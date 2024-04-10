Investing News NetworkYour trusted source for investing success

European Lithium Limited

Notification of Expiry of Options (EUROA) and Announcement of Options Offer

As announced on 25 March 2024, European Lithium Limited (ASX: EUR, FRA:PF8, OTC: EULIF) (European Lithium or the Company) has listed options on issue exercisable at $0.075 each that are due to expire on Friday, 19 April 2024 (EUROA Options). Optionholders may exercise their options by way of payment, which must be received no later than 5:00pm (WST) on Friday 19 April 2024 (Expiry Date). All EUROA Options that are not exercised by the Expiry Date will expire with no value and no further entitlement will exist.

Official quotation of the EUROA Options on the ASX will cease at the close of trading on 15 April 2024.

For more information, please refer to the announcement dated 25 March 2024 available on the Company’s ASX Platform.

Options

Offer The Company is pleased to announce that it intends to conduct an offer to all registered holders of EUROA Options on 12 April 2024 (Record Date) with a registered address in Australia and New Zealand (Registered Holders) whereby Registered Holders can apply for one (1) option (New Option) for every one (1) EUROA Option held on the Record Date at an issue price of $0.005 with an exercise price of $0.08 per option, expiring on 14 November 2025 (Options Offer). The Company intends to apply for quotation of the New Options. The New Options will be issued pursuant to the Company’s available Listing Rule 7.1 placement capacity.

The Directors of the Company intend to apply for their full allocation under the Options Offer (a total of 21,750,000 New Options) as follows:

(a) Tony Sage – 10,000,000 New Options;

(b) Malcolm Day – 10,000,000 New Options; and

(c) Michael Carter – 1,750,000 New Options,

(together, the Participation) subject to shareholder approval sought at the Company’s upcoming general meeting which is expected to be held in June 2024 (General Meeting).

To the extent that the Options Offer is not fully subscribed by Registered Holders, the Directors of the Company have each agreed to underwrite the Options Offer in equal proportions (up to an amount of 41,680,491 New Options each). Any issue of New Options pursuant to the Directors’ underwriting will be in addition to the Participation and also subject to shareholder approval to be sought at the General Meeting.


Click here for the full ASX Release

This article includes content from European Lithium, licensed for the purpose of publishing on Investing News Australia. This article does not constitute financial product advice. It is your responsibility to perform proper due diligence before acting upon any information provided here. Please refer to our full disclaimer here.

Albemarle Corporation to Release First-Quarter 2024 Earnings Results on Wednesday, May 1, 2024

Albemarle Corporation (NYSE: ALB), a global leader in providing essential elements for mobility, energy, connectivity and health, announced today that it will release its first-quarter 2024 earnings after the NYSE closes on Wednesday, May 1, 2024 .

Albemarle Corp. Logo. (PRNewsFoto/Albemarle Corporation)

The company will hold a conference call to discuss its first-quarter 2024 results on Thursday, May 2 , at 9:00 a.m. ET . Access to the call is available via webcast or direct dial. A link to the webcast can be found through Albemarle Corporation's website at http://investors.albemarle.com . Direct dial numbers are provided below:

Participant Dial-in Numbers:
U.S. & Canada Toll-Free: 1 (800) 590-8290
International: 1-240-690-8800
Conference ID: ALBQ1

Webcast Details:
Event Title: Albemarle Q1 2024 Earnings Call
Event Date: May 2, 2024
Start Time: 09:00 AM (GMT -05:00) Eastern Time (US and Canada )

Attendee URL:
https://albemarle-q1-2024-earnings-call.open-exchange.net/

Replay Information:
A webcast replay will be available following the conclusion of the event through the News and Events page on Albemarle's website at http://investors.albemarle.com .

About Albemarle
Albemarle Corporation (NYSE: ALB) leads the world in transforming essential resources into critical ingredients for mobility, energy, connectivity, and health. We partner to pioneer new ways to move, power, connect and protect with people and planet in mind. A reliable and high-quality global supply of lithium and bromine allows us to deliver advanced solutions for our customers. Learn more about how the people of Albemarle are enabling a more resilient world at albemarle.com and on X (formerly known as Twitter) @AlbemarleCorp.

Albemarle regularly posts information to www.albemarle.com , including notification of events, news, financial performance, investor presentations and webcasts, non-GAAP reconciliations, Securities and Exchange Commission ('SEC') filings and other information regarding the company, its businesses and the markets it serves.

Investor Relations Contact: Meredith Bandy , +1 (980) 999-5768, Meredith.Bandy@albemarle.com

Media Contact: Jennifer Zajac , +1 (980) 308-6259, Jennifer.Zajac@albemarle.com

Cision View original content to download multimedia: https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/albemarle-corporation-to-release-first-quarter-2024-earnings-results-on-wednesday-may-1-2024-302109286.html

SOURCE Albemarle Corporation

News Provided by PR Newswire via QuoteMedia

