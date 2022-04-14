Pharmaceutical Investing News

Revenues grew 240% year-over-year to $0.8 million for the quarter Achieved 29.1% gross margin during Q2 2022, compared to 6.5% in Q1 2022, due to a larger proportion of higher-margin services being provided across wellness clinics Generated gross profit of $228,759 during Q2 2022, a 349% increase from prior quarter Recently announced proposed acquisition of Novamind expected to grow annual revenues more than five ...
All financial results are reported in Canadian dollars unless otherwise stated.

Numinus Wellness Inc. ("Numinus" or the "Company") (TSX: NUMI) (OTCQX: NUMIF), a mental health care company advancing innovative treatments and safe, evidence-based psychedelic-assisted therapies, today announced its fiscal quarter results for the three and six months ended February 28, 2022 ("Q2 2022").

"Numinus' fiscal second quarter demonstrated the strength of our growing service offering and the efficiency of our operating platform, with gross margin improving to 29.1% during Q2 2022 – compared to 6.5% in the previous quarter.  Most of this improvement is due to the successful integration of the Neurology Centre of Toronto – an acquisition we completed during just the quarter before, and the expansion of Ketamine-assisted therapy services across our clinic network," said Payton Nyquvest , Founder and CEO.  "We're pleased to see the momentum in our business continue to grow, despite the seasonal slowdown associated with the December holidays during the second quarter."

Mr. Nyquvest continued: "Looking forward, our recently announced proposed acquisition of Novamind will be transformational for Numinus as we establish a strong U.S. presence with eight revenue producing clinics located in Utah and Arizona.  It also provides two additional clinical research sites and a strong pipeline of clinical research business, which will significantly expand Numinus' contract research capabilities.  We are very excited about the opportunities ahead as we firmly establish the Numinus brand and our comprehensive combined mental health and wellness offering in the U.S.  Collectively, our combined business will become a leading integrated mental healthcare company providing psychedelic-assisted therapies across North America , generating more revenue than any of our peers."

Second Quarter Financial Highlights

  • Revenues grew 240% year-over-year to $0.8 million in Q2 2022, due primarily to the acquisitions of Mindspace and the Neurology Centre of Toronto . Sequentially, revenues were in line with the prior quarter, representing periods of increased client appointments alongside the seasonally slower period over December holidays.
  • Gross margin grew significantly to 29.1% during Q2 2022, compared to 6.5% in Q1 2022 and -25.7% in Q2 2021. The marked improvement in gross margin is due mostly to a greater proportion of higher margin services being booked across Numinus' wellness clinics. Gross margin improvement was most notable in the two wellness clinic businesses acquired in the last 12 months: Mindspace and the Neurology Centre of Toronto .
  • Gross profit of $228,759 in Q2 2022, a 349% increase compared to gross profit compared to Q1 2022, and a significant improvement compared to the gross loss of $59,724 in Q2 2021.
  • Loss was $7.8 million for Q2 2022, compared to a loss of $4.2 million in Q2 2021.
  • Cash balance of $48.3 million as of February 28, 2022 .

First Six Months Financial Highlights

  • Revenues during the first half of fiscal 2022 grew 242% year-over-year to $1.6 million due primarily to the acquisitions of Mindspace and the Neurology Centre of Toronto .
  • Gross margin during the first half of 2022 was 17.8%, compared to -21.2% in the same period last year.
  • Gross profit during the first half of 2022 was $279,724 , a significant improvement compared to the gross loss of $97,859 in the first half of 2021.
  • Loss was $13.2 million for the first half of 2022, compared to a loss of $6.2 million in the first half of 2021.

Operational Highlights During and Subsequent to Q2 2022:

Numinus Health – Numinus Wellness Clinic Network

  • Q2 2022 revenue of $0.7 million , a 5% sequential increase from Q1 2022, and a 378% increase compared to $142,448 during the same period last year.
  • During Q2 2022, clients received a total of 5,320 appointments through Numinus clinics (including one-on-one and group therapy sessions, neurology-related appointments and Ketamine-assisted psychotherapy), representing a 14% decline in clinic appointments compared to Q1 2022 due to the anticipated seasonal slowdown during December holidays. On a same-store basis, excluding NCT (the acquisition of which completed partway through Q1 2022), client appointments declined 11% compared to Q1 2022.
  • As of April 14, 2022 , Numinus has five wellness clinics offering services to clients (one in Vancouver , one in Toronto , and three in Montreal ) that have a total of 21 treatment rooms. In addition, the Company has two dedicated research clinics where psychedelic studies are being conducted (one in Vancouver and one in Montreal ).
  • Numinus is pleased to announce that it will be opening a new flagship wellness clinic location in Vancouver, Canada , during the late summer or early fall of 2022.

Clinical Trials

  • On January 19, 2022 , Numinus announced that it had received approvals from Health Canada and the Institutional Review Board to proceed with its clinical trial study for MAPS-sponsored MDMA-assisted therapy for PTSD clinical trial study ("MAPPUSX"). Enrollment for the trial is open to eligible participants who were previously enrolled in the placebo arm of the parent study ("MAPP1") or who were not able to receive treatment due to COVID-19 restrictions.
  • On March 30, 2022 , the Company announced that it has advanced to the implementation phase of the MAPPUSX trial, by enrolling and dosing the first clinical trial volunteer in Canada .
  • Numinus Bioscience has discovered an additional drug product candidate, NBIO-03, that is nearing the final stages of development. The Company now intends to include NBIO-03 in the Phase 1 clinical trial alongside NBIO-01 to establish a maximum tolerated dose. As a result of this new opportunity, Numinus will resubmit its clinical trial application to Health Canada in the next several months to reflect the redefined scope of this study.

Numinus Bioscience – Laboratory Operations

  • Q2 2022 revenue of $105,966 , a 26% sequential decrease from Q1 2022, but a 19% increase from $89,059 in Q2 2021. During Q2 2022 product shipping challenges impacted the timing of analytical testing services performed for third party clients, which affected the timing of revenue recognition. The Company expects some services intended to be performed during Q2 2022 will now be completed in Q3 2022.
  • During Q2 2022, Numinus Bioscience secured several additional strains of psychedelic mushroom species and has already begun genomic analysis of these spore prints for research purposes.
  • On February 1, 2022 , Numinus announced that it had added three key advisors to its new Bioscience Advisory Board: Graham Pechenik (JD) – Patent Attorney & Founder, Calyx Law, Dr. Paul Spagnuolo (PhD) – Associate Professor, University of Guelph , and Dr. Cory Harris (PhD) – Associate Professor, University of Ottawa .
  • On March 9, 2022 , the Company announced hat it has received approval from Health Canada to study Ayahuasca and San Pedro.
  • On March 14, 2022 , Numinus Bioscience announced it was approved for a Containment Level 2 ("CL2") license by the Public Health Agency of Canada . With the license, Numinus Bioscience will begin:
    • The study of pathogens and bacterial, fungal and microbial contaminants to identify baseline markers and optimal growth environments for Psilocybe mushrooms;
    • Bioassay studies using mammalian cell lines, to analyze the bioactivity of different whole mushroom formulations that contain both psilocybin and other psychedelic compounds; and
    • Pharmacokinetic (PK) and pre-clinical studies using analysis of blood and other bodily fluids, to investigate reactions in the human body to whole mushrooms and other natural formulations.
  • As a result of the pending proposed acquisition of Novamind and the two additional clinic research facilities the Company will gain as a result of this expansion, Numinus Bioscience has decided to halt its planned research facility expansion in Nanaimo, B.C. The Company believes diversifying its research capabilities across both Canada and the U.S. will better serve Numinus' contract research clients and long-term strategy.

Corporate Updates

  • On December 16, 2021 , Numinus graduated to the TSX (from the TSX-Venture), trading under the symbol "NUMI".
  • On January 27, 2022 , the Company graduated to the OTCQX® Best Market in the United States , as a first step towards establishing a greater profile with the U.S. investment community.
  • On February 28, 2022 , Numinus held its Annual General and Special Meeting of Shareholders, where all proposed Directors were elected to its Board, and all other resolutions were approved by shareholders.
  • On April 12, 2022 , Numinus announced the proposed acquisition of Novamind – which will position Numinus as a leading, integrated mental healthcare company providing psychedelic-assisted therapies – with 13 wellness clinics and approximately $10 million of combined proforma annual revenue.
    • The companies have entered into an arrangement agreement (the "Arrangement Agreement") dated April 12, 2022 , pursuant to which Numinus will acquire all of the issued and outstanding common shares of Novamind by way of a court-approved plan of arrangement under the Canada Business Corporations Act , for total valuation of approximately $26.2 million on a fully diluted in-the-money basis.
    • Under the terms of the Arrangement Agreement, shareholders of Novamind will receive 0.84 of a common share of Numinus for each Novamind share held, implying an offer price of $0.44 per Novamind share.
    • Transaction is expected to close in June 2022 and is subject to customary closing conditions, including approvals of the shareholders of Numinus and Novamind and approval of the TSX.
    • Numinus is beginning the process to apply to the SEC for a listing on a major US stock exchange and it is targeting to have the listing completed by the Fall of 2022. While the Company is well capitalized, it would only contemplate additional financing opportunities if it makes strategic sense.

Q2 2022 Key Performance Metrics:



For the quarter ended February 28:



2022

2021

% change

Numinus Bioscience ¹ revenue

105,966

89,059

19.0%

Numinus Health 2 revenue

680,138

142,448

377.5%

Total Revenue

$786,104

$231,507

239.6%

Cost of revenue

(557,345)

(291,231)


Gross Profit (Loss)

$228,759

$(59,724)

n.m.

Gross profit margin

29.1%

-25.8%

n.m.

General and administrative expenses

(4,725,878)

(2,335,372)

102.4%

Share-based compensation

(1,629,890)

(499,989)

226.0%

Sales and marketing expenses

(429,645)

(801,198)

-46.4%

Depreciation & Amortization

(128,820)

(69,099)

86.4%

Research and development expenses

(474,514)

(320,629)

48.0%

Transaction costs

(19,830)

(144,372)

-86.3%

Loss before other items

$(7,179,818)

$(4,230,383)

39.0%

Other items

(172,280)

(7,489)

2200.0%

Revaluation of contingent liability

(485,504)

0

100.0%

Loss and comprehensive loss

$(7,837,602)

$(4,237,872)

47.4%

Loss per share, basic and diluted

$(0.04)

$(0.03)

35.1%

Average number of shares outstanding, basic and diluted

205,209,976

149,938,176

36.9%

1 Numinus Bioscience consists of revenues generated through Numinus' Laboratory Operations.

2 Numinus Health consists of revenues generated through Numinus' clinic network, including NCT, Mindspace and Numinus Health.

Numinus' condensed consolidated financial statements for the three and six months ended February 28, 2022 and related management's discussion and analysis are available on Numinus' Investor Relations website at www.investors.numinus.com and under the Company's profile on SEDAR at www.sedar.com .  These documents were prepared in accordance with IFRS.

Conference Call and Webcast Details
Interested parties are invited to participate in the Company's Q2 2022 results conference call and webcast. On the call Numinus executives will review the Company's performance and recent initiatives, and answer questions from analysts.

Date:

Thursday, April 14, 2022

Time:

5:30 p.m. (EST)

Dial-In:

1 (888) 330-3632 (Toll-free North America), 1 (646) 960-0837 (International)

Code:

‌3547386

Webcast:

https://event.on24.com/wcc/r/3723657/8A7C51BC48923FC18A54C2754EF10DBA


The webcast will also be archived on the Events and Presentations page of Numinus' Investor Relations website: https://www.investors.numinus.com/events-and-presentations

About Numinus
Numinus Wellness (TSX: NUMI) helps people to heal and be well through the development and delivery of innovative mental health care and access to safe, evidence-based psychedelic-assisted therapies. The Numinus model - including psychedelic production, research and clinic care - is at the forefront of a transformation aimed at healing rather than managing symptoms for depression, anxiety, trauma, pain and substance use. At Numinus, we are leading the integration of psychedelic-assisted therapies into mainstream clinical practice and building the foundation for a healthier society.

Learn more at www.numinus.com and follow us on LinkedIn , Facebook , Twitter , and Instagram .

Forward-looking statements
This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of applicable securities laws. All statements that are not historical facts, including without limitation, statements regarding future estimates, plans, programs, forecasts, projections, objectives, assumptions, expectations or beliefs regarding future performance are "forward-looking statements". Forward-looking statements can be identified by the use of words such as "expects", "does not expect", "is expected", "believes", "intends", "anticipates", "does not anticipate", "believes" or variations of these words, expressions or statements, that certain actions, events or results "may", "could", "would", "might" or "will be" taken, will occur or will be realized. Such forward-looking statements involve risks, uncertainties and other known and unknown factors that could cause actual results, events or developments to differ materially from the results, events or developments expected and expressed or implied in such forward-looking statements. These risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to, dependence on obtaining and maintaining regulatory approvals, including the acquisition and renewal of federal, provincial, municipal, local or other licenses, and any inability to obtain all necessary government authorizations, licenses and permits to operate and expand the Company's facilities; regulatory or policy changes such as changes in applicable laws and regulations, including federal and provincial legalization, due to fluctuations in public opinion, industry perception of integrative mental health, including the use of psychedelic-assisted therapy, delays or inefficiencies or any other reason; any other factor or development likely to hamper the growth of the market; the Company's limited operating and profitability track record; dependence on management; the Company's need for additional financing and the effects of financial market conditions and other factors on the availability of capital; competition, including that of more established and better funded competitors; the impact of the Russia - Ukraine conflict on the global economy; the continued impact of the COVID-19 pandemic; and the need to build and maintain alliances and partnerships, including with research and development companies, customers and suppliers. These factors should be carefully considered, and readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking statements. Despite the Company's efforts to identify the main risk factors that could cause actual measures, events or results to differ materially from those described in forward-looking statements, other risk factors may cause measures, events or developments to materially differ from those anticipated, estimated or intended. There can be no assurance that forward-looking statements will prove to be accurate, as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in forward-looking statements. The Company does not undertake to revise forward-looking statements, even if new information becomes available as a result of future events, new facts or any other reason, except as required by applicable laws.

Overview

Numinus (TSX:NUMI, OTC Pink: NUMIF) is a healthcare company at the forefront of addressing the growing prevalence of mental health issues and desire for greater wellness. The company offers an integrated therapeutic model to create lifelong relationships with people seeking physical, mental and emotional health with a focus on treating mental illness, trauma and substance abuse.

In addition to services including counselling, neurofeedback, physiotherapy and other therapies, Numinus aims to conduct psychedelic-assisted therapies to help people heal, connect and grow — when approved by Health Canada, Colleges and other regulators. Numinus put a value chain in place that will be key to the company's growth and success. Numinus Bioscience is licensed by Health Canada to test, sell and distribute psychedelic substances. Numinus Wellness plans to establish physical locations where psychedelic-assisted therapies can take place once approved by regulators. Lastly, Numinus R&D is where partnerships with leading research groups will take place to advance practice and understanding in the space.

Numinus Bioscience is making a name for itself in analytical testing for psychedelic substances and as a place of excellence for product research and development. Numinus Bioscience's 7,000 square foot analytics and research laboratory handles a range of psychedelic substances and analytical methods and uses for the psychedelics space. In October 2020, Numinus announced it had harvested the first legal flush of Psilocybe mushrooms in Canada by a public company under its Health Canada-issued Controlled Drugs and Substances Dealer's Licence.

Numinus was founded by Payton Nyquvest and Stacey Wallin, who both have a passion for developing holistic therapies that deal with the root causes of mental illness, addictions and trauma. The two founders have a wealth of experience in bringing innovative companies to the capital markets. Nyquvest, for example, has raised over C$100 million for public and private companies alike and has facilitated numerous IPOs, including Numinus' pending RTO with Salvation Botanicals and Rojo Resources Ltd. Joining the team as Chief Operating Officer is Michael Tan, who was the first director for the British Columbia Liquor Distribution Branch's (BCLDB) cannabis division. He also has a track record of driving profitable revenue growth.

Numinus' Company Highlights

  • RTO with Salvation Botanicals and Rojo Resources Ltd. completed in Q2 2020.
  • When approved by Health Canada and Colleges, Numinus aims to conduct psychedelics-assisted therapies to help people heal, connect and grow. These therapies will be conducted in safe, controlled therapeutic environments when approved by regulators.
  • Has a 7,000 square foot laboratory that is licensed by Health Canada to test, possess, buy and sell various controlled substances.
  • In October 2020, the company harvested the first legal flush of Psilocybe mushrooms in Canada by a public company under its Health Canada-issued Controlled Drugs and Substances Dealer's Licence.
  • Revenue from the company's existing cannabis testing operations provides a foundation for growth, differentiating Numinus from others in the psychedelics space.
  • The cannabis portion of the business has the potential to bring in C$25 million, dependent on timing of receiving Health Canada processing licence and production facility operating at capacity.
  • The company's long-term plans are to build a network of healing centres across North America, staffed with professional therapists and integrative health professionals.
  • Research partnerships in place with MAPS and Together We Can and Memorandum of Understanding signed with the BC Centre on Substance Use (BCCSU).
  • Numinus has closed its acquisition of the Neurology Centre of Toronto (NCT), a leading Canadian provider of clinical neurologic care.

Regulators Turning to Psychedelic Therapies to Treat Mental Illness and Addiction

In 2017, psychedelic therapies were designated as a breakthrough therapy by the FDA due to the growing need for solutions for mental health-related issues across the globe. According to the World Health Organization, mental health disorders affect one in four people at some point in their lives, and approximately 450 million people currently suffer from mental health issues, making it a leading cause of ill-health and disability worldwide.

If left untreated, mental health disorders can cost Canadians C$51 billion per year in health care costs, lost productivity and reductions in health-related quality of life, according to the Centre for Addiction and Mental Health (CAMH).

Leading organizations such as the FDA and Johns Hopkins are helping to position the use of psychedelic assisted therapies in regulated, safe, controlled therapeutic environments as accepted therapeutic options. Many research organizations, such as BCCSU, have been testing the efficacy of treating mental health disorders with various psychedelics.

Numinus' Management Team

Payton Nyquvest – Founder, Chairman and CEO

Payton Nyquvest founded Numinus out of a lifelong interest in health, wellness and personal development, triggered by mental health and chronic autoimmune problems in his earlier years. Transformational therapies helped to save his life, and he is driven to provide public access to these therapies.

He is a former Director, VP and Head of Sales at Mackie Research Capital, with 15 years of experience focusing on early-stage companies in multiple industries including technology, healthcare, biotech, cleantech and cannabis. He has raised over $100 million for more than 100 public and private companies and facilitated numerous IPOs.

Dr. Evan Wood – Chief Medical Officer

Dr. Evan Wood is a recognized researcher with 20+ years of experience in addiction research, most recently as Executive Director of the British Columbia Centre on Substance Use (BCCSU). A professor of medicine at the University of British Columbia. Work on psychedelic-assisted psychotherapy, his work includes involvement with the Multidisciplinary Association for Psychedelics Studies (MAPS) trial of MDMA-assisted psychotherapy and examining the potential of psilocybin-assisted psychotherapy for a range of mental health disorders.

Dr. Devon Christie – Medical Director

Dr. Christie, a clinical instructor with the UBC Department of Medicine, is also a family physician with a focused practice in Multidisciplinary Pain Management. She is a Registered Therapeutic Counsellor emphasizing Relational Somatic Therapy for trauma resolution and she is also trained to deliver both MDMA-assisted psychotherapy for PTSD (MAPS USA) and ketamine-assisted psychotherapy, in a research setting. She is a recognized speaker and expert on the potential for incorporating psychedelic assisted therapies in an improved health care model for the future.

Michael Tan – Chief Operating Officer

Michael Tan is the former and first executive director of the BCLDB's Cannabis Division, where he successfully launched cannabis operations in British Columbia. Michael has 20 years of strategic planning and execution with national and multinational corporations. He is a high-impact product development, marketing and operations executive with a track record of driving profitable revenue growth.

Kraig Docherty – Chief People Officer

Kraig Docherty has over 20 years of experience growing and scaling tech and creative companies such as EA, Activision Blizzard, Indochino, Invoke and Eventbase.

John Fong – Chief Financial Officer

John Fong is a professional accountant with over two decades of experience in financial and operational management. He provides stability and growth solutions to public natural resource companies and technology start-ups.

Dennis McKenna – Advisor

McKenna brings over 40 years of experience conducting research in ethnopharmacology. He is a Founding Board Member of the Heffter Research Institute and a former key investigator on the Hoasca Project, the first biomedical investigation of ayahuasca. McKenna has taught courses on Ethnopharmacology and Plants in Human Affairs for 17 years as an adjunct Assistant Professor in the Center for Spirituality and Healing at the University of Minnesota . In collaboration with colleagues in Canada and the US, he incorporated a new non-profit, the McKenna Academy of Natural Philosophy.

Jamie Wheal – Advisor

Wheal is a bestselling author, Pulitzer Prize nominee and founder of the Flow Genome Project, an international organization dedicated to research and training of ultimate human performance. Since its inception in 2011, the organization has become the leading voice of evidence-based peak performance. Wheal is an expert on peak performance and leadership, specializing in the neuroscience and application of Flow states.

Ben Nemtin – Advisor

Nemtin is the #1 New York Times bestselling author of What Do you Want to Do Before You Die?, co-founder of the Buried Life movement and a mental health advocate. Nemtin was forced to drop out of university due to depression and in an effort to feel more alive, he and his three friends made a list of “100 things to do before you die" and for every list item they accomplished, they helped a complete stranger cross something off their bucket list. Oprah Winfrey declared their mission “truly inspiring." Nemtin is recognized as one of the “World's Best Motivational Speakers" as well as “World's Top Organizational Culture Thought Leaders" by Global Gurus and regularly speaks to Fortune 100 leadership teams and business conferences around the world.

Pamela Hadfield – Advisor

Hadfield is an entrepreneur and thought leader in the cannabis space. She became a cannabis advocate after finding relief from debilitating migraines using medical cannabis. After cannabis transformed her health, she dedicated her time and efforts to helping others with alternative healthcare approaches, including cannabis. Hadfield is the co-founder of HelloMD, a digital telehealth and educational platform for cannabis consumers and people seeking complementary care.

Nichol Bradford – Advisor

Bradford is CEO of the Willow Group and Executive Director of the Transformative Technology Lab. She is a former senior executive in the video game industry responsible for strategy, operations and marketing for major brands, including Disney, Vivideni and Activision Blizzard. Bradford is also a fellow of the British American Project, a former term member of the Council on Foreign Relations and served on the board of the Brandon Marshall Foundation for Mental Health.

Keep reading...Show less
