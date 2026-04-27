NSK and Accenture Forge Strategic Collaboration to Drive Business Reinvention Through AI and Digital Technology

NSK Limited and Accenture (NYSE: ACN) today announced a strategic collaboration to drive the reinvention of NSK's business through AI and digital technology, with the goal of achieving sustainable growth and enhanced enterprise value. Through this initiative, NSK will harness advanced digital capabilities to optimize its business operations and expand investment capacity, while enabling people across the organization to work more effectively and developing initiatives designed to drive profitable growth.
As markets and competition evolve rapidly, businesses must be able to make swift, informed decisions, execute with agility and adapt to change. This collaboration addresses that imperative directly, strengthening NSK's governance through two key levers: streamlined operations across the organization, including back-office functions, and greater transparency in business processes. In parallel, NSK will pursue a phased, long-term transformation to support the evolution of skills and ways of working by nurturing results-driven culture and talent centered on digital disciplines.
Key initiatives include:
- Structural Cost Transformation to Unlock Investment Capacity
Leveraging Accenture's expertise, NSK will undertake a fundamental overhaul of its existing operations and business processes, with a particular focus on back-office functions. This includes progressively expanding automation, streamlining and transparency across the wider organization, including through AI. NSK will further optimize its operations and systems to enable the appropriate reallocation of resources toward areas that drive growth and strengthen competitiveness.
- Continuous Investment in Competitive Strength
NSK will direct the investment capacity unlocked through these efforts towards the continuous improvement and reinvention of its business operations. Specific initiatives include accelerating the development of new products and businesses, and driving transformation in sales and marketing.
- Maximizing Operational Capability Through Automation, Efficiency and Workforce Empowerment
The collaboration will unleash the full potential of NSK's manufacturing operations through faster, AI- and data-driven decision-making, alongside the automation and optimization of high-burden tasks and production processes on the factory floor, enabling people to focus on higher‑value work. Additionally, Accenture will offer its reskilling programs to help NSK's talent grow alongside these technologies to adapt their skills and expand their career opportunities.
"Partnering with Accenture represents a bold step in NSK's evolution toward a management model that continuously drives structural reform and growth investment in tandem, a virtuous cycle we intend to sustain for the long term," said Akitoshi Ichii, president and CEO, NSK. "At its heart, this collaboration is about management reform that ignites the full potential of our frontline workforce. Through talent development and skills advancement, we will maximize the operational strength that is the source of our competitiveness, while building an environment where our employees can take genuine pride and find deep meaning in their work. This year marks NSK's 110th anniversary, and we remain committed to advancing the reforms this partnership enables, ensuring we endure as a company that society needs and trusts."
"Japanese manufacturing has long been defined by the exceptional strength of its frontline workforce, yet the industry has faced persistent challenges around the speed of management, decision-making and execution," said Dai Hamaoka, representative director and president, Accenture Japan. "This initiative harnesses AI and data to continuously drive structural reform and growth investment in tandem. Through our collaboration with NSK, we aim to help build a management model that improves both adaptability and responsiveness to change, designed to continuously generate results. We also intend to contribute insights and outcomes gained into strengthening the broader competitiveness of Japanese manufacturing. Our goal is to create an environment where people in manufacturing can find genuine pride and purpose, keeping Japanese manufacturing a destination of choice for talent, even as the competition for talent intensifies."
About NSK
NSK produced the first bearings in Japan in 1916 and over the past 100 years, it has supported the development of industries worldwide by creating various innovative products and technologies in bearings, automotive parts, and precision machinery. Since the early 1960s, the company has expanded overseas and now has operations in about 30 countries. It ranks third in the world in the field of bearings and leads the world in ball screws, electric power steering, and other products.
About Accenture
Accenture is a leading solutions and services company that helps the world's leading enterprises reinvent by building their digital core and unleashing the power of AI to create value at speed across the enterprise, bringing together the talent of our approximately 786,000 people, our proprietary assets and platforms, and deep ecosystem relationships. Our strategy is to be the reinvention partner of choice for our clients and to be the most client-focused, AI-enabled, great place to work in the world. Through our Reinvention Services we bring together our capabilities across strategy, consulting, technology, operations, Song and Industry X with our deep industry expertise to create and deliver solutions and services for our clients. Our purpose is to deliver on the promise of technology and human ingenuity, and we measure our success by the 360° value we create for all our stakeholders. Visit us at accenture.com .
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Ken Kanda, Isamu Yamada
Accenture
accenture.jp.media@accenture.com