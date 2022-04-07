NV Gold Corporation is pleased to announce that the Company has initiated a first-stage four- hole drilling program at the Discovery Bay Gold Project in NevadaThe Discovery Bay Project is located approximately 14 km southeast of the McCoy Cove gold deposits in Lander County, Nevada .The Discovery Bay target is focused on an almost unexplored window of Triassic Osobb Mountain Quartzite and Cane Springs Limestone ...

NVX:CA