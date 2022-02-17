Cleantech Investing News

Northstar Initates Steady State Production at Empower Pilot Facility Processing Discarded Shingles into Green Asphalt, Fiber, and Aggregate

Operation validates Northstar's Bitumen Extraction and Separation Technology as the design foundation for the Company's future "scale up" facilities Northstar to Host Site Visits in February and March 2022 for Industry Stakeholders, Investors, Media, and Government Agencies to Showcase its Operating Process and Technology Northstar Clean Technologies Inc. is pleased to announce that it has initiated steady state ...

Operation validates Northstar's Bitumen Extraction and Separation Technology ("BEST") as
the design foundation for the Company's future "scale up" facilities

Northstar to Host Site Visits in February and March 2022 for Industry Stakeholders,
Investors, Media, and Government Agencies to Showcase its Operating Process and
Technology

Northstar Clean Technologies Inc. (TSXV: ROOF) (OTCQB: ROOOF) ("Northstar" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that it has initiated steady state production at its fully constructed asphalt shingle reprocessing facility in Delta, British Columbia (the "Empower Pilot Facility"). The Empower Pilot Facility reprocesses discarded single-use asphalt shingles into liquid asphalt, fiber, and aggregate, allowing these products to enter the circular economy while diverting waste from landfills.

Northstar Clean Technologies Inc. Logo (CNW Group/Northstar Clean Technologies Inc.)

The Company is now producing "green asphalt" within the exact specifications the Company has aimed to produce at the Empower Pilot Facility.

Highlights:

  • Operation validates the use of Northstar's proprietary Bitumen Extraction & Separation Technology ("BEST") in the foundational design of the Company's future "scale up" facilities
  • The Company has initiated a production plan that includes:
    • Daily production of up to 6 hours per day
    • Processing up to 4-5 days per week
    • Feedstock production of 10-20 tonnes per day ("tpd")
  • Liquid asphalt and aggregate precisely meets the Company's end product specification objectives
  • Ramping up to steady state production provides a clear roadmap to deliver commercial production of 50-75 tpd
  • Providing production samples to industry partners and potential customers for detailed technical analysis
  • Currently reprocessing large on-site asphalt shingle inventory
  • Hosting site visits in February and March 2022 for industry stakeholders, investors, media, and government agencies to demonstrate the operating process and technology

Mr. Aidan Mills , President & CEO and Director of Northstar , states, "One of the critical metrics for any energy transition, ESG-based, clean technology company is demonstrating that its transformational technology actually works. For Northstar to do that, we need to produce the end products from our facility at the specification we expected, in a repeatable manner. Therefore, we are very pleased to announce that the Empower Pilot Facility is not only producing exactly the end products we planned, but we have also initiated the production plan to do that repeatably."

Empower Pilot Facility Operational Update

The Company has initiated steady state production, which is expected to deliver throughput of asphalt shingles in the range of 10-20 tpd up to 4-5 days per week. Steady state operation will continue at these levels with the objective of demonstrating repeatable production in terms of production safety, quality, and duration (hours per day and days per week). Most importantly, the two primary output products (liquid asphalt and aggregate) are being produced exactly as designed, meeting the Company's end product specifications.

The production of specification products has enabled the Company to deliver samples of its "green asphalt" and aggregate to multiple major road construction companies, shingle manufacturers, and other industry stakeholders. These samples are now enabling detailed technical analysis to be carried out by a wide range of the Company's potential customers.

Internal testing capability has also been implemented at the Empower Pilot Facility, enabling the development of a quality assurance program for the Company's reprocessed products.

Since October 2021 , the Company has been implementing the changes identified through the unit-by-unit commissioning of the Company's proprietary BEST process. This commissioning process, combined with the ramp up to steady state production, has provided a clear roadmap for commercial production levels targeted at 50-75 tpd.

Mr. Mills continues, "We are thrilled to have finally entered this critical stage of our company's development, as we now have 'proof of concept" and a viable technology. Critically, this technology is the foundation for our ongoing independent engineering design study for our future scale up facilities. Therefore, this announcement is a major inflection point for the Company as it proves to the market that our technology works and validates our business model, as we set out to scale up this technology to a facility size that we can expand with across the North American market."

Mr. Mills continues, "Our objective is to maximize the applicability of what we believe is the 'greenest' asphalt in North America . In delivering this, we will be in the unique position where our reprocessing of asphalt shingles could not only divert approximately 40,000 tonnes of shingles per annum per facility currently sent to landfill, but these products can be applied in numerous markets. We believe we now have a sustainable, proven solution that can help solve North America's asphalt waste problem."

Mr. Mills continues, "I would like to thank our shareholders for their continued support and patience. I would also like to thank all members of our operational team for helping us get to this critical juncture. Our operational team has been working around the clock to achieve this significant milestone for our Company. We greatly appreciate your efforts."

Site Visits

To showcase its operating process and technology, the Company is hosting site visits at the Empower Pilot Facility for industry stakeholders, investors, media, and government agencies throughout February and March 2022 . All parties interested in receiving a site visit invite should contact the Company below.

About Northstar

Northstar Clean Technologies Inc. is a Vancouver -based clean technology company focused on the sustainable recovery and reprocessing of asphalt shingles. Northstar has developed a proprietary design process for taking discarded asphalt shingles, otherwise destined for already over-crowded landfills, and extracting the liquid asphalt, aggregate and fiber for usage in new hot mix asphalt, construction products and other industrial applications. Focused on the circular economy, Northstar plans to reprocess used or defective asphalt shingle waste back into its three primary components for reuse/resale at its Empower Pilot Facility in Delta, British Columbia . As an emerging innovator in sustainable processing, Northstar's mission is to be the leader in the recovery and reprocessing of asphalt shingles in North America , extracting the recovered components from asphalt shingles that would otherwise be sent to landfill.

For further information about Northstar , please visit www.northstarcleantech.com .

On Behalf of the Board of Directors,
Aidan Mills
President & CEO, Director

Cautionary Statement on Forward-Looking Information

Neither the TSXV nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSXV) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release. The TSXV has neither approved nor disapproved the contents of this press release.

This press release may contain forward‐looking information within the meaning of applicable securities legislation, which forward‐looking information reflects the Company's current expectations regarding future events. Forward-looking statements are often identified by the words "may", "would", "could", "should", "will", "intend", "plan", "anticipate", "believe", "estimate", "expect" or similar expressions. Forward-looking statements in this press release include its expectation that steady state production can deliver repeatable production of its primary products with throughput of asphalt shingles in the range of 10-20 tpd up to 4-5 days per week ramping up to commercial production levels of 50 – 75 tpd, its anticipation that it can scale production and facility size across the North American market and divert ~40,000 tonnes of shingles per annum per facility, its expectation that its products can be applied in numerous markets and its belief that it has a sustainable, proven solution that can help solve North America's asphalt waste problem.  Forward‐looking information is based on a number of assumptions and is subject to a number of risks and uncertainties, many of which are beyond the Company's control, which could cause actual results and events to differ materially from those that are disclosed in or implied by such forward‐looking information. Such risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to, factors discussed under "Risk Factors" in the final prospectus of the Company dated June 18, 2021 . The Company does not undertake any obligation to update such forward‐looking information whether because of new information, future events or otherwise, except as expressly required by applicable law.

Should one or more of these risks or uncertainties materialize, or should assumptions underlying the forward-looking statements prove incorrect, actual results may vary materially from those described herein as intended, planned, anticipated, believed, estimated or expected. Although the Company has attempted to identify important risks, uncertainties and factors which could cause actual results to differ materially, there may be others that cause results not to be as anticipated, estimated or intended and such changes could be material. The Company does not intend, and do not assume any obligation, to update the forward-looking statements except as otherwise required by applicable law.

NORTHSTAR APPOINTS MS. KELLIE JOHNSTON AS CHIEF SUSTAINABILITY OFFICER

NORTHSTAR APPOINTS MS. KELLIE JOHNSTON AS CHIEF SUSTAINABILITY OFFICER

Northstar Clean Technologies Inc. (TSXV: ROOF) (OTCQB: ROOOF) ("Northstar" or the "Company") is pleased to announce the appointment of Ms. Kellie Johnston as the Company's Chief Sustainability Officer ("CSO") and corporate counsel.

Northstar Clean Technologies Inc. Logo (CNW Group/Northstar Clean Technologies Inc.)

Ms. Johnston brings a wealth of experience as a senior environment, social, and governance ("ESG") practitioner. She brings with her a strategic understanding and experience of global sustainability issues with deep expertise in leadership, risk identification and mitigation, and strategy implementation. Ms. Johnston also has excellent team-building skills, demonstrated in her collaboration with local, national and international teams as well as advising and reporting sustainability subject matters to C-suites and Boards of Directors. She possesses great passion for the ESG and sustainability industry, and this dedication is accurately reflected in her deep knowledge of these sectors.

Prior to joining Northstar, Ms. Johnston held the role of Vice President, Sustainability & General Counsel at Certarus Ltd., a North American market leader in providing low carbon energy solutions and prior to that was a member of Norton Rose Fulbright LLP's global risk advisory practice and led the environment, social and governance (ESG) practice in Canada . She was also Principal with Zoom Strategic Solutions and has held senior ESG-based roles at Total E&P Canada, and Williams Energy ULC. Ms. Johnston holds a Bachelor of Arts degree from the University of Alberta , a Bachelor of Laws degree from Dalhousie University in Nova Scotia and a Master of Laws degree (Distinction), specializing in International Law, from the University of New South Wales in Australia . She holds a certificate in Corporate Citizenship Management from the Carroll School of Management at Boston College . She is a member of the Law Society of Alberta and a Certified Compliance and Ethics Professional (CCEP).

Ms. Johnston stated, "I am thrilled to join Northstar, an emerging enterprise committed to being an environmentally responsible and sustainable clean technology company. Northstar has an incredible opportunity to develop and grow its sustainability agenda to create a more sustainable, circular and inclusive economy. I am very excited to continue my lifelong passion and career focus on sustainability and corporate responsibility, helping shape Northstar's commitment to the following key priorities: (i) integrating sustainability objectives, (ii) environment, social and governance processes, and (iii) ESG disclosure strategies. I look forward to working together with my new colleagues and stakeholders to develop and implement a sustainability strategy that creates sustainable value now and into the future."

As the Chief Sustainability Officer, Ms. Johnston will be responsible for the development and execution of Northstar's sustainability strategy and internal and external engagement and reporting. In the near term, this will include exploration of the steps to monetize of Northstar's carbon credit benefits, strategic positioning of Northstar's low carbon footprint asphalt, and leading the effective measurement Northstar's environmental footprint for the Empower Pilot Facility and the new scale up facilities as well as the implementation of sustainable practices in the design and installation of the new scale up facilities.

As the General Counsel for Northstar, Ms. Johnston will lead the legal agenda for the company.

Mr. Aidan Mills , President & CEO of Northstar, stated, "We are delighted to have Kellie join our team at this important time as we gain momentum with our asphalt shingle recovery process. Her deep experience in leading ESG delivery is exactly what we need as we move the business forward. We are building a strong team of highly experienced, deeply connected individuals to complement the growth of our Company. Kellie's experience and strong leadership skills will be a valuable addition to the team at Northstar."

About Northstar

Northstar Clean Technologies Inc. is a Vancouver -based clean technology company focused on the recovery and repurposing of single-use asphalt shingles. Northstar has developed a proprietary design process for taking discarded asphalt shingles, otherwise destined for already over-crowded landfills, and extracting the liquid asphalt, aggregate sands and fiber for usage in new hot mix asphalt, construction products and other industrial applications. Northstar plans to process used or defective asphalt shingle waste back into its three primary components for reuse/resale at its Empower Facility in Delta, British Columbia . Northstar's mission is to be one of the leading shingle material recovery providers in North America , extracting 99% of the recovered components from asphalt shingles that would otherwise be sent to a landfill.

For further information about Northstar, please visit www.northstarcleantech.com .

On Behalf of the Board of Directors,
Aidan Mills
President & CEO, Director

Cautionary Statement on Forward-Looking Information

Neither the TSXV nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSXV) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release. The TSXV has neither approved nor disapproved the contents of this press release.

This press release may contain forward‐looking information within the meaning of applicable securities legislation, which forward‐looking information reflects the Company's current expectations regarding future events. Forward-looking statements are often identified by the words "may", "would", "could", "should", "will", "intend", "plan", "anticipate", "believe", "estimate", "expect" or similar expressions. Forward-looking statements in this press release include the Company's growth plans, its sustainability and ESG plans, its disclosure strategies, its ability to move an ESG agenda forward.  Forward‐looking information is based on a number of assumptions and is subject to a number of risks and uncertainties, many of which are beyond the Company's control, which could cause actual results and events to differ materially from those that are disclosed in or implied by such forward‐looking information. Such risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to, factors discussed under "Risk Factors" in the final prospectus of the Company dated June 18, 2021 . The Company does not undertake any obligation to update such forward‐looking information whether because of new information, future events or otherwise, except as expressly required by applicable law.

Should one or more of these risks or uncertainties materialize, or should assumptions underlying the forward-looking statements prove incorrect, actual results may vary materially from those described herein as intended, planned, anticipated, believed, estimated or expected. Although the Company has attempted to identify important risks, uncertainties and factors which could cause actual results to differ materially, there may be others that cause results not to be as anticipated, estimated or intended and such changes could be material. The Company does not intend, and do not assume any obligation, to update the forward-looking statements except as otherwise required by applicable law.

NORTHSTAR COMMENCES TRADING ON OTCQB UNDER SYMBOL 'ROOOF' AND RECEIVES DTC ELIGIBILITY IN THE UNITED STATES

NORTHSTAR COMMENCES TRADING ON OTCQB UNDER SYMBOL 'ROOOF' AND RECEIVES DTC ELIGIBILITY IN THE UNITED STATES

 Northstar Clean Technologies Inc. (TSXV: ROOF) (OTCQB: ROOOF) ("Northstar" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that its common shares will commence trading on the OTCQB Venture Market (the "OTCQB") in the United States under the ticker symbol 'ROOOF' at the start of trading today. In addition, the Company's common shares are now eligible for book-entry and depository services at the Depository Trust Company ("DTC"), which will facilitate electronic clearing and settlement of transfers in the United States . The Company will continue trading on the TSX Venture Exchange under the symbol 'ROOF'.

Northstar Clean Technologies Inc. logo (CNW Group/Northstar Clean Technologies Inc.)

Aidan Mills , Northstar's President & CEO, states, "We are pleased to commence trading on the OTCQB. This listing, together with DTC eligibility, should help expand our Company's exposure to U.S. based investors and enhance trading liquidity for our U.S. based shareholders."

About OTCQB

To be eligible for OTCQB, companies must be current in their financial reporting, pass a minimum bid price test, and undergo an annual verification and management certification process. The OTCQB quality standards provide a strong baseline of transparency in the United States , as well as the technology and regulation to improve the information and trading experience for American investors.

About DTC

DTC is a subsidiary of The Depository Trust & Clearing Corp., which manages the electronic clearing and settlement of publicly traded securities in the United States . Securities that are eligible to be electronically cleared and settled through DTC are considered DTC eligible. This electronic method of clearing securities accelerates the settlement process for investors and brokers, enabling a security to be traded over a much wider selection of brokerage firms.

About Northstar

Northstar Clean Technologies Inc. is a Vancouver -based clean technology company focused on the recovery and repurposing of single-use asphalt shingles. Northstar has developed a proprietary design process for taking discarded asphalt shingles, otherwise destined for already over-crowded landfills, and extracting the liquid asphalt, aggregate sands and fiber for usage in new hot mix asphalt, construction products and other industrial applications. Northstar plans to process used or defective asphalt shingle waste back into its three primary components for reuse/resale at its Empower Facility in Delta, British Columbia . Northstar's mission is to be one of the leading shingle material recovery providers in North America , extracting 99% of the recovered components from asphalt shingles that would otherwise be sent to a landfill.

For further information about Northstar, please visit www.northstarcleantech.com .

On Behalf of the Board of Directors,
Aidan Mills
President & CEO, Director

Cautionary Statement on Forward-Looking Information

Neither the TSXV nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSXV) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release. The TSXV has neither approved nor disapproved the contents of this press release.

This press release may contain forward–looking information within the meaning of applicable securities legislation, which forward–looking information reflects the Company's current expectations regarding future events. Forward-looking statements are often identified by the words "may", "would", "could", "should", "will", "intend", "plan", "anticipate", "believe", "estimate", "expect" or similar expressions. Forward-looking statements in this press release include the Company's expectation that the OTCQB listing, coupled with DTC eligibility, should help expand the Company's exposure and liquidity for its U.S. based investors and shareholders.  Forward–looking information is based on a number of assumptions and is subject to a number of risks and uncertainties, many of which are beyond the Company's control, which could cause actual results and events to differ materially from those that are disclosed in or implied by such forward–looking information. Such risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to, factors discussed under "Risk Factors" in the final prospectus of the Company dated June 18, 2021 . The Company does not undertake any obligation to update such forward–looking information whether because of new information, future events or otherwise, except as expressly required by applicable law.

Should one or more of these risks or uncertainties materialize, or should assumptions underlying the forward-looking statements prove incorrect, actual results may vary materially from those described herein as intended, planned, anticipated, believed, estimated or expected. Although the Company has attempted to identify important risks, uncertainties and factors which could cause actual results to differ materially, there may be others that cause results not to be as anticipated, estimated or intended and such changes could be material. The Company does not intend, and do not assume any obligation, to update the forward-looking statements except as otherwise required by applicable law.

NORTHSTAR ANNOUNCES 2021 AGSM RESULTS AND THE ELECTION OF AIDAN MILLS TO THE BOARD OF DIRECTORS

NORTHSTAR ANNOUNCES 2021 AGSM RESULTS AND THE ELECTION OF AIDAN MILLS TO THE BOARD OF DIRECTORS

Northstar Clean Technologies Inc. (TSXV: ROOF) ("Northstar" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that all matters put forward to its shareholders at the Company's annual general and special meeting of shareholders (the "Meeting") held on Wednesday, December 15, 2021 were duly approved. Details of the voting results are provided below.

At the Meeting, the Company's shareholders overwhelmingly approved the matters brought before the Meeting, including: the expansion of the board from five to six directors, the election of the six director candidates proposed by management; the reappointment of Davidson & Company LLP as auditors of the Company; and the approval of the Company's omnibus equity incentive plan. The Company's Board of Directors is now composed of the following:

  • Aidan Mills , President & CEO, Director
  • James Currie , Executive Chairman, Director
  • Gregg J. Sedun , Lead Independent Director
  • Neil Currie , Director
  • Gord Johnson, Director
  • James Borkowski , Director

A total of 68 shareholders were represented in person or by proxy with 39,599,279 common shares voted, representing 37.31% of the Company's outstanding common shares.

Mr. James Currie , Executive Chairman of Northstar, stated, "On behalf of the Board of Directors, I would like to welcome Aidan to the Board. Aidan has shown tremendous leadership as CEO of Northstar and his breadth of knowledge, industry expertise and strong passion for the business will be a significant addition to the Board as Northstar continues to grow and expand its asphalt shingle processing facilities across Canada ."

About Northstar

Northstar Clean Technologies Inc. is a Vancouver -based clean technology company focused on the recovery and repurposing of single-use asphalt shingles. Northstar has developed a proprietary design process for taking discarded asphalt shingles, otherwise destined for already over-crowded landfills, and extracting the liquid asphalt, aggregate sands and fiber for usage in new hot mix asphalt, construction products and other industrial applications. Northstar plans to process used or defective asphalt shingle waste back into its three primary components for reuse/resale at its Empower Facility in Delta, British Columbia . Northstar's mission is to be one of the leading shingle material recovery providers in North America , extracting 99% of the recovered components from asphalt shingles that would otherwise be sent to a landfill. For more information on Northstar, please visit www.northstarcleantech.com .

On Behalf of Northstar
Aidan Mills
President & CEO, Director

Cautionary Statement on Forward-Looking Information

Neither the TSXV nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSXV) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release. The TSXV has neither approved nor disapproved the contents of this press release.

This press release may contain forward–looking information within the meaning of applicable securities legislation, which forward–looking information reflects the Company's current expectations regarding future events. Forward-looking statements are often identified by the words "may", "would", "could", "should", "will", "intend", "plan", "anticipate", "believe", "estimate", "expect" or similar expressions. Forward-looking statements in this press release include the Company's expectation to expand its shingle processing facilities across Canada . Forward–looking information is based on a number of assumptions and is subject to a number of risks and uncertainties, many of which are beyond the Company's control, which could cause actual results and events to differ materially from those that are disclosed in or implied by such forward–looking information. Such risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to, factors discussed under "Risk Factors" in the final prospectus of the Company dated June 18, 2021 . The Company does not undertake any obligation to update such forward–looking information whether because of new information, future events or otherwise, except as expressly required by applicable law.

Should one or more of these risks or uncertainties materialize, or should assumptions underlying the forward-looking statements prove incorrect, actual results may vary materially from those described herein as intended, planned, anticipated, believed, estimated or expected. Although the Company has attempted to identify important risks, uncertainties and factors which could cause actual results to differ materially, there may be others that cause results not to be as anticipated, estimated or intended and such changes could be material. The Company does not intend, and do not assume any obligation, to update the forward-looking statements except as otherwise required by applicable law.

Northstar Announces Key Strategic Senior Management Appointments

Northstar Announces Key Strategic Senior Management Appointments

Northstar Clean Technologies Inc. (TSXV: ROOF) ("Northstar" or the "Company") is pleased to announce key strategic appointments to its senior management team as the Company prepares for significant business developments in 2022. All appointments are effective December 15, 2021 .

Chief Financial Officer – Rosemary Pritchard
Ms. Rosemary Pritchard has joined Northstar as Chief Financial Officer ("CFO").  Ms. Pritchard intends to develop the Company's financial strategy and structure with a focus on non-dilutive funding and growth. As well as bringing deep financial expertise, she will also have accountability for the Company's human resources and information technology departments. Ms. Pritchard has 30 years of executive finance experience in a variety of industries.  Her roles included 9 years in the construction industry in controllership and COO roles, 5 years in public practice at Grant Thornton LLP, 8 years as CFO of the national furniture retailer Urban Barn , a Vancouver -based company with over 50 locations and more than 650 employees. Ms. Pritchard assisted in growing Urban Barn annual revenues from $20 million to $70 million and locations from 19 stores to 42 stores in 8 years. As CFO of Urban Barn , Ms. Pritchard was responsible for implementing the SAP ERP system, employee policies, internal controls, and infrastructure. She was most recently the CFO of Arterran Renewables, a company in the green energy sector. Ms. Pritchard has a wide variety of executive financial experience including debt financing, stakeholder management, board reporting, and project management. She also has extensive experience in implementing infrastructure, building strong leadership teams, and working with high growth companies.

Mr. Aidan Mills , President & CEO of Northstar, commented, "Rosemary is a tremendous addition to our business. She is committed to our strategic objective of making a disruptive difference in the shingle processing business and will lead our drive to secure material, non-dilutive funding through market and government support. Additionally, we will retain Sead Hamzagic in his new role as Director of Finance.  Sead has been instrumental in developing the solid financial framework of the current Northstar business, particularly through the Empower amalgamation in late 2020 and TSX Venture Exchange listing in July 2021 . We are delighted to have the financial leadership of Northstar in the hands of Rosemary and Sead going forward."

Ms. Rosemary Pritchard , CFO of Northstar, stated "I am delighted to join the team at Northstar. We have a clear, defined growth plan for a rollout into key markets across Canada and the United States . We are at a critical juncture as we build a real, operating business and I am excited to be a part of this growth going forward. Through development of our modular asphalt shingle processing facilities, our rollout across Canada and the United States can help provide significant environmental benefits and help avoid major disposal of asphalt shingles into already over-crowded landfills."

In conjunction with Ms. Pritchard's appointment as CFO of the Company, Mr. Sead Hamzagic will take on a new role as Director of Finance.  Mr. Hamzagic's responsibilities for the day-to-day financial management of the business will continue.

General Manager, Alberta Allen Gervais , CPA, CMA
Mr. Allen Gervais has joined Northstar as General Manager, Alberta . Mr. Gervais will lead the development of Northstar's planned Alberta business. Mr. Gervais has 15 years of construction materials and project management experience with several major corporations. He has diverse knowledge of the construction industry, including managing several major infrastructure projects with contract values exceeding $100 million .  Mr. Gervais also brings extensive experience driving product and service innovation, leading high performing teams, and managing operational excellence. He holds a Bachelor of Commerce degree from the University of Manitoba and is a Chartered Professional Accountant (CPA, CMA).

General Manager, Ontario Dave Wood and Tammy Wood
Mr. Dave Wood and Mrs. Tammy Wood , as owners of Wood Equipment Inc., have agreed that Mr. Wood and Mrs. Wood will act as Northstar's General Managers, Ontario , leading the development of Northstar's planned Ontario business. Mr. and Mrs. Wood each offer 20 years of entrepreneurial experience, owning and building a successful environmental business, specializing in organic waste diversion and associated logistics. They bring to the table extensive knowledge and experience in waste management, operations management, and asset management.

Senior Process Advisor – Steve Thomas
Mr. Steve Thomas has joined Northstar as Senior Process Advisor and will be responsible for leading the engineering design process for the Company's first scale-up facility, in conjunction with BBA Engineering. Mr. Thomas is an accomplished senior process specialist. His commitment as lead Senior Process Advisor demonstrates his confidence in the Bitumen Extraction & Separation Technology ("BEST") and his commitment to both the successful engineering of the first scale-up facility and the ongoing process improvement of Northstar's existing facilities as we roll out these facilities across Canada and the United States . Mr. Thomas has over 25 years experience in Refinery, Steam Assisted Gravity Drainage ("SAGD"), and Upgrader facility design from global engineering, procurement & construction ("EPC") and owner companies.  He has experience from projects of all sizes and from all stages, feasibility through to commissioning and plant optimisation, providing valuable experience in facility design, modularisation, construction, operations, and project management. He holds a Bachelor of Engineering in Chemical Engineering from the University of Surrey, UK .

Securing Additional Senior Management
Mr. Gordon Johnson and Mr. Terry Charles , co-founders of Empower Environmental Solutions Ltd. ("Empower"), a wholly owned subsidiary of Northstar, and the developers of the Company's proprietary design process technology, have assumed new roles with the Company as Director of Business Development and Director of Special Operations, respectively. Mr. Johnson will continue to serve as a member of the Northstar Board of Directors. Both Mr. Johnson and Mr. Charles will continue in their previous roles with Empower as President and Chief Operating Officer, respectively.

Mr. Aidan Mills , CEO of Northstar, has also been appointed President of Northstar, and CEO and sole director of Empower.

Mr. Jim Bird , a Technical Advisor to the Company, has agreed to continue to provide technical direction and leadership to the business. Mr. Carson Sedun will transition from the part-time role of Director of Capital Markets to full-time Director of Corporate Development. Mr. Sedun will lead the corporate development of Northstar, including engagement with equity and debt providers, and government partners.

Mr. Aidan Mills , President & CEO of Northstar, stated, "These senior management appointments are the culmination of the hard work we have carried out over the last few months since our C$12.2 million capital raise in July 2021 to build a first-class team to deliver the strategic objectives of Northstar moving forward. I am convinced these appointments provide an incredibly strong team by securing the founders, retaining the expertise that brought the Company to the successful financial stage we are at today, and adding the capability to drive the business forward with clear financial purpose and deep market engagement.  This is a significant step in the development of our business and creates a fantastic platform to launch our delivery in 2022. The rollout of our Northstar facilities across Canada is an important part of the business strategy. To successfully complete this, it is key to have a General Manager in each region, leading the engagement in site selection, permitting, government interaction, and customer engagements for both shingle supply to Northstar and product supply to users. The hiring of Allen Gervais as General Manager, Alberta and Dave and Tammy Wood as General Managers, Ontario fully achieves this and puts the Company in a strong position to engage in both markets."

Stock Option Grant
The Company also announces it has granted 400,000 stock options to employees at an exercise price of $0.35 for a 5-year term and 875,000 stock options to consultants at an exercise price of $0.35 for a 3-year term. All options vest as to 25% on each of 6, 12, 18 and 24 months post-issuance

About Northstar

Northstar Clean Technologies Inc. is a Vancouver -based clean technology company focused on the recovery and repurposing of single-use asphalt shingles. Northstar has developed a proprietary design process for taking discarded asphalt shingles, otherwise destined for already over-crowded landfills, and extracting the liquid asphalt, aggregate sands, and fiber for usage in new hot mix asphalt, construction products and other industrial applications. Northstar plans to process used or defective asphalt shingle waste back into its three primary components for reuse/resale at its Empower Facility in Delta, British Columbia . Northstar's mission is to be one of the leading shingle material recovery providers in North America , extracting 99% of the recovered components from asphalt shingles that would otherwise be sent to a landfill. For more information on Northstar, please visit www.northstarcleantech.com .

On Behalf of the Board of Directors,

Aidan Mills
President & CEO, Director
Email: aidan@northstarcleantech.com

Cautionary Statement on Forward-Looking Information

Neither the TSXV nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSXV) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release. The TSXV has neither approved nor disapproved the contents of this press release.

This press release may contain forward–looking information within the meaning of applicable securities legislation, including statements with respect to personnel announcements and their impact on the business of the Company, plans for significant business developments for 2022 and for non-dilutive funding and growth, including the proposed development of facilities in Alberta and Ontario . Forward-looking statements are often identified by the words "may", "would", "could", "should", "will", "intend", "plan", "anticipate", "believe", "estimate", "expect" or similar expressions. Forward–looking information is based on a number of assumptions and is subject to a number of risks and uncertainties, many of which are beyond the Company's control, which could cause actual results and events to differ materially from those that are disclosed in or implied by such forward–looking information. Such risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to, failure to satisfy all of the conditions to complete the Listing, and the factors discussed under "Risk Factors" in the final prospectus of the Company dated June 18, 2021 . The Company does not undertake any obligation to update such forward–looking information whether because of new information, future events or otherwise, except as expressly required by applicable law.

Should one or more of these risks or uncertainties materialize, or should assumptions underlying the forward-looking statements prove incorrect, actual results may vary materially from those described herein as intended, planned, anticipated, believed, estimated or expected. Although the Company has attempted to identify important risks, uncertainties and factors which could cause actual results to differ materially, there may be others that cause results not to be as anticipated, estimated or intended and such changes could be material. The Company does not intend, and do not assume any obligation, to update the forward-looking statements except as otherwise required by applicable law.

Northstar Announces Adoption of Corporate Governance Initiatives, Appoints Mr. Gregg J. Sedun as Lead Independent Director and Mrs. Diana Mark as Corporate Secretary

Northstar Announces Adoption of Corporate Governance Initiatives, Appoints Mr. Gregg J. Sedun as Lead Independent Director and Mrs. Diana Mark as Corporate Secretary

Northstar Clean Technologies Inc. (TSXV: ROOF) ("Northstar" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that the Company recently adopted various corporate governance policies, standards and charters. Charters for the committees listed below have been adopted and ratified by the Board of Directors of the Company:

  1. Charter of the Board of Directors;
  2. Charter of the Audit Committee;
  3. Charter of the Compensation Committee; and
  4. Charter of the Governance Committee.

The Company also established policies, which were also adopted and ratified by the Board of Directors of the Company on November 23, 2021 , for the following:

  1. Code of Business Conduct and Ethics;
  2. Disclosure Controls and Procedures Policy; and
  3. Insider Trading and Blackout Policy.

Copies of the Company's governance policies with the mandates of the Board of Directors and charters of each of the Committees of the Board of Directors are available for download on the Company's website here: https://www.northstarcleantech.com/corporate-governance .

As part of the Company's initiative to improve corporate governance, the Company is also pleased to announce that it has appointed Mr. Gregg J. Sedun , a current Director of Northstar, as Lead Independent Director and Mrs. Diana Mark as Corporate Secretary.

Mr. Sedun is a venture capital professional based out of Vancouver, Canada with over 38 years of industry-related experience. He was a Partner at the Vancouver law firm, Rand Edgar Sedun , and specialized in the practice of corporate finance and securities law for 15 years until his retirement from law in 1997. Thereafter, Mr. Sedun founded two private venture capital firms, including Global Vision Capital Corp., where he continues to carry on venture capital investing today. Mr. Sedun was one of the founding directors and/or shareholders in several notable transactions, including Diamond Fields Resources Inc. which was acquired by Inco (now Vale) in 1996 for $4.3 billion .

Mrs. Mark has over 30 years' experience in corporate and regulatory compliance, specializing in acting as Corporate Secretary of public companies in a variety of industries. She brings extensive experience with brokered and non-brokered financings, developing good corporate governance practices and assisting in maintaining strong boards. Over the years she has also developed extensive relationships with industry personnel and regulatory professionals.

The Company is also pleased to announce that it has entered into a monthly consulting contract with the Company's Executive Chairman, Mr. James Currie . The Company expects to announce further personnel updates before the end of the year.

Mr. Aidan Mills , CEO of Northstar, stated, "With the adoption of these corporate governance initiatives, we as a Company have established a specific standard for how we conduct our business. Environment, Sustainability and Governance ("ESG") factors are a critical component of every organization today, and we are committed to providing strong corporate governance here at Northstar. These initiatives are the culmination of our ongoing governance strategy that commenced after our public listing on the TSX Venture Exchange in July 2021 and include the appointment of Mr. Sedun as Lead Independent Director and Mrs. Mark as Corporate Secretary. Combined, Mr. Sedun and Mrs. Mark have significant industry and corporate public company experience that we expect to help in our pursuit of establishing high standards in corporate governance. Good corporate governance cannot be overemphasized, as it will help attract investors to the Company, mitigate misalignment for internal and external stakeholders, improve transparency, balance the interests of stakeholders, and support effective accountability for performance outcomes and results."

Mr. Gregg J. Sedun , Lead Independent Director of Northstar, added, "I am pleased to accept this role as Lead Independent Director as part of our larger corporate governance initiatives at Northstar. These corporate governance initiatives will become a cornerstone of our operations as we embark on this next ambitious phase of growth and expansion that will require more oversight and accountability. The Board of Directors of Northstar is confident that Aidan will be able to leverage his 30 years of experience with large corporations to bring that same level of corporate governance to Northstar."

About Northstar

Northstar Clean Technologies Inc. is a Vancouver -based clean technology company focused on the recovery and repurposing of single-use asphalt shingles. Northstar has developed a proprietary design process for taking discarded asphalt shingles, otherwise destined for already over-crowded landfills, and extracting the liquid asphalt, aggregate sands and fiber for usage in new hot mix asphalt, construction products and other industrial applications. Northstar plans to process used or defective asphalt shingle waste back into its three primary components for reuse/resale at its Empower Facility in Delta, British Columbia . Northstar's mission is to be one of the leading shingle material recovery providers in North America , extracting 99% of the recovered components from asphalt shingles that would otherwise be sent to a landfill. For more information on Northstar, please visit www.northstarcleantech.com .

On Behalf of the Board of Directors,

Aidan Mills
Chief Executive Officer
Email: aidan@northstarcleantech.com

Cautionary Statement on Forward-Looking Information

Neither the TSXV nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSXV) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release. The TSXV has neither approved nor disapproved the contents of this press release.

This press release may contain forward–looking information within the meaning of applicable securities legislation, including statements with respect to its anticipation of further personnel announcements before the end of the year and its confidence in Aidan Mill's ability to leverage 30 years of experience with large corporations to bring a similar level of corporate governance to Northstar, which forward–looking information reflects the Company's current expectations regarding future events. Forward-looking statements are often identified by the words "may", "would", "could", "should", "will", "intend", "plan", "anticipate", "believe", "estimate", "expect" or similar expressions. Forward–looking information is based on a number of assumptions and is subject to a number of risks and uncertainties, many of which are beyond the Company's control, which could cause actual results and events to differ materially from those that are disclosed in or implied by such forward–looking information. Such risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to, failure to satisfy all of the conditions to complete the Listing, and the factors discussed under "Risk Factors" in the final prospectus of the Company dated June 18, 2021 . The Company does not undertake any obligation to update such forward–looking information whether because of new information, future events or otherwise, except as expressly required by applicable law.

Should one or more of these risks or uncertainties materialize, or should assumptions underlying the forward-looking statements prove incorrect, actual results may vary materially from those described herein as intended, planned, anticipated, believed, estimated or expected. Although the Company has attempted to identify important risks, uncertainties and factors which could cause actual results to differ materially, there may be others that cause results not to be as anticipated, estimated or intended and such changes could be material. The Company does not intend, and do not assume any obligation, to update the forward-looking statements except as otherwise required by applicable law.

