Northstar Clean Technologies Inc. (TSXV: ROOF) (OTCQB: ROOOF) ("Northstar" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that it has scheduled its Annual General and Special Meeting of Shareholders (the "Meeting") for Thursday, July 28, 2022 at 11:00 am PST ( 2:00 pm EST ). The Meeting will be held at the Company's Delta office at 7046 Brown Street, Delta, BC V4G 1G8. The Company also announces that it has filed its management information circular and proxy (the "Meeting Materials") for the Meeting on SEDAR. The Meeting Materials are also available for download from the Company's website.

Northstar Clean Technologies Inc. logo (CNW Group/Northstar Clean Technologies Inc.)

The information circular in the Meeting Materials proposes the re-election of six directors for the ensuing year, the reappointment of the Company's auditors, and the approval of the Company's 2022 Equity Incentive Plan, including the approval of a 10% rolling plan for stock options and a fixed plan of 6,500,000 common shares for awards of restricted share units ("RSUs"), performance share units ("PSUs") and deferred share units ("DSUs").

As always, the Company encourages its shareholders to vote prior to the Meeting. All proxies submitted must be received by July 26, 2022 . Your vote is important regardless of the number of common shares you own. As a Northstar shareholder, it is very important that you carefully read the Meeting Materials and vote your common shares. Shareholders may vote online, by telephone, by mail, or by any other methods listed in the form of proxy or voting instruction form included with the Meeting Materials.

Long-Term Incentive Plan

Pursuant to the Company's Long-Term Performance Incentive Plan, the Company announces that it has issued an aggregate of 355,925 RSUs and 3,559,278 PSUs to officers and key employees of the Company. The RSUs and PSUs will vest as to one-third on each of June 23, 2023 , March 31, 2024 , and March 31, 2025 . Each RSU and PSU represents the right to receive, once vested, one common share in the capital of the Company. The number of shares earned upon the vesting of the PSUs will be determined by the performance of each individual and will be subject to approval by the Board of Directors. The Company also announces it has granted an aggregate of 260,854 stock options to directors, officers, and employees at an exercise price of $0.35 per share for a five-year term. All options vest as to one-third on each of March 31, 2023 , 2024, and 2025.

About Northstar

Northstar Clean Technologies Inc. is a Vancouver -based clean technology company focused on the sustainable recovery and reprocessing of asphalt shingles. Northstar has developed a proprietary design process for taking discarded asphalt shingles, otherwise destined for already over-crowded landfills, and extracting the liquid asphalt, aggregate and fiber for usage in new hot mix asphalt, construction products and other industrial applications. Focused on the circular economy, Northstar plans to reprocess used or defective asphalt shingle waste back into its three primary components for reuse/resale at its Empower Pilot Facility in Delta, British Columbia . As an emerging innovator in sustainable processing, Northstar's mission is to be the leader in the recovery and reprocessing of asphalt shingles in North America , extracting the recovered components from asphalt shingles that would otherwise be sent to landfill.

For further information about Northstar, please visit www.northstarcleantech.com .

On Behalf of the Board of Directors,
Aidan Mills
President & CEO, Director

Cautionary Statement on Forward-Looking Information

Neither the TSXV nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSXV) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release. The TSXV has neither approved nor disapproved the contents of this press release.

Overview

Asphalt shingles are the most popular roofing material in North America. This represents the 4th largest category of construction waste. It is estimated that over 13 million tons of asphalt roofing shingles are disposed of each year in the United States, contributing to already over-crowded landfills. As costs for waste disposal and landfills pile up, companies are increasingly looking for methods to offset their carbon footprint. Luckily, they say one man’s trash is another man’s treasure.

Based on industry research, the Canadian and US markets for asphalt shingle recovery and repurposing are valued at US$1.35bn and US$7bn, respectively, according to a 2021 Global Markets Insights report. With the world shifting to more environmentally friendly solutions for waste reduction and recycling, investors could see significant upside by investing in emerging companies like Northstar where limited processing solutions exist for processing single-use asphalt shingles. Northstar aims to drive sustainable asphalt recovery to new innovative heights in the rapidly growing cleantech space.

Northstar Clean Technologies (TSXV:ROOF, TSXV:ROOF.WT,OTCQB: ROOOF) is a Vancouver-based clean technology company focused on the recovery and repurposing of single-use asphalt shingles. The Company has a fully constructed Empower Facility in Delta, British Columbia and a proprietary design process, which enables it for advancing expansion opportunities in the near future.

Northstar is strongly positioned to potentially become a major innovative player in this particular niche of the clean technology space, having a binding off-take agreement for 100 percent of oil production with a strategic multi-national construction corporation. Northstar also has significant leverage with a first-mover advantage, as the first public company to repurpose asphalt shingles. Northstar’s mission is to become the leading asphalt shingle material recovery provider in North America, extracting 99 percent of the recovered components from single-use asphalt shingles that would otherwise be sent to a landfill.

Most importantly is the recovery of the liquid asphalt, which has seen its price soar to $820 per tonne in recent months, up from a low of $617 per tonne in late 2020. Pricing for liquid asphalt can be found here: http://www.onasphalt.org/mtopriceindex/index.html

At the Empower Facility, Northstar operates a proprietary design process and recovery capability for single-use asphalt shingles that would otherwise be sent to a landfill. Northstar’s major input and output revenue streams from tipping fees and three processed output products (liquid asphalt, fiber and aggregate), respectively, demonstrate the potential of Northstar’s unique business model.

2022 will be an exceptionally exciting year for Northstar Clean Technologies as it completes the final stages of ramping up into commercial production at the Empower Facility. In the first half of 2021, the Company already completed a $12.24 million financing and in July 2021, the Company completed its listing onto the TSX Venture Exchange. Northstar offers investors a near-term revenue opportunity with the expected production commencement of its fully constructed Empower Facility in Delta, BC in Q1 2022.

With near-term revenue, a cashed up balance sheet and low expected capex on its first expansion facility, Northstar has a strong financial position, enabling the company to capitalize on expansion opportunities in both Canada and the United States in 2022 and beyond.

Northstar’s leadership team has a combined 280 years of experience across a strong team of industry professionals. Their operational and capital markets expertise primes the company for impressive economic growth and investment upside in a world rapidly shifting to clean technological solutions.

Company Highlights

  • Northstar Clean Technologies is an emerging clean technology company focused on providing single-use asphalt shingle material recovery solutions across North America. The company leverages strategic positioning in the green-friendly jurisdiction of Metro Vancouver, British Columbia.
  • Northstar aims to become the leading asphalt shingle material recovery provider in North America.
  • The company’s business model includes a two-tier, input and output revenue stream that combines input revenue from tipping fees and output revenue from the sale of its three recovered components.
  • The company offers the perfect storm of market size and advanced positioning with an established off-take agreement with a major multi-national construction corporation.
  • Northstar Clean Technologies expects to commence commercial production of its fully constructed Empower Facility in Q1 2022. Success from this operation could fast-track development of its first expansion facility.
  • The company is led by industry professionals with proven track records of success and over 280 years of combined operational and capital markets experience.

Proprietary Solution

Technology

With the company’s proprietary Bitumen Extraction and Separation Technology (BEST), Northstar Clean Technologies aims to keep asphalt shingles from becoming waste materials in landfills and repurposing discarded shingles to manufacture new marketable products.

Facility

Northstar Clean Technologies operates its Empower Facility located in Delta, BC. Strategically located near Highway 17 and Highway 99, Empower is easily accessible for roofing and waste hauling companies throughout Metro Vancouver.

Northstar has a significant existing stockpile of asphalt shingle material ready for processing and the equipment and infrastructure needed to commence operations on site. The facility is well-equipped for its commercial production.

Management Team

James Currie - Executive Chairman

James Currie has over 40 years of experience as a registered professional engineer with senior management, engineering and operations experience. He was the former COO of TSX and NYSE-listed Equinox Gold, Pretium Resources and New Gold. Mr. Currie holds a B.Sc. Degree from Queen’s University in Mining Engineering. He was also the 2014 co-winner of AME BC’s prestigious EA Scholtz Award for Excellence in Mine Development at the New Afton mine.

Aidan Mills - CEO

Mr. Mills is a highly experienced executive with over 30 years of global experience. He spent 19 years with British Petroleum (BP) PLC, which included roles from his start as a graduate control engineer through project and maintenance engineering, corporate strategy, United Kingdom commercial gas and power development, and North American origination, to a role as a senior vice-president in Calgary with accountability for trading, asset and customer development and management. Mr. Mills then spent five years as vice-president, commodity marketing and supply, with Husky Energy in Calgary and two years as managing director with Goldman Sachs. Following a role as vice-president, downstream, for MEG, Mr. Mills was most recently chief commercial officer at the Friesen Group of Companies, a privately owned Calgary business. Mr. Mills is a chartered engineer (CEng) (United Kingdom), and he holds a bachelor of engineering in electrical and electronics engineering from Edinburgh University and a master of business administration with distinction from the Edinburgh Business School.

Neil Currie - Director

Mr. Currie has 15 years of experience. He is the CIO, Managing Partner and Co-Founder of Capital Event Management (CEM) and CEM Capital ($10m+ in AUM). Incepted in 2010, CEM has organized 65 investment conferences to date that have been linked to over $1 billion in transactions. Mr. Currie orchestrated five go-public listings on the TSXV raising more than $60 million.

Gord Johnson - President & Director

Gord Johnson has over 25 years of experience in building, growing & managing companies. He served with Northstar since its inception in 2015. Mr. Johnson was also the former CEO of Save Energy Walls, Lodgeview Entertainment and Intrepid Security.

Gregg Sedun - Director

Gregg Sedun has nearly 40 years of experience. Former Partner at the Vancouver law firm Rand Edgar Sedun and specialized in the practice of corporate finance and securities law. Current President & CEO of Global Vision Capital Corp. Founding Director of Diamond Fields Resources (sold to Inco for $4.3 billion), Adastra Minerals (sold to First Quantum Minerals for $275 million) and founding shareholder of Peru Copper (sold to Chinalco for $875 million).

James Borkowski - Director

James Borkowski has 25 years of experience, serving in executive roles for several private and public companies, and has specialized in operations, product development and strategic communications for clients including 7-Eleven, Caesar’s Palace, Fairmont Hotels and Target. Former CEO of Stonepoint.

Terry Charles - COO

Terry Charles has over 30 years of experience as a manager of several companies in the transportation industry. He has served with Northstar since its inception in 2015 and was the former president of Gemaco.

Rosemary Pritchard - CFO

Ms. Rosemary Pritchard has joined Northstar as Chief Financial Officer ("CFO"). Ms. Pritchard intends to develop the Company's financial strategy and structure with a focus on non-dilutive funding and growth. As well as bringing deep financial expertise, she will also have accountability for the Company's human resources and information technology departments. Ms. Pritchard has 30 years of executive finance experience in a variety of industries. Her roles included 9 years in the construction industry in controllership and COO roles, 5 years in public practice at Grant Thornton LLP, 8 years as CFO of the national furniture retailer Urban Barn , a Vancouver -based company with over 50 locations and more than 650 employees.

Jim Bird - Technical Advisor

Jim Bird is a professional engineer with over 35 years of experience in the construction industry in Western Canada and internationally. He has held various positions such as CEO, executive VP, VP and director with several major corporations. Mr. Bird has experience in all aspects of management with expertise in product development, performance management and asphalt manufacturing.

Carson Sedun - Director of Capital Markets

Carson Sedun has ten years of industry and capital markets experience. He is the principal of Annapurna Advisors and a former investment banking associate with Canaccord Genuity and Dundee Capital Markets. Mr. Sedun holds an MBA from the Schulich School of Business, a B.Com from McGill University and a Graduate Certificate in Mining Engineering from UBC.

Kellie Johnston - Chief Sustainability Officer and Corporate Counsel

Ms. Johnston brings a wealth of experience as a senior environment, social, and governance ("ESG") practitioner. She brings with her a strategic understanding and experience of global sustainability issues with deep expertise in leadership, risk identification and mitigation, and strategy implementation. Ms. Johnston also has excellent team-building skills, demonstrated in her collaboration with local, national and international teams as well as advising and reporting sustainability subject matters to C-suites and Boards of Directors. She possesses great passion for the ESG and sustainability industry, and this dedication is accurately reflected in her deep knowledge of these sectors.

Northstar Reports First Quarter 2022 Financial Results And Announces Details Of Virtual Investor Webcast

Highlights

  • $3.9 million in cash as of March 31, 2022
  • Working capital surplus of $3.7 million as of March 31, 2022 compared to a working capital surplus of $5.5 million as of December 31, 2021
  • Completed Calgary FEED study results: total capital cost estimate of $11.75 million which includes a $2.0 million contingency
  • Announced project economics including $7.6 million in estimated annual revenue per facility (1) , $4.9 million in estimated annual gross profit per facility (1) , and $4.0 million in potential annual EBITDA per facility (1)(2 and identified six areas of potential upside

Northstar Clean Technologies Inc. (TSXV: ROOF) (OTCQB: ROOOF) ("Northstar" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that today it has filed its first quarter 2022 financial statements and management's discussion and analysis ("MD&A") on SEDAR for the 3 months ended March 31, 2022 . These documents are also available on the Company's website at www.northstarcleantech.com . The Company has scheduled a virtual investor webcast to discuss these financial results and to provide a business update to the investment community on Tuesday, May 31, 2022 at 5:30 am PST 8:30 am EST . Details are provided below.

NORTHSTAR'S CALGARY SCALE UP ASPHALT SHINGLE REPROCESSING FACILITY FOUND TO REDUCE CARBON DIOXIDE EQUIVALENT EMISSIONS BY 60%

Independent life cycle assessment of Northstar's Calgary scale up facility confirms carbon dioxide equivalent emissions benefits vs. landfilling asphalt shingles and use of virgin materials

Northstar Clean Technologies Inc. (TSXV: ROOF) (OTCQB: ROOOF) ("Northstar" or the "Company") is pleased to announce the positive results of a second independent carbon dioxide equivalent ("CO 2 e") life cycle assessment ("LCA") completed by Burgess Environmental Ltd. ("Burgess") for selected performance indicators for Northstar's planned scale up asphalt shingle reprocessing facility in Calgary, Alberta ("Calgary Empower Facility"). The LCA is based on sophisticated modeling from the front-end engineering design ("FEED") completed by BBA Inc. ("BBA"), Northstar's engineering consultant, on March 25, 2022 . The LCA assessed the impacts and benefits of reprocessing asphalt shingles and compared them to the impacts and benefits related to the disposal of discarded or defective asphalt shingles in landfills and virgin production of asphalt shingles.

Northstar Announces 2021 Financial Results and Details of Virtual Investor Webcast

Financial Highlights

  • $6.0 million in cash as at December 31, 2021
  • Total assets increased by $7.5 million while total liabilities increased by $0.6 million compared to December 31, 2020
  • Working capital surplus of $5.5 million compared to a working capital deficit of $0.06 million compared to December 31, 2020

Northstar Clean Technologies Inc. (TSXV: ROOF) (OTCQB: ROOOF) ("Northstar" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that today it has filed its audited annual financial statements and management's discussion and analysis ("MD&A") on SEDAR for the year ended December 31, 2021 . These documents are also available on the Company's website at www.northstarcleantech.com . The Company has scheduled a virtual investor webcast to discuss these financial results and to provide a business update to the investment community on Thursday, April 28, 2022 at 2:00 pm PST 5:00 pm EST . Details are provided below.

Northstar to Present at 2022 Asphalt Roofing Manufacturers Association Spring Committee & Board Meeting Series in Kansas City

Northstar to Present at 2022 Asphalt Roofing Manufacturers Association Spring Committee & Board Meeting Series in Kansas City

Northstar Clean Technologies Inc. (TSXV: ROOF), (OTCQB: ROOOF) ("Northstar" or the "Company") has announced that it will be presenting at the 2022 Asphalt Roofing Manufacturers Association ("ARMA") Spring Committee & Board Meeting Series. The Company's presentation "Repurposing Asphalt Roofing Materials" will highlight the Company's important contribution to the fight against landfill waste. The presentation is scheduled for April 26, 2022 at 8:30 am Central Time . Speaking at this event from Northstar will be the following:

Northstar Clean Technologies Inc. logo (CNW Group/Northstar Clean Technologies Inc.)

  • Aidan Mills , President & CEO, Director
  • Gord Johnson, Co-Founder, Director, President of Empower
  • Kellie Johnston , Chief Sustainability Officer

The 2022 ARMA meetings are being held in person in Kansas City, Missouri , from April 25-28, 2022 , and will also be made available virtually for those who are unable to attend in person.

About ARMA

The Asphalt Roofing Manufacturers Association (ARMA) is a trade association representing North America's asphalt roofing manufacturing companies and their raw material suppliers. The association includes the majority of North American manufacturers of asphalt shingles and asphalt low slope roof membrane systems. Information that ARMA gathers on modern asphalt roofing materials and practices is provided to building and code officials, as well as regulatory agencies and allied trade groups. Committed to advances in the asphalt roofing industry, ARMA is proud of the role it plays in promoting asphalt roofing to those in the building industry and to the public.

For more information about ARMA and the 2022 Spring Committee & Board Meeting Series, visit www.asphaltroofing.org .

About Northstar

Northstar Clean Technologies Inc. is a Vancouver -based clean technology company focused on the sustainable recovery and reprocessing of asphalt shingles. Northstar has developed a proprietary design process for taking discarded asphalt shingles, otherwise destined for already over-crowded landfills, and extracting the liquid asphalt, aggregate and fiber for usage in new hot mix asphalt, construction products and other industrial applications. Focused on the circular economy, Northstar plans to reprocess used or defective asphalt shingle waste back into its three primary components for reuse/resale at its Empower Pilot Facility in Delta, British Columbia . As an emerging innovator in sustainable processing, Northstar's mission is to be the leader in the recovery and reprocessing of asphalt shingles in North America , extracting the recovered components from asphalt shingles that would otherwise be sent to landfill.

For further information about Northstar, please visit www.northstarcleantech.com .

On Behalf of the Board of Directors,
Aidan Mills
President & CEO, Director

Neither the TSXV nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSXV) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release. The TSXV has neither approved nor disapproved the contents of this press release.

Northstar Announces Project Economics For Its Calgary Scale Up Facility Based On Front-end Engineering Design

Northstar Announces Project Economics For Its Calgary Scale Up Facility Based On Front-end Engineering Design

Highlights

  • $7.6 Million in Potential Annual Revenue Per Facility (1)
  • $4.9 Million in Potential Annual Gross Profit Per Facility (65% Gross Margin) (1)
  • $4.0 Million in Potential Annual EBITDA (2) Per Facility (52% EBITDA (2) Margin) (1)
  • Excludes Any Potential Carbon Credit Revenue or Sustainability "Green" Premium
  • Numerous Potential Upside Opportunities Have Been Identified

Northstar Clean Technologies Inc. (TSXV: ROOF) (OTCQB: ROOOF) ("Northstar" or the "Company") is pleased to announce the results from its internal management-prepared economic analysis for its planned expanded-capacity asphalt shingle reprocessing scale up facility in Calgary, Alberta ("Calgary Empower Facility"). As part of the recently released independent front-end engineering design ("FEED") study prepared by BBA Engineering Ltd. which provided a pre-feasibility level capital estimate for the planned Calgary Empower Facility, the Company completed a detailed internal financial analysis of the planned Calgary Empower Facility. The Company sensitized a broad range of both operational and financial assumptions to ultimately arrive on a conservative base case, which is provided here, as well as identify certain variables to provide potential upside. The results and major assumptions are provided below. All currencies quoted within this press release are in Canadian dollars.

