100% owned Slumber, Discovery Bay and Pickhandle projects in north-central Nevada, USA. The Company also reports that a 2D seismic survey has been completed at its optioned SW Pipe Project located along the Cortez Gold Belt approximately 6 km southwest of the Pipeline Gold Complex operated by Nevada Gold Mines

Upcoming Plans:

News Provided by ACCESSWIRE via QuoteMedia

Tempus Resources

Tempus Closes Non-Brokered Private Placement

Tempus Resources Ltd ("Tempus" or the "Company") (ASX:TMR)(TSX.V:TMRR)(OTCQB:TMRFF) is pleased to announce that further to the non-brokered private placement previously announced on March 7, 2022, it has raised approximately C$718,000 (A$762,309) through the issue of 9,828,571 units of the Company (the "Units") at a price of C$0.07 per Unit, and 352,940 flow-through units of the Company (the "FT Units") at a price of $C0.085 per FT Unit (the "Offering"). Proceeds from the Offering will be used for expenditures on the Company's exploration projects and for general corporate purposes.

Snowline Gold Locates 5.1 km Long Trend of Anomalous Gold-In-Soils Grading to 1.7 g/t AU at Gracie, Rogue Project, Yukon

Snowline Gold Locates 5.1 km Long Trend of Anomalous Gold-In-Soils Grading to 1.7 g/t AU at Gracie, Rogue Project, Yukon

  • 5.1 km zone of anomalous gold values found in soil and talus fine samples at Gracie
  • 43 soil samples from a 1,600 x 800 m central area average 0.49 g/t Au, with 8 samples >1 g/t Au
  • Zone underlain and adjacent to probable unexposed intrusion only 4 km from Snowline's 2021 "Valley" discovery
  • Intact carapace at top of intrusion presents high priority drill target for 2022.

Snowline Gold Corp. (CSE:SGD)(OTCQB:SNWGF) (the "Company" or "Snowline") is pleased to provide an update on generative exploration results from its Rogue project in the Yukon Territory, Canada. Geochemical assay results received from late season 2021 contour soil and talus fine sampling reveal a large zone of anomalous gold values to 1.71 gt Au on top of and around a probable, near-surface, gold-bearing intrusion at the Company's Gracie target

Figure 1 - Soil, talus fine and rock geochemical results from Snowline's Rogue project on top of ZTEM electromagnetic survey results. Surface sampling performed late in the 2021 field season demonstrates the scale of gold anomalism associated with a probable buried intrusion, with values of up to 1.71 g/t Au from talus fines at Gracie. Dashed blue ovals indicate zones of anomalous results. Samples from the central zone have an average of 0.49 g/t. North and south zones of anomalous gold values are along stratigraphic and structural trend with the unexposed intrusion. The Valley intrusion and suspected Gracie intrusion are expressed in in the ZTEM image as cooler colours representing relative electrical resistors, consistent with other known intrusions in the survey area.

"These results add to strong evidence that Gracie could host a large and fertile reduced-intrusion related gold system," said Scott Berdahl, CEO and director of Snowline. "What excites us about this-beyond the potential to duplicate our Valley discovery-is that the intrusion at Gracie hasn't been exposed by erosion. These gold systems can be most prospective at the very top of an intrusion, where initial cooling of the edges creates a brittle carapace that fractures to accommodate later gold bearing fluids. An intact carapace at Gracie thus makes for a compelling exploration target adjacent and complementary to the Company's 2021 Valley and Ridge discoveries."

News Provided by ACCESSWIRE via QuoteMedia

Snowline Gold Locates 5.1 km Long Trend of Anomalous Gold-In-Soils Grading to 1.7 g/t AU at Gracie, Rogue Project, Yukon

Snowline Gold Locates 5.1 km Long Trend of Anomalous Gold-In-Soils Grading to 1.7 g/t AU at Gracie, Rogue Project, Yukon

  • 5.1 km zone of anomalous gold values found in soil and talus fine samples at Gracie
  • 43 soil samples from a 1,600 x 800 m central area average 0.49 g/t Au, with 8 samples >1 g/t Au
  • Zone underlain and adjacent to probable unexposed intrusion only 4 km from Snowline's 2021 "Valley" discovery
  • Intact carapace at top of intrusion presents high priority drill target for 2022.

Snowline Gold Corp. (CSE:SGD)(OTCQB:SNWGF) (the "Company" or "Snowline") is pleased to provide an update on generative exploration results from its Rogue project in the Yukon Territory, Canada. Geochemical assay results received from late season 2021 contour soil and talus fine sampling reveal a large zone of anomalous gold values to 1.71 gt Au on top of and around a probable, near-surface, gold-bearing intrusion at the Company's Gracie target

Figure 1 - Soil, talus fine and rock geochemical results from Snowline's Rogue project on top of ZTEM electromagnetic survey results. Surface sampling performed late in the 2021 field season demonstrates the scale of gold anomalism associated with a probable buried intrusion, with values of up to 1.71 g/t Au from talus fines at Gracie. Dashed blue ovals indicate zones of anomalous results. Samples from the central zone have an average of 0.49 g/t. North and south zones of anomalous gold values are along stratigraphic and structural trend with the unexposed intrusion. The Valley intrusion and suspected Gracie intrusion are expressed in in the ZTEM image as cooler colours representing relative electrical resistors, consistent with other known intrusions in the survey area.

"These results add to strong evidence that Gracie could host a large and fertile reduced-intrusion related gold system," said Scott Berdahl, CEO and director of Snowline. "What excites us about this-beyond the potential to duplicate our Valley discovery-is that the intrusion at Gracie hasn't been exposed by erosion. These gold systems can be most prospective at the very top of an intrusion, where initial cooling of the edges creates a brittle carapace that fractures to accommodate later gold bearing fluids. An intact carapace at Gracie thus makes for a compelling exploration target adjacent and complementary to the Company's 2021 Valley and Ridge discoveries."

News Provided by ACCESSWIRE via QuoteMedia

Green River Gold Corp. Commissions Additional Mag Survey on the Quesnel Nickel Project

Green River Gold Corp. Commissions Additional Mag Survey on the Quesnel Nickel Project

Green River Gold Corp. (CSE: CCR) (OTC Pink: CCRRF) (the "Company" or "Green River") is pleased to announce that it has commissioned a contractor to complete a UAV-MAG survey over the remaining portion of the Quesnel Nickel Project. The previous UAV-MAG surveys did not cover the entire 93 square kilometer property because a portion of the property was briefly under option to another company. As a result, the UAV-MAG survey completed in 2021 was completed in two pieces and a portion of the property was not covered at all. When the two pieces of the map were put together, the potential for a larger magnetic anomaly connecting the two sections became clear. The area outlined along the Western edge of the property is the area to be targeted by the additional UAV-MAG survey.

The magnetic anomaly is indicated by the purple areas trending North West to South East.

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Kinross provides update on Great Bear development

Kinross Gold Corporation (TSX:K; NYSE:KGC) ("Kinross" or the "Company") is pleased to provide an update on its development plan at the Red Lake, Ontario-based Great Bear project, following the completion of the acquisition of Great Bear Resources Ltd. ("Great Bear") on February 24, 2022.

Kinross plans to declare an initial inferred mineral resource as part of its 2022 year-end results and commence a pre-feasibility study (PFS) in 2023. Kinross expects to complete approximately 200,000 metres of drilling using approximately 10 drill rigs in 2022, focusing on the LP Fault zone, the most significant discovery to date at the project.

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

Kinross provides update on Great Bear development

Kinross Gold Corporation (TSX:K; NYSE:KGC) ("Kinross" or the "Company") is pleased to provide an update on its development plan at the Red Lake, Ontario-based Great Bear project, following the completion of the acquisition of Great Bear Resources Ltd. ("Great Bear") on February 24, 2022.

Kinross plans to declare an initial inferred mineral resource as part of its 2022 year-end results and commence a pre-feasibility study (PFS) in 2023. Kinross expects to complete approximately 200,000 metres of drilling using approximately 10 drill rigs in 2022, focusing on the LP Fault zone, the most significant discovery to date at the project.

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

